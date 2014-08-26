SYDNEY, August 27 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * US Conference Board hard-to-get index at lowest since July 2008 * US consumer present situation index at highest since Feb 2008 * Philadelphia, KC, & Dallas Fed Res Bks renewed request to raise discount rate to 1% pre-July FOMC meeting * China's Premier says confident of maintaining medium to high-rate of growth * US Build Permits R Numbr MM Jul 1.057m, 1.052m-prev * US Build Permits R Chg MM Jul 0.086, 8.1%-prev * US Durable Goods Jul 22.6%, f/c 7.5%, 2.7%-prev * US Durables Ex-Transport Jul -0.8%, f/c 0.5%, 3%-prev * US Monthly Home Price MM Jun 0.4%, 0.2%-prev * US Monthly Home Price YY Jun 5.1%, 5.5%-prev * US Monthly Home Price Index MM Jun 212.7, 211.9-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Jun -0.2%, f/c 0%, -0.3%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Jun 1%, f/c 1%, 1.2%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 YY Jun 8.1%, f/c 8.4%, 9.3%-prev * US Consumer Confidence Aug 92.4, f/c 89, 90.3-prev * UK Jul BBA mort approvals house purchase 42.8k vs prev 43.2k, 11.8% up on yr * UK Jul BBA net mort lending +0.821bln vs prev +1.123bln, lowest since Jan Themes from Tuesday * The main themes impacting asset markets on Tuesday was the continuation of pricing in more ECB action to reignite the EZ economy and inflation and solid US data that underscores the divergent policy paths between the ECB and Fed in the months to come. * Eurozone bond yields continued to fall from historically low levels - while European stock markets continued to rally - as hopes of both ECB monetary and government fiscal stimulus excites investors. * The 10-yr German bund yield eased 1bp to an all-time low close at 0.94%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell another 8bps to a fresh all-time low at 2.18% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell to a fresh Euro life-time low at 2.42%. * The German DAX gained 0.8% and the French CAC soared 1.2% higher. * EUR/USD tried to rally on short covering, but overriding theme of divergent c/bank expectations kept capping pullbacks ahead of 1.3215 and it made a fresh 2014 low at 1.3164 during the US session. EUR/USD closed at 1.3167 - down 0.2%. * Wall Street followed the strong lead from Europe and closed modestly higher - with the S&*P closing above 2,000 for the first time ever. The S&P closed up 0.1% to close at 2,000. * US Treasury yields were capped by the lead from Europe while solid US data underpinned the yields. The 10-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 2.40%. * The headline US Durable Goods number was way better than expected at 22.6% (plus 7.5% expected); but the core readings were weak. Case Shiller US House price data came in close to expectations while US Consumer Confidence came in better than expectations. * Commodity currencies outperformed Tuesday despite mixed to weaker commodity prices. * CAD was the best performing currency on Tuesday - gaining 0.3% with AUD-positive M&A flows helping to support the CAD. USD/CAD closed at 1.0951 down from Monday's close at 1.0983. * AUD continues to benefit from cross flows and carry trade demand. AUD/USD closed at 0.9306 up 0.1% from Monday's close at 0.9297. * USD/JPY found good support at 103.75 and rallied during the US session to close unchanged at 104.07. * Commodities were mixed - with gold rising $5 to 1282; NY Copper fell around 1.0% to reverse some of the strong gains in recent days; NYMEX Crude rose 0.5% while Brent Crude closed around flat. Iron Ore continued it losing streak - falling to 88.90 from 89.20. * The US dollar index closed at 82.66 versus Monday's close at 82.55. Wrap-up With the lack of key data or events to move markets - recent trends are being allowed to extend. The stand-out trends are: falling European bond yields; rising European and US equities and a stronger US dollar. There isn't a lot of data or events for the balance of this week so further extension of those trends seems likely - barring the unforeseen. AUD continues to hold up extremely well due to ongoing AUD/NZD short covering along with AUD/JPY and AUD/EUR buying related to carry trade demand. AUD/USD appears to be locked in a 0.9250/0.9350 range and selling rallies is the favoured option. EUR/USD is trending lower in a classic fashion. The pullbacks are shallow and the result of short-covering rather than doubt. Once short-covering is complete - EUR/USD makes a fresh trend low. The trend is your friend and picking a bottom is a questionable strategy - especially with fundamentals remaining EUR/USD-negative. It should be a fairly quiet Asian session with no first tier data or events to speak of. Aus construction work done may get some attention as it impacts Aus GDP next week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open slightly mixed but moves from yesterday's Asia close were miniscule. The focus remains on the EZ with yields again under downside pressure overnight. The market is swinging right behind the idea of EZ QE and is keen to position their books accordingly. EUR/USD is in a firm downtrend with rallies/corrections getting smaller and smaller. The question for Asia is what impact will this have on AXJ currencies. Those betting that this will lead to a weakening of AXJ currencies might be in for an expensive lesson. USD/KRW traded a 1016.7-1019.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1016.8. The Kospi closed up 0.35%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2492-1.2513 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2495. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1595-3.1650 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.1605. The KLSE index closed down 0.03%. USD/IDR traded an 11710-11720 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11713. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11715. The IDX Composite closed down 0.75%. USD/PHP traded a 43.755-83 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.77. