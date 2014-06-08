SYDNEY, June 9 (IFR) -

News from the weekend * China trade surplus beats forecasts as imports slump * China May trade data showed net surplus at 35.9bln USD (plus 22bln median) * Exports rose 7.0% Y/Y vs expectations of a 6.6% rise * Imports unexpectedly fell 1.6% from a year ago vs plus 6.1% expected * Rise in exports reflects improving global economy and is positive for China growth outlook * Weak imports suggest China domestic demand remains relatively weak Headlines from Friday Night * CBOE Volatility Index Ends at 10.73, Lowest Since February 2007 * ECB's Coene will take supplementary measures if situation does not improve * ECB's Weidmann it is absurd to start to talk of the next round of ECB moves after Thursday's decision * ECB's Constancio wasn't targeting euro exchange rate w/measures on Thursday (CNBC), expects significant take-up by banks of new LTRO loans, will know if measures succeeding by December * Bond yields move off lows after WSJ's Hilsenrath says encouraging jobs report will intensify Fed debate on rate hike timing * BOE's Paul Fisher says job of BOE is to deal w/risks arising from house price rises & not prices themselves * Spain's Deputy PM says Spain will begin to return EU financial aid for banks w/EUR 1.3b * Moody's economic impact of ECB measures is limited but signals openness to wide range of policy options * Fitch ECB reduces deflation risk but impact may be limited * Mexico CB Cuts rate 50bp's due to slack in the economy, plans no further cuts * MX Interest Rate Jun 3.00%, f/c 3.50%, 3.50%-prev * US Non-Farm Payrolls May +217k, f/c 218k, 282k-prev * US Private Payrolls May +216k, f/c 210k, 270k-prev * US Manufacturing Payrolls May +10k, f/c 10k, 4k-prev * US Government Payrolls May +1k, 12k-prev * US Unemployment Rate May 6.30%, f/c 6.40%, 6.30%-prev * US Average Earnings MM May 0.20%, f/c 0.20%, 0.00%-prev * US Average Workweek Hrs May 34.5h, f/c 34.5h, 34.5h-prev * US Consumer Credit Apr +26.85b, f/c 15.50b, 19.5b-prev * CA Employment Change May 25.8k, f/c 25.0k, -28.9k-prev * CA Unemployment Rate May 7.00%, f/c 6.90%, 6.90%-prev * CA Full time employment chng May -29.1k, -30.9k-prev * CA Part time employment chng May +54.9k, 2.0k-prev * CA Participation Rate May 66.10%, f/c 66.20%, 66.10%-prev * CA Labor Productivity Rate Q1 -0.10%, f/c 0.00%, 1.00%-prev * S&P affirms US 'AA+/A-1+' outlook remains stable * S&P affirms Italy 'BBB/A-2' outlook remains negative, upgrades Ireland to 'A-" outlook positive * DE Apr Exports +3.0% vs -1.8% prev, 1.5% exp * DE Apr Imports +0.1% vx -0.9% prev, 0.6% exp * DE Apr Ind Output 0.2% m/m vs -0.5% prev, +0.4% exp * DE Apr Trade Bal. E17.7b vs 14.8b prev, 15.2b exp * CH Q1 Ind Orders vs -0.6% prev * CH May CPI 0.2% vs 0.0% prev, 0.1% exp * UK Apr Trade Bal. -GBP8.9b vs -8.48b prev, -8.65b exp Themes from Friday * The main theme for Friday's session was growing investor confidence following a "Goldilocks" US NFP report - which came in almost bang on expectations. * The US payroll data was strong enough to support the view the US economy was on solid footing, but not so strong that it may force the Fed to be more aggressive in tightening policy sooner than the market has been pricing in. * Wall Street closed up around 0.5% at fresh all-time and multi-year highs while the VIX index closed below 11 for the first time since 2007 - or before the GFC. * The FX market wasn't sure how to react to the solid US payroll data and most major currency pairs ended the day unchanged. * The rising investor confidence resulted in select emerging market currencies outperforming on Friday - with the MXN rising around 0.5% against the USD and the BRL moving 0.65% higher against the buck. * The flow into EM due to the rise in investor risk appetite sent the MSCI LATAM Equity Index nearly 3.0% higher on the day. * Investor confidence wasn't particularly supportive for commodities, as concerns China may proceed with crackdown on metal financing send NY copper down 1.2% on Friday. Gold inched down to 1,252 from 1,253 while NYMEX Crude edged up 0.2%. Iron ore was fixed at 94.50 up slightly from Thursday's fix at 94.30. * Commodity/risk/carry trade currencies such as AUD and NZD didn't benefit from the rising investor risk appetite; falling VIX and sharply lower currency option vols - as the sluggish commodity prices and the potential crackdown by China on metal financing offset the positive factors to some degree. * The 1-month EUR/USD and USD/JPY option vols slipped to lows not seen since 2007 at one stage on Friday. * EUR/USD closed only marginally lower and continued to hold up very well despite the back-to-back ECB/US non-farm payroll events that probably should have been EUR negative. Part of the reason for the EUR buoyancy is the carry trade activity within the EZ following the ECB's announcement of the extension and expansion of their LTRO program or TLTRO as it is now called. * The big story on Friday was the dramatic fall in peripheral EZ bond yields due to the potential buying of peripheral bonds related to the ECB's TLTRO program. