SYDNEY, August 25 (IFR) - News from the weekend Kuroda indicates easing cycle has a lot longer to run - Reuters * BOJ's Kuroda spoke at Jackson Hole and was relatively dovish * He said they may have to pursue aggressive easing policy for "sometime" * Says BOJ has to help convince public the 2% inflation target is achievable * Backs easy monetary policy as being effective tool and is working so far US weighing direct military action against Syria - NY Times * White House debating significant escalation of action against ISIS * More robust intervention may include air strikes in Syria * Other options include intensifying training of moderate Syrians fighting ISIS Russia/Ukraine crisis showing signs of simmering down * Ukraine says 184 Russian vehicles in convoy left Ukraine and back in Russia * Merkel says peace is possible of border security tightened * Meeting between Russian and Ukraine leaders next week best chance for peace Headlines from Friday Night * Fed Chair Yellen Still unclear degree of slack in economy, tightening too soon might prevent labor market from recovering; continued faster-than-expected progress on jobs could lead to early rate hike * Fed's Lockhart Mid-year '15 right time to hike rates, warns risk of early hike may snuff out some progress (BBG radio) * Fed's Plosser Better to raise rates too early than too late * Fed's Williams still quite a bit of slack in economy, rate hike not likely until H2 '15 (Fox) * Fed's Bullard FOMC has been too pessimistic on employment * Fed's Bullard worried about low inflation in Europe, ECB needs to take action * ECB's Draghi ECB stands ready to adjust policy, have already seen FX movements that should support demand and inflation * CA CPI Inflation MM Jul -0.002, f/c -0.1%, 0.1%-prev * CA CPI Inflation YY Jul 2.1%, f/c 2.2%, 2.4%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core YY Jul 1.7%, f/c 1.9%, 1.8%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core MM Jul -0.1%, f/c 0.1%, -0.1%-prev * CA Retail Sales MM Jun 1.1%, f/c 0.3%, 0.9%-prev * CA Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Jun 1.5%, f/c 0.5%, 0.3%-prev * BR Current Account Jul -6.018b, f/c -5.800b, 3.345b-prev * MX Jobless Rate SA Jul 5.19%, 4.84%-prev * NATO's Rasmussen Instead of de-escalating situation in Ukraine, Russia continues to escalate, sees alarming build up of ground/air forces near Ukraine Themes from Friday * Central bank focus was the main theme across asset markets on Friday, as Fed Chair Yellen and ECB President Draghi delivered speeches at Jackson Hole. * There was a lot of choppy volatility around Yellen's speech as the Fed chair was balanced and intentionally avoided providing clarity on the timing of normalization of monetary policy by the Fed. * Yellen made it crystal clear the Fed was not on a set course to commence a tightening cycle, but disappointed equity market investors by not being more dovish in her assessment of the US economy and labor market in particular. * Instead of a passionate plea for the dovish case as some were hoping - Yellen was balanced and she stressed that a "pragmatic approach" was appropriate. * The Fed chair acknowledged the labor market was recovering at a faster pace than she previously thought and the Fed would respond by hiking rates sooner if the pace remained accelerated and policy goals were achieved. Yellen balanced that by expressing concern over ongoing labor underutilization or slack. * The final conclusion from the Yellen speech was that she was a bit uncertain as to how quickly the labor market slack was diminishing, but would act sooner to hike rates if the evidence mounted it was in fact disappearing. * While Wall Street was hoping for overt, unqualified dovish commentary from Yellen - there wasn't too much disappointment with her balanced tone. The S&P fell close to 0.4% at one stage before closing just 0.2% lower. * The Russia/Ukraine crisis edged on to the investor radar screen on Ukraine claims of a Russian convoy crossing the Ukraine border and weighed on equity market sentiment (particularly EZ equity markets) - but the main focus was central bank speak. * The "balanced" Yellen speech resulted in more Treasury curve flattening - with the 2-yr UST yield rising 2bps to 0.49% while the 10-yr yield closed unchanged at 2.40%. * The USD firmed following the Yellen speech - with EUR/USD falling to a fresh 2014 low at 1.3220; USD/JPY traded to a fresh seven month high at 104.20. * EUR/USD reversed higher to 1.3261 when ECB President Draghi took his turn to speak on monetary policy and didn't offer anything new in terms of signaling the ECB was ready to act urgently to support the drooping EZ economy. * Draghi was confident the June easing will provide the intended use to demand and recent EUR weakness will help to support demand and inflation. He did say he expected EUR/USD weakness to continue due to divergent c/bank policy paths. * Draghi also said new ECB lending to banks would not be effective without government structural reform to promote business. * EUR/USD rally was short-lived and it drifted back to close at 1.3240 - down 0.3% and completed a bearish outside day. * Aside from choppy volatility in EUR/USD and USD/JPY - most FX pairs barely moved on an open/close basis. * USD/JPY closed at 103.93 gaining just 0.1% on the day; GBP/USD closed virtually unchanged at 1.6575; USD/CAD closed unchanged at 1.0943 and NZD/USD