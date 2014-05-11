SYDNEY, May 12 (IFR) -

Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Fisher suggests ditching dot chart forecasts on rates, dots are flawed tool due to guesswork, Fed will assure affordable financing as long as inflation below 2%, repeats desire for bond-buying to end Oct * Fed's Fisher Policymakers having intense discussion on use of proposed reverse repo facility, Fed cannot affect structural unemployment * US Wholesale Inventories MM Mar 1.1%, f/c 0.5%, 0.70%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Mar 1.4%, f/c 0.8%, 0.90%-prev * CA Employment Change Apr -28.9k, f/c 12.0k, 42.9k-prev * CA Unemployment Rate Apr 6.9%, 6.90%-prev * CA Full time employment chg Apr -30.9k,12.8k-prev * CA Part time employment chg Apr +2.0k, 30.1k-prev * CA Participation Rate Apr 66.1%, f/c 66.2%, 66.20%-prev * German exports post biggest fall in 10 months in March - Reuters * German Mar Trade balance E14.8bln. vs E15.7bln prev, E16.6bln exp * UK NIESR ups 2014 GDP forecast to +2.9%, eyed +2.5% in Feb, +2.4% in '15 * UK Mar Industrial output 2.3%y/y vs 2.7% prev, 2.4% exp * UK Mar Mfg output 3.3%y/y vs 3.8% prev, 2.9% exp * UK Mar Trade balance -8.478bln vs -GBP9.09bln prev, -9.0bln exp Themes from Friday * It was generally a quiet wind down to the weekend on Friday night with Draghi's Thursday presser post the ECB meeting still resonating. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3745 which in turn weighing on GBP/USD. The market now has a long wait on his hands to see whether Draghi carries out his June 5 easing threat and whether it entails any QE. Market is not in any panic mode but it does limit the topside between now and next month. * GBP/USD fell to 1.6832 at one stage before closing in NY at 1.6849. The pair was weighed down by a sinking Euro plus profit taking after failing to take out 1.70 on Thursday night. The move below 1.6900 saw selling interest intensified as stops were tripped. There was to be no comeback with GBP/USD closing just off its lows. * USD/CAD was back in the spotlight after a much worse than expected jobs report. The downside was firmly in play all Friday until the release. The minus 29k new jobs against a forecast of plus 12k saw the algo's run wild with USD/CAD up 100 pips from the intraday low to a high of 1.0916 before closing in NY at 1.0898. After the initial jobs data spike USD/CAD never made it back below 1.0889 as shorts sweated on dips to cover. * Much was made last week of the return of the carry trade in the wake of the reaction to the previous Friday's US payroll number. The rally in commodity currencies and Skandi's was explained away as new found interest in carry trades. Friday night's CAD debacle will obviously dent some enthusiasm for such structures. * AUD/USD and NZD/USD were held to tight ranges on Friday night with the AUD coming out just on top courtesy of a little AUD/NZD short covering which saw the Tasman cross close above 1.0850 setting up next week for a test of key resistance at 1.0950. RBNZ Wheeler's verbal intervention last week and the highlight of worsening terms of trade situation in New Zealand has undermined the confidence of AUD/NZD short holders. A break of 1.0950 could prove pivotal. * USD/JPY remained stagnant locked into tight ranges, albeit at lower levels, by massive option expiries. This pushed attention onto EUR/JPY which crumbled in line with straight EUR/USD. EUR/JPY dipped below 140 to 139.88 (a level not seen for five weeks) before closing in NY just above. * Wall Street posted modest gains with the Dow ending (up 0.2%) and at another record high boosted by IBM and a rebound in high growth momentum stocks. The S&P500 flitted in and out of positive territory before closing up 0.15%. The NASDAQ broke a three day losing streak to close up 0.5%. The biggest drag on the S&P and NASDAQ was Apple after the news of its expensive foray into music streaming and headphones with its $2.2bln bid for Beats Electronic. For the week, the Dow rose 0.4%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. * European shares retreated on Friday as a disappointing business update from telecoms group Telefonica sobered the mood from a rally the previous day. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which on Thursday hit its highest level in around six years, closed down 0.3%. Shares in Spain's Telefonica fell 2.6% after the company posted a 23% fall in Q1 net profits. * US Treasury yields continued their Thursday rebound with the 30-year yield up 5bps at one stage in the wake of Thursday's poor 30-year auction result. The 5s/30 powered over 4.5 steeper to 185bps. The 30-yrs eventually ended up 3bps at 3.46%. The 10-yr UST yield ended up 1bps at 2.62%. The 2-yr yield was unchanged at 0.39%. * Nickel continued on its merry way higher on Friday. The 3-mth LME contract surged 6% to a session high of $20,500, its highest level since late February 2012. It later pared gains to close at $19,905 a tonne from Thursday's close of $19,400. Nickel is trading 44% higher so far this year. Nickel prices gathered steam in January after an export ban from top ore supplier Indonesia, which some in the market had expected to be watered down, proved to have staying power. LME Copper closed 0.2% higher at 6745 a tonne. Iron ore once more bucked the trend falling $1.00 to 102.70 a tonne. Reuters News * Precious metals fell modestly with Spot Gold down 80 cents to 1288.70 an ounce. Gold notched its second consecutive weekly drop as the market drops all pretense of concern over Ukraine. * Crude futures fell modestly in range-bound trade on Friday as the market balanced support from a drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles against technical sell points that have kept oil from rallying. Nymex crude oil futures settled 27 cents down at $99.99 per barrel. Crude prices have been contained in a tight $2-trading range throughout the week, struggling to rise much above the 200-dma at $100.48 and finding a floor at the 100-dma of $99.44. Reuters News * The US Dollar index closed up 0.6% at 79.90. The VIX index closed down 3.8% at 12.92. Wrap-up * The week closed on a quiet note but one in which numerous currencies were set alight. The biggest reaction of course was to Draghi with honorable mentions going to RBNZ's Wheeler and the soft CAD jobs data. EUR/USD 1.40 and GBP/USD 1.70 proved a bridge too far in the current environment but economically nothing has really changed. Traders now have a dilemma on their hands with Draghi once more seemingly in "buying time" mode. * Key reversals in the EUR and DXY on Thursday followed through on Friday but overall they have shown little success now for some time. The cynical trader will say Draghi is only trying to cap EUR/USD ahead of 1.40 but there is moré at stake. We don't know what a June ECB meeting entails - QE? * Elsewhere the sell in May and go away crowd are having only limited impact with "switching" the main go rather than wholesale exit. Meanwhile the UST buying spree ran out of puff (Thursday/Friday) but alternatives are still in short supply. Modest "carry" uptake in currency land over the last week is providing support to commodity currencies and the Skandi's although there was a hiccup on Friday with the CAD taking a beating at the hands of the algo's after a poor local jobs number. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ followed the DXY lead and tracked a little higher on Friday night led by USD/KRW. There may be some behind the scenes manipulations happening here - ditto USD/TWD. All up Friday night was a low key affair with EUR/USD and GBP/USD continuing their retreat from near their 1.40 and 1.70 levels prior to Draghi. It seems we are back in waiting mode. China will again hold the spotlight in Asia with the rest of their monthly data dump due out on Tuesday and Wednesday. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1020.9-1024.8 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1024.4. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1026.2-1030.5 range; last in NY 1027.5/1028. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2469-88 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2485. The Straits Times closed up 0.15%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2230-3.2320 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2275. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2295-3.2350 range; last in NY at 3.2315/35. * USD/IDR traded an 11530-11570 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11530. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11563. The IDX Composite closed up 0.77%. Overnight the implieds traded 11520-11530 range; last in NY at 11530/11550. * USD/PHP traded a 43.65-90 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.65. The PSE index closed up 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.49-68 range; last in NY at 43.55-57. * USD/THB traded a 32.49-605 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.605. The Set closed down 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.085-12 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.11. The Taiex closed down 0.46%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.09-11 range; last in NY at 30.10/11. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1581 slightly higher than the previous 6.1557 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2247-6.2338 range; last at 6.2280. USD/CNH last at 6.2307 - range 6.2284-6.2345. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2120/6.2140. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.2200; last in NY at 6.2190/10. * USD/INR traded a 59.92-60.11 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.04. The Sensex index closed up 2.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.14-33 range; last 60.15/17. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 11 May 23:50 JP Bank Lending 11 May 23:50 JP Current Account 12 May 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 12 May 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 12 May 04:01 MY Industrial Output

