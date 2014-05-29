SYDNEY, May 30 (IFR) -
Headlines from Thursday
* Fed's Lacker Q2 2015 a plausible date for interest rate lift-off, see LT
structural growth rate of around 2% or a little better (CNBC)
* BOE's Bean Timing of rate rise will hinge on productivity which has been very
subdued; no case for immediate rate rise, there is an argument to raise rates in
baby steps- reduces chances of getting things wrong
* US Corporate Profits Prelim Q1 -13.7%, f/c 0.4%, 2%-prev
* US GDP Preliminary Q1 -1.00%, f/c-0.5%, 0.1%-prev
* US GDP Sales Preliminary Q1 0.60%, f/c 0.7%, 0.7%-prev
* US GDP Cons Spending Prelim Q1 3.10%, 3%-prev
* US GDP Deflator Preliminary Q1 1.30%, f/c 1.3%, 1.3%-prev
* US Core PCE Prices Prelim Q1 1.20%, f/c 1.3%, 1.3%-prev
* US PCE Prices Preliminary Q1 1.40%, f/c 1.4%, 1.4%-prev
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 300k, f/c 318k, 326k-prev
* US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 311.50k, 322.50k-prev
* US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.631m, f/c 2.650m, 2.653m-prev
* US Pending Homes Index Apr 97.8, 97.4-prev
* US Pending Sales Change MM Apr 0.40%, f/c 1%, 3.4%-prev
* CA Current Account C$ Q1 -12.39b, f/c -13.10b, -16.01b-prev
* Reuters Poll Bank of Canada to hold rates unchanged at 1% through mid-2015,
hike in Q3 '15
* Ascension Day holidays limiting market depth
* MPC Weale, Can wait a bit longer for 1st hike but not sure how long
* Weale, sooner rather than later preferred, rates could rise 1%/yr FT
* UK 80% help to buy mortgages for 1st time buyers, UK Tsy
Themes from Thursday
* It might have been an interesting night but it certainly wasn't exciting. Most
FX pairs struggled to break out of their Asia ranges with the Ascension holidays
across Europe dampening enthusiasm to get involved.
* The US data was mixed - weaker than expected Q1 GDP was offset by better than
expected weekly claims. FX got a mild buffering on their release along with soft
pending home sales data but the moves were small in the overall scheme of things
and fleeting.
* AUD/USD was the star turn on Thursday but it was AUD/NZD that had the bigger
move. AUD/USD is up 0.8% on the day after the improved forward estimates (other
than mining) for 2015 put the squeeze on shorts. This did not stop leverage
players from selling all the way up but underlying demand has AUD/USD heading to
the close at 0.9308. AUD/USD topped out in early London at 0.9313 on a mild stop
run while NY sent it back to 0.9275 (on US GDP) on their open. Despite the well
telegraphed leverage selling interests AUD/USD just did not want to go down.
* The main culprit for AUD's resilience was AUD/NZD demand which closed in NY
around 1.0970 and up 1.0% on the day. AUD/NZD short covering saw NZD/USD turn
sharply lower from its early London high of 0.8509 to 0.8451 without any sign of
a bounce. The late in the day bounce when it came took NZD/USD back to 0.9486
(down 0.1% on the day) but it was far from impressive. The topside has been
blown open in AUD/NZD with a move back to 1.12 the next stop.
* There were reportedly massive option maturities (around EUR1.5bln) in EUR/USD
overnight in the 1.3600-15 window which ensured the single currency never
strayed too far from these levels. EUR/USD made it to 1.3626 in early London on
month end EUR/GBP buying (the usual month end suspect) but quickly fell back
into 1.3600/15. There were the usual buffering from EUR/JPY gyrations and mixed
US data but a moderate 40 pip range held all day. The single currency heads
towards the close around 1.3602 up 0.1% on the day.
* USD/JPY was volatile albeit within a modest overall range. USD/JPY was
bouncing around 101.50 when London got up and running and with the downside
seeming impregnable, bounced sharply to 101.80 only to run into a truckload of
standing sell orders. USD/JPY reversed to hit a fresh intraday low of 101.43 on
the US GDP data but found the area thick with buyers ahead of the 200-dma at
101.40. The GDP data was quickly viewed as "old hat" and USD/JPY once more
reversed - as we head towards the close USD/JPY last trades just below the
101.80 sell orders at 101.79 - down 0.0.05% on the day.
