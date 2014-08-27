SYDNEY, August 28 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * US CBO estimates '14 budget def at USD 506b v prev est 492b, due to lower corp tax receipts * New ECB Action next week unlikely, but outcome much depends on August inflation ata - ECB sources * French PM says EUR overvalued, trusts ECB to use all available tools to meet inflation mandate * French jobless total rises by 26,100 in July to record 3.424m (Labour Min) * German FinMIn Schaeuble: ECB's Draghi comments on growth-austerity debate have been 'over interpreted' * Euro picks up off low as Schaeuble down plays ECB easing speculation - Reuters * CH UBS consumption indicator Jul 1.66 vs prev 2.06 * DE GfK consumer sentiment Sep 8.6 vs prev 9.0. 9.0 exp * DE Import prices -0.4% m/m, -1.7% y/y vs prev 0.2%/-1.2%. -0.1%/-0.4% exp * FR business climate Aug 96 vs prev 97. 96 exp Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was consolidation in the absence of any major data or news events. Month-end flows dictated price action in many assets, while volumes were relatively light. * Equity markets in Europe and Wall Street ended the day flat to mixed with small volumes changing hands as investors took a rest following solid gains earlier in the week. * Sovereign yields remained under pressure and the 10-yr US Treasury yield closed the day down 4bps at 2.35%. Month-end buying put pressure on the long-date Treasury yields as did EZ yields remaining pinned at historical lows. * The easing US 10-yr Treasury yield was one of the factors behind the US dollar giving back some of the recent gains * EUR/USD traded up to 1.3210 after Reuters reported an ECB source as saying they were unlikely going to take easing action at their meeting next week unless Friday's inflation data was weaker than expected. * The move up in EUR/USD was met with opportunistic sellers and it closed at 1.3193 - up 0.2% on the day. * USD/JPY was capped by easing US Treasury yields and broad USD weakness and closed at 103.88 - down 0.2% on the day. USD/JPY remained trapped between 103.75/104.20 for the second day in a row. * The best performing currencies on Wednesday were the commodity currencies - led by CAD for the second day in a row. * USD/CAD started to move lower in Asia on rumoured sales of EUR/CAD and CAD strength accelerated through the Lon and NY sessions - with USD/CAD stops tripped below 1.0885 to a plunge-low at 1.0829. USD/CAD closed at 1.0865 - down 0.8% on the day. * There are a number of theories as to what is driving the M&A flows CAD strength including related to the 11bln USD Burger King/Tim Horton merger. Others say the merger was an excuse to exit CAD shorts and establish EUR/CAD shorts - as part of an overall carry trade strategy. * The carry trade demand helped to push AUD/USD as high as 0.9352 at one stage when stops above 0.9345 were tripped. AUD/USD closed at 0.9338 up 0.3%. * NZD was the second best performing major currency - ending the day at 0.8374 - up 0.5% from Tuesday's close. * With yields falling in the developed world - investors are most certainly on the prowl for carry trade returns. This is supporting AUD, NZD and CAD and it is no coincidence that the iShares EM ETF soared to a fresh four-yr high Wednesday. * While commodity currencies performed well - price action in commodities was sluggish at best. * NY copper edged down 0.2%; NYMEX Crude eased 0.1% while gold edged up the 1,282.5 from 1,282. Iron ore fell for the eighth straight day - easing to 88.20 from Tuesday's fix at 88.90. Iron ore is closing in on the Sept 2012 and 5-yr low at 86.70. * US dollar index closed at 82.46 - down 0.2% from Tuesday's close at 82.65. Wrap-up With the lack of key data this week - month-end flows will have a bigger impact on price action and we could see some corrective consolidation. The market is long US dollars and position-paring could see the USD come off a bit - but that should be viewed as a buying opportunity. Falling yields in Europe and the inability of US yields to move higher - despite the Fed moving towards normalizing policy - has resulted in strong demand for yield/carry from desperate investors. This demand should support EM assets and currencies - as evidenced by emerging market ETFs moving to multi-year highs. The search for carry is keeping the AUD buoyant and helping the NZD and CAD bounce off recent lows. EUR is now an ideal funding currency for carry trade investors - so expect EUR/AUD; EUR/NZD and EUR/CAD to continue trending lower. The AUD has been holding up very well in the environment of broad USD strength, but it might get tested in the days ahead. The possibility of negative Q/Q Aus GDP growth data is possible when it is released next week. We will receive more clues when Aus Q2 CAPEX is released at 0130 GMT. A weak result could raise expectations of a negative GDP print next week. