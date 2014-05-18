SYDNEY, May 19 (IFR) -
Headlines from Friday Night
* Moody's upgrades Ireland to BAA1 from BAA3; Outlook Stable
* Moody's - Ireland's Short-Term Rating been upgraded to P-2 from P-3
* Fed's Bullard too early to tell if interest rate increase should come sooner
than currently anticipated, inflation going to rise in near future, considers
neutral fed funds rate to be 4%, inflation data this week a signal inflation
moving back to target
* US Philly Fed survey shows Q2/Q3unemployment rate dropping vs. prev f/c
* US Housing Starts Number MM Apr 1.072m, f/c 0.980m, 0.946m-prev
* US House Starts MM: Change Apr 13.20%, 2.80%-prev
* US Building Permits: Number Apr 1.080m, f/c 1.010m, 0.997m-prev
* US Build Permits: Change MM Apr 8.00%, -1.70%-prev
* US TR/UoM Sentiment Prelim May 81.80, f/c 84.50, 84.1-prev
* US TR/UoM Conditions Prelim May 95.10, f/c 99.00, 98.7-prev
* US TR/UoM Expectations Pre May 73.20, f/c 75.00, 74.7-prev
* Stock fund w'wide attract USD 11b inflows biggest inflows in 5 wks (BofA)
* EM debt funds w'wide attract USD 1.1b marking 7 straight wks of inflows (BofA)
Themes from Friday
* Not surprisingly it was a quiet end to a busy week in offshore dealings.
Consolidation and modest profit was the name of the game for those lucky enough
to be on the right side of moves.
* Uncorrelated moves played out for most of last week with the DXY index closing
up just 0.18% for the week with a 0.07% gain posted on Friday.
* The VIX which rallied over 10% at one stage on Thursday before closing up 8%
gave back 5.55% on Friday. The VIX on a weekly basis fell 3.7% to close on
Friday at 12.44. Anybody who uses the term risk aversion needs to go back and
have another look at the numbers.
* Thursday's driver - a sharp move higher in EZ peripheral yields - took a
breather with a mixed performance. The Greek 10-yr yield gained another 5bps to
close at 6.89% while the Spanish 10-yr yield shed 5bps to close at 2.96%.
* US Treasury yields don't have any real conviction. A near 20bps slide in the
10-yr bond yield from Tuesday to Thursday saw a slight rebound on Friday but
only by 3bps. After starting the day around 2.49% the bond yield rose to 2.52%
on the much better than expected Housing starts data only to return to where
they started on the soft TR-Michigan Sentiment data. After flitting either side
of 2.50%, the 10-yr yield rose to 2.52% (from 2.49%) on the very late in the day
stock market rally.
* After spending most of the Friday session in negative territory, Wall Street
witnessed a late in the day ramp allowing all three indices to close in the
black. The Dow closed up 0.3% but down 0.6% for the week. The S&P500 closed up
0.4% but flat for the week. The NASDAQ closed up 0.5% Friday and 0.5% for the
week. The beaten down Russell 2000 closed up 0.5% edging away from bear market
territory (10% down) to be down 8.7% from its March 4 high.
* Corporate takeover activity propped up European equities on Friday, allowing
key indexes to recover after a sell-off the previous session. The FTSEurofirst
300 index closed up 0.3%, recovering from a 0.8% retreat on Thursday that had
pushed the FTSEurofirst down from a 6-year peak reached earlier this week. The
Euro STOXX 50 index also rose 0.3%. Italy's Milan index, which slumped 3.6% on
Thursday, recovered slightly to end 1.1% higher, while Lisbon's PSI-20 index
edged up 0.1% after it had fallen 2.7% on the previous day. Reuters News
* India's Sensex closed up 0.9% on Friday to a fresh record high and up nearly
5% for the week. The Sensex was up more than 6% at one stage on Friday in the
wake of Modi's victory before profit taking took hold. Analysts are expecting a
period of consolidation now with Modi's election win hardly unexpected. SocGen
put it more bluntly saying it's time to book profits and to rotate out of Indian
stocks and into more attractive opportunities in Asia. USD/INR hit an eleven
month low on Friday closing below 59.00 at 58.78. In offshore trading USD/INR
continued to peel lower through the NDFs touching 58.77 before closing just
above suggesting a 58.52ish Monday OTC open.
