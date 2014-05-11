SYDNEY, May 12 (IFR) -
Headlines from Friday Night
* Fed's Fisher suggests ditching dot chart forecasts on rates, dots are flawed
tool due to guesswork, Fed will assure affordable financing as long as inflation
below 2%, repeats desire for bond-buying to end Oct
* Fed's Fisher Policymakers having intense discussion on use of proposed reverse
repo facility, Fed cannot affect structural unemployment
* US Wholesale Inventories MM Mar 1.1%, f/c 0.5%, 0.70%-prev
* US Wholesale Sales MM Mar 1.4%, f/c 0.8%, 0.90%-prev
* CA Employment Change Apr -28.9k, f/c 12.0k, 42.9k-prev
* CA Unemployment Rate Apr 6.9%, 6.90%-prev
* CA Full time employment chg Apr -30.9k,12.8k-prev
* CA Part time employment chg Apr +2.0k, 30.1k-prev
* CA Participation Rate Apr 66.1%, f/c 66.2%, 66.20%-prev
* German exports post biggest fall in 10 months in March - Reuters
* German Mar Trade balance E14.8bln. vs E15.7bln prev, E16.6bln exp
* UK NIESR ups 2014 GDP forecast to +2.9%, eyed +2.5% in Feb, +2.4% in '15
* UK Mar Industrial output 2.3%y/y vs 2.7% prev, 2.4% exp
* UK Mar Mfg output 3.3%y/y vs 3.8% prev, 2.9% exp
* UK Mar Trade balance -8.478bln vs -GBP9.09bln prev, -9.0bln exp
Themes from Friday
* It was generally a quiet wind down to the weekend on Friday night with
Draghi's Thursday presser post the ECB meeting still resonating. EUR/USD traded
down to 1.3745 which in turn weighing on GBP/USD. The market now has a long wait
on his hands to see whether Draghi carries out his June 5 easing threat and
whether it entails any QE. Market is not in any panic mode but it does limit the
topside between now and next month.
* GBP/USD fell to 1.6832 at one stage before closing in NY at 1.6849. The pair
was weighed down by a sinking Euro plus profit taking after failing to take out
1.70 on Thursday night. The move below 1.6900 saw selling interest intensified
as stops were tripped. There was to be no comeback with GBP/USD closing just off
its lows.
* USD/CAD was back in the spotlight after a much worse than expected jobs
report. The downside was firmly in play all Friday until the release. The minus
29k new jobs against a forecast of plus 12k saw the algo's run wild with USD/CAD
up 100 pips from the intraday low to a high of 1.0916 before closing in NY at
1.0898. After the initial jobs data spike USD/CAD never made it back below
1.0889 as shorts sweated on dips to cover.
* Much was made last week of the return of the carry trade in the wake of the
reaction to the previous Friday's US payroll number. The rally in commodity
currencies and Skandi's was explained away as new found interest in carry
trades. Friday night's CAD debacle will obviously dent some enthusiasm for such
structures.
* AUD/USD and NZD/USD were held to tight ranges on Friday night with the AUD
coming out just on top courtesy of a little AUD/NZD short covering which saw the
Tasman cross close above 1.0850 setting up next week for a test of key
resistance at 1.0950. RBNZ Wheeler's verbal intervention last week and the
highlight of worsening terms of trade situation in New Zealand has undermined
the confidence of AUD/NZD short holders. A break of 1.0950 could prove pivotal.
* USD/JPY remained stagnant locked into tight ranges, albeit at lower levels, by
massive option expiries. This pushed attention onto EUR/JPY which crumbled in
line with straight EUR/USD. EUR/JPY dipped below 140 to 139.88 (a level not seen
for five weeks) before closing in NY just above.
* Wall Street posted modest gains with the Dow ending (up 0.2%) and at another
record high boosted by IBM and a rebound in high growth momentum stocks. The
S&P500 flitted in and out of positive territory before closing up 0.15%. The
NASDAQ broke a three day losing streak to close up 0.5%. The biggest drag on the
S&P and NASDAQ was Apple after the news of its expensive foray into music
streaming and headphones with its $2.2bln bid for Beats Electronic. For the
week, the Dow rose 0.4%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.
* European shares retreated on Friday as a disappointing business update from
telecoms group Telefonica sobered the mood from a rally the previous day. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which on Thursday hit its highest level in
around six years, closed down 0.3%. Shares in Spain's Telefonica fell 2.6% after
the company posted a 23% fall in Q1 net profits.
* US Treasury yields continued their Thursday rebound with the 30-year yield up
5bps at one stage in the wake of Thursday's poor 30-year auction result. The
5s/30 powered over 4.5 steeper to 185bps. The 30-yrs eventually ended up 3bps at
3.46%. The 10-yr UST yield ended up 1bps at 2.62%. The 2-yr yield was unchanged
at 0.39%.
* Nickel continued on its merry way higher on Friday. The 3-mth LME contract
surged 6% to a session high of $20,500, its highest level since late February
2012. It later pared gains to close at $19,905 a tonne from Thursday's close of
$19,400. Nickel is trading 44% higher so far this year. Nickel prices gathered
steam in January after an export ban from top ore supplier Indonesia, which some
in the market had expected to be watered down, proved to have staying power. LME
Copper closed 0.2% higher at 6745 a tonne. Iron ore once more bucked the trend
falling $1.00 to 102.70 a tonne. Reuters News
* Precious metals fell modestly with Spot Gold down 80 cents to 1288.70 an
ounce. Gold notched its second consecutive weekly drop as the market drops all
pretense of concern over Ukraine.
