SYDNEY, May 9 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB holds rates steady, governing council comfortable with acting next time, wants to see inflation first before acting * ECB's Draghi resolute in determination to maintain high degree of accommodation to act swiftly if required, inflation expectations over MT continue to be firmly anchored, risks to econ outlook remain on downside * Draghi when asked about intervention in fx mkt said had a discussion on exchange rates, FX rate very important for price stability & growth, strengthening fx rate in context of low inflation is cause for serious concern * Fed's Yellen US fiscal policy has served as drag on economy/spend/demand, good news if interest rates rise, will probably wait until normalizing policy to decide long-run size of balance sheet, too-low inflation has economic costs * Fed's Yellen fed needs to see continued jobs mkt improvement to end QE in fall * Bank of England keeps rates/APP steady no statements after release * Fed's Plosser banks' excess reserves moving into US econ as it improves helping to lift inflation near Fed's target, changing fin'l mkt structure means more transparency needed from Fed * Earthquake near Mexico City registers 6.8 magnitude * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 319k, f/c 325k, 345k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 324.75k, 320.25k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.685m, f/c 2.750m, 2.761m-prev * CA House Starts Annualized Apr 194.8k, 156.8k-prev * CA New Housing Price Index Mar 0.20%, f/c 0.20%, 0.20%-prev * DE Mar Ind output -0.5% m/m vs 0.4% prev, 0.2% exp * UK Apr Hfax hse px 8.5% 3m/y/y vs 8.7% prev, 9.1% exp * UK Apr HFax hse px -0.2% m/m vs -1.1% prev, 0.9% exp * CH Apr CPI 0.0% y/y vs 0.0% prev, 0.1% exp * CH Q2 Cons Conf 1 vs 2 prev, 3 exp Themes from Thursday * No change decisions from the BOE and ECB were always going to be a light entrée. The main course - Draghi's press conference - proved to be full on especially the Q&A segment. Like RBNZ Wheeler had done on Wednesday, Draghi pointed out a few facts of life in overtly dovish fashion. A mad scramble to dump EUR longs ensued which took the single currency away swiftly from the 1.40 level to 1.3848. * Both the EUR and GBP had rallied modestly prior to their respective central bank decisions on the basis that both would be non-events. The no change decision(s) confirmed these views with EUR/USD moving up to 1.3960 from 1.3945 prior. The first part of Draghi's press conference was non-threatening and EUR/USD rallied again helped by a modest fall in US weekly claims. EUR/USD was within a whisker of the 1.4000 barriers at 1.3995 when Draghi unleashed stating - due to very low for a long time inflation and more downside risks than upside risks to the economy meant that an easing at the June meeting was a serious threat. The clincher however was the comment that the ECB was comfortable about acting in June and that the May discussion was a preview of the June meeting. Draghi also noted the strong EUR's unwelcome role. * EUR/USD retreated in spectacular fashion wiping out the last four day gains and not stopping until finding support near its 21-dma - 1.3846. The bounce off the low was anemic. A small corrective rally took EUR/USD back to 1.4870 but stale longs were keen to exit. EUR/USD dipped again to 1.3833 before closing in NY around 1.3840. Leveraged names had led the way all evening flipping their positions from long to short EUR. * EUR crosses were similarly crushed in the melee with EUR/JPY down nearly two big figures at one stage as USD/JPY held its ground. EUR/AUD did likewise crumbling to 1.4760 from around 1.4920. Ditto EUR/CAD and EUR/NZD. * GBP/USD came off in sympathy with EUR/USD retreating to 1.6924 after being poised earlier to attack 1.70 if Draghi had did what everyone expected him to do - nothing. GBP/USD got back to towards 1.6950 but those that had missed the boat capped. There was of course no press conference after the BOE decision with the May minutes due for release on May 21 a week after the BOE inflation report. * EUR/GBP dealt as low as 0.8168 (pair had spiked to 0.8249 from 0.8215ish in the initial EUR flurry) before recovering slightly into the close (0.8174). * USD/AXJ remained under pressure all evening. Hints of a rate rise in Malaysia next month which pressure USD/MYR NDFs overnight. USD/PHP NDFs crumbled through 44.00 and into stop loss territory. * After starting out in grand style, Wall Street stumbled late in the day brought down once more by high flying growth stocks. The Dow which made fresh all-time highs first off found itself in the red an hour out from the close only to garnish late support to end up a modest 0.2%. The NASDAQ fell 0.4% dragged down again by biotech stocks (ETF down 1.0%) and Tesla Motors (down 11%) on weak earnings. The S&P500 closed down 0.1%. The Russell 2000 (micro stocks) was down 1% taking its losses for the year to 5.7%. * Major European equity indexes "lapped up" Draghi's "dovishness" with the pan European FTSEurofirst 300 index hitting its highest level since June 2008. Italian banks were huge beneficiaries rallying over 4%. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.1%. * Base metals prices were on the rise after the better than expected China trade data. Nickel led the way of course and hit its highest level in two years. Nickel was up over 6% at one stage before paring some of its gains to close up 4% but still nearly 40% in 2014. Copper ended up 1.1% after China imports rose 7.2%m/m in April. Iron ore broke ranks falling 1.40 to 103.70 and now dangerously heads towards the critical 100 support level. * Long end US Treasury yields reversed recent losses as enthisam to own bonds die down a little. The US 10-year yield had traded 4bps higher in Asia to 2.63% (rare event) but could go no further and closed in NY up to 2bps at 2.61%. The 30-year bond auction looked OK on face value (sold at 3.44%) but the professionals' were unimpressed (poor cover ratio etc) with the 30-year yield closing up 3bps at 3.43%. * The US Dollar index closed up 0.3% at 79.45. The VIX index was barely changed at 13.43. Wrap-up * Draghi set the cat amongst the pigeons overnight with his overtly "dovish" comments about an easing at the June meeting. This is nothing new of course with Draghi excellent at talking the talk. There will be however many who doubt that he will follow through with the Bundesbank and German FinMin hard to get on board. Draghi has got through most of the European crisis on talk alone but this time he will need to act or his reputation will be shot forever. Market reaction was predictable enough with the closeness to 1.40 prompting profit taking from all and sundry. It is hard to see how EUR/USD could obtain levels above 1.40 in the next month but as we know a month is a long time in any market. * Elsewhere the most obvious play is the carry trade. CAD, AUD and the Scandies lead the way with the USD and now the EUR the obvious funding options. This was not so obvious a week ago with currencies stagnant and IMM positioning minimal. In post (US) payrolls trading however the scenery has changed and the search for yield is back on. * Australia's RBA releases its quarterly policy statement today. This week's RBA statements after the RBA no change decision was a non-event but their comment on employment was certainly backed up by yesterday's AUS jobs data. The market at large however remains mixed on the outlook - some banks are still calling for a rate cut this year while others are calling for a hike. The most likely outcome is for no change in 2014. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ remains under pressure choosing to ignore the crumbling EUR overnight after Draghi backed himself into a corner in terms of easing in June. EUR/USD dropped like a stone from just below 1.40 to 1.3850 as players rushed for the exit door. EUR crosses were also crushed in the melee. USD/AXJ for its part continues to edge lower with USD/PHP leading the way overnight after tripping stops below 44.00. USD/TWD is edging closer towards a renewed break of 30.00 despite a rearguard action from the CBC. USD/KRW finds support for now at 1020 but looks destined to test 1000 in the near future. USD/MYR NDFs fell back to 3.2230 overnight with a test and break the next objective. China CPI/PPI releases headline today along with the RBA's STOPM report. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1021.9-1025 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1022.6. The Kospi closed up 0.55%. Overnight implieds traded a 1022.7-1024.3 range; last in NY 1024/1024.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2476-1.2510 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2479. The Straits Times closed up 0.35%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2330-3.2550 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2350. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2230-3.2400 range; last in NY at 3.2260/80. * USD/IDR traded an 11555-11630 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11560. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11624. The IDX Composite closed down 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded 11565-11580 range; last in NY at 11560/11580. * USD/PHP traded a 44.17-295 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.19. The PSE index closed up 0.25%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.82-44.04 range; last in NY at 43.82-84. * USD/THB traded a 32.385-49 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.47. The Set closed down 1.7%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.08-135 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.095. The Taiex closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.00-05 range; last in NY at 30.02/03. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1557 slightly higher than the previous 6.1542 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2254-6.2390 range; last at 6.2280. USD/CNH last at 6.2275 - range 6.2260-6.2402. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2120/6.2150. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.26%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2050-75 range; last in NY at 6.2090/10. * USD/INR traded a 59.92-60.095 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.055. The Sensex index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.18-28 range; last 60.25/28. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 09 May 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 09 May --:-- ID Balance of Payments 09 May --:-- KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 09 May --:-- ID Current Account 09 May 01:00 PH Exports 09 May 01:30 CN CPI 09 May 01:30 CN PPI 09 May 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 09 May 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 09 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 09 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11600 11580 11565 11560-11580 Hi USD/JPY 101.96 101.46 101.65 INR 60.30 60.28 60.18 60.25-28 Hi EUR/USD 1.3995 1.3833 1.3840 KRW 1023.5 1024.3 1022.7 1024-1024.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.37 140.53 140.69 MYR 3.2400 3.2400 3.2230 3.2260-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6975 1.6924 1.6932 PHP 44.10 44.04 43.82 43.82-84 Hi USD/CAD 1.0904 1.0814 1.0827 TWD 30.05 30.05 30.00 30.02-03 Hi AUD/USD 0.9395 0.9318 0.9374 CNY 1-mth 6.1640 6.1605 6.1630-50 NZD/USD 0.8672 0.8625 0.8648 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1870-90 USD/SGD 1.2510 1.2456 1.2473 CNY 1-yr 6.2075 6.2050 6.2090-10 USD/THB 32.52 32.385 32.48 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16551 +32 +0.20 10-year 2.61% 2.59% S&P 500 1876 -2 +0.12 2-year 0.39% 0.40% Nasdaq 4051 -17 -0.41 30-year 3.43% 3.40% FTSE 6839 +43 +0.63 Spot Gold($) 1289.50 1289.90 DAX 9607 +86 +0.90 Nymex 100.30 100.77 Nikkei 14164 +130 +0.93 Brent 108.03 108.10

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)