* EUR/USD had a soft end to the week after managing to hold above 1.37 in Asia
in a lackluster affair only to hit a bit of turbulence in the overnight session.
EUR/USD fell from 1.3715ish to a session low of 1.3685 on more Greek bond
headlines before quickly recovering to 1.3707. The sellers were not done - we
saw another quick dip to 1.3687 before rallying once more to 1.3719. The NY
session was just a slow grind lower with the single currency closing in NY at
1.3693. Just before the close Moody's upgraded Ireland's credit rating to BAA1
from Baa3; outlook stable. EUR/USD was unmoved on the news.
* USD/JPY seemingly took all of its cues from UST moves. The moves were modest
however with USD/JPY contained within a 101.36-68 range. Overall it has been a
poor week for USD/JPY with the pair unable to rally and closing the week at
101.55. The market sits just 35 pips above the March 3 low with the downside
very much the danger side. It is not only the USD/JPY which cannot rally - ditto
the Nikkei which last sits less than 100 points above the key 14k level.
* AUD/USD was a mixed bag on Friday. The pair once more had a go at the topside
and once more failed to go on with it - AUD/USD hit an intraday high of 0.9372
in NY before closing on Friday at 0.9361. EUR/AUD selling got plenty of mentions
in dispatches while AUD/NZD continues to show signs that the next big move is
up. The shakeouts are becoming shallower and shallower and in the year of the
"pain" trade a move above 1.0950 could set this cross alight. AUD/NZD closed in
NY on Friday around 1.0850.
* Nickel prices rose on Friday, shaking off steep in the previous two sessions
as investors refocused on shrinking supplies. Concerns of shortages prompted a
rally with nickel hitting a 27-month peak earlier this week, sparking some
profit taking. Despite an 11% fall over the last two trading sessions, nickel
prices are still up 37% in the year to date. LME nickel closed up 1.6% at
$19,050 a tonne, but it posted a 4.3% drop this week.
* LME copper dipped 0.3% to close at $6,860 a tonne, but enjoyed a weekly gain
of 1.8%, its biggest weekly advance in seven. Copper prices have been
underpinned by tight supply and falling stocks in the peak season for demand.
Reflecting the lack of spot material, LME cash prices have surged to a $60
premium against the benchmark contract this week, up from a discount in
mid-April and the highest in more than two months. Reuters News
* Chinese steel futures touched a record low and iron ore futures fell 3% on
Friday as supply outpaced fragile demand in the world's top market for both
commodities. Spot iron ore prices fell 2.1% to 100.70, their lowest level since
September 2012, overwhelmed by rising supply as Chinese steel mills offered some
cargoes back into the market to boost cash flow.
* Brent crude oil rose on Friday to end nearly 2% higher on the week, boosted by
concerns over output in Libya, where recently opened fields were closed again
and clashes erupted in the east. Brent crude settled 66 cents higher at $109.75
a barrel, ending the week 1.8% higher. U.S. crude settled 52 cents higher, or
0.5%, at $102.02 a barrel, or 2% higher than last week.
* Spot gold closed down 0.2% at 1292.80 an ounce in a lackluster affair.
Wrap-up
* The year of the pain trade was again rammed home last week as past
correlations fly out the window. The market's confidence has been surely dented
and with the northern hemisphere summer holidays fast approaching it is unlikely
that the situation will improve any time soon.
* While the moves - especially in bonds - have been obvious to some, the same
cannot be said for the vast majority of market participants. The end of taper
was supposed to bring about higher US interest rates - not lower rates. The
continuing call by many for an imminent retracement off the lows suggests that
the downside in US Treasury yields might still have a way to go.
