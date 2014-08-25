SYDNEY, August 26 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * US New Home Sales-Units MM Jul 0.412m, f/c 0.430m, 0.422m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Jul -2.4%, -7%-prev * USDA maintain 2014 food price inflation f/c at 2.5-3.5%, '15 f/c 2-3% * USDA raises 2014 f/c for meat to 5-6%, beef/veal prices up 6.5-7.5% * Bank of Israel cuts benchmark rate to all-time low of 0.25% * Chicago Fed national activity index +0.39% in July vs +0.21% in June * US National Activity Index Jul 0.39, 0.21-prev * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Aug 58.8, 60.9-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Aug 58.5, f/c 59.5, 60.8-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx Aug 7.1, 12.7-prev * BR FGV Consumer Conf Aug 102.3, 106.9-prev * MX Retail Sales MM Jun 0.2%, -0.1%-prev * Ukrainian Pres signs decree to dissolve parliament paving way for new election (Interfax) * German Aug Ifo business climate 106.3 vs 108.0 prev, 107.0 exp * German Aug Ifo current conditions 111.1 vs 112.9 prev, 112.0 exp * German Aug Ifo expectations 101.7 vs 103.4 prev, 102.0 exp * French government resigns, PM Valls to form new government Tuesday Themes from Monday * The main theme impacting asset markets on Monday was growing expectations the ECB was preparing to take further action and in a sense - replace the Fed and stand alongside the BOJ in providing ample liquidity through QE. * European stock markets flew higher on Monday with the German DAX soaring 1.8% despite the weaker than expected German IFO - as bad news is good news for equity investors when the c/bank has the QE bazooka ready and waiting to fire. * Wall Street moved higher thanks to the strong lead from Europe and the S&P traded above the psychologically important 2000 level for the first time ever. The S&P traded as high as 2002 before closing at 1998 - up 0.5% on the day. * Wall Street moved higher despite weaker than expected US New Home Sales and equity markets in general ignored geopolitical news, as the Russia/Ukraine crisis - as reports indicate there is little hope that Tuesday's talks between Russian and Ukraine leaders will produce a halt to ongoing hostilities. * EUR/USD didn't break below the lows hit in early Asia - but remained pinned below 1.3200 with sellers rumoured to be lined up between 1.3220/30. * EUR/USD hesitation in moving significantly lower is largely due to extremely large short EUR/USD positions built up - as evidenced by the IMM data. * EUR/USD closed at 1.3192 - down 0.4% from Friday's close at 1.3240. * USD made broad gains on Monday, but EUR wasn't the worst performing currency. * NZD sentiment has turned particularly sour and NZD/USD could only manage dead-cat bounces after the plunge during Monday's Asian session and the pair closed at 0.8342 - down 0.7% from Friday's close. * AUD/USD is relatively buoyant due to AUD cross demand. Besides healthy AUD/NZD buying - there was also talk of AUD/CAD buying. AUD/NZD closed at 1.1135 - up 0.5% on the day while AUD/CAD was traded at 1.0215 - up 0.2% from Friday's close * AUD/USD closed at 0.9297 - down 0.2% from Friday's close at 0.9315. * USD/JPY sellers camped ahead of 104.50 option barriers discouraged attempts higher and USD/JPY longs pared back through the European session. After topping out in early Asia at 104.49 - USD/JPY traded as low as 103.86 before closing at 104.05 - up 0.1% on the day. * GBP/USD closed at 1.6580 - unchanged from Friday's close as the UK holiday limited price action and interest. * EZ yields continued to move lower - with the 10-yr German bund yield diving to a fresh all-time low at 0.92% and closing at 0.94% - down from the Friday close at 0.98%. The 2-yr German bund yield closed at minus 0.02% down from Friday's close at plus 0.01%. The 2-yr UST yield in contrast closed up 1bp at 0.50%. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield eased 2bps to 2.38%, as the weaker New Home Sales and steep fall in EZ yields impacted price action. * The strong US dollar offset the potential of future ECB QE to take gold a bit lower. Gold closed at 1,276 down from Friday's close at 1,280. * Copper continued its strong run - with NY copper closing up 0.45%. Iron ore on the other hand continued its slide - closing below 90 for the first time in over 3 months. Iron ore was fixed at 89.20 down around 1.0% from Friday's close at 90.10. NYMEX Crude slipped 0.3%. * The US dollar index closed at 82.56 - up 0.3% from Friday's close at 82.33. Wrap-up The Draghi Jackson Hole speech (take two) was remarkable in a number of ways, but what stood out was the fact that the market ignored