eased a measly 7 pips to close at 0.8400. AUD/USD fell to 0.9293 after the Yellen speech before recovering to close at 0.9315 - up 0.15% on the day. * Key commodities closed mixed on Friday. * Despite the firmer US dollar and sluggish reaction to the c/bank speak on Wall Street - both gold and copper made gains on the day. Gold rose 3 bucks to 1,280 while Lon Copper gained 0.9% to post its biggest weekly gain in nearly a year. * NYMEX Crude eased 0.3% and iron ore continued its slide - falling nearly 2.0% to 90.10. * Iron ore has fallen over 6% since Aug 6 and was fixed at its lowest level since June 16. * The US dollar index closed at 82.33 - up 0.2% from Thursday's close. Wrap-up The long awaited speeches by Yellen and Draghi ended up being a disappointment for those hoping for clarity and fireworks. Fed Chair Yellen took the middle road, but was very clear that the Fed did not have a set timetable for when the tightening cycle will begin. The US data over the next few months will determine the course the Fed takes, as Yellen indicated the FOMC voters are pragmatic enough to act if the evidence that the US economy is improving at a faster rate than they forecast - but remain unconvinced the slack in the labor market is dissipating fast enough to force their hand sooner rather than later. Central bank-speak tends to offer something for everyone and those who feel the US economy is ready to take off saw the Yellen speech as a nod the Fed will move as early as Q1 2015 and those who feel Yellen and fellow doves at the Fed will not let them down - felt assured the Fed chair will wait until the economy is more than ready before pulling the tightening trigger. ECB President Draghi didn't offer anything new during his speech and those hoping for a Churchillian "whatever it takes" declaration on how the ECB will jump start the EZ economy would have been disappointed. BOJ Governor Kuroda spoke after the markets closed on Friday and also offered something for those who think the BOJ won't increase their efforts for the foreseeable future and the camp that believes more action has to be taken before year-end. Kuroda remained hopeful the economy is improving, but at the same time endorsed aggressive bond buying and indicated the BOJ wouldn't hesitate to resort to the easing bazooka if they felt it was warranted. The market might take his comments as being a bit on the dovish side and buy USD/JPY - especially as that is the trend anyway. The geopolitical hot spots remain fluid and the news from the weekend was a bit mixed. Unless there is fresh news - it is unlikely the Monday Asian market will move on what is happening on the Ukraine or Middle East front. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ saw limited activity on Friday night and closed barely changed from Asian closes. Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole was pragmatic leaving traders confused with major currencies choppy before closing barely changed on the day. The Russian/Ukraine situation creates lots of noise but apart from weighing on EUR sentiment, little impact elsewhere. Month end flows again set to take charge in Asia this week with the BOK struggling with renewed KRW strength especially against the Yen. * USD/KRW traded a 1017-1022.3 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1017.7. The Kospi closed up 0.6%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2474-1.2496 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2479. The Straits Times closed up 0.0%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1575-3.1680 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.1630. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded an 11645-11680 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11680. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11717. The IDX Composite closed down 0.15%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.75-87 range in Asia on Friday; last t 43.835. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. * USD/THB traded a 31.88-975 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.93. The Set closed up 0.35%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.966-98 range in Asia on Friday; last at 29.966. The Taiex closed up 1.37%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1617 slightly lower than the previous 6.1632 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1519-6.1616 range; last at 6.1529. USD/CNH last at 6.1567 - range 6.1541-6.1625. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2350-6.2360. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.46%. * USD/INR traded a 60.375-565 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.47. The Sensex closed up 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 25 Aug 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 25 Aug 08:30 HK Exports 25 Aug 08:30 HK Imports Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European markets lurched lower on reports a Russian convoy entered Ukraine, as the German DAX is particularly sensitive to any sign of escalation of the Russia/Ukraine crisis. * The London FTSE edged only 0.04% lower; the German DAX fell 0.66%; the French CAC closed down 0.9%; Milan eased 0.46% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.5%. * For the week the London FTSE rose 1.3%; the German DAX surged 2.7%; the French CAC gained 1.9%; Milan rose 2.2% and the Spanish IBEX climbed 2.7%. * While Wall Street was hoping for overt, unqualified dovish commentary from Yellen - there wasn't too much disappointment with her balanced tone. The S&P fell close to 0.4% at one stage before closing just 0.2% lower. * For the week Dow gained 2.0%; the S&P rose 1.7% and the NASDAQ gained 1.6%. * The VIX Index closed at 11.47 down slightly from Thursday's close at 11.76. For the week the VIX index fell 12.8%. * The MSCI LATAM Index fell 1.5% and for the week rose 1.