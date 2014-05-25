SYDNEY, May 26 (IFR) -

Headlines from Friday Night * ECB's Coeure Negative depo rate rate is an option, we have a number of instruments we can use if we fear inflation will be too low for too long, CB must take account of FX rate, there is no CCY war but we need cooperation among CB's to prevent one * BOJ's Kuroda Yen not likely to rise vs USD, Japan core CPI reading won't fall below 1% Fed experience w/tapering quite useful for BOJ * US New Home Sales-Units MM Apr 0.433m, f/c 0.425m, 0.407m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Apr 6.40%, -6.90%-prev * CA CPI Inflation MM Apr 0.30%, f/c 0.30%, 0.60%-prev * CA CPI Inflation YY Apr 2.00%, f/c 2.00%, 1.50%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core YY Apr 1.40%, f/c 1.40%, 1.30%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core MM Apr 0.20%, f/c 0.20%, 0.30%-prev * Blackrock's Thiel- position in peripheral euro bonds lowest in over 2 yrs * Stock funds w'wide post US7b outflow in wk ended Wed after 11b inflow prior wk * EM stock funds w'wide attract USD 1b, second straight wk of inflows - BofA * German Q1 GDP detailed 0.8% q/q vs 0.8% prev, 0.8% exp * German Q1 GDP detailed 2.5% y/y vs 2.5% prev, 2.3% exp * German May Ifo business climate 110.4 vs 111.2 prev, 110.9 exp * German May Ifo current conditions 114.8 vs 115.3 prev, 115.5 exp * German May Ifo expectations 106.2 vs 107.3 prev, 106.6 exp * German economy to slow after strongest quarter in 3 years - Reuters * S&P ups Spain rating from BBB- to BBB * Fitch upgrades Greece from B- to B Themes from Friday * The market was in mostly wind down mode on Friday ahead of the long weekend in the US and UK for Memorial Day and Bank holiday respectively. 15 pips was a good move and enough to get some players excited! The most interesting development was the Kuroda WSJ interview which may well play out in Asia this week if USD/JPY can take out 102.50. AUD remains the weakest link although the Kiwi is now playing catch-up with AUD/NZD closing at a firm 1.0805. * EUR/USD traded to a fresh trend low on Friday night of 1.3615 weighed down by soft EZ data (German IFO and Italian retail sales) as well as stops on the break below the 200-dma (1.3637). Traders had reported solid bids ahead of the barriers at 1.3600 and after a around three hours of attacking the lows decided discretion was the better part of valour which allowed to bounce EUR/USD modestly during a mostly very quiet NY session. EUR/USD never made it back above 1.3645 with the rest of the night spent basically within a 1.3625-35 range. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3634 down 0.15% from Thursday 1.3656 close. * USD/JPY continued its rebound from the failed Wednesday breakdown to 100.80. Some (USD) support came from a Kuroda WSJ interview (Yen not likely to rise versus USD; Japan core CPI reading won't fall below 1%; Fed experience with tapering quite useful for BOJ) but with the bond market only open for a half day (ahead of the Memorial Day holiday) short covering was the main driver. USD/JPY tried valiantly late Friday in NY to sustain a foothold above 102 managing an intraday high of 102.02 before closing in NY at 101.91. * GBP/USD was dragged lower by relentless selling in EUR/USD and then a couple of sharp bouts of EUR/GBP selling (short covering) and GBP/CHF sales. GBP/USD bids ahead of the 200-dma at 1.6832 gave way and the pair hit an intraday low of 1.6813. USD shorts were then lightened ahead of Sunday's Ukraine election and expected low liquidity due to US/UK holiday's on Monday. GBP/USD closed in NY at 1.6830 down 0.23% from Thursday 1.6870 close. * AUD/USD once more succumbed to sellers ready to pounce upon any relief rally. Asia's rally to 0.9250 could not be improved with AUD/USD knocked back down to its Thursday's intraday low of 0.9214. Another short covering rally ensued during the NY afternoon which was capped at 0.9245. AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9231, up slightly from Thursday's 0.9226 close. The bears remain in full control following the Monday/Tuesday sell-off (S&P ratings scaremongering from local press/iron ore price slide through USD100) with AUD/USD down nearly 1.5% on the week to be the G10's worst performing currency last week. * US Treasury yields fell modestly on Friday with the 10-yr yield closing down 2bps at 2.535% while the 30-yr yield fell 3nps to 2.40%. It was a half day session on Friday for Treasuries ahead of Monday's US Memorial Day