SYDNEY, May 9 (IFR) -
Headlines from Thursday Night
* ECB holds rates steady, governing council comfortable with acting next time,
wants to see inflation first before acting
* ECB's Draghi resolute in determination to maintain high degree of
accommodation to act swiftly if required, inflation expectations over MT
continue to be firmly anchored, risks to econ outlook remain on downside
* Draghi when asked about intervention in fx mkt said had a discussion on
exchange rates, FX rate very important for price stability & growth,
strengthening fx rate in context of low inflation is cause for serious concern
* Fed's Yellen US fiscal policy has served as drag on economy/spend/demand, good
news if interest rates rise, will probably wait until normalizing policy to
decide long-run size of balance sheet, too-low inflation has economic costs
* Fed's Yellen fed needs to see continued jobs mkt improvement to end QE in
fall
* Bank of England keeps rates/APP steady no statements after release
* Fed's Plosser banks' excess reserves moving into US econ as it improves
helping to lift inflation near Fed's target, changing fin'l mkt structure means
more transparency needed from Fed
* Earthquake near Mexico City registers 6.8 magnitude
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 319k, f/c 325k, 345k-prev
* US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 324.75k, 320.25k-prev
* US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.685m, f/c 2.750m, 2.761m-prev
* CA House Starts Annualized Apr 194.8k, 156.8k-prev
* CA New Housing Price Index Mar 0.20%, f/c 0.20%, 0.20%-prev
* DE Mar Ind output -0.5% m/m vs 0.4% prev, 0.2% exp
* UK Apr Hfax hse px 8.5% 3m/y/y vs 8.7% prev, 9.1% exp
* UK Apr HFax hse px -0.2% m/m vs -1.1% prev, 0.9% exp
* CH Apr CPI 0.0% y/y vs 0.0% prev, 0.1% exp
* CH Q2 Cons Conf 1 vs 2 prev, 3 exp
Themes from Thursday
* No change decisions from the BOE and ECB were always going to be a light
entrée. The main course - Draghi's press conference - proved to be full on
especially the Q&A segment. Like RBNZ Wheeler had done on Wednesday, Draghi
pointed out a few facts of life in overtly dovish fashion. A mad scramble to
dump EUR longs ensued which took the single currency away swiftly from the 1.40
level to 1.3848.
* Both the EUR and GBP had rallied modestly prior to their respective central
bank decisions on the basis that both would be non-events. The no change
decision(s) confirmed these views with EUR/USD moving up to 1.3960 from 1.3945
prior. The first part of Draghi's press conference was non-threatening and
EUR/USD rallied again helped by a modest fall in US weekly claims. EUR/USD was
within a whisker of the 1.4000 barriers at 1.3995 when Draghi unleashed stating
- due to very low for a long time inflation and more downside risks than upside
risks to the economy meant that an easing at the June meeting was a serious
threat. The clincher however was the comment that the ECB was comfortable about
acting in June and that the May discussion was a preview of the June meeting.
Draghi also noted the strong EUR's unwelcome role.
* EUR/USD retreated in spectacular fashion wiping out the last four day gains
and not stopping until finding support near its 21-dma - 1.3846. The bounce off
the low was anemic. A small corrective rally took EUR/USD back to 1.4870 but
stale longs were keen to exit. EUR/USD dipped again to 1.3833 before closing in
NY around 1.3840. Leveraged names had led the way all evening flipping their
positions from long to short EUR.
* EUR crosses were similarly crushed in the melee with EUR/JPY down nearly two
big figures at one stage as USD/JPY held its ground. EUR/AUD did likewise
crumbling to 1.4760 from around 1.4920. Ditto EUR/CAD and EUR/NZD.
* GBP/USD came off in sympathy with EUR/USD retreating to 1.6924 after being
poised earlier to attack 1.70 if Draghi had did what everyone expected him to do
- nothing. GBP/USD got back to towards 1.6950 but those that had missed the boat
capped. There was of course no press conference after the BOE decision with the
May minutes due for release on May 21 a week after the BOE inflation report.
* EUR/GBP dealt as low as 0.8168 (pair had spiked to 0.8249 from 0.8215ish in
the initial EUR flurry) before recovering slightly into the close (0.8174).
* USD/AXJ remained under pressure all evening. Hints of a rate rise in Malaysia
next month which pressure USD/MYR NDFs overnight. USD/PHP NDFs crumbled through
44.00 and into stop loss territory.
* After starting out in grand style, Wall Street stumbled late in the day
brought down once more by high flying growth stocks. The Dow which made fresh
all-time highs first off found itself in the red an hour out from the close only
to garnish late support to end up a modest 0.2%. The NASDAQ fell 0.4% dragged
down again by biotech stocks (ETF down 1.0%) and Tesla Motors (down 11%) on weak
earnings. The S&P500 closed down 0.1%. The Russell 2000 (micro stocks) was down
1% taking its losses for the year to 5.7%.
* Major European equity indexes "lapped up" Draghi's "dovishness" with the pan
European FTSEurofirst 300 index hitting its highest level since June 2008.
Italian banks were huge beneficiaries rallying over 4%. The FTSEurofirst 300
index closed up 1.1%.
* Base metals prices were on the rise after the better than expected China trade
data. Nickel led the way of course and hit its highest level in two years.
Nickel was up over 6% at one stage before paring some of its gains to close up
4% but still nearly 40% in 2014. Copper ended up 1.1% after China imports rose
7.2%m/m in April. Iron ore broke ranks falling 1.40 to 103.70 and now
dangerously heads towards the critical 100 support level.
