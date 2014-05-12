SYDNEY, May 13 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Fitch EZ sovereign snapshot - outlook stable, although downward pressure on EZ ratings is abating- overall outlook for the regions remains stable rather than positive * US Federal Budget Apr 106.9b, f/c 114.0b, -36.9b-prev * Moody's Credit outlook for CIS sovereigns negatively affected by Russia/Ukraine crisis * Reuters Poll 15/23 money market traders say ECB will not cut depo rate in June * Reuters Poll 14/24 economists say BOE will act to curb home price rises at June meeting * Mid-term inflation projections key to ECB action-Constancio * Nowotny: If ECB acts just cutting Benchmark may not be enough * Swiss Mar Retail sales 3.0%y/y vs 1.0% prev, 2.3% exp Themes from Monday * There was not much to get excited about overnight with currencies held to tight intraday ranges with EUR/USD unable to break out of its Asian session range 1.3749-75. * There were no data releases or comments of importance leaving the market to concentrate on positional and technical adjustments. * Stocks somewhat stole the show with (mostly) solid gains posted across the globe on Monday. Asia started the move led by China's SSEC (new market reforms) and India's Sensex (election euphoria) which posted gains of 2.0% and 2.4% respectively. The gains kept coming with Europe's Stoxx 600 up 0.7% while on the other side of the Atlantic - Wall Street grabbed the baton and ran with it. * US Treasury yields continued their late last week bounce with the 10 and 30-yr yields up 4bps to 2.66% and 3.50% respectively. The lack of reaction following the Ukraine referendums and the stock rally were the general given reasons for the rise in yields. * On the currency front GBP dominated the London session rallying nearly 50 pips to 1.6903 as players looked ahead to Wednesday's key inflation report. A Sunday Times article said the BOE would indicate it would raise rates sooner than expected. This was backed up by a CBI report that the first interest rates rise will be in Q1 2015. There are of course others who see rates rising as early as Q4 2014. * EUR/GBP fell through key technical (61.8 fibo) support at 0.8160 (fresh 17-month low) to take out the 0.8150 barrier and touch 0.8143. The 10-yr Gilt/Bund spread hit a 16 year high while 10-yr Irish bond yields fell below 10-yr Gilt yields. * The GBP gains however could not be sustained with GBP/USD failing to hold the 1.6880 level prompting a bout of selling interests. GBP/USD closed in NY at 1.6867 up slightly from its 1.6849 Friday night close. EUR/GBP reclaimed 0.8150 before closing in NY at 0.8156 down slightly from its NY Friday close of 0.81655. * AUD/USD drifted higher in London/early NY to 0.9386 and in the process take out the Friday night high of 0.8379 but there was no interest shown in a test of 94 cents. Massive option expiries (0.9350/60 and 0.9410) kept moves to a minimum with AUD/USD closing in NY at 0.9363 barely changed from Friday's 0.9362 NY close. * USD/JPY was dragged a little higher courtesy of buy interests/short covering with EUR/JPY up over 50 pips at one stage at 140.63 before closing in NY at 140.49. USD/JPY ran out of puff ahead of 102.20 (Asia high 102.05) with option maturities once more strangling volatility. * Wall Street was led higher by the beaten down brigade (tech and internet stocks) with the NASDAQ closing up 1.8%. The massive rotation out of momentum stocks witnessed in the prior three weeks came to a shuddering halt as investors piled back into the big names - Facebook, LinkedIn, Pandora etc. Small cap stocks also made a welcome comeback with the Russell 2000 up 2.3%. The Dow posted another record high (16695) while the S&P500 went within a whisker of a fresh record high but managed a record high on a closing basis (1897). * European shares hit six-year highs on Monday, lifted by strong results from Italian companies including the country's largest bank, UniCredit, and by M&A activity. Sentiment was further underpinned by renewed speculation about monetary stimulus from the ECB following dovish comments from Nowotny. FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.7% to set 6-year high. * Spot gold closed up 0.6% or $7.50 at 1296.10 an ounce. This came after a wild session in futures markets flowed though to spot for a broad 1280-1304 range. The break of 1300 could not be sustained with surging equity markets forcing the shiny metal back below 1300 an ounce. * The Nickel price jumped another 8% Monday bringing gains for the year to 50%, as the threat of tougher Western sanctions on the world's biggest producer Russia compounded concerns about Indonesia's ban on unprocessed ore exports. Copper hit a two-month peak on China's pledge to push ahead with a broad range of capital market reforms and on growing worries about dwindling global exchange inventories. LME copper climbed to $6895 a tonne, its highest since March 7 in intraday trade. It closed up 2% at $6,879 a tonne. Iron ore finally found support to close up a miserly 30 cents at $103.00. Reuters News * The US Dollar index was flat at 79.885 