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * Despite the firmer US dollar and sluggish reaction to the central bank speak on Wall Street - both gold and copper made gains on the day. Gold rose 3 bucks to 1280; Lon Copper gained 0.9% to post its biggest weekly gain in a year. * NYMEX Crude eased 0.3% and iron ore continued its slide - falling nearly 2.0% to 90.10. * Iron ore has fallen over 6% since Aug 6 and was fixed at its lowest level since June 16. * For the week gold fell 1.81%; Lon Copper rose 3.0%; NY Copper soared 3.1%; NYMEX Crude plunged 3.8%; Brent Crude fell 1.2% and iron ore dived 3.5%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * 10-yr German bund eased 1bp to 0.98%; 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 1bp to 2.40%. * The "balanced" Yellen speech resulted in more UST curve flattening - with the 2-yr UST yield rising 2bps to 0.49%; the 10-yr yield closed unchanged at 2.40%. Key data in the week ahead: The US calendar is relatively light with the main events being New Home Sales Monday; US Durable Goods and house prices Tuesday and US GDP Thursday. The second take on Q2 GDP is expected to match the first reading of 4.0% - which was way above market expectations. Some analysts feel there is a risk it will be toned down to 3.8% or 3.9%. The EZ calendar is also light - with the main events being German IFO on Monday and EZ CPI on Friday. The Japan CPI on Thursday will be a key event, as signs that the pace of increase is slowing could put added pressure in the BOJ to take more action. There isn't any first tier data out of the UK, Australia or China in the coming week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 24 August Equities * S&P has resumed trending higher again. The daily moving average studies are lined up in a bullish formation and a test of the psychological 2000 level seems to be a matter of when not if. A break below support at 1960/1965 would suggest the trend higher has run its course. {Last 1988} * Nikkei - price action last week was bullish and the Nikkei looks poised to test the trend high at 15,760. {Last 15,539} * ASX has resumed trending higher after the constructive price action last week. The ASX hit a fresh 6-yr/post GFC high last week. Next level of resistance isn't found until levels just ahead of 6,000. The ASX has a tendency to break above very important resistance levels only to pull back and consolidate rather than follow-through - so caution/patience might be in order. {Last 5,645} Commodities * Gold broke below key support at 1280, but managed to close the week right on that level. The technical picture is bearish as it closed below the 200-dma at 1283 and the next level of support and target of current move is found at the June 6 low at 1,240. {Last 1,280} * Lon Copper ended its trend lower in very convincing fashion. The price action was very bullish last week and it looks poised to test tough resistance between 7,195/7,212. If copper somehow closes next week above 7,212 I would complete a bullish outside month reversal - a very bullish event. {Last 7,076} FX * EUR/USD continues to trend lower and the trend accelerated last week. The 20-dma at 1.3360 has been very good resistance and as long as pullbacks hold below that level - the trend will likely continue. Support is found at the 61.8 of the 1.2740/1.3995 move at 1.3220 and a break below that level targets a test of psychological support at 1.3000. {Last 1.3240} * USD/JPY is trending higher - according to the daily moving average studies and a close above 104.15 would set the sail for a test of psychological resistance at 105.00. {Last 103.93} * AUD/USD isn't trending at present. The 100-dma at 0.9343 has been solid resistance and a close above that reading could see momentum shift to the upside. A close below 0.9240 targets the 200-dma at 0.9175. {Last 0.9313} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11735 Dealt 11745 11745-11765 N/A USD/JPY 104.20 103.50 103.93 INR 60.77 60.80 60.66 60.67-69 N/A EUR/USD 1.3297 1.3220 1.3240 KRW 1019.7 1021.5 1020 1020-1021 N/A EUR/JPY 138.00 137.32 137.57 MYR 3.1685 3.1710 3.1670 3.1635-55 N/A GBP/USD 1.6598 1.6562 1.6575 PHP 43.84 No Trades 43.83-85 N/A USD/CAD 1.0982 1.0927 1.0943 TWD 29.95 No Trades 29.95-96 N/A AUD/USD 0.9330 0.9293 0.9315 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1720 6.1700-10 NZD/USD 0.8430 0.8381 0.8400 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1980-00 USD/SGD 1.2498 1.2473 1.2492 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2350-70 USD/THB 32.10 31.88 31.94 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17001 -38 -0.23 10-year 2.40% 2.41% S&P 500 1988 -4 -0.20 2-year 0.49% 0.47% NASDAQ 4539 +7 +0.15 30-year 3.16% 3.19% FTSE 6775 -3 -0.04 Spot Gold($) 1280.20 1277.50 DAX 9339 -63 -0.67 Nymex 93.57 93.89 Nikkei 15539 -47 -0.30 Brent 102.29 102.71 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)