SYDNEY, May 29 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday * Fitch EU vote reinforces peripheral governments' reform mandate * US Texas Svcs Sect Outlook May 10.3, 11.3-prev * US Dallas Fed Svcs Revenues May 13.1, 18.5-prev * Reuters Poll ECB to cut refi rate to 0.1%, depo rate to -0.1% in June * Reuters Poll 31/48 economists say depo rate cut coupled w/targeted LTRO could boost lending in EZ * Reuters Poll first BOE rate hike expected in Q2 2015, none of 52 economists polled expect June 5 move * Mersch, Next meet could yield a combination of measures * EZ May Cons infl exp 9.6 vs 7.5 in Apr * CH Q1 GDP 0.5% q/q vs 0.2% prev, 0.6% exp * CH Q1 GDP 2.0% y/y vs 1.7% prev, 1.9% exp * CH Apr UBS Consumption ind 1.72 vs 1.84 prev * DE Apr Imp Prices -0.3% m/m vs -0.6% prev, 0.1% exp * DE Apr Imp Prices -2.4% y/y vs -3.3% prev, -2.2% exp * DE May Jobless Rate 6.7% vs 6.7% prev, 6.7% exp * EZ Apr M3 0.8% vs 1.1% prev, 1.1% exp * EZ May Bus Conf 0.37 vs 0.27 prev, 0.30 exp * EZ May Econ Sent 102.7 vs 102 prev, 102 exp * EZ Ind May Ind Sent -3.0 vs -3.6 prev, -3.9 exp * UK May CBI Distr Trades +16 vs 30 prev, 35 exp Themes from Wednesday * GBP and NZD weakness was the standout in currency land but it was the tumble in US Treasury yields in the long end of the curve that grabbed everyone's attention. * In FX there were no particular triggers just a combination of leveraged, real money, month end flows plus the usual stops on the break of key technical levels. In Treasuries, the pain trade of 2014 continues - the world at large honed in on curve flattening at the start of 2014 but everyone thought that implied short term rates would rise. No one expected the long end (yields) to collapse. The US 10-yr and 30-yr bond yields fell 8bps overnight to 2.44% and 3.29% respectively. * NZD weakness kicked off in Asia with the soft NZ business confidence data the convenient blame point. That of course would be a stretch but nevertheless the selling was led by the leveraged crowd from which there would be no comeback. Once into stops loss territory below 0.8520, NZD/USD kept falling. * AUD/USD was not immune to selling by leveraged players with interest in Asia masked by short covering in AUD/NZD which took the cross above 1.0850 from around 1.0800 on the open. This actually gave the AUD/USD an air on invincibility as it shook off the crumbling iron ore price (futures down 1.8%). That false premise was quickly corrected in early London as downside pressure in NZD/USD intensified. AUD/USD collapsed to 0.9236 (this week's support zone) and held until the arrival of NY. NY immediately took up the baton sending AUD/USD down to 0.9221. A modest bounce to just below 0.9440 ensued before the next attack saw AUD/USD down to 0.9214. Once more rock solid support was found (option types/whisper of sovereign buying interest) ahead of the figure and AUD/USD rallied back to 0.9236 at the NY close - down 0.3% on the day. * NZD/USD under immediate selling pressure in early London fell below 0.8500 and there was to be no comeback. NZD/USD went into sideways drift lower mode eventually bottoming out at 0.8470 before heading towards the close just below 0.8500 - down 0.8% on the day. AUD/NZD found resistance just ahead of 1.0890 before retreating slightly to head towards the close around 1.0865 - up 0.5% on the day. The run of higher lows is taking its toll on long Kiwi positions - technical's are clearly pointing up and have been for the last couple of weeks. * The writing has been on the wall for GBP longs every since the announcement of the collapse of the mega merger deal between Pfizer and AstraZeneca. EUR/GBP was the initial lead vehicle and was immediately on the march higher in early London racing above 0.8130 from an early Asia trading level of 0.8110. GBP/USD as a consequence was pushed down into the 1.6760's. Again there was to be no comeback with the squeeze now well and truly on long GBP positions. In NY GBP/USD found itself down to 1.6697 before recovering modestly and as we head towards the close, GBP/USD last trades at 1.6710 (down 0.6% on the day). * EUR/USD was a washing machine of cross and leveraged selling activity but GBP/USD weakness eventually took its toll sending the single currency through the key support region of 1.3600-10 to an intraday low of 1.3589. Just out from the close EUR/USD trades at 1.3591 - down 0.3% on the day. * USD/JPY got caught up in the crossfire via its major crosses and the collapse in US Treasury yields dipping to 101.64 during the NY session. The downside proved resilient shaking off the collapse in UST yields and as we head towards the close, USD/JPY last trades at 101.84 - down just 0.13% on the day. * US Treasury yields in the long end continued their slide overnight. The "pain" trade of 2014 was at it again with the long end down to levels not seen since June 2013. The trigger for the overnight move was pinned on a bounce in Bund and Gilt prices with technical's (read poor positioning) then taking over. The 10-yr and 30-yr bond yields eventually ended the night down 8bps at 2.42% and 3.29% respectively. * Wall Street ended lower overnight breaking a four day wining sequence. The losses came late with the S&P tipping into the red in the last 10 minutes to close down just 0.1% after spending the session predominantly in the black. The Dow closed fell 0.25% and the NASDAQ closed down 0.28%. The Dow and the NASDAQ for their part had struggled all day trying to get into the black with simple profit taking given for the slight falls. It was not all bad with the Dow Transportation Index up 1.4%. * Portuguese shares outperformed mostly flat