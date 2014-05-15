SYDNEY, May 16 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB's Mersch on negative deposit rates: it is a tool that is available the question is what is the ultimate efficiency of venturing into this territory, working on many instruments * ECB's Constancio we are determined to act swiftly and do not rule out further monetary policy easing, expects inflation to remain low for a prolonged period * IMF major risks France's budget savings drive will be diluted threatening deficit targets * Bank of Canada's Schembri interest rates likely to remain low for extended period as Canada/world economies slowly recover * Bank of Portugal progress made under bailout still insufficient further reforms needed to cement growth * Traders cite announcement of tax on non-resident Greek bond holders on rising yields; Greek FinMin confirms no retroactive CGT on bonds held by foreigners * US Senate Banking Cmte approves bill to wind down FNMA, Freddie Mac * US CPI MM, SA Apr 0.30%, f/c 0.00%, 0.20%-prev * US CPI YY, NSA Apr 2.00%, f/c 2.00%, 1.50%-prev * US Core CPI MM, SA Apr 0.20%, f/c 0.10%, 0.20%-prev * US Core CPI YY, NSA Apr 1.80%, f/c 1.70%, 1.70%-prev * US CPI Index, NSA Apr 237.07, f/c 237.1, 236.29-prev * US Core CPI Index, SA Apr 237.16, 236.6-prev * US Real Weekly Earnings MM Apr -0.30%, 0.30%-prev * US NY Fed Manufacturing May 19.01, f/c 5.00, 129.00%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 297k, f/c 320k, 319k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 323.25k, f/c 324.75k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.667m, f/c 2.693m, 2.685m-prev * US Net L-T Flows, Ex-swaps Mar 4.0b, 85.7b-prev * US Foreign Buying, T-Bonds Mar 25.9b, 92.4b-prev * US Overall Net Capital Flows Mar -126.1b, 167.7b-prev * US Net L-T Flows, Incl. Swaps Mar -5.3b, 76.5b-prev * US Industrial Output MM Apr -0.60%, f/c 0.00%, 0.70%-prev * US Capacity Utilization MM Apr 78.60%, f/c 79.20%, 79.20%-prev * US Mfg Output MM Apr -0.40%, f/c 0.30%, 0.50%-prev * US NAHB Housing Market Index May 45, 49, 47-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index May 15.4, f/c 14, 16.6-prev * US Philly Fed Employment May 7.8, 6.9-prev-prev * US Philly Fed Prices Paid May 23, 11.3-prev * US Philly Fed New Orders May 10.5, 14.8-prev * CA Mfg Sales MM Mar 0.40%, f/c 0.00, 1.40%-prev * ECB Q2 SPF EZ l/t infl exp 1.8% vs 1.9% Q1 * DE Q1 Flash GDP 2.5% y/y vs 1.3% prev, 2.2% exp * DE Q1 Flash GDP 0.8% q/q vs 0.4% prev, 0.7% exp * CH Apr Prod/Imp Px -0.3% vs -0.7% y/y prev, -0.5% exp * FR Q1 GDP 0.0% q/q vs 0.3% prev, 0.2% exp * DE Q1 GDP -1.4% q/q vs +1.0% Q4 2013 * IT Q1 Flash GDP -0.5% y/y vs -0.9% prev, -0.1% exp * PO Q1 GDP -0.7% q/q vs +0.1% exp * EZ Q1 Flash GDP 0.9% y/y vs 0.5% prev, 1.1% exp * EZ Final Apr 0.7% y/y vs 0.7% prev, 0.7% exp Themes from Thursday * It turned out to be a messy session on Thursday night full of hard to explain and uncorrelated moves. * The obvious things that stood out and made you pay attention were: - Sharp rise in EZ peripheral bond yields - Greek 10-yr yields up 53 bps to 6.84% - Spanish 10-yr yields up 16bps to 3.02% - Italian 10-yr yields up 18bps to 3.10% - German 10-yr bunds down 7bps to 1.30% - The VIX rose 8.2% to 13.17 - The DXY fell 0.05% (basically) flat at 80.036 - Wall Street fell hard with the Dow down triple figures or 1.0% again - US data largely positive yet UST yields fell hard - US 10-yr Treasury bond yield down 6bps to 2.49% - US 30-yr Treasury bond yield down 5bps to 3.33% - Initial claims fell by 24k to 297k - its lowest level since 2007 - NY mfg index surged to 19 in May - its highest reading in four years - EZ data again soft - EZ Q1 Flash GDP 0.9% y/y, 1.1% exp * The London session kicked off with heavy GBP/USD selling from a US name. GBP/USD fell from 1.6770 down towards 1.6730. [GBP/USD eventually recovered during the NY session in sympathy with a recovering EUR/USD but the GBP recovery was far less impressive.] * The next move of note was another sharp fall in EUR/USD following an (un) sourced Spanish newspaper article that said the ECB is looking at a negative deposit rate of minus 25bps - not the minus 