holiday. The slight move lower in yields were put down to position adjustments ahead of the long weekend with some fear reported on the outcomes of the Ukraine and EU election results this weekend. The solid if unspectacular new homes sales data barely rated a mention in Treasury dispatches. * Wall Street posted modest gains on Friday which in the process saw the S&P500 close above 1900 for the first time after recording a record intraday high earlier at 1902. The solid home sales data resonated in stocks with housing stocks among the market outperformers - the housing index closed up 1.9%. The Dow Jones Transportation Average rose 0.8% to close at a record high - usually a very good sign for the economy. Big tech names like Apple and Amazon lifted the NASDAQ to a 0.75% gain. Apple closed up 1.1% while Amazon closed up 2.4%. Hewlett Packard jumped over 6% after the personal computer maker said it may cut as many as 16k more jobs. * The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63 points or 0.4%, to 16,606. The S&P 500 gained 8 points or 0.4 percent, to end at 1,900, a record. The NASDAQ Composite added 31 points or 0.76 percent, to 4,186. The S&P 500 posted its fifth daily advance out of the past six sessions, and its first weekly gain out of the past three. For the week, the Dow rose 0.7%, the S&P 500 jumped 1.2% and the NASDAQ gained 2.3%. * European shares were mostly higher on Friday, despite cautious trading ahead of the European and Ukrainian election results. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.2%. Analysts said there were concerns the EU elections could destabilise some EZ governments at home. Italian stocks gained 1.8%, the top performing index in Europe, with banks benefiting from lower sovereign bond yields despite uncertainty over the vote. Britain's FTSE 100 mildly underperformed, down 0.1%, after its anti-EU UKIP party made strong gains in local elections. * Base metal prices were mostly higher on Friday (Nickel and iron ore bucked the trend) as supply problems and a continuation of the positive impact from Thursday's much better than expected China HSBC flash PMI relief provided underlying support. LME copper closed 0.8% higher, resulting in a weekly gain of nearly 1%, its third straight weekly rise. LME nickel closed down 0.9% while iron ore fell 1.3% (matching the move in the Dalian futures market). With nickel momentum pausing for now, traders have turned their attention to aluminium. Chinese buying pushed LME aluminium through its 200-dma, triggering fresh buying. Aluminium closed up 1%. In other metals, zinc traded 0.2%, lead was up 0.4% and tin closed up 0.5%. * Iron ore remains under intense pressure from the Chinese steel market. Spot iron ore finished the week at USD97.50 (lowest since September 2012 and down 1.3% thus posting its sixth straight weekly fall. "It's clearly a soft time in the market, and we'd argue that that's driven primarily by a rapid recent increase in underlying production available to seaborne trade," Ken Brinsden, managing director at Australian miner Atlas Iron, told Reuters. * Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $1292.30 an ounce in what was largely flat week. The most-active June gold futures settled down $3.3, or 0.3%, at $1,291.70 an ounce. Traders were bracing for options expiry next week. * Brent and U.S. crude futures pushed higher on Friday, supported by the crises in Ukraine and Libya as well as positive economic data in the world's top two oil consumers, the United States and China. Both Brent and U.S. crude posted weekly gains a second straight week. Brent July crude rose 18 cents to settle at $110.54 a barrel. Brent posted a 0.5% weekly gain, after rising nearly 2% the previous week. U.S. July crude rose 61 cents to settle at $104.35 a barrel, up 2.3% for the week. * The US Dollar index hit a six-week high closing up 0.17% on Friday at 80.39. * The VIX index fell 5.6% to close at 11.36, its lowest level since March 2013. Wrap-up * It was a low key affair Friday night with NY in wind down mode ahead of Monday's Memorial Day holiday on Monday. The UK is also out on Monday for the spring Bank Holiday. * Data in the states was mostly ignored while a weak German IFO (along with stops) had EUR/USD at a fresh trend low of 1.3615. The most interesting tidbit of the night was a Kuroda interview in the WSJ. The article had only a modest impact Friday night but the reaction in Tokyo on Monday could prove stronger. Kuroda once more put the stoppers on JPY strength and gave the green light to a higher USD/JPY. Sell