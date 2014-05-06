SYDNEY, May 7 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * China CB to keep Yuan basically stable, to take measures to maintain financial stability/curb systemic risks, to use a combination of policy tools to keep liquidity ample * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 1.1% /an avg selling price of USD 3,950/tonne * US IBD Economic Optimism May 45.80, 48-prev * CA Trade Balance C$ Mar +0.08b, f/c 0.13b, +0.85b-prev * CA Exports C$ Mar 42.70b, f/c 42.43b, 43.29b-prev * CA Imports C$ Mar 42.62b, f/c 42.10b, 42.44b-prev * CA Ivey PMI Apr 51.1, 61.8-prev * CA Ivey PMI SA Apr 54.1, f/c 54, 55.2-prev * Reuters Poll 12/20 US primary dealers see first US rate hike H2'15 or later, broader sample of 69 economists split on whether hike will occur in H1 or H2 '15 * Spain Apr Serv PMI 56.5 vs 54.0 prev, 54.4 exp * DE Apr final Serv PMI 54.7 vs 55.0 prev, 55.0 exp * DE Apr final Comp PMI 56.1 vs 56.3 prev * EZ Apr Serv PMI 53.1 vs 53.1 prev, 53.1 exp * EZ Apr Comp PMI 54.0 vs 54.0 prev, 54.0 exp * OECD raises UK 2014 GDP f/c to 3.2% vs 2.4% * OECD raises EZ 2014 GDP to 1.2% vs 1.0% * UK Apr Serv PMI 58.7 vs 57.6 prev, 57.6 exp * EZ Mar Retail Sales 0.9% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 1.0% exp * EZ Mar Retail Sales 0.3% m/m vs 0.4% prev, -0.2% exp Themes from Tuesday * The most eye catching aspect of Tuesday's trading was the break lower in the US dollar after weeks of moribund range trading. * The USD fell across the board on Tuesday, as real money funds stepped in to sell the USD while leveraged funds entered USD-funded carry trades that supported the AUD and NZD in particular. * There really wasn't a catalyst for the broad move lower in the USD, but the prospect of US Treasury yields moving lower despite the run of positive US data certainly undermined sentiment towards the USD. * The best performing currencies were NZD - which gained over 0.7% against USD and 0.3% against JPY and USD and AUD which gained 0.85% against the USD and 0.45% against the EUR and JPY. * NZD and AUD were underpinned by fresh demand for carry trades as volatility continues to dissipate and spreads between risk free and riskier assets narrow. * Just after the US close - NZD/USD fell from 0.8744 to 0.8700 on comments from the RBNZ's Wheeler indicating the RBNZ could intervene if the NZD defied fundamentals and kept moving higher and the high Kiwi could influence interest rate decisions. * USD/JPY fell as low as 101.49 as broad USD weakness and the inability of US Treasury yields to bounce away from trend lows/support levels weighs on the pairing. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3952 as better than expected EZ retail sales and stronger Spanish and Italian Services PMI reinforced the view the ECB will stand pat at Thursday's policy meeting. * EUR actually fell against AUD, NZD, CAD and GBP so despite reports to the contrary - it wasn't EUR and better EZ data that led the USD broadly lower. * Despite a run of better than expected US data - US Treasury yields remain low with the 10-yr Treasury yield easing to 2.59% from 2.61% at Monday's close. * Wall Street weakness and expectations Yellen's testimony later today (Wednesday) will be dovish in tone kept yields near recent lows. * Equity markets moved lower on Tuesday as some disappointing company results and hesitation near multi-year and/or all time highs led to profit taking/selling. * S&P closed down 0.9% after disappointing earnings from AIG sent KBW US Bank Index down 1.5%. * Commodity markets were tame on Tuesday with gold easing 1 buck to 1,308 despite broad USD weakness while copper closed the day flat and NYMEX Crude gained 0.39%. * The US dollar index closed at 79.13 after breaking key support at 79.25/30 - down 0.5% from Monday's close at 79.51. Wrap-up * It appears that the fall in volatility and broad belief the global economy is on sound footing has finally encouraged investors to enter carry trade strategies. NZD has been the best performing currency over the past two weeks - as light carry trade demand gave support and the AUD led the way yesterday due to the same flows. AUD/USD broke and closed above key resistance at the 21-dma at 0.9325 and the next window of support is found at 0.9375/90 where a number of daily highs formed. A strong reading on Aus Retail Sales today might provide enough ammunition to seriously challenge that resistance window. * The fall on Wall Street seems to be technically driven and hasn't broadly impacted risk assets in a negative way. Commodities were stable to slightly higher and the MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.3%. Asian equity markets should hold up okay today and if they do - AUD and NZD should remain supported. * Tokyo returns from yet another long weekend and may decide to buy USD/JPY at the lower levels. There is strong support at 101.20 and buy orders are stacked at 101.50 down to 101.20. A profit taking rally towards 101.80/95 could provide a selling opportunity before a deeper move lower to force out stale longs. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open modestly lower from yesterday's Asian close as the US Dollar stumbled against Commonwealth currencies initially led by the Kiwi. There was no particular trigger just pent up demand once recent ranges broke. The move morphed into broad based US Dollar weakness except against the Yen which dealt down to 101.50 before closing in NY at 101.68. The moves in USD/AXJ were tame no doubt tempered by sliding stocks on Wall Street where the S&P500 closed down 0.9% on renewed weakness in the banking sector. * USD/KRW Korean markets were closed on Tuesday for Buddha's Birthday. Overnight implieds traded a 1027.5-1028 range; last in NY 1027.2/1028. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2488-1.2512 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2489. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2510-3.2600 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2520. The KLSE index closed down 0.45%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2490-3.2560 range; last in NY at 3.2490/10. * USD/IDR traded an 11500-11525 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11520. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11511. The IDX Composite closed down 0.17%. Overnight the implieds traded 11545-11565 range; last in NY at 11545/11555. * USD/PHP traded a 44.31-41 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.32. The PSE index closed up 0.35%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.22-32 range; last in NY at 44.21/24. * USD/THB traded a 32.36-405 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.38. The Set closed down 1.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.10-132 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.13. The Taiex closed up 0.47%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.035-08 range; last in NY at 30.02/03. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1565 slightly higher than the previous 6.1560 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2251-6.2426 range; last at 6.2257. USD/CNH last at 6.2254 - range 6.2224-6.2465. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2100/6.2110. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.2090/10. * USD/INR traded a 60.05-225 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.07. The Sensex index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.24-45 range; last 60.28/30. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 07 May --:-- ID Forex Reserves 07 May 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 07 May 01:30 AU Retail Sales 07 May 01:30 AU Retail Trade 07 May 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 07 May 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 07 May 04:01 MY Trade Balance 07 May 04:01 MY Imports 07 May 04:01 MY Exports 07 May 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 07 May 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 07 May 08:00 TW Trade Balance 07 May 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves Week ahead for FX Central banks: The BOE meeting should be a non-event - as they are expected to stay on hold even though the improving UK economy has economists penciling in rate hikes sometime in 2015. The ECB is under pressure to take easing steps, as the overnight bank to bank lending rate creeps higher while inflation remains well below the ECB 2.0% target. The consensus view is the ECB will remain on hold, but Draghi's press conference will be closely monitored for hints on just how close the ECB is to pulling the tightening trigger. Fed chair Yellen appears before US lawmakers on Wednesday. Her comments regarding the extremely weak growth in Q1 and the better US employment data on Friday will be keenly parsed for clues to future policy. Key data in the week ahead China trade data will be released on Thursday and CPI/PPI due on Friday. Both exports and imports suffered deep declines in March (6.6% and 11.3% respectively) and expectations for April are for a small 0.9% decline in exports and a small 0.30% pick up in imports. Key Australian data in the week ahead include Retail Sales on Wednesday. Retail Sales is expected to show a 1.5% increase Q/Q. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity markets * European stock markets eased on Tuesday due to profit taking at multi week/month/year highs in some cases. * The London FTSE eased 0.35%; the German DAX fell 0.65%; the French CAC closed 0.8% lower; Milan fell 0.55% lower and the Spanish IBEX ended the day flat. * Wall Street moved lower on Tuesday as some disappointing company results and hesitation near multi-year and/or all time highs led to profit taking/selling. * The S&P closed down 0.9% after disappointing earnings from AIG sent the KBW US Bank Index down 1.5%. * The VIX index closed at 13.80 up 3.8% from Monday's close at 13.28. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.3%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodity markets were tame on Tuesday with gold easing 1 buck to 1,308 despite broad USD weakness while copper closed the day flat and NYMEX Crude gained 0.39%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Some of the EZ peripheral bond yields fell to multi-year lows as investors continue to pile into to higher-yielding assets as volatility remains very low. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 4bps to 2.94%; the 10-year Italian bond yield fell 4bps to 3.00%; the 10-yr German bund yield closed flat at 1.46% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 1bp to 2.65%. * Despite a run of better than expected US data - US Treasury yields remain low with the 10-yr Treasury yield easing to 2.59% from 2.61% at Monday's close. The 2-year Treasury yield closed up 1bp at 0.43%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11560 11565 11545 11545-11555 Hi USD/JPY 102.19 101.49 101.68 INR 60.45 60.45 60.24 60.28-30 Hi EUR/USD 1.3952 1.3872 1.3927 KRW 1027 1028 1027.5 1027.2-1028 Hi EUR/JPY 142.10 141.36 141.60 MYR 3.2555 3.2560 3.2490 3.2490-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6997 1.6866 1.6975 PHP 44.36 44.32 42.22 44.21-24 Hi USD/CAD 1.0961 1.0876 1.0893 TWD 30.09 30.08 30.035 30.02-03 Hi AUD/USD 0.9367 0.9271 0.9351 CNY 1-mth 6.1640 6.1620 6.1610-25 NZD/USD 0.8779 0.8677 0.8740 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1900-15 USD/SGD 1.2512 1.2465 1.2472 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2090-10 USD/THB 32.405 32.32 32.36 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16401 -130 -0.78 10-year 2.59% 2.61% S&P 500 1868 -17 -0.90 2-year 0.43% 0.42% Nasdaq 4081 -57 -1.38 30-year 3.38% 3.40% FTSE 6799 -23 -0.34 Spot Gold($) 1309.10 1309.60 DAX 9468 -62 -0.65 Nymex 99.50 99.48 Nikkei 14458 Mkt Clsd Brent 107.15 107.42