10-15bps move the market was expecting. The selling started with a trickle then picked up pace as the translated version got a wider hearing. EUR/USD after being safely held to a tiny range in Asia dropped down through 1.3700 to 1.3660 before eventually bottoming out at 1.3648 on the release of mostly strong US data. The soft round of flash GDP data (Finland back in recession) did not help the single currency's cause although once more they were partly offset by the usual strong German GDP data. * The whole mood changed after the (mostly) strong US data elicited a replay from the much better than expected payroills number a fortnight ago. The rush again into Treasuries and a surging VIX prompted short covering and once back above 1.3680 the rush to cover was on in earnest. EUR/USD made a fresh session high at 1.3732 and pulled back slightly to 1.3715 just out from the close. * AUD/USD was again firm in Asia trading above 0.9390 at one stage but by late afternoon it had the wobbles and was unnerved by the solid selling interests above the figure. Europe pushed AUD/USD back down to 0.9365 and it got another jolt lower on the solid run of US data led by CPI. AUD/USD made a fresh weekly low at 0.9327 but contra players at the fringes of its broad 0.9330-0.9410ish range held firm. The usual short covering rally then ensued with AUD/USD dragged higher by the recovering EUR/USD. AUD/USD headed towards the NY close in familiar territory around 0.9360. * USD/JPY had few moments in the sun overnight being mostly under pressure as quasi risk aversion returned in the form of sliding US Treasury yields, falling stock prices and a sharp jump in the VIX index. USD/JPY made a fresh weekly low at 101.31 before settling just above 101.50 into the NY close. * Wall Street closed with at/near 1.0% losses. The Russell 2000 fell only 0.65% (pared early session losses of 1.9%) but continues to hone in on bear market territory - last down nearly 9.3% from its March 4 peak. Stocks started off hard down (thanks to David Tepper Appaloosa hedge fund - market kind of dangerous right now) and didn't get any better. Wal-Mart Stores shares fell 2.4%, weighing on both the Dow and the S&P 500. The world's largest retailer forecast second-quarter profit below analysts' estimates. Wal-Mart reported its smallest growth in quarterly sales in nearly five years and a drop in first-quarter profit, saying that severe winter weather made it difficult for customers to visit its stores' * News that the Portuguese and Italian economies contracted in Q1 hit shares in Lisbon and Milan on Thursday, knocking European stock markets from multi-year highs. Italy's FTSE MIB equity index finished 3.6% lower, its biggest one-day fall since February 2013, while Portugal's smaller PSI-20 benchmark index fell 2.7%. They helped send the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down by 0.8% to 1,357 points, pushing it off a six-year high of 1,372 reached earlier in the day. The decline in economic output in Portugal and Italy from the previous quarter contrasted with strong growth in Germany, Europe's economic powerhouse, data showed. Germany's solid performance briefly lifted the DAX to a record high, but it then retreated along with the broader European market, ending the day down 1%. Reuters News * Another monster rally in Treasuries was spawned overnight as EZ GDPs came in much weaker than expected - Germany was OK at 0.8%, but France was 0% vs 0.1% expected, Italy was -0.1% vs 0.2% expected, Portugal was -0.7% and Dutch GDP collapsed -1.4%, even Finland was -0.4%. Another hot US inflation read, CPI core 0.236% vs 0.1% expected with headline at 0.3% for a 2% year-over-year run rate was the only real buying opportunity. The 10-yr UST yield touched 2.56% but within 15 minutes the 10s dumped to 2.51%. The 10-yr UST yield eventually closed on its low at 2.49%. * Nickel recouped some of its losses on Thursday, paring an earlier 10% fall as investors seized the opportunity to jump back into a market. After a partial recovery, prices closed down 6.5% at $18,750 a tonne, trimming the year's gains to 35%. Nickel prices reached their highest in more than two years on Tuesday with gains of more than 50% this year in