* GBP/USD tried to rally during Asia before getting a buffering in early London
from cross activity and in particular EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY. Turnover was solid
with demand from real money but a still long speculative market is now paring
positions on relief rallies. GBP/USD fell back below 1.67 to 1.6693 before
reversing sharply to 1.6738. They were the only two moves of note all day in
GBP/USD with the rest of the session spent in sideways consolidation. GBP/USD
heads towards the close at 1.6716 up just 6 pips from Wednesday's 1.6710 close.
* The US Treasury market finally came off the boil in late NY trading. Yields
jumped in very late trading with the 10-yr UST last at 2.47% up 3bps on the day;
30-yr yield at 3.33% up 4bps on the day while the 2-yr yield rallied 1bps to
0.38%. Given there was no reason for their recent slide I will not offer a
reason for their rise overnight other than positioning.
* Wall Street ignored the naysayers and rallied again with the NASDAQ and S&P up
0.5% while the Dow closed up 0.4%. The S&P hit a fresh record intraday high but
the number of people calling for a correction outnumber those calling it higher
by a country mile. The naysayers point to the low volume and technical
situations but the reality of course is far different.
* European shares held near multi-year highs on Thursday, with the region's main
stock markets supported by prospects of new economic stimulus next week from the
ECB. Utility stocks underperformed after Citigroup cut its ratings on some
southern European stocks in the sector. Citigroup's downgrades led to a 0.2%
decline by the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Index, compared with a 0.1% rise on
the broader STOXX 600 index. The utilities index has risen about 13% since the
start of 2014, making it one of the top-performing sectors. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1%, within a whisker of a near six-year high
that it reached this week. Reuters News
* Copper slipped on Thursday as investors were unnerved by China's latest
efforts to ward off a sharp growth slowdown, but the metal was still near the
previous session's three-month peak as global supplies grow ever tighter. LME
copper closed down 0.8% to $6,884 a tonne. China has urged local governments to
quicken the pace of budgetary spending to guarantee construction of major
projects and boost the slowing economy. Analysts at Nomura said the statement
"shows the sense of urgency on the part of the government to boost growth".
* Nickel retreated on Thursday to reach its lowest since mid-May as investors
closed positions following a price gain of almost 40% for the year so far.
Still, the long-term bull trend in nickel remained intact, analysts said. Nickel
closed down 2.2% at $18,900.
* Spot iron ore fell another USD1.10 to 95.70 a tonne. Chinese steel mills are
cutting back on long-term iron ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes,
confident that beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound amid the first global
ore surplus in 10 years. Miners in Australia and Brazil are ramping up
production at a time when steel demand growth is slowing, pushing prices down
28% so far this year. Market talk is swirling that some Chinese mills have
cancelled iron ore cargoes, with several traders saying up to four million
tonnes have been rejected, although this could not be verified by Reuters.
(Metal commentary courtesy of Reuters News)
* Oil futures settle higher on Thursday for their first session gain in three.
AIE data revealed strong demand plus a rise in weekly crude inventories that was
bigger than expected.
* The US Dollar index (DXY) closed down 0.1% at 80.49.
* The VIX index closed down 0.9% at 11.57.
Wrap-up
* It is pointless trying to over read market gyrations on a daily basis in the
current environment. Everyone wants to put forward reasons for US Treasury
gyrations but even the insiders have little idea at to what is going on. The
"pain" trade of 2014 perhaps is showing some signs of a bottom (in yields) but
who is brave enough to call that! FX is little different with solid leveraged
money (selling AUD) having no impact yesterday and now in danger of another
nasty short squeeze in thin month end markets.
* Month end tonight/ECB June 5 less than a week away and the usual plethora of
data (read PMI's) on Monday should keep players positioning tight today. There
are also plenty of data releases today in Asia but who wants a position ahead of
the weekend.