* Crude futures fell modestly in range-bound trade on Friday as the market
balanced support from a drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles against technical
sell points that have kept oil from rallying. Nymex crude oil futures settled 27
cents down at $99.99 per barrel. Crude prices have been contained in a tight
$2-trading range throughout the week, struggling to rise much above the 200-dma
at $100.48 and finding a floor at the 100-dma of $99.44. Reuters News
* The US Dollar index closed up 0.6% at 79.90. The VIX index closed down 3.8% at
12.92.
Wrap-up
* The week closed on a quiet note but one in which numerous currencies were set
alight. The biggest reaction of course was to Draghi with honorable mentions
going to RBNZ's Wheeler and the soft CAD jobs data. EUR/USD 1.40 and GBP/USD
1.70 proved a bridge too far in the current environment but economically nothing
has really changed. Traders now have a dilemma on their hands with Draghi once
more seemingly in "buying time" mode.
* Key reversals in the EUR and DXY on Thursday followed through on Friday but
overall they have shown little success now for some time. The cynical trader
will say Draghi is only trying to cap EUR/USD ahead of 1.40 but there is moré at
stake. We don't know what a June ECB meeting entails - QE?
* Elsewhere the sell in May and go away crowd are having only limited impact
with "switching" the main go rather than wholesale exit. Meanwhile the UST
buying spree ran out of puff (Thursday/Friday) but alternatives are still in
short supply. Modest "carry" uptake in currency land over the last week is
providing support to commodity currencies and the Skandi's although there was a
hiccup on Friday with the CAD taking a beating at the hands of the algo's after
a poor local jobs number.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ followed the DXY lead and tracked a little higher on Friday night led
by USD/KRW. There may be some behind the scenes manipulations happening here -
ditto USD/TWD. All up Friday night was a low key affair with EUR/USD and GBP/USD
continuing their retreat from near their 1.40 and 1.70 levels prior to Draghi.
It seems we are back in waiting mode. China will again hold the spotlight in
Asia with the rest of their monthly data dump due out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
* USD/KRW traded a modest 1020.9-1024.8 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1024.4.
The Kospi closed up 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1026.2-1030.5 range; last
in NY 1027.5/1028.
* USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2469-88 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2485. The
Straits Times closed up 0.15%.
* USD/MYR traded a 3.2230-3.2320 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2275. The
KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2295-3.2350 range;
last in NY at 3.2315/35.
* USD/IDR traded an 11530-11570 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11530. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11563. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.77%. Overnight the implieds traded 11520-11530 range; last in NY at
11530/11550.
* USD/PHP traded a 43.65-90 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.65. The PSE
index closed up 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.49-68 range; last in NY
at 43.55-57.
* USD/THB traded a 32.49-605 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.605. The Set
closed down 0.1%.
* USD/TWD traded a 30.085-12 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.11. The Taiex
closed down 0.46%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.09-11 range; last in NY at
30.10/11.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1581 slightly higher than the previous
6.1557 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2247-6.2338 range; last at 6.2280. USD/CNH
last at 6.2307 - range 6.2284-6.2345. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.2120/6.2140. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF
traded at 6.2200; last in NY at 6.2190/10.
* USD/INR traded a 59.92-60.11 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.04. The
Sensex index closed up 2.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.14-33 range;
last 60.15/17.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
11 May 23:50 JP Bank Lending
11 May 23:50 JP Current Account
12 May 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence
12 May 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions
12 May 04:01 MY Industrial Output
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11560 11530 11520 11530-11550 Hi USD/JPY 101.88 101.55 101.88
INR 60.25 60.33 60.14 60.15-17 Hi EUR/USD 1.3845 1.3745 1.3756
KRW 1027 1030.5 1026.2 1027.5-1028 Hi EUR/JPY 140.81 139.88 140.07
MYR 3.2325 3.2350 3.2295 3.2315-35 Hi GBP/USD 1.6939 1.6832 1.6849
PHP 43.63 43.68 43.49 43.55-57 Hi USD/CAD 1.0916 1.0816 1.0898
TWD 30.07 30.11 30.09 30.10-11 Hi AUD/USD 0.9379 0.9347 0.9362
CNY 1-mth 6.1720 6.1680 6.1690-10 NZD/USD 0.8652 0.8604 0.8619
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1970 6.1970-90 USD/SGD 1.2495 1.2469 1.2489
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2200 6.2190-10 USD/THB 32.63 32.49 32.63
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16583 +32 +0.19 10-year 2.62% 2.61%
S&P 500 1878 +3 +0.15 2-year 0.39% 0.39%
Nasdaq 4072 +21 +0.51 30-year 3.46% 3.43%
FTSE 6815 -26 -0.27 Spot Gold($) 1288.70 1289.50
DAX 9581 -26 -0.27 Nymex 99.99 100.30
Nikkei 14199 +36 +0.25 Brent 107.89 108.03
