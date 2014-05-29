SYDNEY, May 30 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday * Fed's Lacker Q2 2015 a plausible date for interest rate lift-off, see LT structural growth rate of around 2% or a little better (CNBC) * BOE's Bean Timing of rate rise will hinge on productivity which has been very subdued; no case for immediate rate rise, there is an argument to raise rates in baby steps- reduces chances of getting things wrong * US Corporate Profits Prelim Q1 -13.7%, f/c 0.4%, 2%-prev * US GDP Preliminary Q1 -1.00%, f/c-0.5%, 0.1%-prev * US GDP Sales Preliminary Q1 0.60%, f/c 0.7%, 0.7%-prev * US GDP Cons Spending Prelim Q1 3.10%, 3%-prev * US GDP Deflator Preliminary Q1 1.30%, f/c 1.3%, 1.3%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Prelim Q1 1.20%, f/c 1.3%, 1.3%-prev * US PCE Prices Preliminary Q1 1.40%, f/c 1.4%, 1.4%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 300k, f/c 318k, 326k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 311.50k, 322.50k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.631m, f/c 2.650m, 2.653m-prev * US Pending Homes Index Apr 97.8, 97.4-prev * US Pending Sales Change MM Apr 0.40%, f/c 1%, 3.4%-prev * CA Current Account C$ Q1 -12.39b, f/c -13.10b, -16.01b-prev * Reuters Poll Bank of Canada to hold rates unchanged at 1% through mid-2015, hike in Q3 '15 * Ascension Day holidays limiting market depth * MPC Weale, Can wait a bit longer for 1st hike but not sure how long * Weale, sooner rather than later preferred, rates could rise 1%/yr FT * UK 80% help to buy mortgages for 1st time buyers, UK Tsy Themes from Thursday * It might have been an interesting night but it certainly wasn't exciting. Most FX pairs struggled to break out of their Asia ranges with the Ascension holidays across Europe dampening enthusiasm to get involved. * The US data was mixed - weaker than expected Q1 GDP was offset by better than expected weekly claims. FX got a mild buffering on their release along with soft pending home sales data but the moves were small in the overall scheme of things and fleeting. * AUD/USD was the star turn on Thursday but it was AUD/NZD that had the bigger move. AUD/USD is up 0.8% on the day after the improved forward estimates (other than mining) for 2015 put the squeeze on shorts. This did not stop leverage players from selling all the way up but underlying demand has AUD/USD heading to the close at 0.9308. AUD/USD topped out in early London at 0.9313 on a mild stop run while NY sent it back to 0.9275 (on US GDP) on their open. Despite the well telegraphed leverage selling interests AUD/USD just did not want to go down. * The main culprit for AUD's resilience was AUD/NZD demand which closed in NY around 1.0970 and up 1.0% on the day. AUD/NZD short covering saw NZD/USD turn sharply lower from its early London high of 0.8509 to 0.8451 without any sign of a bounce. The late in the day bounce when it came took NZD/USD back to 0.9486 (down 0.1% on the day) but it was far from impressive. The topside has been blown open in AUD/NZD with a move back to 1.12 the next stop. * There were reportedly massive option maturities (around EUR1.5bln) in EUR/USD overnight in the 1.3600-15 window which ensured the single currency never strayed too far from these levels. EUR/USD made it to 1.3626 in early London on month end EUR/GBP buying (the usual month end suspect) but quickly fell back into 1.3600/15. There were the usual buffering from EUR/JPY gyrations and mixed US data but a moderate 40 pip range held all day. The single currency heads towards the close around 1.3602 up 0.1% on the day. * USD/JPY was volatile albeit within a modest overall range. USD/JPY was bouncing around 101.50 when London got up and running and with the downside seeming impregnable, bounced sharply to 101.80 only to run into a truckload of standing sell orders. USD/JPY reversed to hit a fresh intraday low of 101.43 on the US GDP data but found the area thick with buyers ahead of the 200-dma at 101.40. The GDP data was quickly viewed as "old hat" and USD/JPY once more reversed - as we head towards the close USD/JPY last trades just below the 101.80 sell orders at 101.79 - down 0.0.05% on the day. * GBP/USD tried to rally during Asia before getting a buffering in early London from cross activity and in particular EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY. Turnover was solid with demand from real money but a still long speculative market is now paring positions on relief rallies. GBP/USD fell back below 1.67 to 1.6693 before reversing sharply to 1.6738. They were the only two moves of note all day in GBP/USD with the rest of the session spent in sideways consolidation. GBP/USD heads towards the close at 1.6716 up just 6 pips from Wednesday's 1.6710 close. * The US Treasury market finally came off the boil in late NY trading. Yields jumped in very late trading with the 10-yr UST last at 2.47% up 3bps on the day; 30-yr yield at 3.33% up 4bps on the day while the 2-yr yield rallied 1bps to 0.38%. Given there was no reason for their recent slide I will not offer a reason for their rise overnight other than positioning. * Wall Street ignored the naysayers and rallied again with the NASDAQ and S&P up 0.5% while the Dow closed up 0.4%. The S&P hit a fresh record intraday high but the number of people calling for a correction outnumber those calling it higher by a country mile. The naysayers point to the low volume and technical situations but the reality of course is far different. * European shares held near multi-year highs on Thursday, with the region's main stock markets supported by prospects of new economic stimulus next week from the ECB. Utility stocks underperformed after Citigroup cut its ratings on some southern European stocks in the sector. Citigroup's downgrades led to a 0.2% decline by the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Index, compared with a 0.1% rise on the broader STOXX 600 index. The utilities index has risen about 13% since the start of 2014, making it one of the top-performing sectors. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1%, within a whisker of a near six-year high that it reached this week. Reuters News * Copper slipped on Thursday as investors were unnerved by China's latest efforts to ward off a sharp growth slowdown, but the metal was still near the previous session's three-month peak as global supplies grow ever tighter. LME copper closed down 0.8% to $6,884 a tonne. China has urged local governments to quicken the pace of budgetary spending to guarantee construction of major projects and boost the slowing economy. Analysts at Nomura said the statement "shows the sense of urgency on the part of the government to boost growth". * Nickel retreated on Thursday to reach its lowest since mid-May as investors closed positions following a price gain of almost 40% for the year so far. Still, the long-term bull trend in nickel remained intact, analysts said. Nickel closed down 2.2% at $18,900. * Spot iron ore fell another USD1.10 to 95.70 a tonne. Chinese steel mills are cutting back on long-term iron ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound amid the first global ore surplus in 10 years. Miners in Australia and Brazil are ramping up production at a time when steel demand growth is slowing, pushing prices down 28% so far this year. Market talk is swirling that some Chinese mills have cancelled iron ore cargoes, with several traders saying up to four million tonnes have been rejected, although this could not be verified by Reuters. (Metal commentary courtesy of Reuters News) * Oil futures settle higher on Thursday for their first session gain in three. AIE data revealed strong demand plus a rise in weekly crude inventories that was bigger than expected. * The US Dollar index (DXY) closed down 0.1% at 80.49. * The VIX index closed down 0.9% at 11.57. Wrap-up * It is pointless trying to over read market gyrations on a daily basis in the current environment. Everyone wants to put forward reasons for US Treasury gyrations but even the insiders have little idea at to what is going on. The "pain" trade of 2014 perhaps is showing some signs of a bottom (in yields) but who is brave enough to call that! FX is little different with solid leveraged money (selling AUD) having no impact yesterday and now in danger of another nasty short squeeze in thin month end markets. * Month end tonight/ECB June 5 less than a week away and the usual plethora of data (read PMI's) on Monday should keep players positioning tight today. There are also plenty of data releases today in Asia but who wants a position ahead of the weekend. * Reuters put out an interesting story late yesterday saying that China had urged local governments on Wednesday to quicken the pace of budgetary spending to guarantee construction of key projects and boost the slowing economy. The finance ministry also said local fiscal agencies must finish allocating 2014 budget money by the end of June, or risk the money being called back by the central government by the end of September. On face value this should be a good news story but the metals market did not like it with copper down sharply. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower from yesterday's Asian session close with most of that activity coming in early London. All eyes will be on USD/KRW as it is set to open around 1018.5 on closing NY NDF calculations. The BOK reportedly has been active all week supporting the pair ahead of his (seemingly) line in the sand at 1020. A move below 1020 today will force out stale (USD) longs who were hoping that the BOK would save them. Focus of course today will be month end and little else. Plethora of data releases will most likely be ignored in favour of a square book ahead of the weekend. * USD/KRW traded a modest 1020.5-1022.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1020.6. The Kospi closed down 0.24%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2536-1.2560 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2540. The Straits Times closed up 0.9%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2120-3.2256 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2145. The KLSE index closed up 0.3%. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday. * USD/PHP traded a 43.81-44.05 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.90. The PSE index closed down 1.6%. * USD/THB traded a 32.64-785 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.78. The Set closed up 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.03-10 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.035. The Taiex closed down 0.14%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1705 slightly higher than the previous 6.1694 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2387-6.2623 range; last at 6.2399. USD/CNH last at 6.2471 - range 6.2465-6.2680. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2520/6.2640. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.47%. * USD/INR traded a 58.79-59.07 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 59.02. The Sensex index closed down 1.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 30 May 23:30 JP CPI 30 May 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 30 May 23:30 JP All Household Spending 30 May 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 30 May 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 30 May --:-- IN Infrastructure Output 30 May 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit 30 May 01:30 AU Housing Credit 30 May 02:00 SG Bank Lending 30 May 05:00 JP Construction Orders 30 May 05:00 JP Housing Starts 30 May 07:30 TH Private Investment Inde 30 May 07:30 TH Imports 30 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 30 May 07:30 TH Exports 30 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 30 May 07:30 TH Trade Account 30 May 07:30 TH Current Account 30 May 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 30 May 10:30 IN Fed Fiscal Deficit 30 May 11:00 IN FX Reserves 30 May 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 30 May 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 30 May 12:00 IN GDP Quarterly 30 May 12:00 IN Fiscal Year GDP Revised OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11630 11660 11610 11615-11630 N/A USD/JPY 101.86 101.43 101.79 INR 59.05 59.25 59.11 59.14-16 N/A EUR/USD 1.3626 1.3586 1.3602 KRW 1019.5 1021 1019.1 1020-1020.3 N/A EUR/JPY 138.52 137.98 138.44 MYR 3.2180 3.2185 3.2160 3.2150-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6741 1.6693 1.6718 PHP 43.86 43.88 43.82 43.83-84 N/A USD/CAD 1.0878 1.0826 1.0836 TWD 29.99 29.96 29.94 29.95-96 N/A AUD/USD 0.9313 0.9210 0.9308 CNY 1-mth 6.1850 6.1840 6.1840-55 NZD/USD 0.8509 0.8451 0.8486 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2340-60 USD/SGD 1.2560 1.2536 1.2545 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2540-60 USD/THB 32.81 32.64 32.81 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16699 +66 +0.40 10-year 2.47% 2.44% S&P 500 1920 +10 +0.54 2-year 0.38% 0.37% NASDAQ 4248 +23 +0.54 30-year 3.33% 3.29% FTSE 6871 +20 +0.29 Spot Gold($) 1255.90 1259.20 DAX 9939 +0 +0.00 Nymex 103.57 102.72 Nikkei 14682 +11 +0.07 Brent 110.10 109.81