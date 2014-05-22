SYDNEY, May 23 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB's Weidmann reviving ABS market not task for central bank * Russian FinMin says may cancel sovereign external borrowing in 2015 if markets turn negative * Fitch: Corporate treasurers increasing use of repo to manage cash * Thai army declares military coup - constitution suspended temporarily * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 326k, f/c 310k, 298k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 322.50k, 323.50k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.653m, f/c 2.660m, 2.666m-prev * US National Activity Index Apr -32.00%, 0.34-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash May 56.2%, f/c 55.5, 55.4-prev * US Existing Home Sales Apr 4.65m, f/c 4.68m, 4.59m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg Apr 1.30%, f/c 2.20%, -0.20%-prev * US Leading Index Chg MM Apr 0.40%, f/c 0.30%, 1.00%-prev * US KC Fed Manufacturing May 14, 12-prev * US KC Fed Composite Index May 10, 7-prev * CA Retail Sales MM Mar -0.10%, f/c 0.30%, 1.00%-prev * CA Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Mar 0.10%, f/c 0.40%, 1.00%-prev * EZ May Markit mfg flash PMI 52.5 vs 53.4 prev, 53.2 exp * EZ May Markit service flash PMI 53.5 vs 53.1 prev, 53.0 exp * EZ May Markit composite flash PMI 53.9 vs 54.0 prev, 53.9 exp * German May Markit mfg flash PMI 52.9 vs 54.1 prev, 54.0 exp * German May Markit service flash PMI 56.4 vs 54.7 prev, 54.5 exp * German May Markit composite flash PMI 56.1 vs 56.1 prev * Sarkozy calls for two-speed EU - Le Point/Reuters * UK Q1 GDP 2nd release 3.1% q/q vs 3.1% prev, 3.1% exp * UK Apr PSNB excluding fin int GBP7.364bln vs 6.693bln prev, 4.500bln exp * UK Apr PSNB GBP9.631bln m/m vs 4.860bln prev, 3.500bln exp * UK Apr PSNB -GBP10.585bln m/m vs 15.655bln prev * UK May CBI trends - orders 0bln vs -1 prev, 4 exp Themes from Thursday * The moves were tame overnight despite the strong lead from Asia in terms of the much better than expected China HSBC flash PMI release. Indeed there was more activity noted in some EM pairs than G7 pairs. USD/THB got a sharp boost from the announcement of a full blown military coup. The pair raced to 32.70 but quickly settled down after the initial knee-jerk reaction. TRY and ZAR were also in the news on the back of central bank decisions. * EZ PMI's were a mixed bunch - France poor, Germany better than expected, EZ unchanged. That said it was enough to elicit a small bounce in EUR/USD from just above 1.3652 to the day's high of 1.3688. The single currency however could go no further with the pair then in drift lower mode for the rest of the evening. EUR/USD hit an intraday low of 1.3645 and currently sits around 1.3656 where it had spent most of the Asian session. What is of note today (Friday) is a massive 1.3675 expiry reportedly in excess of EUR1.5bln. One suspects this will be a magnet today. * The USD/JPY bounce off Wednesday's 100.80 low continued on Thursday reaching 101.76 in Asia and extending the intraday high to 101.82 in NY. The positive Nikkei reaction in Asia (up 2.0% on the Kampo news) provided the underlying support along with rising UST 10-yr yields which were another 2bps higher (even at the Asia close) as they now start to recoil off the sub 2.50% levels witnessed late last week. USD/JPY heads towards the NY close around 101.73. * GBP/USD was once more the star turn in early London. Players now have a strong penchant for buying GBP before the data which has worked a treat for most of this week. Last night however was the exception with GBP/USD trading up to 1.6917 prior (from 1.6880ish) to the release of the UK public finance deficit. The larger than expected deficit saw GBP/USD tumble over 50 pips to 1.6862. The rest of the evening was spent in choppy sideways consolidation with GBP/USD making a minor new intraday low at 1.6851 before recovering modestly - just out from the close trades at 1.6870. * The performance of the AUD overnight was disappointing to say the least. With sellers capping the topside, the 0.9274 Asia (China PMI) high was never in danger. As soon as London came on board AUD/USD was pushed lower with RM sellers noted. AUD/USD was sitting around 0.9240 when NY arrived and it was simply a case of what can't go up must go down. Spec players grabbed the baton and attempted to take out the Asian (pre China PMI) low of 0.9220. Success finally arrived after lunch in NY but after touching 0.9214 players decided to cut and run due to a now heavily supported 0.9200-10 buy zone. There was no panic with AUD/USD struggling to get back to 0.9230. NZD/USD held up better than AUD/USD with the AUD/NZD cross back down to 1.0770 last. * Wall Street posted modest gains building on yesterday's strong recovery. Some blamed the FOMC minutes but that would be a stretch. Gains were pared into the close with the Dow up a miserly 10 points. The better performers were the beaten down brigade - NASDAQ up 0.54% and the Russell 2000 up 0.93%. The sell-off earlier this week in the consumer discretionary stocks partly recovered with the S&P retail ETF up over 1.0%. * The existing home sales data was reported as a miss but that depends on whose consensus forecast you were looking at. For the record - actual 4.66mln (consensus forecasts ranged from 4.65 to 4.69mln. Initial weekly claims were slightly weaker than expected while the US Markit PMI came in slightly better than expected. All up nothing of real consequence in any of the US data. * US Treasury yields ended slightly higher - 10-yr up 2bps at 2.55%, 2-yr up 1bps at 0.35% and 30-yr up 2bps at 3.43%. In the case of the 10-yr yield - this move had already been seen by late Asia after the much better than expected China HSBC PMI data release. Traders reported a quiet NY session and one down to mostly position squaring as players cleared the decks in anticipation of a liquidity starved and shortened Friday session ahead of Monday's Memorial Day holiday. * Italian and Spanish stocks underperformed firmer equity markets elsewhere in Europe on Thursday, as traders said concerns about this week's European Parliament elections were weighing