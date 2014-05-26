SYDNEY, May 27 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday * Pfizer Walks Away From $118bln Astrazeneca Deal - Rtrs * EU Says Successful Election in Ukraine Constitutes "Major Step towards Objective of De-Escalating Tensions"-Statement * EU Welcomes Statement by Russian Federation indicating it will Respect the Will of Ukrainian People * ECB's Draghi, watching FX and Credit dynamics carefully Sintra * ECB's Constancio, no policy discussion at today's forum * DE Jun GfK Cons Sent 8.5 vs 8.5 prev, 8.5 exp * SE Apr PPI 1.6% y/y vs 1.0% prev * SE Apr R.Sales 5.7% y/y vs 5.1% prev, 4.0% exp * ECB Coeure Options include negative rates * ECB Mersch Signs credit demand starting to pick up * BoE Bean Gradual rate increases require earlier start BBC Themes from Monday * As one would expect it was an extremely quiet offshore session due to holidays in the US (Memorial Day) and the UK (spring bank holiday). For the last four hours only the odd trade went through. * BOJ minutes (in Asia) and Draghi speech (late Asia/early Europe) were non market moving. * A quick 25 pip bounce in EUR/USD from 1.3620 to 1.3645 was pinned on Constancio who said ECB speakers would not discuss policy today. This might have been enough to sway shorts from attempting to take out the reportedly well protected 1.3600 EUR/USD barrier. EUR/USD held onto its gains all evening hitting 1.3655 late Europe before closing officially on Monday at 1.3647. * USD/JPY failed attempt above 102 in Asia was not repeated overnight which witnessed sideways trading within a minute 101.84-98 range. Japanese players forewarned not to be short US Dollars last week had plenty of supply yesterday though the topside is still very much in play. * AUD/USD trading was extremely light with Friday's 0.9250 high again capping. AUD/USD in the space of a week has become everyone's favourite sell. The recommendations to sell rallies are too numerous to mention. Leveraged crowd however is unlikely to let these orders be filled. This step down approach has worked well in the past and it looks like we are now seeing a repeat performance. * GBP/USD followed EUR/USD higher reaching 1.6854 but there was to be no follow through. GBP/USD went into drift sideways mode before closing officially on Monday at 1.6842. * European equities ended higher in thin trading on Monday, with Italian shares outperforming the regional market following the weekend EU elections'. Despite Eurosceptic members more than doubling in the weekends EU election, pro European centre left/right groups still hold around 70% of the EU legislature. * Italy's FTSE MIB rose 3.6%, outpacing other major European indexes, boosted by gains in domestically focused banks. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives won the most votes in the elections, helping the benchmark DAX index to climb to a new record high. The index ended 1.3% higher at 9,893, while the Euro STOXX 50 gained 1.2%. In France, the National Front party topped the vote, in what French PM Valls described as a political "earthquake." France's CAC-40 rose 0.8%, lagging the broader European stock market. * Latin American stocks edged higher while currencies were little changed on Monday in light trading sessions due to the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. The Latam MSCI equity index index rose 0.2%, with Brazil's Bovespa index up 0.4% and Mexico's IPC index climbing 0.2%. Gains were supported by positive sentiment in Europe, where pro-European center-left and center-right parties won control of more than 50% of the 751-seat European Parliament in elections, but Eurosceptic parties won stunning victories in France and Britain. Reuters News * Italian bond yields slid sharply on Monday after PM Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party triumphed in European parliamentary elections. Renzi was one of the few leaders across Europe to score a victory against Eurosceptic nationalists who stunned mainstream parties in France and Britain. Italian bonds outperformed most of the market, with 10-year yields dropping 16bps to 2.99%, while their Spanish equivalents were 9bps lower at 2.90%. * Shanghai copper climbed on Monday to its highest since late February as seasonally strong demand put pressure on tight supplies. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended up 1.4%. The LME market was closed Monday for bank holiday. * The Dalian September futures iron ore price rose 1.55% on Monday to CNY722. Spot iron ore was settled at USD98.60 a tonne - up 1.1%. * Brent crude eased to near $110 a barrel on Monday, down from last week's two-and-a-half month high, as worries over Ukraine eased slightly following the presidential election. July Brent crude closed down 22 cents at $110.32 a barrel after hitting a two-and-a-half month high at $111.04 on May 22. U.S. crude futures for July delivery were down 15 cents at $104.20 a barrel, after settling on Friday at their highest since April 21. * The US Dollar index closed down 0.13% at 80.29. Wrap-up * While the EU election results did not show up in FX prices its impact was felt in stocks and bonds. Italy was the star performer overnight with the Milan equity index up 3.6% while the Italian 10-yr bond yield slid 16bps. France underperformed the field after the National Front topped their vote but the CAC still ended up a solid 0.8%. The French 10-yr bond yield rose 1bps to 1.83%. * There was little to report elsewhere with trading at a low ebb due to the US (Memorial Day) and the UK (bank) holiday. Month end flows to dominate in Asia today. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ was heavy yesterday especially in North Asia due to month end flows. USD/TWD traded below 30.10 while USD/KRW only holds levels above 1020 due to BOK behind the scenes activity. USD/IDR gave up its elevated plus 10600 levels to close in Asia at 10580. USD/INR surged back above 59.00 as profit taking struck with a vengeance yesterday ahead of Modi's swearing in ceremony and the allocation of key portfolios. Indian shares ended flat in a volatile session, giving up earlier gains of nearly 2%. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1023.5-1024.7 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1024. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2524-1.2537 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2536. The Straits Times closed up 0.15%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2050-3.2120 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2120. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. * USD/IDR traded an 11580-11633 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11580. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11633. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.66-74 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.67. The PSE index closed down 0.3%. * USD/THB traded a 32.54-61 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.60. The Set closed down 0.6%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.08-124 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.10. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1699 slightly higher than the previous 6.1681 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2341-6.2402 range; last at 6.2392. USD/CNH last at 6.2350 - range 6.2335-6.2380. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2540/6.2555. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. * USD/INR traded a 58.41-93 range in Asia on Monday; last at 58.72. The Sensex index closed up 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 27 May 01:00 PH Imports 27 May 01:00 PH Trade Balance 27 May 08:30 HK Imports 27 May 08:30 HK Exports OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11600 No Trades 11580-11600 N/A USD/JPY 102.05 101.84 101.94 INR 59.00 No Trades 59.03-08 N/A EUR/USD 1.3655 1.3615 1.3647 KRW 1026 No Trades 1025-1026 N/A EUR/JPY 139.10 138.74 139.04 MYR 3.2100 No Trades 3.2110-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.6854 1.6828 1.6842 PHP 43.66 No Trades 43.66-68 N/A USD/CAD 1.0881 1.0853 1.0859 TWD 30.09 No Trades 30.08-10 N/A AUD/USD 0.9245 0.9231 0.9236 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1855-70 NZD/USD 0.8558 0.8527 0.8550 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2245-70 USD/SGD 1.2538 1.2524 1.2532 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2540-70 USD/THB 32.61 32.54 32.585 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16606 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.54% 2.54% S&P 500 1900 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.35% 0.35% TSX 14716 +8 +0.05 30-year 3.40% 3.40% FTSE 6816 Mkt Clsd Spot Gold($) 1290.50 1292.30 DAX 9893 +125 +1.28 Nymex 104.20 104.35 Nikkei 14602 +140 +0.97 Brent 110.32 110.54

