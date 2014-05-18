SYDNEY, May 19 (IFR) -

Headlines from Friday Night * Moody's upgrades Ireland to BAA1 from BAA3; Outlook Stable * Moody's - Ireland's Short-Term Rating been upgraded to P-2 from P-3 * Fed's Bullard too early to tell if interest rate increase should come sooner than currently anticipated, inflation going to rise in near future, considers neutral fed funds rate to be 4%, inflation data this week a signal inflation moving back to target * US Philly Fed survey shows Q2/Q3unemployment rate dropping vs. prev f/c * US Housing Starts Number MM Apr 1.072m, f/c 0.980m, 0.946m-prev * US House Starts MM: Change Apr 13.20%, 2.80%-prev * US Building Permits: Number Apr 1.080m, f/c 1.010m, 0.997m-prev * US Build Permits: Change MM Apr 8.00%, -1.70%-prev * US TR/UoM Sentiment Prelim May 81.80, f/c 84.50, 84.1-prev * US TR/UoM Conditions Prelim May 95.10, f/c 99.00, 98.7-prev * US TR/UoM Expectations Pre May 73.20, f/c 75.00, 74.7-prev * Stock fund w'wide attract USD 11b inflows biggest inflows in 5 wks (BofA) * EM debt funds w'wide attract USD 1.1b marking 7 straight wks of inflows (BofA) Themes from Friday * Not surprisingly it was a quiet end to a busy week in offshore dealings. Consolidation and modest profit was the name of the game for those lucky enough to be on the right side of moves. * Uncorrelated moves played out for most of last week with the DXY index closing up just 0.18% for the week with a 0.07% gain posted on Friday. * The VIX which rallied over 10% at one stage on Thursday before closing up 8% gave back 5.55% on Friday. The VIX on a weekly basis fell 3.7% to close on Friday at 12.44. Anybody who uses the term risk aversion needs to go back and have another look at the numbers. * Thursday's driver - a sharp move higher in EZ peripheral yields - took a breather with a mixed performance. The Greek 10-yr yield gained another 5bps to close at 6.89% while the Spanish 10-yr yield shed 5bps to close at 2.96%. * US Treasury yields don't have any real conviction. A near 20bps slide in the 10-yr bond yield from Tuesday to Thursday saw a slight rebound on Friday but only by 3bps. After starting the day around 2.49% the bond yield rose to 2.52% on the much better than expected Housing starts data only to return to where they started on the soft TR-Michigan Sentiment data. After flitting either side of 2.50%, the 10-yr yield rose to 2.52% (from 2.49%) on the very late in the day stock market rally. * After spending most of the Friday session in negative territory, Wall Street witnessed a late in the day ramp allowing all three indices to close in the black. The Dow closed up 0.3% but down 0.6% for the week. The S&P500 closed up 0.4% but flat for the week. The NASDAQ closed up 0.5% Friday and 0.5% for the week. The beaten down Russell 2000 closed up 0.5% edging away from bear market territory (10% down) to be down 8.7% from its March 4 high. * Corporate takeover activity propped up European equities on Friday, allowing key indexes to recover after a sell-off the previous session. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3%, recovering from a 0.8% retreat on Thursday that had pushed the FTSEurofirst down from a 6-year peak reached earlier this week. The Euro STOXX 50 index also rose 0.3%. Italy's Milan index, which slumped 3.6% on Thursday, recovered slightly to end 1.1% higher, while Lisbon's PSI-20 index edged up 0.1% after it had fallen 2.7% on the previous day. Reuters News * India's Sensex closed up 0.9% on Friday to a fresh record high and up nearly 5% for the week. The Sensex was up more than 6% at one stage on Friday in the wake of Modi's victory before profit taking took hold. Analysts are expecting a period of consolidation now with Modi's election win hardly unexpected. SocGen put it more bluntly saying it's time to book profits and to rotate out of Indian stocks and into more attractive opportunities in Asia. USD/INR hit an eleven month low on Friday closing below 59.00 at 58.78. In offshore trading USD/INR continued to peel lower through the NDFs touching 58.77 before closing just above suggesting a 58.52ish Monday OTC open. * EUR/USD had a soft end to the week after managing to hold above 1.37 in Asia in a lackluster affair only to hit a bit of turbulence in the overnight session. EUR/USD fell from 1.3715ish to a session low of 1.3685 on more Greek bond headlines before quickly recovering to 1.3707. The sellers were not done - we saw another quick dip to 1.3687 before rallying once more to 1.3719. The NY session was just a slow grind lower with the single currency closing in NY at 1.3693. Just before the close Moody's upgraded Ireland's credit rating to BAA1 from Baa3; outlook stable. EUR/USD was unmoved on the news. * USD/JPY seemingly took all of its cues from UST moves. The moves were modest however with USD/JPY contained within a 101.36-68 range. Overall it has been a poor week for USD/JPY with the pair unable to rally and closing the week at 101.55. The market sits just 35 pips above the March 3 low with the downside very much the danger side. It is not only the USD/JPY which cannot rally - ditto the Nikkei which last sits less than 100 points above the key 14k level. * AUD/USD was a mixed bag on Friday. The pair once more had a go at the topside and once more failed to go on with it - AUD/USD hit an intraday high of 0.9372 in NY before closing on Friday at 0.9361. EUR/AUD selling got plenty of mentions in dispatches while AUD/NZD continues to show signs that the next big move is up. The shakeouts are becoming shallower and shallower and in the year of the "pain" trade a move above 1.0950 could set this cross alight. AUD/NZD closed in NY on Friday around 1.0850. * Nickel prices rose on Friday, shaking off steep in the previous two sessions as investors refocused on shrinking supplies. Concerns of shortages prompted a rally with nickel hitting a 27-month peak earlier this week, sparking some profit taking. Despite an 11% fall over the last two trading sessions, nickel prices are still up 37% in the year to date. LME nickel closed up 1.6% at $19,050 a tonne, but it posted a 4.3% drop this week. * LME copper dipped 0.3% to close at $6,860 a tonne, but enjoyed a weekly gain of 1.8%, its biggest weekly advance in seven. Copper prices have