SYDNEY, May 8 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Yellen says equity mkt valuation are in historically normal ranges, expects QE to end this fall if all goes as planned, doesn't want to see persistent deviation from 2% inflation goal on either side * Yellen says there is no timetable for when Fed will raise rate; when asset purchases complete Fed expects considerable time before normalizing int rates * Yellen says slow rise in labor compensation signals substantial slack in labor mkt; expects US econ to expand faster in '14 than '13 * Japan's Amari econ growth has shown significant improvement; Japanese economy regaining confidence thanks to policy reforms * US Productivity Preliminary Q1 -1.70%, f/c -1.00%, 2.30%-prev * US Labor Costs Preliminary Q1 4.20%, f/c 2.60%, -0.40%-prev * US Consumer Credit Mar 15.75b, 16.49b-prev * CA Building Permits MM Mar -3.00%, f/c 4.30%, -11.60%-prev * Russia's Putin tells OSCE ready to discuss ways to resolve Ukraine crisis * CH Apr Jobless u/adj 3.2% vs 3.3% prev, 3.2% exp * CH Apr Jobless adj 3.2% vs 3.2% prev, 3.2% exp * DE Mar Ind Orders -2.8% m/m vs 0.6% prev, 0.3% exp * FR Mar Ind Output -0.7% m/m vs 0.1% prev, 0.2% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main themes for Wednesday's trading were a glimmer of hope the Ukraine crisis might calm down after Putin said they were pulling Russian troops away from the Ukraine border and a comforting/dovish tone in Fed Chair's Yellen comments to US lawmakers. * Yellen said there were signs the US economy was recovering better in 2014 than the previous year, but warned there was still slack in the labor market and housing recovery had flattened out. * Despite the prospect of calming tensions in Ukraine - US Treasury yields remained close to trend lower - with the 10-year yield closing unchanged at 2.59% after touching 2.57% at one stage. * Stock markets reacted positively to encouraging developments in the Ukraine crisis and reassuring comments from Fed chair Yellen - with the Dow rising 0.7% higher while the S&P gained 0.56%. * NASDAQ was the exception - falling 0.3% after disappointing earnings results from Whole Foods Market Inc and a 6% fall in Yahoo. * Gold was one of the main stories of the day - as it fell 1.4% to 1,290 due to calming tensions in the Ukraine crisis. * The USD made a modest gain across the board despite the relatively dovish comments from Yellen and persistently low US Treasury yields. * The USD was led higher by USD/JPY, as the paring back of some safe-haven strategies and talk of large Japanese bids ahead of 101.30. USD/JPY climbed back to 102.01 from the London low at 101.43 and closed at 101.90 - up 0.2%. * EUR/USD was a sideshow on Wednesday, as the market awaits the ECB decision and Draghi press conference later today (Thursday). EUR/USD traded in a narrow 139.10/39 range for all of Wednesday closing on its low - down 0.1% on the day. * NZD was the worst performing currency on Wednesday - falling 0.8% against USD and 0.6% against the AUD. NZD never recovered from the RBNZ's Wheeler comments regarding the high NZD and intervention possibility and the weaker NZ jobs data. * AUD/USD consolidated Tuesday's gains and traded in a 0.9319/55 range for the entire day. AUD/USD was weighed down by a broadly stronger USD - but AUD/NZD buying flows kept it underpinned. AUD/USD closed at 0.9326 - down 0.2% from Tuesday's close. * The AUD managed to hold up well relatively well while commodities were generally soft. Yellen's comments reinforced the view held by many in the US Treasury markets that while the US economy is recovering - it isn't the powerful type of recovery that will lead to inflationary pressures and force the Fed to lift interest rates before they are ready to do so. * While US yields remain contained - the USD upside will likely be contained as well. The low yield/low volatility environment should encourage carry-trade strategies, but interest in buying currencies such as the AUD and NZD against the low yielding G3 currencies has been sporadic at best. * It will be a very busy day for the AUD as the Aus employment data and China trade data will be the key events during the Asian session. The median expectation for the Aus jobs is plus 6,750 with a range of expectations between minus 10K to plus 17k. China trade data will be important, as it comes at a time when concerns the Chinese economy is weakening are bubbling away on the back burner. The market will focus on the import and export numbers, which are expected to improve from last month. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open modestly lower after the US Dollar was buffeted overnight by Putin and Yellen. Good news on Ukraine offset the initial dip on Yellen. All up USD/AXJ marked a little left from the elevated Asian closing levels (which were impacted by spiking USD/CNY and USD/CNH prices just out from the close). Suspected c/bank support in USD/TWD continues to provide a base but the CBC appears to be going against the tide. AUS jobs and China trade headline in Asia (BI a non-event) before BOE/ECB tonight. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1022.5-1027.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1022.5. The Kospi closed down 1.0%. Overnight implieds traded a 1024.8-1027 range; last in NY 1025/1025.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2469-1.2489 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2487. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2410-3.2535 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2535. The KLSE index closed down 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2485-3.2565 range; last in NY at 3.2500/20. * USD/IDR traded an 11515-11565 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11540. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11527. The IDX Composite closed up 0.57%. Overnight the implieds traded 11590-11620 range; last in NY at 11590/11605. * USD/PHP traded a 44.22-32 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.22. The PSE index closed down 0.26%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.19-31 range; last in NY at 44.19/21. * USD/THB traded a 32.34-42 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.38. The Set closed down 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.095-14 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.11. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.07-09 range; last in NY at 30.07/08. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1542 slightly lower than the previous 6.1565 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2181-6.2377 range; last at 6.2343. USD/CNH last at 6.2367 - range 6.2208-6.2370. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2240/6.2260. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.9%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.2210/40. * USD/INR traded a 59.96-60.15 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.13. The Sensex index closed down 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.22-52 range; last 60.22/24. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 08 May 01:30 AU Employment 08 May 01:30 AU Participation Rate 08 May 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate 08 May 01:30 AU Full Time Employment 08 May 02:00 CN Exports 08 May 02:00 CN Trade Balance 08 May 02:00 CN Imports 08 May 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 08 May 04:00 ID Bank Indonesia Rate 08 May 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx Week ahead for FX Central banks: The BOE meeting should be a non-event - as they are expected to stay on hold even though the improving UK economy has economists penciling in rate hikes sometime in 2015. The ECB is under pressure to take easing steps, as the overnight bank to bank lending rate creeps higher while inflation remains well below the ECB 2.0% target. The consensus view is the ECB will remain on hold, but Draghi's press conference will be closely monitored for hints on just how close the ECB is to pulling the tightening trigger. Key data in the week ahead China trade data will be released on Thursday and CPI/PPI due on Friday. Both exports and imports suffered deep declines in March (6.6% and 11.3% respectively) and expectations for April are for a small 0.9% decline in exports and a small 0.3% pick up in imports. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity markets * European stock markets closed mixed on Wednesday. * The London FTSE closed around flat; the German DAX gained 0.57%; the French CAC moved 0.4% higher; Milan fell 1.3% and the Spanish IBEX closed 0.6% lower. * Wall Street reacted positively to encouraging developments in the Ukraine crisis and reassuring comments from Fed chair Yellen - with the Dow rising 117 points or 0.7% higher while the S&P gained 0.56%. * NASDAQ was the exception - falling 0.32% after disappointing earnings results from Whole Foods Market Inc and a 6% fall in Yahoo. * The VIX index closed at 13.40 down from Tuesday's close at 13.80. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.85%. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold was one of the main stories of the day - as it fell 1.4% to 1,290 due to calming tensions in the Ukraine crisis. * Besides the 1.4% fall in gold in fading Ukraine fears - NY copper fell 0.80% and iron Ore eased 0.85% to 105.10 due to nagging China growth concerns. * NYMEX Crude gained on the day due to a surprise fall in inventories according to the EIA report. NYMEX Crude rose 1.3% on Wednesday. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ bond yields edged higher on Wednesday with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield rising 3bps to 2.97%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed 1bp higher at 3.01% and the 10-yr German bund yield edged 1bp higher to 1.47%. The 10-yr UK gilt yield closed unchanged at 2.66%. * Despite the prospect of calming tensions in Ukraine - US Treasury yields remained close to trend lower - with the 10-yr yield closing unchanged at 2.59% after touching 2.57% at one stage. The 2-yr Treasury yield eased 2bps to 0.40%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11600 11620 11590 11590-11605 Hi USD/JPY 102.01 101.43 101.90 INR 60.40 60.52 60.22 60.22-24 Hi EUR/USD 1.3939 1.3910 1.3910 KRW 1027 1027 1024.8 1025-1025.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.00 141.15 141.77 MYR 3.2570 3.2565 3.2485 3.2500-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6986 1.6952 1.6954 PHP 44.27 44.31 42.19 44.19-21 Hi USD/CAD 1.0908 1.0876 1.0898 TWD 30.08 30.09 30.07 30.07-08 Hi AUD/USD 0.9355 0.9319 0.9326 CNY 1-mth 6.1680 6.1660 6.1650-65 NZD/USD 0.8744 0.8656 0.8658 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1990 6.1975-90 USD/SGD 1.2495 1.2469 1.2490 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2210-40 USD/THB 32.42 32.34 32.38 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16519 +118 +0.72 10-year 2.59% 2.59% S&P 500 1878 +10 +0.56 2-year 0.40% 0.43% Nasdaq 4068 -13 -0.31 30-year 3.40% 3.38% FTSE 6796 -3 -0.04 Spot Gold($) 1289.90 1309.10 DAX 9521 +53 +0.56 Nymex 100.77 99.50 Nikkei 14033 -424 -2.93 Brent 108.10 107.15

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)