orders just above 102 kept USD/JPY in check on Friday night but once out of the way we could be on the move to 103 and very quickly. * AUD/USD remains under intense pressure from the sliding iron ore price despite copper making a comeback of sorts and posting solid gains for the third straight week. It is not just that the news is bearish on the AUD - it is the way AUD/USD is trading. We have seen this movie before where the leveraged crowd will not allow the pair to come up for air. They cap every rally forcing others to keep lowering their sell orders. It all becomes self fulfilling until the leverage crowd decides to book profits. * Market concern over the Ukraine and EU elections appears overblown. * On a positive note the strength of Wall Street is hard to ignore. Wall Street thinks Treasuries have simply got it wrong and stocks continue to press on to higher and higher levels. What cannot go unnoticed is the Dow transport index which hit another record high. This is an unambiguously good sign yet the world at large believes Wall Street is on an unsustainable path. Lastly the VIX index is now being referred to as the "complacency" index by some in lieu of the "fear" index. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ traded sideways in a modest affair Friday night with the US and UK in long weekend mode ahead of the holidays on Monday. Modest US Dollar strength in the majors had little impact in USD/AXJ. Month end flows rule for now with only the BOK in the way of a sharp move to 1000 in USD/KRW. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1023.2-1025.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1024.6. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1026-1026.5 range; last in NY 1025.7/1026.2. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2511-1.2538 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2531. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2065-3.2160 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2120. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2090-3.2140 range; last in NY at 3.2100/20. * USD/IDR traded an 11540-11615 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11610. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11560. The IDX Composite closed up 0.06%. Overnight the implieds traded 11620-11650 range; last in NY at 11600/11620. * USD/PHP traded a 43.57-675 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.67. The PSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.61-64 range; last in NY at 43.62-63. * USD/THB traded a 32.46-60 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.59. The Set closed down 0.6%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.105-128 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.11. The Taiex closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.08-10 range; last in NY at 30.07/085. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1681 slightly higher than the previous 6.1658 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2350-6.2392 range; last at 6.2365. USD/CNH last at 6.2375 - range 6.2315-6.2378. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2440/6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.65%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.2370/85. * USD/INR traded a 58.33-56 range in Asia on Friday; last at 58.53. The Sensex index closed up 1.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 58.55-68 range; last 58.66-68. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 26 May 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11625 11650 11620 11600-11620 Hi USD/JPY 102.02 101.59 101.91 INR 58.74 58.68 58.55 58.66-68 Hi EUR/USD 1.3658 1.3615 1.3634 KRW 1027 1026.5 1026 1025.7-26.2 Hi EUR/JPY 139.05 138.59 139.04 MYR 3.2150 3.2140 3.2090 3.2100-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6875 1.6813 1.6830 PHP 43.66 43.64 43.61 43.62-63 Hi USD/CAD 1.0909 1.0861 1.0861 TWD 30.11 30.10 30.08 30.07-085 Hi AUD/USD 0.9250 0.9214 0.9231 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1815 6.1820-30 NZD/USD 0.8575 0.8531 0.8545 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2175-95 USD/SGD 1.2539 1.2511 1.2524 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2470-85 USD/THB 32.61 32.46 32.54 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16606 +63 +0.38 10-year 2.54% 2.55% S&P 500 1900 +8 +0.42 2-year 0.35% 0.35% NASDAQ 4186 +32 +0.76 30-year 3.40% 3.43% FTSE 6816 -5 -0.07 Spot Gold($) 1292.30 1293.90 DAX 9768 +47 +0.48 Nymex 104.35 103.75 Nikkei 14462 +124 +0.87 Brent 110.54 110.36

