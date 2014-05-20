SYDNEY, May 21 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * NY Fed Pres Dudley over the next yr inflation should get closer to 2% target, while headwinds less severe- trajectory of economic growth continues to disappoint * Fed's Plosser US has not solved underlying fiscal problem - nation promises too much w/o adequate revenue, rate hike may come sooner than many expect, sees growth at 3% in '14, significant improvement in labor market, fundamentals of housing sound, Dodd-Frank has not settled TBTF which looms large in the effort to avoid another crisis * BOE's Bean collective exit by CB's from stimulus will not be easy, low volatility in financial markets eerily reminiscent of run-up to financial crisis, not a huge enthusiast for publishing transcripts of MPC meetings * ECB's Liikanen if money mkt rates rise options include ending SMP sterilization, adjusting rate corridor, cutting rates or conduct long-term lending operations * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 1.8%, with an avg selling price of USD 3873 * US ICSC Chain Stores WW w/e -1.30%,-0.10%-prev * US ICSC Chain Stores YY w/e 2.40%,3.90%-prev * US Redbook MM w/e 1.00%, 1.10%-prev * US Redbook YY w/e 3.90%, 4.20%-prev * CA Wholesale Trade MM Mar -0.40%, f/c 0.40%, 1.10%-prev * UK Apr CPI 1.8%y/y vs 1.6% prev, 1.7% exp * UK Apr RPI 2.5%y/y vs 2.5% prev, 2.6% exp * UK Apr RPIX 2.6%y/y vs 2.5% prev, 2.7% exp * UK Apr PPI input prices -5.5%y/y vs -6.5% prev, -4.9% exp * UK Apr PPI output prices 0.6%y/y vs 0.5% prev, 0.7% exp * BoE MPC rejig set to keep economists guessing - FT Themes from Tuesday * If you skipped the overnight NY session you would not have missed much because all the action happened in early London/late Asia and thereafter little of consequence. * The moves witnessed in late Asia/early London were kicked off by AUD/USD and NZD/USD - both under pressure from stops, macro sellers and option related sales. * AUD/USD which had held 0.9290 until late in the Asian session was under immediate pressure as soon as London walked in the door. The building bearish argument on AUD/USD was led by the sliding Iron Ore price and a nuanced RBA statement/RBA Debelle speech that players saw as dovish because they wanted to see it as dovish. Throw into the mix the S&P AAA rating warning story (that was seemingly only headline driven drivel) and selling AUD first up was a no brainer. * AUD/USD fell to 0.9257 with a cluster of technical supports in the 0.9255-65 region holding on the initial attempt. The AUD's main characteristic all Tuesday was its inability to bounce. This continued throughout the night. A fresh intraday low was made at 0.9241 during the NY session on a hawkish Plosser. AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9243 - down 0.95% on the day. * AUD/USD and AUD/JPY also came under pressure from purchases of short dated downside puts with strikes around 0.9200 and 93.00 respectively. AUD/JPY put buying was down to carry trade concern ahead of today's BOJ meeting/Kuroda presser. * AUD was beaten down on the crosses with EUR/AUD up 0.9% last as the pair reclaims 1.48 from a 1.4695 Wednesday open. GBP/AUD was up 1.3% last at 1.8213 last from a 1.7996 Tuesday close. AUD/NZD was down a modest 0.3% at 1.0790 last while AUD/JPY fell 1.15% to 93.62 (last) from a 94.30 open. * The NZD/USD matched strides on the downside with AUD/USD somewhat surprisingly given that it doesn't have any iron ore. Talk on the street was that players were concerned with the upcoming Fonterra milk auction. Prices had fallen at the last six auctions and they made that seven when the auction data finally came out during the NY session. The GDT price index fell 1.8% while WMP fell 1.1%. Prices fell even as volumes sold decreased. NZD/USD made a fresh session low on the news at 0.8562 but supports held and NZD/USD closed at 0.8574 - down 0.65% on the day. * GBP/USD got into the act in early London rallying hard before the CPI print on expectations it would be a strong number. Actual was a touch better than expected coming in at 1.8% (1.7% expected) which saw GBP/USD marked up to 1.6870 from 1.6857 just prior. The move higher was all froth and bubble - buy rumour/ sell fact players' quickly stepped in. GBP/USD dropped like a stone to 1.6818 before finding renewed support. The rest of the evening was spent in mostly sideways consolidation mode with GBP/USD getting back to 1.6849 in NY - as we head towards the close GBP/USD last trades at 1.6838 up 0.15% on the day. * EUR/USD was buffeted in early London courtesy of EUR/GBP moves (UK CPI slightly higher than expected) along with selling from a large macro player. Reported massive expiries at 1.3700 held the single currency to a tight 1.3680-1.3705ish range once we got past the EUR/GBP buffeting. * US Treasury yields dipped in the belly of the curve with the 10-yr yield last at 2.51% and down 3bps on the day. UST's took their lead from rising yields in the EZ periphery where Italy again performed badly with their 10-yr yield up 12bps at 3.27%. Spain rose 9bps to 3.11% while Germany was down less than 1bps at 1.35%. Stateside the mood of the market worsened after Plosser (a renowned hawk) said the FOMC may need to raise rates "sooner rather than later" seeing a "significant improvement" in the labor market while calling the housing market "sound". Despite possibly being the number one hawk at the Fed, players bought Treasuries and sold stocks. Dudley (a dove) said that the economy was "skewed somewhat to the upside" but deeper in his speech was obvious concern over housing. Dudley still elicited a market response when he talked about the first rate rise, or lift off, in the same time frame as previous despite the downtrodden view of the economy. * Wall Street was down from the opening bell and struggled all day to gain any traction. Dismal earnings from retailers start the ball rolling with the "weather" no longer a handy excuse. A weak outlook from Caterpillar and then Plosser's possibly more hawkish than usual words rattled investors. Losses were broad based with the Dow down 0.8% - biggest loser was the small cap Russell 2000 index down 1.5%. Insider talk was that the selling was led by the ETF crowd on portfolio shifting from equities to bonds. * European shares inched lower on Tuesday, held