SYDNEY, May 6 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * ECB's Mersch does not see deflationary risk over the med term; protracted low inflation is a risk that is different to deflation * German Govt spokesman says euro level not an issue for politicians responding to comment by French PM Valls comments over the weekend that euro is too high * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says EZ bailout fund could directly invest in banks in '15 after 8% of liabilities are bailed in * US Markit Svcs PMI Final F Apr 55, 54.2-prev * US Employment Trends Apr 118.00, 117.50-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Apr 55.20, f/c 54.10, 53.10-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Apr 60.90, f/c 54.40, 53.4-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Apr 51.30, 53.6-prev * US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Apr 58.20, 53.40-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Apr 60.80, 58.3-prev * EZ May Sentex Index 12.8 vs 14.1 prev, 14.2 exp * EZ May Prod Prices -1.6% y/y-1.7% prev, -1.7% exp Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was quiet consolidation - as stronger than expected US data was once again balanced by Ukraine concerns, China growth concerns and a general lack of interest. * Equity markets were steady with Wall Street closing up around 0.2% while Europe closed mixed on the day. * Commodities were mixed with gold rising another 10 bucks on Ukraine concerns to close at 1,310 while NY copper eased 0.3% and NYMEX Crude fell 0.4% on China growth concerns. Iron ore edged down to 105.90 from 106.00. * It was very quiet in the US Treasury market with 10-year Treasury yields edging up to 2.61% from 2.59% while the 2-year yields edged 1bp lower to 0.42%. * The FX market remains suspended in a state of stultifying indifference with every major currency moving less than 0.1% on an open close basis against the USD - bar USD/CAD which "plunged" 0.15% from Friday's close. * Currency vols continued to remain at extremely low levels and option related bids and offers are keeping the price action contained and that is especially true on an open/close basis. * The US dollar index closed around 79.50 for the third day in a row. Wrap-up * Markets are on hold, as investors continue to wait for an event or piece of data to embolden them to take directional trades that have the potential to trend. Equity markets are near all-time or multi-year highs and there is some hesitation to significantly break higher due to nagging China growth concerns and Ukraine/Russia uncertainty. US Treasury yields are trading at the lower end of the recent range despite a run of better US data and there is a divergence of opinion on which direction they break from here. The FX market is completely neutral, as US dollar bulls remain completely frustrated and option plays keep everything tightly range-bound. * Hopefully there will be some action in the AUD today when Aus trade data will be followed by the RBA decision. The RBA will keep rates on hold, but the statement will be carefully scrutinized for any changes in tone towards the level of the AUD. The statement may be short and sweet - not giving too much away before the RBA SOMP on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ; It was a moribund offshore yesterday with a London holiday not providing any enthusiasm for the rest to trade. Last night's near lifeless trading session follows on the hard to comprehend reaction to the US payroll number. The market doesn't understand what is going on and has moved to the sidelines. This is a very unusual situation and nobody knows how long it will last. Needless to say USD/AXJ was barely traded overnight and is set to open around yesterday's Asian session closing levels. Tokyo and Seoul are again closed for Golden Week. * USD/KRW Korean markets were closed on Monday for Children's Day. Overnight implieds traded a 1028-1029.2 range; last in NY 1028.5/1029.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2489-1.2520 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2496. The Straits Times closed down 0.34%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2530-3.2630 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2550. The KLSE index closed down 0.45%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2615-3.2630 range; last in NY at 3.2610/30. * USD/IDR traded an 11505-11335 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11520. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11511. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. There were no recorded NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 11545/11555. * USD/PHP traded a 44.375-47 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.40. The PSE index closed up 0.35%. Overnight the implieds traded at 44.44; last in NY at 44.42/53. * USD/THB traded a 32.32-37 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.34. The Set closed up 0.45%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.093-156 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.095. The Taiex closed up 0.04%. Overnight the implieds traded at 30.07; last in NY at 30.06/065 * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1560 slightly lower than the previous 6.1580 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2418-6.2557 range; last at 6.2464. USD/CNH last at 6.2455 - range 6.2430-6.2562. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2310/6.2330. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.05%. SSEC property sub index closed down 1.55%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.2300/20. * USD/INR traded a 60.00-24 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.21. The Sensex index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.48-54 range; last 60.45/48. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 06 May 00:30 TW Wholesale Price Index 06 May 00:30 TW Consumer Price Index 06 May 01:00 PH CPI 06 May 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 06 May 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 06 May 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate Week ahead for FX Central banks: It will be a busy week for central bankers. The RBA meets on Tuesday while the BOE and ECB decide on Thursday. The RBA is expected to stay on hold and maintain a neutral bias. The statement will be key and it will be interesting to see how they describe the current level of AUD now that Q1 inflation data was softer than anyone expected. The RBA has described the rebound of AUD/USD as being "uncomfortably high" in the past, but changed it recently to "historically high" following hotter than expected Q4 Aus CPI. The market will also take note of any RBA comments regarding potential headwinds from government budget to be released on May 13. Expect a short RBA statement - as the RBA SOMP will be released