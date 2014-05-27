SYDNEY, May 28 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday * ECB's Draghi says we are aware of the risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation, confident ECB will deliver on price stability objective * Philadelphia, KC, Dallas Fed banks renewed requests to raise discount rate to 1%, nine regional banks wanted rate kept at 0.75% * German Govt official says Germany intends to lower guaranteed int rate life insurers pay to 1.25 from 1.75% * ECB fails to fully sterilize bond buys drains EUR102.87b in 7-day depo's vs aim of 164.5b * US Build Permits R Numbr MM Apr 1.059m, 1.080m-prev * US Build Permits R Chg MM Apr 5.90%, 8%-prev * US Durable Goods Apr 0.80%, f/c -0.5%, 2.5%-prev * US Durables Ex-Transport Apr 0.10%, f/c 0% 2.1%-prev * US Durables Ex-Defense MM Apr -0.80%, 1.9%-prev * US Nondefense Ex-Air Apr -1.20%, f/c 0.2%, 2.9%-prev * US Monthly Home Price MM Mar 0.70%, 0.6%-prev * US Monthly Home Price YY Mar 6.50%, 6.9%-prev * US Monthly Home Price Index MM Mar 211.6, 210-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Mar 1.20%, f/c 0.7%, 0.8%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Mar 0.90%, f/c 0.2%, 0%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 YY Mar 12.40%, f/c 11.8%, 12.9%-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final F May 58.4, 55-prev * US Markit Comp Flash PMI May 58.6, 54.9-prev * US Consumer Confidence May 83, f/c 83, 82.3-prev * FR May Cons Conf 85 vs 85 prev, 85 exp * IT May Cons Conf 106.3 vs 105.4 prev, 105.00 exp * CH Apr Trades +CHF2.425b vs CHF1.996b rvsd down Themes from Tuesday * Diverging markets characterized overnight moves especially in stocks. Developed markets continued to post solid gains while emerging markets were hit by a bout of profit taking with the MSCI EM equity index down 0.9% led by a 1.5% fall in the MSCI Latam equity index. * Some blamed the weakness on the move higher in USD/CNH which was up 0.3% or more importantly back above 6.25 and therefore out of its recent 6.21-6.25 range. * USD/AXJ levels were a touch firmer with equity weakness not transcending into AXJ weakness. * The night kicked off with GBP weakness. Asia surprisingly had taken GBP/USD higher during their time zone to 1.6883 but as soon as London got officially underway the pair was under pressure. Real money sellers got the blame and so did soft BBA loan approval data but players pointed the finger at a long market disappointed with the collapse of the Pfizer/AstraZeneca mega merger. GBP/USD kept ticking lower all evening. It found some support just ahead of 1.6800 which pushed GBP/USD into sideways mode before NY joined the fray taking the pair to 1.6782. As we head towards the close GBP/USD tries to hold onto levels just above 1.6800 - last at 1.6808. * EUR/USD also saw the early Asia rally (1.3669) erased with London mostly content to hold levels with a 1.3840 handle. NY sent the single currency down towards the figure (1.3612 low) after the much better than expected ISM services/Durable goods data. After two attempts at 1.3612 (strong option barrier support ahead of 1.3600) EUR/USD bounced in late NY as shorts rushed to cover. As we head towards the close EUR/USD last trades at 1.3634. * After pushing through the Friday/Monday AUD/USD high of 0.9250, late Asia/early London took out the Thursday high of 0.9274 in a light stop run. AUD/NZD buying was also blamed with the cross back to 1.0840 at one stage after trading below 1.08 in early Asia. AUD/USD made it to 0.9278 before relief rally sellers pounced. AUD/USD was quiet volatile perhaps taking some of the heat for the USD/CNH move through 6.25 and the USD25 slide in the spot gold price. Solid US data also got a mention in dispatches with AUD/USD down to 0.9233 at one stage before a sharp and nasty reversal in late NY trading took AUD/USD back to 0.9262. * Bulls disappointed with the inability of USD/JPY to gain a foothold above 102 had the pair down to 101.73 in early London. That was as far as it went with steady buying from the leveraged crowd eating through topside (Japanese export) orders above 102 before topping out at 102.14. Late in NY USD/JPY fell back to 101.94 as US Treasury yields dipped before consolidating around 102 into the close. Traders report that USD/JPY is littered with sell orders all the way to 102.50 which will not be easily absorbed. That said the topside remains very much in play with a break of 102.50 likely to be significant. * US Treasury prices ended mixed as the curve flattened. Trading was very choppy with the long end less about fundamentals and more about rallying Bunds. The 30-yr UST yield fell 3.5bps to 3.365% while the 10-yr UST fell 2bps to 2.52%. The 2-yr yield was flat at 0.35%. European bonds saw mostly sideways consolidation. The French 10-yr yield fell 2.6bps to 1.79%. The rest were mostly contained to a move of less than 1bps point. * Wall Street was up from the opening bell on Tuesday with the better than expected US data just icing on the cake for the bulls. The beaten down Russell 2000 led the pack rallying 1.4% with the NASDAQ in hot pursuit up 1.2%. The Russell 2000 has now cut its YTD losses to just 2% from over 10% a week ago. The S&P500 closed up 0.6% while the Dow closed up 0.4%. * European shares rose to multi-year highs on Tuesday, bolstered by U.S. economic data, mergers and acquisitions talk and expectations of more policy easing by the European Central Bank. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.2%. * Spot gold fell USD25 (or 2.0%) to 1265 an ounce to its lowest level in more than three months. There were no particular trigger just bulls throwing in the towel as US markets continue to outperform. * Nickel was underpinned on Tuesday after rioting at a Vale mine in New Caledonia intensified worries over supply shortages, while copper hit its highest level in nearly three months on demand recovery hopes. LME nickel rose 0.82% to a session high of $19,761 a tonne before paring gains to end at $19,550, down 0.3%. LME copper touched a session high of $6,966 a tonne, it's highest since March 7, before paring gains to close up 0.1% at $6,934. Prices have rebounded almost 10% from more than three-year lows reached in March, underpinned by seasonally strong demand from top user China. In other metals, zinc closed 0.2% higher at $2,087.50, tin ended almost flat at $23,305, lead closed 0.2% lower at $2,142 and aluminium ended 0.8% higher at $1,828.50. Reuters News * Spot iron ore fell 50 cents to USD98.10 while the Dalian September futures price rose 0.8% to CNY724. Buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes remained thin, with prospective buyers waiting for a further decline in prices, traders said. . "There's a lot of available supply and some of the mills are opting for cargoes at the ports which are cheaper." Reuters * The US Dollar index closed down 0.05% at 80.0357. * The VIX index closed up 1.3% at 11.51. Wrap-up * Another mixed session overnight and probably what one might have expected after the return of UK and US markets after a three day long weekend and their first look at the weekends EU/Ukraine election results. Month end flows also played a role while focus is well and truly is on now the ECB June 5 meeting which is just seven sessions away. There were fresh record highs for many equity bourses but still the world at large advises caution. Gold crumbled 2.0% as bulls throw in the towel. Major currencies meandered with Asian gains pared while a long GBP stumbled on the non mega Pfizer/AstraZeneca merger deal. * Asia will worry today over the move in USD/CNH above 6.25 while Latam stocks tumbled 1.5% taking down the MSCI EM index 0.9%. The MSCI AXJ contribution was minus 0.3%. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch higher from yesterday's Asian session close as USD/CNH breaks out on the topside of its recent 6.21-6.25 range. US Dollar demand was strong all day for USD/CNY and USD/CNH. The break above 6.25 came in early London with the pair touching 6.2570 before closing in NY at 6.2550. A run of higher fixes tracking DXY moves appears to have done the damage. A 0.3% move higher is NOT a game changer with choppy trading set to persist. Emerging market equity stocks fell sharply overnight with the MSCI EM equity index down 0.9%. The falls were led by Latam which fell 1.5%. The MSCI AXJ equity index was down 0.3% on Monday. Look for choppy trading to persist again today. Asia is unlikely to take their eye off the ball and that implies a concentration on month end flows and little else. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1022.9-1024.4 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1023.2. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2521-1.2561 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2557. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2043-3.2190 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2180. The KLSE index closed up 0.3%. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. * USD/PHP traded a 43.61-785 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.78. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. * USD/THB traded a 32.56-64 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.64. The Set closed up 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.09-13 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.13. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1687 slightly lower than the previous 6.1699 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2383-6.2486 range; last at 6.2486. USD/CNH last at 6.2471 - range 6.2345-6.2495. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2580/6.2600. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.3%. * USD/INR traded a 58.79-59.075 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 59.00. The Sensex index closed down 0.75%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 28 May 00:00 JP BOJ Gov Kuroda speech 28 May 01:30 AU Construction Work Done 28 May 03:00 TH Manufacturing Prod

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11600 11640 11610 11635-11645 N/A USD/JPY 102.14 101.73 101.98 INR 59.13 59.27 59.00 59.19-21 N/A EUR/USD 1.3669 1.3612 1.3634 KRW 1025.5 1026.8 1025.5 1026-1027 N/A EUR/JPY 139.36 138.84 139.05 MYR 3.2200 3.2270 3.2230 3.2260-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.6883 1.6782 1.6808 PHP 43.76 43.81 43.78 43.82-84 N/A USD/CAD 1.0875 1.0836 1.0857 TWD 30.12 30.135 30.105 30.12-13 N/A AUD/USD 0.9278 0.9233 0.9262 CNY 1-mth 6.1880 6.1870 6.1870-90 NZD/USD 0.8580 0.8530 0.8563 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2300-20 USD/SGD 1.2568 1.2521 1.2565 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2620-50 USD/THB 32.65 32.56 32.615 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16676 +70 +0.42 10-year 2.52% 2.54% S&P 500 1912 +11 +0.60 2-year 0.35% 0.35% NASDAQ 4237 +51 +1.22 30-year 3.365% 3.40% FTSE 6845 +29 +0.43 Spot Gold($) 1265.30 1290.50 DAX 9941 +48 +0.49 Nymex 104.16 104.20 Nikkei 14636 +34 +0.23 Brent 110.20 110.32

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)