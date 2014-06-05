SYDNEY, June 6 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB cuts depo rate to -0.10%; cuts refi rate to 0.15%; cuts marginal lending rate to 0.40% * ECB: Will discontinue sterilization of SMP buys; Continues full allotment of fixed-rate MROs; Preparing for outright ABS purchases; To offer TLTRO totaling EUR400bln maturing in 2018; Will act swiftly with further action if needed * ECB cuts GDP for '14 to 1.0% (prv 1.2%), raises '15 to 1.7% (prv 1.5%), keep '16 @ 1.8% * ECB cuts '14 inflation to 0.7% (prv 1.0%), '15 cut to 1.1% (prv 1.3%), '16 to 1.4%(prv 1.5%) * Draghi: For all practical purposes we have reached the lower bound; ECB's message to government: Consolidate your budgets but in a growth-friendly way * Fed's Williams: Costs of using mon pol to address financial stability real & sizable; Using rates to head off financial instability risks unmooring inflation expectations; Tools to boost financial stability w/out eroding CB's main aims needs further study * Fed's Kocherlakota: Fed should keep real interest rates low for next five years; Real interest rates are too high; Outlook for employment & prices undershooting Fed's goals * Abe calling on Japan's pension fund to raise stock investment - NEN * BoE: Holds bank rate at 0.5%; Asset Purchase target unch at GBP375bln * Swedish FinMin Borg: Important Riksbank monitors Crown strength post-ECB action; Important to send signal that Crown shouldn't strengthen * US May Challenger Layoffs 52.96k prv 40.3k * US Weekly jobless claims 312k f/c 310k prv r to 304k from 300k * US Continuing Claims 2.6mm f/c 2.625mm prv r to 2.623mm from 2.631mm * CAD Apr Building Permits m/m 1.1% f/c 4.0% prv r to -3.2% from -3.0% * CAD May Ivey PMI s/a 48.2 f/c 56.0 prv 54.1, Ivey PMI n/s/a 52.2 prv 51.1 * DE Apr Ind Orders 3.1% m/m vs -2.8% prev, 1.3% exp * UK Apr Halifax Hse Px 3.9% m/m vs -0.2% prev, 0.7% exp * UK Halifax Hse Px 8.7% 3m/y/y vs 8.5% prev, 7.4% exp * EZ Apr Retail sales 2.4% y/y vs rvsd 1.0% prev Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was the reaction to the ECB decision to take a number of steps to ease policy including negative rates for banks depositing funds at the ECB to minus 0.10%. * The ECB also announced another LTRO program of EUR400bln for four years - this time called TLTRO (the "T" is for targeted) that is hoped to encourage bank lending to EZ businesses and ended their policy of sterilizing their SMP program * The size of the TLTRO program surprised some analysts, but there was some disappointment the ECB sounded less enthusiastic about going down the QE road - even though Draghi said they were preparing a program to buy ABS's. * EUR/USD was volatile in its reaction to the ECB easing steps - falling from 1.3620 to 1.3503 only to stage a vicious reversal to 1.3670 and complete a bullish outside day reversal and close at 1.3660 - up 0.45% from Wednesday's close. * The reversal higher in EUR/USD was partly due to a form of a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" reaction; partly due to talk of Asian names defending a large 1.3500 leg of a DNT option; partly due to obvious reluctance by the ECB to embark on an aggressive QE program; suggestions from Draghi that interest rates are now at rock bottom and partly due to expectations the LTRO program may encourage EUR-positive carry trades. * Equity investors cheered the ECB for not disappointing - as Wall Street closed 0.65% higher on the day with the S&P and Dow surging to fresh all-time highs. * Wall Street investors were also encouraged by comments from well regarded hedge fund manager David Tepper who said he was no longer worried about potential factors that could lead to a significant correction lower on Wall St. * EUR/USD wasn't the only play in the currency market, as the so-called risk/carry trade currencies were the top performers on the day. NZD/USD gained close to 1.0% and AUD/USD rose 0.68%. * The bullish move in equity markets and diverging central bank expectations encouraged inv4estors to move into currency carry trades and underpin demand for AUD and NZD. * Despite all of the volatility in EUR/USD surrounding the ECB decision - FX rates really haven't moved out of very narrow ranges for the last few months and this is encouraging carry trade activity. * The USD fell across the board as US Treasury yields moved lower - with the 10-year Treasury yield closing at 2.58% - down from 2.60% at Wednesday's close. * Commodities were mixed - with NY Copper closing down slightly (minus 0.1%); NYMEX Crude fell 0.2%; iron ore eased to 94.30 from 94.60. * Gold was the exception - rising to 1,254 from 1,244 - as the ECB easing and broad fall in the USD helped to encourage short covering. * The US dollar index closed at 80.35 down 0.4% from Wednesday's close at 80.66. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was volatile in its reaction to the ECB easing steps - falling from 1.3620 to 1.3503 only to stage a vicious reversal to 1.3670 and complete a bullish outside day reversal and close at 1.3660 - up 0.45% from Wednesday's close. The reversal higher in EUR/USD was partly due to a form of a "sell rumour/buy fact" reaction; partly due to talk of Asian names defending a large 1.3500 leg of a DNT option; partly due to obvious reluctance by the ECB to embark on an aggressive QE program; suggestions from Draghi that interest rates are now at rock bottom and partly due to expectations the LTRO program may encourage EUR-positive carry trades. * USD/JPY was sidelined Thursday due to the ECB meeting/easing decision. Turnover was much lower than normal. USD/JPY was pushed and pulled by EUR/USD moves before moving lower on broad USD weakness through the US session. USD/JPY closed at 102.41 - down 0.3%. * EUR/USD wasn't the only play in the currency market, as the so-called risk/carry trade currencies were the top performers on the day. NZD/USD gained close to 1.0% and the AUD/USD rose 0.68%. Wrap-up * The ECB delivered most if not all of what the market was expecting, but there wasn't the "shock and awe" element to the announcement that some were hoping for. The strong rally in the EUR/USD from the lows caught the market out and if the rally continues - it will disappoint the ECB and EU officials. * It is very difficult to predict how well the steps the ECB have taken will help their fight to avoid a deflationary spiral. There appears to be a wide divergence of views on what the consequences of the ECB actions will be and some say the unintended consequence may be a relatively strong EUR. This is due to the skepticism that loan demand in Europe is strong enough to encourage bank lending to the private sector and with the excess liquidity they will find ways to buy EZ assets instead. * It will be weeks/months before it becomes clear whether or not the ECB actions will be effective - so more range trading is likely. Meanwhile equity investors seem to be growing in confidence and this should support the carry trade. Those looking to sell the EUR might be better rewarded by buying currencies such as AUD, NZD and selective EM currencies and using the EUR as the funding currency. * It should be a quiet day in Asia, as there isn't any data out today and the US non-farm payrolls are out later and will likely cause some decent market volatility. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open lower across the board after an as expected ECB result produced an unexpected sell-off in the US Dollar. The initial ECB news saw EUR/USD down to 1.3503 before a nasty reversal swung the single currency back to 1.3670 in sell rumour/buy fact style. Massive support at 1.3500 the figure (option/sovereign interests) forced EUR shorts to cut and run. The carry trade seems to be very much in play with high yielders AUD and NZD also making a strong comeback. US non-farm payrolls tonight will keep things quiet in Asia today with certain central banks likely to "smooth" moves at some stage. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1020.3-1025.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 102.3. The Kospi closed down 0.65%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2563-1.2580 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2565. The Straits Times closed down 0.0%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2280-3.2380 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2280. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded an 11845-11895 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11855. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11874. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.75-905 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.815. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. * USD/THB traded a 32.655-70 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.665. The Set closed up 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.023-069 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.03. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1708 slightly higher than the previous 6.1693 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2497-6.2557 range; last at 6.2548. USD/CNH last at 6.2587 - range 6.2540-6.2601. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2630/6.2660. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. * USD/INR traded a 59.25-36 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 59.33. The Sensex index closed up 0.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05 Jun 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 06 Jun 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 06 Jun 04:01 MY Exports 06 Jun 04:01 MY Imports 06 Jun 04:01 MY Trade Balance 06 Jun 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 06 Jun 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 06 Jun 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 06 Jun 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 06 Jun 08:30 HK FX Reserves 06 Jun 09:00 MY Reserves 06 Jun 11:30 IN FX Reserves A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were mixed to significantly higher on Thursday, as investors digested all of the details ECB easing actions. The peripheral EZ markets did particularly well as the extension and increase of the TLTRO program is seen as benefitting those countries. * The London FTSE edged 0.1% lower; the German DAX closed up 0.2%; the French CAC soared 1.06%; Milan rose 1.5% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 1.1% * Equity investors cheered the ECB for not disappointing - as Wall Street closed 0.65% higher on the day with the S&P and Dow surging to fresh all-time highs. * Wall Street investors were also encouraged by comments from well regarded hedge fund manager David Tepper who said he was no longer worried about potential factors that could lead to a significant correction lower on Wall St. * The VIX index closed at 11.68 down 3.3% from Wednesday's close at 12.08. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.3%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed - with NY Copper closing down slightly (minus 0.1%); NYMEX Crude fell 0.17%; iron ore eased to 94.30 from 94.60. * Gold was the exception - rising to 1,254 from 1,244 - as the ECB easing and broad fall in the USD helped to encourage short covering. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ bond yields fell on Thursday, as the more aggressive than expected ECB TLTRO program is seen as encouraging purchases of those bonds. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell to 2.81% from 2.88% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 8bps to 2.93%. * The German 10-yr bund yield eased slightly to 1.41% from 1.43% while the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased to 2.67% from 2.70%. * Despite the rise on Wall Street - US Treasury yields eased in sympathy with German bunds. The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed at 2.58% from Wednesday's close at 2.60% and down from the intraday high at 2.64%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11880 11900 11820 11840-11870 N/A USD/JPY 102.76 102.34 102.42 INR 59.50 59.58 59.25 59.25-28 N/A EUR/USD 1.3670 1.3503 1.3660 KRW 1022.5 1023.5 1021.5 1021-1021.5 N/A EUR/JPY 139.99 138.68 139.91 MYR 3.2340 3.2370 3.2245 3.2230-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.6823 1.6723 1.6820 PHP 43.72 43.80 43.58 43.58-60 N/A USD/CAD 1.0962 1.0916 1.0925 TWD 30.02 30.03 29.99 30.00-01 N/A AUD/USD 0.9347 0.9257 0.9340 CNY 1-mth 6.1880 6.1865 6.1860-80 NZD/USD 0.8515 0.8419 0.8500 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2255-75 USD/SGD 1.2580 1.2516 1.2524 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2600-30 USD/THB 32.70 32.63 32.635 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16836 +98 +0.59 10-year 2.58% 2.60% S&P 500 1940 +13 +0.65 2-year 0.38% 0.40% NASDAQ 4296 +44 +1.04 30-year 3.44% 3.44% FTSE 6813 -6 -0.08 Spot Gold($) 1253.20 1243.70 DAX 9948 +21 +0.21 Nymex 102.48 102.43 Nikkei 15079 +11 +0.08 Brent 108.90 108.35