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield plunged 17bps to 2.65% - while the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 18bps to 2.75%. The move in the 10-yr Greece bond yield was even more dramatic, as it fell 33bps and at one stage traded to the lowest level since 2010 - or before the start of the EZ sovereign debt crisis. * Who would have thought at the start of 2014 that the 10-yr Spanish bond yield would almost be on a par with the 10-year US Treasury yield? * It was a similar story on the European equity markets where the FTSE and DAX posted modest gains while Italian and Spanish equity markets gained over 1.5%. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield moved as low as 2.52% on Friday before moving higher through the afternoon session and closing at 2.59% - up slightly from Thursday's close at 2.58%. * The US dollar index closed at 80.40 - up slightly from Thursday's 80.37 close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD moved down to 1.3620 on some profit taking ahead of the US jobs data and then pushed higher following the data when the initial reaction in the UST market was to push yields lower. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3677 before US yields gained back all of the post NFP easing and closed the day higher. EUR/USD slipped back to 1.3621 before closing at 1.3644 - down just 0.1% on the day. * USD/JPY followed the UST yields as well - falling to 102.11 when the 10-yr yield fell from 2.58% to 2.52% following the US jobs data. The move back up in the 10-yr UST yield to as high as 2.60% led to a reversal higher in USD/JPY to 102.61 before closing at 102.47 - barely changed from Thursday's close at 102.41. * Commodity/risk/carry trade currencies such as the AUD and NZD didn't benefit from the rising investor risk appetite; falling VIX and sharply lower currency option vols - as the sluggish commodity prices and the potential crackdown by China on metal financing offset the positive factors to some degree. Wrap-up * The FX market continues to struggle in finding a trend to latch on to and the major currencies will likely stay range-bound for the time being at least. It is worth noting that investors are getting very comfortable with taking risk and most of the worries that led to some caution a couple of months ago have faded. * While fears of a hard landing in China happening in 2014 have almost completely faded - there continues to be some concerns regarding the likelihood China will meet growth targets and many feel that falling property prices in China will present a dilemma for officials in their efforts to manage the housing bubble. * The China trade data released on the weekend will likely please some while China and commodity bears may focus on the falling imports as a sign the domestic economy remains in a sluggish state. Never-the-less the demand for emerging market assets due to a growing appetite for carry trade strategies should remain strong and support AXJ currencies against the G3 currencies and the JPY in particular. As the northern summer approaches - the demand for carry will only increase, as long as volatility remains at or near historical lows and equity markets remain buoyant. This should at some point see the AUD and NZD start to trend higher, as longs as the China concerns remain contained. * EUR has remained remarkably resilient, but EUR/USD should be viewed as a "sell the rally" proposition. EUR was supported Thursday and Friday by heavy demand for peripheral EZ bonds and equities, but that trade looks to be a bit overdone. Spanish 10-year bond yields nearly at par with the 10-yr UST yields looks like a stretch and at some stage the attractiveness of low rating/low yielding debt should fade. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open lower across the board on Monday from Friday's Asian close in the wake of a "goldilocks" US non-farm payroll release. The "not too hot, not too cold" number saw stocks rally (again - 11/12 sessions) while US Treasury yields were up just 2bp in the 10-yrs. Latam markets rallied hard with Asia set to do likewise on Monday. The Korean holiday Friday saved USD/KRW from levels below 1020 but that will be near on impossible on Monday unless the BOK show their hand. IDR, MYR and SGD all had good nights though the SGD was awash with cross activity. China trade was OK - should pass without too much concern. * USD/KRW Korean markets were closed on Friday for Memorial Day. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2519-1.2534 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2524. The Straits Times closed up 0.6%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2110-3.2235 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2145. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. * USD/IDR traded an 11810-11850 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11835. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11823. The IDX Composite closed up 0.0%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.635-705 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.65. The PSE index closed down 0.14%. * USD/THB traded a 32.55-64 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.57. The Set closed up 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.985-30.028 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.025. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1623 slightly higher than the previous 6.1708 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2427-6.2530 range; last at 6.2502. USD/CNH last at 6.2499 - range 6.2460-6.2550. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2510/6.2530. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.55%. * USD/INR traded a 59.10-23 range in Asia on Friday; last at 59.18. The Sensex index closed up 1.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 08 Jun 23:50 JP GDP QQ Pvt Consumption 08 Jun 23:50 JP GDP Revised QQ 08 Jun 23:50 JP GDP QQ External Demand 08 Jun 23:50 JP Current Account NSA 08 Jun 23:50 JP Bank Lending 09 Jun 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence 09 Jun 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 09 Jun 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 09 Jun 08:00 TW Trade Balance 09 Jun 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves A closer look at the equity markets * European equity markets finished higher on the day - with the peripheral markets outperforming, as investors flocked into peripheral equities and debt following the ECB action on Thursday. * The FTSE gained 0.66%; the DAX rose 0.4%; the CAC ended the day up 0.71%; Milan surged 1.5% higher and the Spanish IBEX soared 1.7% higher on the day. * The US payroll data was strong enough to support the view the US economy was on solid footing, but not so strong that it may force the Fed to be more aggressive in tightening policy sooner than the market has been pricing in. * Wall Street closed up around 0.5% at fresh all-time and multi-year highs while the VIX index closed below 11 for the first time since 2007 - or before the GFC. * The VIX index closed at 10.73 down 8.13% from Thursday's close at 11.68. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index soared 2.9% higher. A closer look at the commodity markets * Investor confidence wasn't particularly supportive for commodities, as concerns China may proceed with crackdown on metal financing send NY copper down 1.2% on Friday. Gold inched down to 1,252 from 1,253 while NYMEX Crude edged up 0.18%. Iron ore was fixed at 94.50 up slightly from Thursday's fix at 94.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The big story on Friday was the dramatic fall in peripheral EZ bond yields due to the potential buying of peripheral bonds related to the ECB's TLTRO program. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield plunged 17bps to 2.65% - while the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 18bps to 2.75%. The move in the 10-yr Greece bond yield was even more dramatic, as it fell 33bps and at one stage traded to the lowest level since 2010 - or before the start of the EZ sovereign debt crisis. * The 10-yr UST yield moved as low as 2.52% on Friday before moving higher through the afternoon session and closing at 2.59% - up slightly from Thursday's close at 2.58%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11865 11860 11770 11770-11790 N/A USD/JPY 102.61 102.11 102.47 INR 59.37 59.34 59.09 59.16-19 N/A EUR/USD 1.3677 1.3621 1.3644 KRW 1021.5 1021 1018.5 1019.7-1020 N/A EUR/JPY 139.97 139.38 139.84 MYR 3.2200 3.2165 3.2060 3.2090-05 N/A GBP/USD 1.6845 1.6781 1.6800 PHP 43.65 43.57 43.45 43.51-54 N/A USD/CAD 1.0948 1.0903 1.0933 TWD 29.99 30.01 29.96 29.98-00 N/A AUD/USD 0.9358 0.9319 0.9335 CNY 1-mth 6.1780 6.1730 6.1730-45 NZD/USD 0.8555 0.8481 0.8494 CNY 3-mth 6.1980 6.1950 6.1935-55 USD/SGD 1.2534 1.2497 1.2517 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2470-90 USD/THB 32.64 32.455 32.47 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16924 +88 +0.52 10-year 2.60% 2.58% S&P 500 1949 +9 +0.46 2-year 0.41% 0.38% NASDAQ 4321 +25 +0.58 30-year 3.44% 3.44% FTSE 6858 +45 +0.65 Spot Gold($) 1253.40 1253.20 DAX 9987 +39 +0.39 Nymex 102.66 102.48 Nikkei 15077 -2 -0.01 Brent 108.61 108.90

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)