* Long end US Treasury yields reversed recent losses as enthisam to own bonds
die down a little. The US 10-year yield had traded 4bps higher in Asia to 2.63%
(rare event) but could go no further and closed in NY up to 2bps at 2.61%. The
30-year bond auction looked OK on face value (sold at 3.44%) but the
professionals' were unimpressed (poor cover ratio etc) with the 30-year yield
closing up 3bps at 3.43%.
* The US Dollar index closed up 0.3% at 79.45. The VIX index was barely changed
at 13.43.
Wrap-up
* Draghi set the cat amongst the pigeons overnight with his overtly "dovish"
comments about an easing at the June meeting. This is nothing new of course with
Draghi excellent at talking the talk. There will be however many who doubt that
he will follow through with the Bundesbank and German FinMin hard to get on
board. Draghi has got through most of the European crisis on talk alone but this
time he will need to act or his reputation will be shot forever. Market reaction
was predictable enough with the closeness to 1.40 prompting profit taking from
all and sundry. It is hard to see how EUR/USD could obtain levels above 1.40 in
the next month but as we know a month is a long time in any market.
* Elsewhere the most obvious play is the carry trade. CAD, AUD and the Scandies
lead the way with the USD and now the EUR the obvious funding options. This was
not so obvious a week ago with currencies stagnant and IMM positioning minimal.
In post (US) payrolls trading however the scenery has changed and the search for
yield is back on.
* Australia's RBA releases its quarterly policy statement today. This week's RBA
statements after the RBA no change decision was a non-event but their comment on
employment was certainly backed up by yesterday's AUS jobs data. The market at
large however remains mixed on the outlook - some banks are still calling for a
rate cut this year while others are calling for a hike. The most likely outcome
is for no change in 2014.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ remains under pressure choosing to ignore the crumbling EUR overnight
after Draghi backed himself into a corner in terms of easing in June. EUR/USD
dropped like a stone from just below 1.40 to 1.3850 as players rushed for the
exit door. EUR crosses were also crushed in the melee. USD/AXJ for its part
continues to edge lower with USD/PHP leading the way overnight after tripping
stops below 44.00. USD/TWD is edging closer towards a renewed break of 30.00
despite a rearguard action from the CBC. USD/KRW finds support for now at 1020
but looks destined to test 1000 in the near future. USD/MYR NDFs fell back to
3.2230 overnight with a test and break the next objective. China CPI/PPI
releases headline today along with the RBA's STOPM report.
* USD/KRW traded a modest 1021.9-1025 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1022.6.
The Kospi closed up 0.55%. Overnight implieds traded a 1022.7-1024.3 range; last
in NY 1024/1024.5.
* USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2476-1.2510 range in Asia on Thursday; last at
1.2479. The Straits Times closed up 0.35%.
* USD/MYR traded a 3.2330-3.2550 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2350. The
KLSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2230-3.2400 range;
last in NY at 3.2260/80.
* USD/IDR traded an 11555-11630 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11560. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11624. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded 11565-11580 range; last in NY at
11560/11580.
* USD/PHP traded a 44.17-295 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.19. The PSE
index closed up 0.25%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.82-44.04 range; last
in NY at 43.82-84.
* USD/THB traded a 32.385-49 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.47. The Set
closed down 1.7%.
* USD/TWD traded a 30.08-135 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.095. The
Taiex closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.00-05 range; last in NY
at 30.02/03.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1557 slightly higher than the
previous 6.1542 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2254-6.2390 range; last at
6.2280. USD/CNH last at 6.2275 - range 6.2260-6.2402. The 1-yr NDF was last
quoted in Asia at 6.2120/6.2150. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.26%.
Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2050-75 range; last in NY at 6.2090/10.
* USD/INR traded a 59.92-60.095 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.055. The
Sensex index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.18-28 range;
last 60.25/28.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
09 May 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves
09 May --:-- ID Balance of Payments
09 May --:-- KR Bank of Korea Base Rate
09 May --:-- ID Current Account
09 May 01:00 PH Exports
09 May 01:30 CN CPI
09 May 01:30 CN PPI
09 May 05:00 JP Leading Indicator
09 May 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator
09 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
09 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11600 11580 11565 11560-11580 Hi USD/JPY 101.96 101.46 101.65
INR 60.30 60.28 60.18 60.25-28 Hi EUR/USD 1.3995 1.3833 1.3840
KRW 1023.5 1024.3 1022.7 1024-1024.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.37 140.53 140.69
MYR 3.2400 3.2400 3.2230 3.2260-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6975 1.6924 1.6932
PHP 44.10 44.04 43.82 43.82-84 Hi USD/CAD 1.0904 1.0814 1.0827
TWD 30.05 30.05 30.00 30.02-03 Hi AUD/USD 0.9395 0.9318 0.9374
CNY 1-mth 6.1640 6.1605 6.1630-50 NZD/USD 0.8672 0.8625 0.8648
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1870-90 USD/SGD 1.2510 1.2456 1.2473
CNY 1-yr 6.2075 6.2050 6.2090-10 USD/THB 32.52 32.385 32.48
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16551 +32 +0.20 10-year 2.61% 2.59%
S&P 500 1876 -2 +0.12 2-year 0.39% 0.40%
Nasdaq 4051 -17 -0.41 30-year 3.43% 3.40%
FTSE 6839 +43 +0.63 Spot Gold($) 1289.50 1289.90
DAX 9607 +86 +0.90 Nymex 100.30 100.77
Nikkei 14164 +130 +0.93 Brent 108.03 108.10
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)