* The Euro looks dead in the water but I would not count it out just yet. The
Bundesbank "sourced" story last week unnerved the field. It seems on face value
that the situation is much worse (in terms of deflation) than first thought -
the corollary to this is that the Bundesbank story is overblown - since when has
the Bundesbank ever been uber-dovish. This line of thinking will at least keep
the downside supported and perhaps result in the odd sharp rally to squeeze out
the plethora of fresh EUR shorts.
* The coming week is flash PMI week headlined of course by China on Thursday.
Central bank minutes from Australia (Tuesday) and the BOJ and BoE (Wednesday)
will keep many economists busy.
ASIAN CURRENTLY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ flipped flopped for most of last week (but not necessarily in line
with the DXY) with the downside's turn on Friday. This was perhaps led by the
sinking USD/INR in the wake of Modi's not surprising election victory. Elsewhere
the BOK's intervention efforts so far have had only limited success. One wonders
if they will continue in this mode - their massive current account surplus
simply doesn't support such activity and it will certainly earn the ire of their
G20 peers. Meanwhile there is little confidence in overall positioning with
"pain" trades one after another succumbing to immense pressure as players are
forced out of long held positions.
* USD/KRW traded a modest 1023.9-1027.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1024.
The Kospi closed up 0.16%. Overnight implieds traded a 1025.3-1026.5 range; last
in NY 1025/1026.
* USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2514-1.2541 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2519.
The Straits Times closed down 0.3%.
* USD/MYR traded a 3.2285-3.2370 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2355. The
KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2270-3.2325 range;
last in NY at 3.2270/90.
* USD/IDR traded an 11400-11438 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11410. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11415. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded 11350-11415 range; last in NY at
11350/11360.
* USD/PHP traded a 43.72-82 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.75. The PSE
index closed down 0.46%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.68-78 range; last in
NY at 43.67-69.
* USD/THB traded a 32.46-54 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.51. The Set
closed up 0.7%.
* USD/TWD traded a 30.145-184 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.145. The Taiex
closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.10-13 range; last in NY at
30.09/10.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1628 slightly lower than the previous
6.1640 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2266-6.2366 range; last at 6.2334. USD/CNH
last at 6.2347 - range 6.2280-6.2365. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.2340/6.2350. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. There were no recorded
1-yr NDF trades on Friday night; last in NY at 6.2320/40.
* USD/INR traded a 58.62-59.11 range in Asia on Friday; last at 58.78. The
Sensex index closed up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 58.77-59.29 range;
last 58.81-84.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
18 May 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI
18 May 23:50 JP Machinery Orders
19 May 01:30 CN China House Prices
19 May 02:30 TH GDP
19 May 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11425 11415 11350 11350-11360 Hi USD/JPY 101.68 101.36 101.55
INR 59.34 59.29 58.77 58.81-84 Hi EUR/USD 1.3727 1.3685 1.3693
KRW 1026.5 1026.5 1025.3 1025-1026 Hi EUR/JPY 139.44 138.77 139.10
MYR 3.2370 3.2325 3.2270 3.2270-90 Hi GBP/USD 1.6842 1.6784 1.6818
PHP 43.78 43.78 43.68 43.67-69 Hi USD/CAD 1.0888 1.0856 1.0860
TWD 30.12 30.13 30.10 30.09-10 Hi AUD/USD 0.9372 0.9335 0.9361
CNY 1-mth 6.1790 6.1770 6.1765-85 NZD/USD 0.8657 0.8624 0.8630
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2100-20 USD/SGD 1.2541 1.2500 1.2509
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2320-40 USD/THB 32.54 32.46 32.51
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16491 +44 +0.27 10-year 2.52% 2.49%
S&P 500 1878 +7 +0.37 2-year 0.36% 0.36%
Nasdaq 4091 +22 +0.53 30-year 3.35% 3.33%
FTSE 6856 +15 +0.22 Spot Gold($) 1292.80 1295.20
DAX 9629 -27 -0.28 Nymex 102.15 101.55
Nikkei 14096 -201 -1.41 Brent 109.71 110.43
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)