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11560 11530 11520 11530-11550 Hi USD/JPY 101.88 101.55 101.88 INR 60.25 60.33 60.14 60.15-17 Hi EUR/USD 1.3845 1.3745 1.3756 KRW 1027 1030.5 1026.2 1027.5-1028 Hi EUR/JPY 140.81 139.88 140.07 MYR 3.2325 3.2350 3.2295 3.2315-35 Hi GBP/USD 1.6939 1.6832 1.6849 PHP 43.63 43.68 43.49 43.55-57 Hi USD/CAD 1.0916 1.0816 1.0898 TWD 30.07 30.11 30.09 30.10-11 Hi AUD/USD 0.9379 0.9347 0.9362 CNY 1-mth 6.1720 6.1680 6.1690-10 NZD/USD 0.8652 0.8604 0.8619 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1970 6.1970-90 USD/SGD 1.2495 1.2469 1.2489 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2200 6.2190-10 USD/THB 32.63 32.49 32.63 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16583 +32 +0.19 10-year 2.62% 2.61% S&P 500 1878 +3 +0.15 2-year 0.39% 0.39% Nasdaq 4072 +21 +0.51 30-year 3.46% 3.43% FTSE 6815 -26 -0.27 Spot Gold($) 1288.70 1289.50 DAX 9581 -26 -0.27 Nymex 99.99 100.30 Nikkei 14199 +36 +0.25 Brent 107.89 108.03

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)