some of Draghi's comments made in Friday's speech and then reacted strongly when the comments made the ECB website on the weekend. In any case - the consensus view is the ECB is ready to take more action and delve into the QE experiment despite long-held reservations of dosing so by the German Bundesbank. EUR/USD is trending lower and the fundamentals point lower as well - but the extremely large short positions built up may need to be cleaned out at some stage before a significant fall can take place. Equity investors continue to look for excuses to buy and risk appetite remains buoyant despite ongoing geopolitical concerns; a very weak EZ economy; fresh China growth concerns and the inevitable end of excess Fed liquidity provision. While risk appetite remains healthy - carry trade demand will remain and it appears AUD is the carry trade beneficiary. Investors have a decent choice of funding currencies, but JPY and EUR look like the standouts. NZD is looking very weak, as sentiment has soured and there is a growing view the NZ economy is ready to fall from its lofty perch and prematurely end the RBNZ tightening cycle. NZ Trade data today. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ was barely traded offshore with the London bank holiday keeping activity to a minimum. The Asian session ranges were mostly unbroken with much discussion on Draghi and the likely introduction of EZ style QE. The DAX and CAC were the big beneficiaries rising 1.8% and 2.1% respectively; the 10-yr bund tumbled to 0.92%. Overall the market wants to be long US Dollar but they also want to take profits when they see them - hence CitiTechs closing of long US Dollar positions overnight. For Asia month end flows are in charge this week with general US Dollar selling expecting into month end from both exporters and real money types. * USD/KRW traded a 1019.2-1023 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1020.2. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2488-1.2519 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2502. The Straits Times closed up 0.14%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1635-3.1720 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.1640. The KLSE index closed down 0.45%. * USD/IDR traded an 11700-11720 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11715. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11714. The IDX Composite closed down 0.25%. * USD/PHP Philippine markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. * USD/THB traded a 31.95-32.035 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.985. The Set closed up 0.5%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.97-987 range in Asia on Monday; last at 29.975. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1653 slightly higher than the previous 6.1617 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1497-6.1566 range; last at 6.1550. USD/CNH last at 6.1565 - range 6.1538-6.1615. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2360-6.2380. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.5%. * USD/INR traded a 60.41-58 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.575. The Sensex closed up 0.07%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 26 Aug 01:00 PH Imports 26 Aug 01:00 PH Trade Balance 26 Aug 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets flew higher on Monday with the German DAX soaring 1.8% despite the weaker than expected German IFO - as bad news is good news for equity investors when the c/bank has the QE bazooka ready and waiting to fire. * The London FTSE was closed; the French CAC closed up 2.1%; Milan soared 2.3% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 1.8%. * Wall Street moved higher despite weaker than expected US New Home Sales and equity markets in general ignored geopolitical news, such as the Russia/Ukraine crisis - as reports indicate there is little hope that Tuesday's talks between Russian and Ukraine leaders will produce a halt to ongoing hostilities. * Wall Street moved higher thanks to the strong lead from Europe and the S&P traded above the psychologically important 2000 level for the first time ever. The S&P traded as high as 2002 before closing at 1998 - up 0.5% on the day. The Dow and NASDAQ closed up 0.4%. * The VIX index closed at 11.70 - up 2% from Friday's close at 11.47. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 1.5%. A closer look at the commodity market * The strong US dollar offset the potential of future ECB QE to take gold a bit lower. Gold closed at 1276 down from Friday's close at 1280. * Copper continued its strong run - with NY copper closing up 0.45%. Iron ore on the other hand continued its slide - closing below 90 for the first time in over 3 months. Iron ore was fixed at 89.20 down around 1.0% from Friday's close at 90.10. NYMEX Crude slipped 0.3%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ yields continued to move lower - with the 10-yr German bund yield diving to a fresh all-time low at 0.92% and closing at 0.94% - down from the Friday close at 0.98%. The 2-yr German bund yield closed at minus 0.02% down from Friday's close at plus 0.01%. The 2-yr UST yield in contrast closed up 1bp at 0.50%. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield plunged 13bps to 2.26%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 12bps to 2.47%. * The 10-yr UST yield eased 2bps to 2.38%, as the weaker New Home Sales and steep fall in EZ yields impacted price action. Key data in the week ahead: The US calendar is relatively light with the main events being US Durable Goods and house prices Tuesday and US GDP Thursday. The second take on Q2 GDP is expected to match the first reading of 4.0% - which was way above market expectations. Some analysts feel there is a risk it will be toned down to 3.8% or 3.9%. The EZ calendar is also light - with the main events being EZ CPI on Friday. The Japan CPI on Thursday will be a key event, as signs that the pace of increase is slowing could put added pressure in the BOJ to take more action. There isn't any first tier data out of the UK, Australia or China in the coming week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 24 August Equities * S&P has resumed trending higher again. The daily moving average studies are lined up in a bullish formation and a test of the psychological 2000 level seems to be a matter of when not if. A break below support at 1960/1965 would suggest the trend higher has run its course. {Last 1988} * Nikkei - price action last week was bullish and the Nikkei looks poised to test the trend high at 15,760. {Last 15,539} * ASX has resumed trending higher after the constructive price action last week. The ASX hit a fresh 6-yr/post GFC high last week. Next level of resistance isn't found until levels just ahead of 6,000. The ASX has a tendency to break above very important resistance levels only to pull back and consolidate rather than follow-through - so caution/patience might be in order. {Last 5,645} Commodities * Gold broke below key support at 1280, but managed to close the week right on that level. The technical picture is bearish as it closed below the 200-dma at 1283 and the next level of support and target of current move is found at the June 6 low at 1,240. {Last 1,280} * Lon Copper ended its trend lower in very convincing fashion. The price action was very bullish last week and it looks poised to test tough resistance between 7,195/7,212. If copper somehow closes next week above 7,212 I would complete a bullish outside month reversal - a very bullish event. {Last 7,076} FX * EUR/USD continues to trend lower and the trend accelerated last week. The 20-dma at 1.3360 has been very good resistance and as long as pullbacks hold below that level - the trend will likely continue. Support is found at the 61.8 of the 1.2740/1.3995 move at 1.3220 and a break below that level targets a test of psychological support at 1.3000. {Last 1.3240} * USD/JPY is trending higher - according to the daily moving average studies and a close above 104.15 would set the sail for a test of psychological resistance at 105.00. {Last 103.93} * AUD/USD isn't trending at present. The 100-dma at 0.9343 has been solid resistance and a close above that reading could see momentum shift to the upside. A close below 0.9240 targets the 200-dma at 0.9175. {Last 0.9313} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11770 11765 11750 11760-11770 N/A USD/JPY 104.49 103.86 104.05 INR 60.78 60.87 60.85 60.81-83 N/A EUR/USD 1.3221 1.3184 1.3192 KRW 1021.7 1021.2 1020.8 1020-1021 N/A EUR/JPY 138.05 137.08 137.24 MYR 3.1710 3.1700 3.1690 3.1670-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.6599 1.6501 1.6580 PHP 43.88 No Trades 43.87-89 N/A USD/CAD 1.0987 1.0943 1.0983 TWD 29.96 Dealt 29.95 29.95-96 N/A AUD/USD 0.9324 0.9289 0.9297 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1700 6.1690-10 NZD/USD 0.8405 0.8336 0.8342 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.2519 1.2488 1.2500 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2360 6.2340-55 USD/THB 32.035 31.95 31.975 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17077 +76 +0.45 10-year 2.38% 2.40% S&P 500 1998 +10 +0.48 2-year 0.50% 0.49% NASDAQ 4557 +18 +0.41 30-year 3.13% 3.16% FTSE 6775 Mkt Clsd Spot Gold($) 1276.80 1280.20 DAX 9510 +171 +1.83 Nymex 93.40 93.57 Nikkei 15613 +74 +0.48 Brent 102.70 102.29 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)