European equities on Wednesday, bolstered by reassuring signs from the country's largest listed banks. Most other leading European indexes traded flat or slightly lower, though still close to multi-year highs, with declines by fashion brand Hugo Boss and consumer group Ahold weighing on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300. Lisbon's PSI 20 index, however, rose 1.1%. The country's second-largest bank, Millennium, gained 4% after announcing it had repaid state loans held in contingent convertible bonds (CoCos). The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.1% lower after hitting its highest level in more than six years on Tuesday. Reuters * Spot gold fell another 7 dollars overnight (0.55%) to 1259.20 thus extending Tuesday Tuesday's 2.0% slide. There were plenty of reasons given for the slide but none of them resonated. USD1245 remains critical support for the shiny metal. Copper rose 0.15% on the LME to USD6945 while Nickel succumbed to profit taking sliding 0.9% to USD19230 a tonne. Other metals were mixed - Aluminium ended up 0.6% while Zinc fell 0.6%. * U.S. crude fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as traders took profit ahead of inventory reports that were expected to show a build in crude, while Brent edged lower, propped up by geopolitical tensions. U.S. oil settled down $1.39 at $102.72 a barrel, and Brent fell 21 cents to settle at $109.81 a barrel. * The US Dollar index closed up 0.27% at 80.57. * The VIX index index closed up 1.5% at 11.68. Wrap-up * The US Dollar ended stronger overnight on a combination of leveraged, real money and month end flows plus stop loss sales. Hard to explain moves continue and none more so than the slide in US Treasury yields. The long end was down another 8bps with nobody the wiser as to a suitable explanation as to what is going on. There are reasons given of course from those who MUST give them but none making any real sense. The year of the pain trade continues in all things excluding stocks. * Month end flows to again dominate proceedings in Asia with AUS Capex the key data release. A resilient AUD/USD thanks to rock solid support in the 0.9200-10 (sovereign buying interest?) perhaps has its moment of truth today. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ set to open a touch stronger as the DXY rallied overnight as major currencies led by GBP and NZD succumbed to leveraged selling interests. There were other factors at play including month end position adjustments but in typical recent fashion moves were hard to read and generally masked by cross activity. US Treasury yields however stole the limelight with the long end of the curve down 8bps. 2014's key "pain" trade remains alive and well with once more positioning the culprit. Asia should quickly ignore the overnight machinations and concentrate on month end activity today. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1021.4-1024.3 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1021.4. The Kospi closed up 1.0%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2548-1.2567 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2558. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2190-3.2245 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2220. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded an 11600-11625 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11625. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11613. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.82-965 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.88. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. * USD/THB traded a 32.625-69 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.66. The Set closed up 0.7%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.08-136 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.095. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1694 slightly higher than the previous 6.1687 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2521-6.2639 range; last at 6.2556. USD/CNH last at 6.2630 - range 6.2545-6.2702. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2610/6.2630. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. * USD/INR traded a 58.81-59.215 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 58.91. The Sensex index closed down 0.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 29 May 23:50 JP Retail Sales 29 May 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 29 May 01:30 AU Capital Expenditure 29 May 01:30 AU Plant/Machinery Capex 29 May 01:30 AU Building Capex 29 May 02:00 PH GDP OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11660 11680 11660 11675-11690 N/A USD/JPY 102.03 101.64 101.84 INR 59.20 59.23 59.12 59.15-17 N/A EUR/USD 1.3638 1.3588 1.3591 KRW 1022.8 1025 1023.5 1024.5-1025 N/A EUR/JPY 139.10 138.30 138.38 MYR 3.2270 3.2300 3.2260 3.2250-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6816 1.6697 1.6710 PHP 43.90 43.95 43.87 43.85-89 N/A USD/CAD 1.0886 1.0844 1.0876 TWD 30.10 30.105 30.09 30.09-10 N/A AUD/USD 0.9271 0.9214 0.9236 CNY 1-mth 6.1875 6.1870 6.1860-80 NZD/USD 0.8572 0.8470 0.8495 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2310-30 USD/SGD 1.2567 1.2548 1.2562 CNY 1-yr 6.2670 6.2660 6.2660-80 USD/THB 32.71 32.625 32.69 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16633 -43 -0.25 10-year 2.44% 2.52% S&P 500 1910 -2 -0.10 2-year 0.37% 0.35% NASDAQ 4225 -12 -0.28 30-year 3.29% 3.37% FTSE 6851 +6 +0.09 Spot Gold($) 1259.20 1265.30 DAX 9939 -2 -0.02 Nymex 102.72 104.16 Nikkei 14671 +34 +0.24 Brent 109.81 110.20

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)