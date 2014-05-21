SYDNEY, May 22 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed's Kocherlakota below-target inflation signals wasted resources- significant problem in the economy, * ECB's Weidmann sees no sign of deflation in the EZ, not in favor of targeted exchange rate policy to weaken the euro, not clear whether ECB has to act * Fed's Dudley says when lift-off occurs Fed should keep reinvesting proceeds from maturing US treasuries/MBS * EZ consumer confidence rises to -7.1 in May from revised -8.6 in April (EC) * Reuters Poll ECB seen cutting refi/depo rates at June 5 meeting * Reuters Poll BOE to raise interest rates 25bp's to 0.75% in Q2 '15 * Reuters Poll Medians show first Fed rate hike to come in Q3 '15 * Reuters Poll US inflation & core inflation to avg 1.8% this yr, 2% in '15 * BoJ leaves policy as is, view on CAPEX brighter, as generally eyed * BoJ Kuroda - QE exerting intended effects - Reuters * BoJ removes reference of deflation from statement * EZ Mar Current account NSA E20.9bln vs E13.9 prev * EZ Mar Current account SA E18.8bln vs E21.9 prev * EZ Mar Net investment flow E-29.7bln vs E56.2 prev * UK MPC minutes - 9 nil for unchanged * BoE minutes show some members closer to voting for rate rise - Reuters * UK Apr Retail sales 6.9% y/y vs 4.2% prev, 5.2% exp Themes from Wednesday * It was a messy affair overnight with flows witnessed during London/late Asia mostly unwound in NY. Traders tried to blame moves on UST gyrations but it seemed more a case of finding support/resistance and quickly reversing. There was a lot of noise from data/Fed and ECB speakers/FOMC minutes which added to the messy nature of overnight trading. * The Kuroda presser kicked things off and whilst some chose to fit Kuroda's (perceived hawkish) words on the FX reaction, others said it was simply a case of players taking out the barrier(s) at USD/JPY 101 and the stops below. * USD/JPY hit 100.80 but resisted any further challenges of the next barrier located at 100.75. This came despite talk of mega stops below 100.70 and again below 100.50. Buyers kept stepping up to the plate and USD/JPY grinded its way back to 101.10. A nasty bout of short covering eventually kicked in (helped in part by firming US Treasury yields) with USD/JPY racing to 101.40 and then to 101.63 on perceived "dovishness" from Fed speakers/Fed minutes. * GBP/USD also got into the act early with GBP buying ahead of the data (again). Rumours spread that the retail sales number would be better than expected with GBP/USD trading up to 1.6856 prior to the release. On the data (1.3% f/c 0.5% - March also revised higher) GBP/USD raced above 1.6920 before consolidation kicked in. Pair held around the figure but sellers kept stepping up to the plate and GBP/USD found itself back at pre retail sales levels pre FOMC minutes. The US Dollar was choppy in post FOMC trading - GBP/USD regained 1.6900 just out from the close. The BOE minutes earlier in the night had passed without incidence. * EUR/USD was content to trade 1.3700-10 early evening - jumped to 1.3720 on the USD/JPY Kuroda sell-off - then collapsed under the weight of EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP selling. EUR/USD fell sharply to 1.3670, paused then fell again before finding support 1.3650ish. Selling was not complete with stops targeted below 1.3650 with the single currency trading down to 1.3634. The recover off the lows was impressive and as we head towards the close EUR/USD is within sight of its breakdown point of 1.3690. * AUD/USD was in the doldrums for most of the evening weighed down by an AUD/NZD sell order in London that took AUD/NZD down to 1.0750 and NZD/USD up to 0.8595. AUD/USD bounced along the bottom of its intraday range (0.9208 hit during NY) before a late in the day (short covering) rally saw it back to 0.9250 and fresh intraday highs. There was buffeting in-between on the FOMC minutes and UST gyrations but overall AUD/USD appears to have found a base of sorts, helped in part by a 1.0% gain in the iron ore price which broke a four day losing sequence. * Wall Street was up from the opening bell on Wednesday bouncing back from Tuesdays sell-off and held onto its positive stance throughout the evening. The FOMC minutes came and went with barely a ripple of impact. The stock gains were broad based with Tuesday's move seen as a limited portfolio shift from one segment of the market and not having any lasting impact. The Russell 2000 was volatile running its own race once more. The small cap index fell into the red at one stage before a late recovery saw the Russell close up 0.5%. The index remains down 5.65% YTD. * European shares finished higher on Wednesday, with Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk gaining after its profit beat forecasts and German utilities rising on the back of broker upgrades. The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.6%, just below last week's six-year peak. * US Treasury yields grinded higher into the FOMC minutes reaching 2.56% only to slip back on post FOMC trading to close at 2.53% - up 2bps on the day. * Nickel fell on Wednesday as investors cashed in on gains after the price reached a 27-month peak last week. LME Nickel fell 1.8% to close at $19,500. Benchmark LME copper fell 0.8% to close at $6,831, extending losses from the previous session. Copper prices neared $7,000 late last week, clawing back 10% from a March low thanks to falling stockpiles and tightening supply in China. But gains have faltered as consumers have preferred to wait for prices to fall before making fresh purchases. Reuters News * Spot iron ore prices broke a four day losing streak rally 1.0% to 98.50. The Dalian futures contract earlier had matched the spot price move - up 1.0%. Spot gold fell $3.00 to 1291.40 on the back of its seemingly inverse relationship to stocks. * FOMC Minutes: The minutes from the April 29-30 saw participants having a generally