been underpinned by tight supply and falling stocks in the peak season for demand. Reflecting the lack of spot material, LME cash prices have surged to a $60 premium against the benchmark contract this week, up from a discount in mid-April and the highest in more than two months. Reuters News * Chinese steel futures touched a record low and iron ore futures fell 3% on Friday as supply outpaced fragile demand in the world's top market for both commodities. Spot iron ore prices fell 2.1% to 100.70, their lowest level since September 2012, overwhelmed by rising supply as Chinese steel mills offered some cargoes back into the market to boost cash flow. * Brent crude oil rose on Friday to end nearly 2% higher on the week, boosted by concerns over output in Libya, where recently opened fields were closed again and clashes erupted in the east. Brent crude settled 66 cents higher at $109.75 a barrel, ending the week 1.8% higher. U.S. crude settled 52 cents higher, or 0.5%, at $102.02 a barrel, or 2% higher than last week. * Spot gold closed down 0.2% at 1292.80 an ounce in a lackluster affair. Wrap-up * The year of the pain trade was again rammed home last week as past correlations fly out the window. The market's confidence has been surely dented and with the northern hemisphere summer holidays fast approaching it is unlikely that the situation will improve any time soon. * While the moves - especially in bonds - have been obvious to some, the same cannot be said for the vast majority of market participants. The end of taper was supposed to bring about higher US interest rates - not lower rates. The continuing call by many for an imminent retracement off the lows suggests that the downside in US Treasury yields might still have a way to go. * The Euro looks dead in the water but I would not count it out just yet. The Bundesbank "sourced" story last week unnerved the field. It seems on face value that the situation is much worse (in terms of deflation) than first thought - the corollary to this is that the Bundesbank story is overblown - since when has the Bundesbank ever been uber-dovish. This line of thinking will at least keep the downside supported and perhaps result in the odd sharp rally to squeeze out the plethora of fresh EUR shorts. * The coming week is flash PMI week headlined of course by China on Thursday. Central bank minutes from Australia (Tuesday) and the BOJ and BoE (Wednesday) will keep many economists busy. ASIAN CURRENTLY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ flipped flopped for most of last week (but not necessarily in line with the DXY) with the downside's turn on Friday. This was perhaps led by the sinking USD/INR in the wake of Modi's not surprising election victory. Elsewhere the BOK's intervention efforts so far have had only limited success. One wonders if they will continue in this mode - their massive current account surplus simply doesn't support such activity and it will certainly earn the ire of their G20 peers. Meanwhile there is little confidence in overall positioning with "pain" trades one after another succumbing to immense pressure as players are forced out of long held positions. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1023.9-1027.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1024. The Kospi closed up 0.16%. Overnight implieds traded a 1025.3-1026.5 range; last in NY 1025/1026. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2514-1.2541 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2519. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2285-3.2370 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2355. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2270-3.2325 range; last in NY at 3.2270/90. * USD/IDR traded an 11400-11438 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11410. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11415. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded 11350-11415 range; last in NY at 11350/11360. * USD/PHP traded a 43.72-82 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.75. The PSE index closed down 0.46%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.68-78 range; last in NY at 43.67-69. * USD/THB traded a 32.46-54 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.51. The Set closed up 0.7%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.145-184 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.145. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.10-13 range; last in NY at 30.09/10. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1628 slightly lower than the previous 6.1640 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2266-6.2366 range; last at 6.2334. USD/CNH last at 6.2347 - range 6.2280-6.2365. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2340/6.2350. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Friday night; last in NY at 6.2320/40. * USD/INR traded a 58.62-59.11 range in Asia on Friday; last at 58.78. The Sensex index closed up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 58.77-59.29 range; last 58.81-84. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 18 May 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 18 May 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 19 May 01:30 CN China House Prices 19 May 02:30 TH GDP 19 May 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11425 11415 11350 11350-11360 Hi USD/JPY 101.68 101.36 101.55 INR 59.34 59.29 58.77 58.81-84 Hi EUR/USD 1.3727 1.3685 1.3693 KRW 1026.5 1026.5 1025.3 1025-1026 Hi EUR/JPY 139.44 138.77 139.10 MYR 3.2370 3.2325 3.2270 3.2270-90 Hi GBP/USD 1.6842 1.6784 1.6818 PHP 43.78 43.78 43.68 43.67-69 Hi USD/CAD 1.0888 1.0856 1.0860 TWD 30.12 30.13 30.10 30.09-10 Hi AUD/USD 0.9372 0.9335 0.9361 CNY 1-mth 6.1790 6.1770 6.1765-85 NZD/USD 0.8657 0.8624 0.8630 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2100-20 USD/SGD 1.2541 1.2500 1.2509 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2320-40 USD/THB 32.54 32.46 32.51 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16491 +44 +0.27 10-year 2.52% 2.49% S&P 500 1878 +7 +0.37 2-year 0.36% 0.36% Nasdaq 4091 +22 +0.53 30-year 3.35% 3.33% FTSE 6856 +15 +0.22 Spot Gold($) 1292.80 1295.20 DAX 9629 -27 -0.28 Nymex 102.15 101.55 Nikkei 14096 -201 -1.41 Brent 109.71 110.43

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)