last. The VIX index closed down another 5.3% at 12.23. Wrap-up * There is not too much one could glean from the overnight proceedings. Tight ranges were the order of the day with GBP the only currency to show any sparkle posting moderate gains in London only to pare half of them in NY when momentum waned. Stocks were a different animal rallying hard to kick off the new week after a strong lead from Asia (Shanghai Composite). The Dow and S&P500 closed at fresh record highs with those calling for an end to the "bull" run looking for a place to hide. Even metal prices had a good night with bellwether Copper up 2.0%. Offshore players love good news from China even if it just a regurgitation of old news. * China industrial output, retail sales and urban investment headline the Asian session in what otherwise should be another quiet session. Of course India should not be left out of the mix with exit polls favouring a Modi led alliance. The Sensex, which closed up 2.4% yesterday and should build on its gains as the situation becomes clearer. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed after a low key offshore session in currency land. It was mostly position adjustments in GBP ahead of tomorrow's critical inflation report and to a lesser extent light EUR/JPY short covering. Stocks were the big movers taking the lead from Asia after the Shanghai Composite and Sensex gained 2.0% and 2.4% respectively on Monday. The Dow and S&P500 closed at record highs with plenty left in this amazing "bull" run. China's remaining data dump continues today led by industrial production and retail sales. Exit polls favour a Modi led alliance which should provide another good session for Indian assets. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1023.7-1026.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1024.4. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. Overnight implieds traded a 1023-1026.5 range; last in NY 1026.3/1026.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2487-1.2510 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2505. The Straits Times closed down 0.9%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2290-3.2390 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2390. The KLSE index closed down 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2370-3.2400 range; last in NY at 3.2380/00. * USD/IDR traded an 11520-11545 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11525. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11536. The IDX Composite closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded 11550-11565 range; last in NY at 11530/11550. * USD/PHP traded a 43.67-78 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.71. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.69-71 range; last in NY at 43.67-70. * USD/THB traded a 32.60-67 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.645. The Set closed down 0.15%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.134-152 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.15. The Taiex closed down 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.175-19 range; last in NY at 30.16/18. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1625 slightly higher than the previous 6.1581 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2315-6.2379 range; last at 6.2375. USD/CNH last at 6.2390 - range 6.2338-6.2393. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2350/6.2370. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.1%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.2380; last in NY at 6.2360/80. * USD/INR traded a 59.51-60.12 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.03. The Sensex index closed up 2.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 59.60-60.17 range; last 59.80-83. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 13 May --:-- ID Retail Sales Index 13 May 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 13 May 01:30 AU Housing Finance 13 May 01:30 AU Home Price Index 13 May 05:30 CN Urban investment 13 May 05:30 CN Retail Sales 13 May 05:30 CN Industrial Output

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11560 11565 11550 11530-11550 Hi USD/JPY 102.19 101.78 102.12 INR 60.00 60.17 59.60 59.80-83 Hi EUR/USD 1.3775 1.3749 1.3758 KRW 1026.2 1026.5 1023 1026.3-26.5 Hi EUR/JPY 140.63 140.11 140.49 MYR 3.2430 3.2400 3.2370 3.2380-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6903 1.6840 1.6867 PHP 43.70 43.71 43.69 43.67-70 Hi USD/CAD 1.0909 1.0875 1.0896 TWD 30.15 30.19 30.175 30.16-18 Hi AUD/USD 0.9386 0.9349 0.9363 CNY 1-mth 6.1765 6.1760 6.1755-65 NZD/USD 0.8638 0.8608 0.8621 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2020-20 USD/SGD 1.2510 1.2487 1.2507 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2380 6.2360-80 USD/THB 32.67 32.595 32.62 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16695 +112 +0.67 10-year 2.66% 2.62% S&P 500 1897 +19 +0.99 2-year 0.40% 0.39% Nasdaq 4144 +72 +1.77 30-year 3.49% 3.46% FTSE 6852 +37 +0.55 Spot Gold($) 1296.10 1288.70 DAX 9702 +121 +1.26 Nymex 100.66 99.99 Nikkei 14149 -50 -0.35 Brent 108.40 107.89

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)