on Milan and Madrid. Italy's equity index closed down by 1.1%, while Spain's IBEX stock market fell 0.1%. Both underperformed the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which edged up 0.1% - still in sight of a six-year high set last week. Germany's DAX also rose 0.2%. * Copper and aluminium rose on Thursday, after two days of losses, on encouraging signals about economic growth in top metals consumer China. * There were gains across the board on the LME. LME copper CMC ended up 0.6%, paring small losses from the previous session. Among other metals, aluminium, untraded at the close, was bid at $1,769, up 1.6%. LME nickel gained 1.4%, rebounding from the red in early trades. Reuters News Margins on LME nickel futures are due to rise by about 10% on Friday and some investors are nervous that prices have surged more than 40% due to a ban on Indonesian ore exports. Spot iron ore could not match its futures counterpart with spot up just 0.3% at 98.80 while the Dalian September futures contract closed up 1.1%. * Global oil prices slid lower on Thursday after Brent touched a 2-1/2 month high and traders took profit on a rally that was driven by ongoing violence in Libya and positive economic data in China and the United States. Brent and U.S. oil prices surged on Wednesday after a U.S. EIA report showed crude stocks fell by 7.2mln barrels last week. Reuters News * The US Dollar index closed up 0.15% at 80.22. The VIX index closed up 1.0% at 12.03. Wrap-up * There was not much to glean from the overnight session. The "much" better than expected China HSBC flash PMI provided little traction for assets classes other than base metals. What would be of note to traders is the inability of EUR and AUD (this week's weakest currency) to rally. This is not a good sign going forward with RM sellers now returning in AUD/USD - a break of the 0.9150-70 will really open up the downside. EUR/USD has a monster 1.3675 expiry today (in excess of 1.5 yards) which could prove a magnet for prices. * Expect the usual quiet Friday session in Asia. Offshore is set to wind down early in NY for the US Memorial Day holiday on Monday. Note there is also a bank holiday in the UK on Monday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed from yesterdays Asia close in a low key affair overnight. Indeed it was USD/THB that garnished all the attention in London after it was announced that the Thai army had declared a full blown coup and temporarily suspended the constitution. USD/THB witnessed a knee-jerk blowout to 32.70 before quickly setting back in the 32.50's. China's much better than expected HSBC flash PMI failed to resonate offshore with AUD/USD knocked back to below pre PMI levels. EUR and AUD are under the hammer with sellers now sweating on rallies. The Nikkei and JGB's could be the markets to watch today as players contemplate what to do in the wake of the Kampo news. Meanwhile it will basically be a half day in NY today as players' depart early for Monday's Memorial Day holiday. The UK is also off on Monday for a bank holiday. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1024.2-1026.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1024.2. The Kospi closed up 0.36%. Overnight implieds traded a 1025.5-1027 range; last in NY 1026/1026.2. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2504-1.2523 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2515. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2030-3.2200 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2120. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2120-3.2225 range; last in NY at 3.2125/45. * USD/IDR traded an 11512-11528 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11528. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11515. The IDX Composite closed up 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded 11530-11550 range; last in NY at 11530/11540. * USD/PHP traded a 43.65-76 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.665. The PSE index closed up 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.54-67 range; last in NY at 43.59-61. * USD/THB traded a 32.35-48 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.39. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.101-154 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.13. The Taiex closed up 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.11-13 range; last in NY at 30.12/125. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1658 slightly higher than the previous 6.1645 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2323-6.2360 range; last at 6.2350. USD/CNH last at 6.2339 - range 6.2311-6.2367. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2380/6.2400. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.2390/10. * USD/INR traded a 58.41-70 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 58.43. The Sensex index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 58.54-70 range; last 58.65-67. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 23 May 03:00 CN Leading Economic Index 23 May 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 23 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 23 May 08:00 TW Industrial Output OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11535 11550 11530 11530-11540 Hi USD/JPY 101.82 101.36 101.73 INR 58.72 58.70 58.54 58.65-67 Hi EUR/USD 1.3688 1.3645 1.3656 KRW 1025.5 1027 1025.5 1026-26.2 Hi EUR/JPY 139.13 138.66 138.92 MYR 3.2150 3.2225 3.2120 3.2125-45 Hi GBP/USD 1.6917 1.6851 1.6870 PHP 43.64 43.67 43.54 43.59-61 Hi USD/CAD 1.0932 1.0884 1.0891 TWD 30.12 30.13 30.11 30.12-125 Hi AUD/USD 0.9274 0.9214 0.9226 CNY 1-mth 6.1780 6.1775 6.1780-95 NZD/USD 0.8589 0.8551 0.8565 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2120-40 USD/SGD 1.2533 1.2504 1.2513 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2390-10 USD/THB 32.70 32.35 32.58 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16543 +10 +0.06 10-year 2.55% 2.53% S&P 500 1892 +4 +0.21 2-year 0.35% 0.34% Nasdaq 4154 +22 +0.54 30-year 3.43% 3.41% FTSE 6821 0 +0.00 Spot Gold($) 1293.90 1291.40 DAX 9721 +23 +0.24 Nymex 103.75 103.87 Nikkei 14338 +296 +2.11 Brent 110.36 110.47

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)