* Reuters put out an interesting story late yesterday saying that China had
urged local governments on Wednesday to quicken the pace of budgetary spending
to guarantee construction of key projects and boost the slowing economy. The
finance ministry also said local fiscal agencies must finish allocating 2014
budget money by the end of June, or risk the money being called back by the
central government by the end of September. On face value this should be a good
news story but the metals market did not like it with copper down sharply.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower from yesterday's Asian session close with
most of that activity coming in early London. All eyes will be on USD/KRW as it
is set to open around 1018.5 on closing NY NDF calculations. The BOK reportedly
has been active all week supporting the pair ahead of his (seemingly) line in
the sand at 1020. A move below 1020 today will force out stale (USD) longs who
were hoping that the BOK would save them. Focus of course today will be month
end and little else. Plethora of data releases will most likely be ignored in
favour of a square book ahead of the weekend.
* USD/KRW traded a modest 1020.5-1022.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at
1020.6. The Kospi closed down 0.24%.
* USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2536-1.2560 range in Asia on Thursday; last at
1.2540. The Straits Times closed up 0.9%.
* USD/MYR traded a 3.2120-3.2256 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2145. The
KLSE index closed up 0.3%.
* USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday.
* USD/PHP traded a 43.81-44.05 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.90. The PSE
index closed down 1.6%.
* USD/THB traded a 32.64-785 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.78. The Set
closed up 0.4%.
* USD/TWD traded a 30.03-10 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.035. The Taiex
closed down 0.14%.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1705 slightly higher than the
previous 6.1694 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2387-6.2623 range; last at
6.2399. USD/CNH last at 6.2471 - range 6.2465-6.2680. The 1-yr NDF was last
quoted in Asia at 6.2520/6.2640. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.47%.
* USD/INR traded a 58.79-59.07 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 59.02. The
Sensex index closed down 1.3%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
30 May 23:30 JP CPI
30 May 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio
30 May 23:30 JP All Household Spending
30 May 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate
30 May 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim
30 May --:-- IN Infrastructure Output
30 May 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit
30 May 01:30 AU Housing Credit
30 May 02:00 SG Bank Lending
30 May 05:00 JP Construction Orders
30 May 05:00 JP Housing Starts
30 May 07:30 TH Private Investment Inde
30 May 07:30 TH Imports
30 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
30 May 07:30 TH Exports
30 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
30 May 07:30 TH Trade Account
30 May 07:30 TH Current Account
30 May 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index
30 May 10:30 IN Fed Fiscal Deficit
30 May 11:00 IN FX Reserves
30 May 11:30 IN Deposit Growth
30 May 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth
30 May 12:00 IN GDP Quarterly
30 May 12:00 IN Fiscal Year GDP Revised
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11630 11660 11610 11615-11630 N/A USD/JPY 101.86 101.43 101.79
INR 59.05 59.25 59.11 59.14-16 N/A EUR/USD 1.3626 1.3586 1.3602
KRW 1019.5 1021 1019.1 1020-1020.3 N/A EUR/JPY 138.52 137.98 138.44
MYR 3.2180 3.2185 3.2160 3.2150-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6741 1.6693 1.6718
PHP 43.86 43.88 43.82 43.83-84 N/A USD/CAD 1.0878 1.0826 1.0836
TWD 29.99 29.96 29.94 29.95-96 N/A AUD/USD 0.9313 0.9210 0.9308
CNY 1-mth 6.1850 6.1840 6.1840-55 NZD/USD 0.8509 0.8451 0.8486
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2340-60 USD/SGD 1.2560 1.2536 1.2545
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2540-60 USD/THB 32.81 32.64 32.81
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16699 +66 +0.40 10-year 2.47% 2.44%
S&P 500 1920 +10 +0.54 2-year 0.38% 0.37%
NASDAQ 4248 +23 +0.54 30-year 3.33% 3.29%
FTSE 6871 +20 +0.29 Spot Gold($) 1255.90 1259.20
DAX 9939 +0 +0.00 Nymex 103.57 102.72
Nikkei 14682 +11 +0.07 Brent 110.10 109.81