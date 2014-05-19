SYDNEY, May 20 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Former Fed-Chair Bernanke no need for the Fed's balance sheet to shrink as Fed normalizes policy * Fed's Fisher Fed has its foot on the gas pedal- congress has their foot on the brake, we have a significant pile of inflationary tinder key will be to make sure it doesn't become inflationary * Fed's Williams Fed will probably raise rates some time next yr as part of normalization of monetary policy, would like to see volatility in the market move back to normal levels * ECB's Nowotny situation today is not deflation but long-term low price development, the question of negative interest rates and whether they make sense for Europe is one that is still being discussed * ECB's Mersch the likelihood of the governing council acting at its next meeting in June has grown substantially, sees no signs of deflation taking hold in EZ- but should at least be prepared for residual risk of deflation * IMF expects German economic recovery to gain further momentum, will likely raise German growth f/c soon * S&P Australia's 'AAA' rating may be reviewed unless substantial cuts are made to the budget in coming years (AFR) * Moody's upgrades Portuguese governments guaranteed debt to BA2 & places rating on review for further upgrade * Moody's Russia's weakening economic outlook will be offset by an economic recovery in the EU * China's Safe to cancel or massively simplify cross border FX guarantee mgmt * Astrazeneca rejects Pfizer's take-it-or-leave-it offer - Reuters * US Fed may need to update its interest rate guide - Reuters * US drugstore Walgreens line up GBP10.5bln grab for Boots - Sunday Times * Deutsche Bank to raise E8bn with help from Qatar - Reuters * ECB Praet to recommend cutting main rate to 0.15% - Der Spiegel * BoE Carney - UK housing market has deep structural problems - Sky TV Themes from Monday * There was a myriad of stories out on Monday and over the weekend but the upshot in terms of reaction was extremely limited. A lifeless NY Friday night session morphed into a mostly lifeless whole of Monday session. The only real exception was Australia who was given a shot across the bow in terms of their AAA rating by S&P. AUD/USD heads towards the close on its lows with current support looking tenuous at best. * Other currencies were content to hold tight ranges with the US Dollar index down a minute 0.01% at 80.03. The VIX index for its part fell 0.2% to 12.42. * The early action in London was JPY based. USD/JPY tripped stop losses below the 200-dma (101.23) and traded down to 101.10. The pair ran into a rock solid bid (semi-official chatter) and spent the next few hours trading a 101.10-25 range. US Dollar shorts covered in the US afternoon with USD/JPY settling above 101.50. EUR/JPY also got caught up in a stop loss blitz with stops taken out on the move below 138.80. EUR/JPY didn't get far however with renewed support found in the low 138.60's before a NY bounce back above 139 the figure. * Momentum has well and truly waned in EUR/USD. The single currency spent the vast majority of Monday above 1.37 in tentative short covering mode. The CFTC data out Friday had shown that all the longs had been pared with positioning now tiny short. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3734 but reported fresh selling interest around 1.3740 saw EUR/USD trickled back down to 1.3710 at the close. There were the odd 10-15 pip move on ECB speakers but they were only repeating was has been said many times before thus little follow through activity. EZ inflation and flash PMI data are key this week. * AUD/USD traded heavy for the majority of the day and in particular once Europe went home. Late in the day AUD/USD found itself exploring last week's support zone of 0.9325-30 once more courtesy of an AFR story that S&P had warned Australia its "AAA" credit rating could be at risk unless substantial budget cuts are made in the coming years. This should receive much airplay down under today and will come as welcome relief to Abbott, Hockey and co. * China via the iron ore price also got plenty of attention with the spot iron ore price matching the Dalian futures move and set 2.2% lower at 98.50. The break of 100 had been well flagged but it is what happened last time that has market players concerned. The August/September 2012 break lower took the iron ore price down to 86.90 before staging a miraculous recovery. The current move lower has been much more circumspect although sharp enough with the iron ore down nearly 20% in the last seven weeks. AUD/USD heads towards the NY close near its lows with stops pinned below 0.9320 likely to be tested in early Sydney. * GBP/USD was content to consolidate within a 1.6805-45ish range with directionless trading the order of the day. The 13% fall in the AstraZeneca share price following its rejection of a "final" GBP70bln takeover offer from Pfizer (which included a 45% cash element) had minimal impact. * Wall Street ended higher on Monday for a second straight day with the beaten down brigade (small cap and tech stocks) again on the rebound. The NASDAQ led the pack rallying 0.9%; the S&P500 closed up 0.4% and the Dow edged 0.1% higher. It was a tame session overall with Fed speakers not adding much to the equation while data releases were on the light side. Economic news picks up later this week; Fed minutes Wednesday and existing home sales Thursday followed by new home sales on Friday. * European equities were pulled down on Monday by AstraZeneca which slumped after rejecting a bid from Pfizer and by Deutsche Bank's announcement of a capital increase. The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which last week hit a 6-year high, closed down 0.2%. The EZ's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 0.1%. AstraZeneca's shares dropped 11% to take the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300, after the company rejected a sweetened "final" cash-and-stock offer from Pfizer. * The US Treasuries market got off to a quiet start to the week with the US10-yr yield ranging between 2.495% and 2.546%. The 10-yr yield heads towards the close on its high. The initial move lower (closed in NY on Friday at 2.52%) was pinned on the Reuters exclusive story that Bernanke at an expensive dinner attended