on Friday with a lot more detail. The BOE meeting should be a non-event - as they are expected to stay on hold even though the improving UK economy has economists penciling in rate hikes sometime in 205. The ECB is under pressure to take easing steps, as the overnight bank to bank lending rate creeps higher while inflation remains well below the ECB 2.0% target. The consensus view is the ECB will remain on hold, but Draghi's press conference will be closely monitored for hints on just how close the ECB is to pulling the tightening trigger. Fed chair Yellen appears before US lawmakers on Wednesday. Her comments regarding the extremely weak growth in Q1 and the better US employment data on Friday will be keenly parsed for clues to future policy. Key data in the week ahead: The state of the China economy will be in focus next week - China trade data will be released on Thursday and CPI/PPI due on Friday. Both exports and imports suffered deep declines in March (6.6% and 11.3% respectively) and expectations for April are for a small 0.9% decline in exports and a small 0.30% pick up in imports. Key Australian data in the week ahead includes Trade data on Tuesday and Retail Sales on Wednesday. Retail Sales is expected to show a 1.5% increase Q/Q. It is a fairly light calendar in the US with ISN non-mfg released on Monday and Trade data on Tuesday the main events. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity markets * The German DAX was down 1.4% at one stage early in the session on reports that Russia might be preparing to invade Ukraine. The impact faded later in the session and the German DAX closed down only 0.3%. The French CAC closed up 0.1%; the FTSE Milan fell 0.65% and the Spanish IBEX closed around flat on the day. * Wall Street stumbled a bit at the start of the day, as Ukraine concerns intensified. The better than expected US ISM Services data helped to lift spirits and the negative Ukraine sentiment faded. * The VIX index closed at 13.29 up from 12.91 at Friday's close. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed with gold rising another 10 bucks on Ukraine concerns to close at 1,310 while NY copper eased 0.34% and NYMEX Crude fell 0.39% on China growth concerns. Iron ore edged down to 105.90 from 106.00. A closer look at fixed interest markets * It was very quiet in Europe with the 10-yr Italian bond yield closing unchanged at 3.04%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closing unchanged at 3.98% and the 10-yr German bund yield edging up 1bp to 1.46%. * It was very quiet in the US Treasury market as well with 10-yr Treasury yields edging up to 2.61% from 2.59% while the 2-year yields edged 1bp lower to 0.42%. * The FX market remains suspended in a state of stultifying indifference with every major currency moving less than 0.1% on an open close basis against the USD - bar the USD/CAD which "plunged" 0.15% from Friday's close. * Currency vols continued to remain at extremely low levels and option related bids and offers are keeping the price action contained and that is especially true on an open/close basis. * The US dollar index closed around 79.50 for the third day in a row. John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P500 held support at 1,840 when it fell on Monday and is starting to form a trend higher, but it isn't yet a convincing one. The all-time high at 1,897 may cause a pause and see further consolidation before a strong trend forms. {Last 1,881} - Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * Nikkei remains very choppy. Key resistance has formed at the 61.8 fibo of the 15164/13885 move at 14675 while support is found ay 13885. The moving average studies show no sign of a trend developing. {Last 14457} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until it settles in a trend. * ASX We said last week "the tendency in this trend higher is for steep pullbacks before making fresh multi-year highs" and last week was another example of that price action playing out. The short-term trend indicators have stopped moving higher and a close below the 50-dma (5414 on Friday) would suggest more downside before moving higher again. {Last 5458} Trade recommendation: Look to buy a pullback towards 5425 with a stop below 5400. Commodities * Gold Price action was sloppy again last week. A break above 1310 should see another test of 1330 while a daily close below 1280 would be bearish. {Last 1299} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend clearly develops. * Lon Copper - The short-term trend higher quickly dissolved last week and was replaced by choppy price action. The long established last week at 6,765 was stopped out at 6650. {Last 6719} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until clear trend develops FX * EUR/USD - Since the start of 2014, trends in EUR/USD end up being very short-lived and/or hard to identify. EUR/USD is stuck in a range and showing no inclination to trend in either direction. {Last 1.3872} Trade recommendation: Stand aside or range trade until trend develops. * USD/JPY briefly broke above the top of the cloud and key resistance at 102.85, but it certainly didn't last long. Key resistance now is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 104.13/101.32 move at 103.05 - the level that held on Friday's post US jobs data spike. A break below 101.80 targets another test of the 101.32 trend low. (Last 102.20) Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * AUD/USD remains in range trading mode and is still showing signs it is ready to start trending lower. A double bottom has formed ahead of 0.9200 - while key support is found at 0.9155/70 where the 200-dma. 55-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8660/0.9461 move are found. {Last 0.9275} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11555 No Trades 11545-11555 Hi USD/JPY 102.26 101.86 102.13 INR 60.50 60.54 60.48 60.45-48 Hi EUR/USD 1.3887 1.3865 1.3875 KRW 1028 1029.2 1028 1028.5-29.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.78 141.29 141.69 MYR 3.2615 3.2630 3.2615 3.2610-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6886 1.6855 1.6868 PHP 44.42 Dealt 42.44 44.42-43 Hi USD/CAD 1.0989 1.0949 1.0960 TWD 30.075 Dealt 30.07 30.06-065 Hi AUD/USD 0.9322 0.9252 0.9275 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1640-60 NZD/USD 0.8687 0.8649 0.8680 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2030-50 USD/SGD 1.2520 1.2489 1.2504 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2300-20 USD/THB 32.37 32.32 32.345 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16531 +18 +0.11 10-year 2.61% 2.59% S&P 500 1885 +4 +0.19 2-year 0.42% 0.43% Nasdaq 4138 +14 +0.34 30-year 3.40% 3.37% FTSE 6822 Mkt Clsd Spot Gold($) 1309.60 1300.80 DAX 9530 -26 -0.27 Nymex 99.48 99.92 Nikkei 14458 Mkt Clsd Brent 107.42 108.59

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)