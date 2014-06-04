SYDNEY, June 5 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * US May ADP Nat. Employment 179k (lowest since Jan) vs. 210k f/c and prior 215k * US April Trade Balance $-47.2bln vs/ f/c $-40.8bln and prior $-44.2bln * US Q1 Productivity -3.2% vs. f/c -2.78%; Q1 Labor costs 5.7% vs. f/c 5.0% * US May Markit Services Final PMI 58.1 vs. flash 58.4; Comp Final PMI 58.4 * US May ISM non-Mfg PMI 56.3 vs/ f/c 55.5 and prior 55.2 * US w/e May 30 Mortgage Market Index decreases 3.1% to 350.8; Purchase Index decreases to 3.6% to 171.6 * CAD Apr Trade Balance C$-0.64bln vs March's downward revised C$-0.77bln * CAD Apr Exports down 1.8% to C$42.83bln vs prior C$43.63bln; Imports at record high C$43.46bln from prior C$42.86bln * Fed Beige Book: Banks suggest overall econ activity expanded during current reporting period; Price pressures contained; Labor mkt conditions generally strengthened in latest period & several districts report shortages of skilled workers; in most districts wage increases have remained generally subdued * Bank of Canada: Leave rate at 1.0%; Downside risks to inflation are 'as important as before'; Risks from household imbalance 'remain elevated' * BoC: Timing of next rate move to depend on new data; Temporary effects largely behind recent rise in total inflation to 2% target; core inflation still significantly below 2% * BoC: Global econ growth in Q1 weaker than anticipated in April report; recent developments give slightly greater weight to downside risks * DE May Service PMI 56.0 vs 56.4 prev, 56.4 exp * EZ May Service PMI 53.2 vs 53.5 prev, 53.5 exp * EZ Rvsd GDP 0.9% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.9% exp * EZ Rvsd Q1 GDP 0.2% q/q vs 0.2% prev, 0.2% exp * EZ Apr Producer Px -1.2% y/y vs -1.6% prev, -1.2% exp Themes from Wednesday * There were moves overnight but they were small and inconsequential. There were data hits and misses on both sides of the Atlantic but any moves were short lived with the focus remaining squarely on tonight's EBC meeting. Short dated EUR vols were bought not surprisingly with positioning by all accounts somewhat modest just out from the main event. * A big US ADP data miss and surprise widening of the US trade deficit might have had a bigger impact under normal circumstances. At this late stage however only the "jobbers" were interested and initial moves were quickly corrected. * EUR/USD covered familiar territory overnight ahead of the ECB meeting. Support around 1.3600 held in London after some EUR/GBP volatility from the UK services PMI, resulting in a modest bounce. This was extended to a session high of 1.3639 in NY on the below forecast ADP jobs data and soft US trade data. Once momentum waned sellers pounced helped somewhat by rising UST yields and improved US services PMI. EUR/USD bottomed out at 1.3596 and as we head towards the close EUR/USD last trades at 1.3600 - down 0.2% on the day. * USD/JPY which had rallied to 102.80 in Asia only to run into a truckload of selling interests edged all the way back to 102.44 (a fresh intraday low) before finding renewed support. NY quickly stepped up to the plate taking USD/JPY back to 102.75 on a mixture of rising UST yields and mixed US data. USD/JPY once more baulked at attempting 102.80 but nevertheless did not back off and heads towards the close at 102.73 - up 0.2% on the day. * GBP/USD drifted lower in late Asia and early London to find to test 1.67 again prior to the UK services PMI. A better than expected result saw GBP/USD immediately marked higher to 1.6740. EUR/GBP fell to an intra-day low of 0.8130 on the back of the service PMI beat after having risen to an intra-day high a fraction shy of mooted offers at 0.8150 ahead of the data. The rally in GBP/USD continued to just shy of 1.6770 before pulling back once more to safer territory around 1.6740. As we head towards the close GBP/USD last trades at 1.6742 - down 0.05% from Tuesday's 1.6749 close. * While the AUS GDP (algo) inspired rally to 0.9299 was sold in Asia, AUD/USD finally found support in late Asia which lifted the pair off its post GDP low of 0.9257 and back to 0.9275. There was little headway made overnight with AUD/USD content to carve out a 0.9260-89 range and as we head towards the close AUD/USD last trades at 0.9279 - up 0.15% on the day. * NZD/USD found support yesterday around 0.8400 but could not make it back above 0.8430. As we head towards the close NZD/USD last trades at 0.8422 - down 0.1% on the day. AUD/NZD held its post AUS GDP 1.10 ground to head towards the NY close at 1.1017 - up 0.25% on the day. * US Treasury yields witnessed a yo-yo session overnight - down on ADP and trade data then up on ISM services. At nights end the US 10 year yield was flat at 2.60% - ditto 30-yr yield up at 3.44% and 2-yr yield at 0.40%. * The S&P500 closed at another record high - its 16th this year. The S&P posted a modest gain of 0.2% after erasing earlier losses. There were plenty of US data releases to digest - some good, some not so good - but the main focus remains the reaction to tonight's ECB decision and of course Friday's non-farm payroll release. * European shares held steady on Wednesday after data confirmed a slowdown in the EZ's economic recovery in the first quarter, with investors awaiting fresh action by the European Central Bank to spur growth. The EZ economy expanded by just 0.2% in the three months to March thus cementing investor expectations for the ECB to trim its refinancing rate, send its deposit rate into negative territory and launch a cheap-lending initiative targeted at businesses. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed flat, hovering below a 6-1/2-year high hit on Monday. Reuters News * Copper dropped to a three-week low on Wednesday, in its biggest one-day fall since mid- April, on jitters about the impact on financing deals from a probe at a Chinese port. Copper was also under pressure from signs of a surplus and doubts about the outlook for demand from top metals consumer China. LME copper closed down 1.2% at $6,785 a tonne after sliding to a session low of $6,760 a tonne, its lowest level since May 12. Other metals were also weaker, including nickel, which closed down 0.26% at $19,025 a tonne. Aluminium fell to its lowest level in a week at $1,815 a tonne in intraday trade, before paring losses to finish down 0.57%. Lead was the biggest loser, falling 1.5%, while zinc and tin finished down 0.4%. Reuters News * Spot iron ore made a comeback of sorts on Wednesday settling up 2.10 at USD94.60. The Dalian September futures iron ore contract had earlier rallied 1.6%. * Spot gold fell 1.70 or 0.14% to 1244.00. * The US Dollar index closed up 0.14% at 80.664. * The VIX index closed up 1.8% at 12.08. Wrap-up * It was modest affair overnight with no one prepared to go all gung-ho ahead of tonight's all important ECB decision. The market universally accepts a cut in the refi and depo rates plus some targeted LTRO type program aimed at SME's. The actual nuts and bolts moves however are all up for grabs. Once more Mario Draghi has put his reputation on the line and he is expected to deliver. * Market positioning is somewhat hesitant. Many are short Euro but not by that much. Rallies in EUR/USD over the last month have been of the anemic variety suggesting there were plenty looking to get set on such moves. Whatever is delivered tonight it is unlikely to leave EUR/USD hanging around 1.3600 even. A 1.34 or 1.38 handle would not surprise depending on the outcome. * With so much at stake it is little wonder that the market has taken such a "hands off" approach in the last couple of weeks. Of course once the dust settles on Draghi the market will quickly turn its attention to Friday's US non-farm payroll data. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ traded mostly sideways overnight in a low key affair ahead of the all important ECB decision. There were moves on data hits/misses but they were contained and quickly corrected. One should expect big moves tonight on the ECB decision depending on what Mario Draghi delivers. Pent up selling interests could unleash if Mario delivers more than expected. If he delivers less than there will be a rush for the exit door. Locally USD/IDR gained all the attention yesterday surging towards 11900 with US Dollars in extremely short supply in onshore markets. The BI has had some peace and quiet early this year but that has all changed now. Everyone once more wants to buy US dollars and there is not enough to go round. * USD/KRW Korean markets were closed on Wednesday for local elections. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2566-1.2587 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2579. The Straits Times closed down 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2320-3.2410 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2380. The KLSE index closed down 0.4%. * USD/IDR traded an 11800-11890 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11885. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11810. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.855-95 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.88. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. * USD/THB traded a 32.63-71 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.67. The Set closed down 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.01-056 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.05. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1693 slightly lower than the previous 6.1710 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2482-6.2580 range; last at 6.2504. USD/CNH last at 6.2555 - range 6.2490-6.2590. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2575/6.2595. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.7%. * USD/INR traded a 59.20-45 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 59.34. The Sensex index closed down 0.2%. 