by hedge fund operatives and the like that he does not see the Fed Funds rate going back to its long term average (4%) in his life time. This move wore off as the day progressed with positional and technical trading taking over. The 30-yr yield rose 4bps to close in NY at 3.39% while the 2-yr yield fell 1bps to 0.35%. * EZ bond yields were mixed - Greece 10-yr yield fell 9bps to 6.79%; Spain rose 5bps to 3.01%; Italy rose 8bps to 3.15%; the Germ 10-yr bund was flat at 1.35%. The UK 10-yr Gilt fell 6bps to 2.60%. * While the slide in the iron ore price grabs attention, Copper trades in the other direction touching an eleven week high overnight on dwindling stocks and short covering from spec players. Nickel jumped nearly 5% as investors re-entered the market after last week's losses. Other metals also rose, but investors were cautious after official data on Sunday showed growth in average new home prices in China slowed to a near one-year low in April. LME Copper closed up 0.95% at $6,925 a tonne, having earlier hit its highest since March 7 at $6,954, marking a near 10% gain from around three-year lows hit in mid-March. Copper is still down 5% for the year, however. The risks of slowing demand growth in China were seen as already well priced into copper, while the newer element to consider is dwindling supplies of the metal. Reuters News * U.S. oil prices rose to near one-month highs on Monday on buying a day before the June contract's expiration, while Brent prices fell slightly. The moves overall were moderate - Brent fell 0.3%; Nymex rallied 0.6%. Spot Gold was basically unchanged from Fridays close at 1293.10 an ounce. Wrap-up * The US Dollar index ended on Monday basically flat after a session long on stories but short on activity. USD/JPY was pushed lower through stops in early London only to find unconfirmed semi official bids. The pair spent the rest of the evening recovering towards opening levels. The only other mover of note was AUD/USD which got a well timed (too well timed for many) shot across the bow from S&P link.reuters.com/xar49v about holding onto its AAA rating. Last week's 0.9325-30 support area held but only just - one might expect to see this level broken in Asia today. Elsewhere EUR and GBP were steady. * It has been a quiet start to the week but there is still plenty on the plate. RBA minutes are out today followed by a speech from Deputy Governor Debelle; BOE, BOJ and FOMC minutes on Wednesday along with global flash PMI's on Thursday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed from yesterdays Asian session close in an otherwise quiet start to the new week. Downside stops in early London were targeted first off but found a semi official bid at 101.10. The rest of the night USD/JPY spent recovering to Monday opening levels. AUD/USD slid to its 0.9325/30 support area after getting a double jolt from sliding iron ore process and a warning from S&P over the sustainability of its AAA credit rating given its fiscal budget deficit/outlook. USD/AXJ flows were light although MYR NDFs did backed up a little after yesterdays Asian session sell-off. Taiwan export orders key economic release today. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1021.9-1024.2 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1022. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1023.5-1024 range; last in NY 1023.5/1024. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2490-1.2516 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2504. The Straits Times closed up 0.0%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2085-3.2230 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2125. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2110-3.2150 range; last in NY at 3.2150/70. * USD/IDR traded an 11345-11420 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11420. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11351. The IDX Composite closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded 11415-11430 range; last in NY at 11410/11430. * USD/PHP traded a 43.57-69 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.625. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.62-65 range; last in NY at 43.65-66. * USD/THB traded a 32.435-535 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.45. The Set closed up 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.10-159 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.14. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.105-125 range; last in NY at 30.11/12. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1636 slightly higher than the previous 6.1628 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2336-6.2430 range; last at 6.2374. USD/CNH last at 6.2395 - range 6.2340-6.2415. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2360/6.2370. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.05%. The 1-yr NDF traded at 6.2370 overnight; last in NY at 6.2355/75. * USD/INR traded a 58.32-615 range in Asia on Monday; last at 58.59. The Sensex index closed up 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 58.67-82 range; last 58.71-72.

Economic Data Releases (GMT) 20 May 00:00 SG GDP 20 May 01:30 AU RBA minutes 20 May 03:15 AU RBA Debelle speaks 20 May 08:00 TW Export Orders 20 May 08:10 TW Current Account 20 May 08:10 TW Balance of Payments

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11425 11430 11415 11410-11430 Hi USD/JPY 101.60 101.10 101.51 INR 58.76 58.82 58.67 58.71-72 Hi EUR/USD 1.3734 1.3690 1.3710 KRW 1023.7 1024 1023.5 1023.5-1024 Hi EUR/JPY 139.26 138.62 139.17 MYR 3.2155 3.2150 3.2110 3.2150-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.6845 1.6806 1.6814 PHP 43.62 43.65 43.62 43.65-66 Hi USD/CAD 1.0875 1.0851 1.0875 TWD 30.11 30.125 30.105 30.11-12 Hi AUD/USD 0.9377 0.9325 0.9331 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1770 6.1765-80 NZD/USD 0.8655 0.8621 0.8630 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2100-20 USD/SGD 1.2516 1.2490 1.2504 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2370 6.2355-75 USD/THB 32.535 32.435 32.50 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16512 +21 +0.13 10-year 2.54% 2.52% S&P 500 1885 +7 +0.38 2-year 0.35% 0.36% Nasdaq 4126 +35 +0.87 30-year 3.39% 3.35% FTSE 6845 -11 -0.16 Spot Gold($) 1293.10 1292.80 DAX 9659 +30 +0.31 Nymex 102.64 102.15 Nikkei 14006 -90 -0.64 Brent 109.38 109.71