cautious economic outlook. Some said it was too early to confirm that the economy is moving to sustained above-trend growth, while a number said that the unemployment rate alone does not fully capture the amount of labor market slack, which also shows up in e.g. low wage growth. Most saw the inflation rate only coming up to the Fed's target within the next few years, and a few felt it would likely take longer. The cautious outlook appears dovish, but there appeared to be little disagreement on short-term policy. A number said that the Fed should specify its plans for reinvesting asset holdings and shrinking the balance sheet, while a few said the Fed should be clearer about how it will approach an eventual rate hike and plans for reivesting asset holdings, an issue which San Francisco Fed President Williams (non-voter, dove) has been discussing recently, advocating that balance sheet reduction take place after rate hikes begin. No decisions were taken, however. [Courtesy of IFR Boston] * The DXY index closed up 0.03% at 80.066. The VIX index fell 8.1% to 11.91. Wrap-up * All up another messy and hard to explain overnight session. Initial London moves were unwound during the NY session. Market is searching for the weak side (stops/barrier etc) but once momentum wanes they cut and run. Last night was no different. Everyone is looking at each other's asset class but nobody knows who is right or who is wrong. The bond market generally stands above the pack but the stock market is totally non-believing this time round. FX just goes with the flow/headline with little to no conviction. * Last night told us very little. China and global flash PMI's headline acts today with the market set to wind down early on Friday ahead of Monday's US Memorial Day holiday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower after a messy overnight session full of hard to explain moves. Wall Street recouped Tuesday's losses straight off the opening bat and held said gains into the close. US Treasury yields were up pre FOMC and down post FOMC minutes. The 10-yr yield ended the night up 2bps at 2.53%. USD/JPY was sold on Kuroda only to reverse sharply in NY to suggest the move below 101 was a false break. EUR/USD in a stop driven frenzy fell all the way to 1.3634 (below last week's low of 1.3648). The bounce back reached the breakdown point near 1.3690. GBP/USD rallied hard on much better than expected retail sales data but pre gains (rumours of a good number) were quickly pared. AUD and NZD ran their own race with AUD finally finding support after the iron ore price posted its first gain in five sessions. USD/AXJ edged lower but in rather unconvincing and tentative fashion. China flash PMI is the key event today in Asia. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1024.7-1028.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1026.9. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. Overnight implieds traded a 1027.5-1028.75 range; last in NY 1027.5/1028. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2516-1.2540 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2518. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2145-3.2265 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2155. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2175-3.2210 range; last in NY at 3.2150/70. * USD/IDR traded an 11490-11520 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11510. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11507. The IDX Composite closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded 11510-11525 range; last in NY at 11510/11530. * USD/PHP traded a 43.75-83 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.78. The PSE index closed down 1.75%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.73-82 range; last in NY at 43.71-74. * USD/THB traded a 32.44-575 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.445. The Set closed up 0.6%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.142-168 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.15. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.16-17 range; last in NY at 30.14/15. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1645 slightly higher than the previous 6.1626 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2335-6.2394 range; last at 6.2337. USD/CNH last at 6.2330 - range 6.2327-6.2395. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2380/6.2400. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. The 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2400-35 range overnight; last in NY at 6.2410/30. * USD/INR traded a 58.68-87 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 58.78. The Sensex index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 58.91-59.12 range; last 58.90-92. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 22 May 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 22 May 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index 22 May 09:00 MY Reserves OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11530 11525 11510 11510-11530 Hi USD/JPY 101.63 100.80 101.37 INR 59.02 59.12 58.91 58.90-92 Hi EUR/USD 1.3724 1.3634 1.3686 KRW 1027.5 1028.7 1027.5 1027.5-1028 Hi EUR/JPY 138.92 138.15 138.72 MYR 3.2180 3.2210 3.2175 3.2150-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.6922 1.6831 1.6900 PHP 43.75 43.82 43.73 43.71-74 Hi USD/CAD 1.0942 1.0893 1.0912 TWD 30.15 30.17 30.16 30.14-15 Hi AUD/USD 0.9252 0.9208 0.9250 CNY 1-mth 6.1810 6.1770 6.1790-10 NZD/USD 0.8595 0.8538 0.8578 CNY 9-mth 6.2285 6.2270 6.2290-10 USD/SGD 1.2540 1.2510 1.2512 CNY 1-yr 6.2435 6.2400 6.2410-30 USD/THB 32.575 32.44 32.46 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16533 +159 +0.97 10-year 2.53% 2.51% S&P 500 1888 +15 +0.81 2-year 0.34% 0.34% Nasdaq 4132 +35 +0.87 30-year 3.41% 3.39% FTSE 6821 +19 +0.28 Spot Gold($) 1291.40 1294.40 DAX 9698 +59 +0.61 Nymex 103.87 102.44 Nikkei 14042 -33 -0.24 Brent 110.47 109.83

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)