back by Vodafone after the world's second-largest mobile network operator reported GBP6.6bln ($11bln) in impairment costs. Vodafone shed 5.5%, making it the biggest faller on the FTSEurofirst 300, after writing down the value of some of its European businesses citing fierce competition and regulatory changes in Europe. The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which last week hit a six-year high, closed down 0.1%. * Nickel lurched 3% lower on Tuesday as speculators fuelled volatility but the market received support from investors who expect severe shortages due to the Indonesian ore-export ban. Copper dipped as persistent concerns about Chinese growth outweighed a tight physical market. LME nickel tumbled 3.3% at one stage. It later pared losses to end at $19,855 a tonne, down 1.2%. LME copper ended down 0.6% to $6,885 a tonne, following a 1% gain in the previous session. * Spot Iron Ore fell another 1.0% to 97.50. Earlier Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange touched a low of RMB695 ($110) a tonne, the lowest since the contract was launched in Oct last year. It fell 1.1% to RMB700 by close. * The US Dollar index was up just 0.07% at 80.043. The VIX index rallied 4.3% to 12.96. Wrap-up * There was plenty of activity overnight with the market somewhat at a fulcrum. The "pain" trade continues to work its way through each instrument with carry trades in the firing line yesterday led by AUD with NZD hot on its heels. There were of course plenty of reasons to pin the moves on but the effect was to force those long the "carry trade" to cover. Stocks are also causing concern stateside. With the weather no longer a convenient blame point, real fundamentals have come to the fore and it is not a pretty sight. * It is early day for stocks with the S&P500 posting a fresh record high just last week. Overall the market lacks conviction. As we head into the northern hemisphere summer the situation is unlikely to improve. * Central bank minutes the highlight today kicked off by the BOJ first off which is followed by a Kuroda presser. The BOE is next followed by the FOMC. The FOMC is the least likely to be market moving with the Fed in agreement in the short run. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch higher after stocks fell around 0.7% on Wall Street. ETF portfolio shifting out of stocks and into bonds did most of the damage. The BOK got the negative argument underway during the Asian afternoon by again intervening. USD/IDR for its part continues to recoil higher on local political machinations while USD/INR is taking a breather and moving into consolidation mode. AXJ bulls would be hearten by the performance of the MYR which again held its own overnight when it's usual modus operandi is to lead the losing pack. The announcement of martial law in Thailand made for great headlines in the press but the move has seen limited reaction so far in local markets. The BOJ meeting and Kuroda presser key events in Asia today. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1021.6-1027.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1025.3. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1026-1026.5 range; last in NY 1026.5/1027. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2503-1.2536 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2529. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2115-3.2215 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2195. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2200-3.2230 range; last in NY at 3.2210/30. * USD/IDR traded an 11435-11490 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11490. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11441. The IDX Composite closed down 2.4%. Overnight the implieds traded 11475-11485 range; last in NY at 11490/11510. * USD/PHP traded a 43.68-775 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.75. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.74-75 range; last in NY at 43.75-76. * USD/THB traded a 32.465-66 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.55. The Set closed down 1.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.134-159 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.14. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.14-16 range; last in NY at 30.145/155. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1626 slightly lower than the previous 6.1636 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2353-6.2399 range; last at 6.2384. USD/CNH last at 6.2390 - range 6.2361-6.2398. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400/6.2420. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.15%. The 9-mth CNY NDF traded a 6.2275-85 range overnight; last in NY at 6.2270/90. There were no 1-yr recorded trades; last in NY at 6.2390/10. * USD/INR traded a 58.515-79 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 58.635. The Sensex index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 58.87-59.04 range; last 58.94-97. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 21 May 23:50 JP Exports 21 May 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total Yen 21 May 23:50 JP Imports 21 May 00:30 AU Consumer Sentiment 21 May 01:30 AU Wage Price Index 21 May 09:00 MY CPI 21 May --:-- JP BOJ MPC Meeting 21 May --:-- JP BOJ Governor Kuroda Press Conference after Rate Decision OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11510 11485 11475 11490-11510 Hi USD/JPY 101.60 101.19 101.32 INR 59.10 59.04 58.87 58.94-97 Hi EUR/USD 1.3714 1.3678 1.3700 KRW 1026.8 1026.5 1026 1026.5-1027 Hi EUR/JPY 139.32 138.55 138.85 MYR 3.2240 3.2230 3.2200 3.2210-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6870 1.6802 1.6838 PHP 43.77 43.75 43.74 43.75-76 Hi USD/CAD 1.0917 1.0872 1.0908 TWD 30.13 30.16 30.14 30.145-155 Hi AUD/USD 0.9336 0.9241 0.9243 CNY 1-mth 6.1790 6.1785 6.1780-90 NZD/USD 0.8635 0.8560 0.8574 CNY 9-mth 6.2285 6.2275 6.2270-90 USD/SGD 1.2536 1.2503 1.2528 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2390-10 USD/THB 32.66 32.465 32.53 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16374 -138 -0.83 10-year 2.51% 2.54% S&P 500 1873 -12 -0.64 2-year 0.34% 0.35% Nasdaq 4126 +35 +0.87 30-year 3.39% 3.39% FTSE 6802 -43 -0.62 Spot Gold($) 1294.40 1293.10 DAX 9639 -20 -0.21 Nymex 102.44 102.64 Nikkei 14075 +69 +0.49 Brent 109.83 109.38

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)