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 31.89-98 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.92. The Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 29.955-98 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.98. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1663 slightly higher than the previous 6.1653 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1513-6.1563 range; last at 6.1523. USD/CNH last at 6.1534 - range 6.1521-6.1580. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2290-6.2300. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 60.43-555 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.43. The Sensex closed down 0.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 27 Aug 21:00 KR Consumer Sentiment Index 27 Aug 22:45 NZ Food Price Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets continued to rally - as hopes of both ECB monetary and government fiscal stimulus excites investors. * The German DAX gained 0.82%; French CAC soared 1.18% higher; the FT Milan index closed 1.33% higher and the Spanish IBEX closed up 1.28%. The London market reopened after a three-day weekend with a 0.70% gain. * Wall Street followed the strong lead from Europe and closed modestly higher - with the S&P closing above 2,000 for the first time ever. * The Dow closed up 29.83 points or 0.17% higher at 17,106.70; the S&P closed up 2.10 points or 0.11% higher at 2,000.02; the NASDAQ closed up 13.29 points or 0.29% higher at 4,570.64. * The VIX closed at 11.63 barely changed from Monday's close at 11.70. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.24%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ bond yields continued to fall from historically low levels - while European stock markets continued to rally - as hopes of both ECB monetary and government fiscal stimulus excites investors. * The 10-yr German bund yield eased 1bp to an all-time low close at 0.94%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell another 8bps to a fresh all-time low at 2.18% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell to a fresh Euro life-time low at 2.42%. * US Treasury yields were capped by the lead from Europe while solid US data underpinned the yields. The 10-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 2.40%. Key data in the week ahead: The second take on Q2 GDP (out Thursday) is expected to match the first reading of 4.0% - which was way above market expectations. Some analysts feel there is a risk it will be toned down to 3.8% or 3.9%. The EZ calendar is also light - with the main events being EZ CPI on Friday. The Japan CPI on Thursday will be a key event, as signs that the pace of increase is slowing could put added pressure in the BOJ to take more action. There isn't any first tier data out of the UK or China in the coming week. John Noonan's Technical view as at 24 August Equities S&P has resumed trending higher again. The daily moving average studies are lined up in a bullish formation and a test of the psychological 2000 level seems to be a matter of when not if. A break below support at 1960/1965 would suggest the trend higher has run its course. {Last 1988} Nikkei - price action last week was bullish and the Nikkei looks poised to test the trend high at 15,760. {Last 15,539} ASX has resumed trending higher after the constructive price action last week. The ASX hit a fresh 6-yr/post GFC high last week. Next level of resistance isn't found until levels just ahead of 6,000. The ASX has a tendency to break above very important resistance levels only to pull back and consolidate rather than follow-through - so caution/patience might be in order. {Last 5,645} Commodities Gold broke below key support at 1280, but managed to close the week right on that level. The technical picture is bearish as it closed below the 200-dma at 1283 and the next level of support and target of current move is found at the June 6 low at 1,240. {Last 1,280} Lon Copper ended its trend lower in very convincing fashion. The price action was very bullish last week and it looks poised to test tough resistance between 7,195/7,212. If copper somehow closes next week above 7,212 I would complete a bullish outside month reversal - a very bullish event. {Last 7,076} FX EUR/USD continues to trend lower and the trend accelerated last week. The 20-dma at 1.3360 has been very good resistance and as long as pullbacks hold below that level - the trend will likely continue. Support is found at the 61.8 of the 1.2740/1.3995 move at 1.3220 and a break below that level targets a test of psychological support at 1.3000. {Last 1.3240} USD/JPY is trending higher - according to the daily moving average studies and a close above 104.15 would set the sail for a test of psychological resistance at 105.00. {Last 103.93} AUD/USD isn't trending at present. The 100-dma at 0.9343 has been solid resistance and a close above that reading could see momentum shift to the upside. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11760 11750 11740 11740-11750 N/A USD/JPY 104.17 103.75 104.07 INR 60.88 60.85 60.73 60.79-80 N/A EUR/USD 1.3215 1.3164 1.3167 KRW 1018.5 1018 1016.5 1017-1017.2 N/A EUR/JPY 137.41 137.02 137.04 MYR 3.1665 3.1655 3.1625 3.1620-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.6595 1.6540 1.6540 PHP 43.82 43.78 43.75 43.78-79 N/A USD/CAD 1.0998 1.0941 1.0951 TWD 29.94 29.93 29.92 29.95-96 N/A AUD/USD 0.9331 0.9272 0.9306 CNY 1-mth 6.1700 6.1685 6.1690-10 NZD/USD 0.8351 0.8311 0.8332 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1940-60 USD/SGD 1.2513 1.2484 1.2496 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2280 6.2280-00 USD/THB 31.98 31.89 31.925 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17107 +30 +0.18 10-year 2.40% 2.40% S&P 500 2000 +2 +0.11 2-year 0.50% 0.49% NASDAQ 4571 +14 +0.30 30-year 3.16% 3.16% FTSE 6823 +48 +0.70 Spot Gold($) 1281.90 1280.20 DAX 9588 +78 +0.82 Nymex 93.86 93.57 Nikkei 15521 -92 -0.59 Brent 102.58 102.29