response to an export ban by top ore supplier Indonesia in January. But investors became wary that prices had raced ahead of the underlying fundamentals, and selling snowballed as a wave of option holders also liquidated hedge positions. * LME benchmark three-month copper closed 0.6% lower at $6,880 a tonne after a 1.1% rise in the previous session to the highest level in more than two months. Losses were moderated in some metals after China said it was increasing support for the wobbly trade sector with new measures that include giving more tax breaks, credit insurance and currency hedging options to exporters. In other metals, zinc ended 2.1% lower at $2,059, lead closed down 1.2% at $2,132, tin closed 0.2% lower at $23,350 and aluminum ended 1.8% lower at $1,776. Reuters * Spot gold fell almost 1.0% on the solid run of US data. Wrap-up * The market was again full of uncorrelated moves overnight but what stood out was the sharp rise in EZ peripheral yields and another sharp fall in US Treasury yields. Stocks fell partly thanks to David Tepper though no one is really saying that. Major pairs (EUR/USD and GBP/USD) pushed on one downside only to reverse sharply when the momentum waned after hitting "buy" territory for some. * Moves this year continue to surprise - the market started 2014 expecting higher US bond yields, a stronger US Dollar and weaker stocks at the "taper" expired. None of this has really played out and we are currently in the "angst" segment of the US Treasury bond buyback as the 10-yrs tests levels below 2.50%. None of this makes sense of course especially with the current crop of good US data. * Don't expect Asia to get involved today with this mess although once more USD/AXJ is gently bid thanks in part to the BOK's intervention efforts this week. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch firmer on Friday from its Thursday Asian close. Quasi risk aversion in the form of sliding US Treasury yields, sharp losses on Wall Street and a VIX index up 8.0% lent a modest (USD) bid tone. The DXY closed flat overall after a messy overnight session and one in which the EUR/USD recovered all of its steep early losses. Uncorrelated moves are killing confidence in trading whilst the markets seemingly new found love affair with carry trades is near on impossible to quantify. Weak stocks should lend USD/AXJ further support today. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1025.2-1028.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1025.3. The Kospi closed down 0.0%. Overnight implieds traded a 1027.75-1031 range; last in NY 1029.5/1030.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2496-1.2520 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2517. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2200-3.2285 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2250. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2330-3.2370 range; last in NY at 3.2370/90. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Thursday. Overnight the implieds traded 11420-11460 range; last in NY at 11440/11460. * USD/PHP traded a 43.58-72 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.66. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.73-83 range; last in NY at 43.79-82. * USD/THB traded a 32.355-465 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.405. The Set closed up 0.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.143-169 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.15. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.12-15 range; last in NY at 30.13/15. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1640 slightly lower than the previous 6.1653 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2247-6.2400 range; last at 6.2306. USD/CNH last at 6.2309 - range 6.2245-6.2320. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2370/6.2390. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.1%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2370-6.2385 range; last in NY at 6.2360/75. * USD/INR traded a 59.21-62 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 59.37. The Sensex index closed down 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 59.50-75 range; last 59.70-73. 