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ edged a touch lower overnight on a continuation of US Dollar sales prior to month end. The moves were modest but noticeably in TWD NDFs the downside is starting to pick up steam. USD/TWD has lagged moves in other USD/AXJ this year partly due to initial CNY weakness but also by CBC activity. The market is now awash with trade recommendations to sell USD/TWD with targets below 29.50. Month end flows to again dominate in Asia - AUS Capex key release today. USD/KRW traded a 1013.7-1015.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1014.4. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2471-97 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2476. The Straits Times closed up 0.55%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1475-3.1580 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.1485. The KLSE index closed up 0.57%. USD/IDR traded an 11690-11710 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11690. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11708. The IDX Composite closed up 0.35%. USD/PHP traded a 43.655-76 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.66. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 31.89-93 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.92. The Set closed up 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 29.905-968 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 29.915. The Taiex closed up 1.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1658 slightly lower than the previous 6.1663 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1421-6.1505 range; last at 6.1432. USD/CNH last at 6.1482 - range 6.1455-6.1512. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2290-6.2300. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/INR traded a 60.39-51 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.45. The Sensex closed up 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 28 Aug 23:00 KR Current Account Balance 28 Aug 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock 28 Aug 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment 28 Aug 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 28 Aug 01:30 AU Capital Expenditure 28 Aug 01:30 AU Building Capex 28 Aug 01:30 AU Plant/Machinery Capex 28 Aug 02:00 PH GDP 28 Aug 03:30 TH Manufacturing Prod 28 Aug 08:30 HK Retail Sales Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * Equity markets in Europe and Wall Street ended the day flat to mixed with small volumes changing hands - as investors took a rest following solid gains earlier in the week. The German DAX was negatively impacted from comments from German Fin Min Schaeuble who said Draghi was interpreted in remarks made at Jackson Hole regarding EZ government support for economic growth in the region. * The German DAX closed down 0.2%; the London FTSE and Spanish Ibex closed up 0.1%; the French CAC edged 0.04% higher; Milan Index rose 0.6%. * The VIX index closed at 11.78 slightly up from Tuesday's close at 11.63. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.3%. A closer look at the commodity market * NY copper edged down 0.2%; NYMEX Crude eased 0.1%. Iron ore fell for the eighth straight day - easing to 88.20 from Tuesday's fix at 88.90. Iron ore is closing in on the Sept 2012 and 5-year low at 86.70. A closer look at fixed interest * The 10-yr German bund yield edged below 0.90% for the first time ever before closing at 0.90% down 4bps from Tuesday's close. The 10-yr UK gilt fell 8bps to 2.37%. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 3bps to 2.15% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 3bps to 2.39%. * Led by falls in European bond yields - US Treasury yields came under pressure with the 10-yr US Treasury yield closed the day down 4bps at 2.36%. Month-end buying also put pressure on the long-date Treasury yields. * The US Treasury curve flattened with the 2-yr US Treasury yield closing at 0.51% up from 0.50% at Tuesday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11735 11725 11720 11715-11730 N/A USD/JPY 104.17 103.78 103.88 INR 60.74 60.72 60.67 60.69-70 N/A EUR/USD 1.3210 1.3152 1.3193 KRW 1016 1015 1016.5 1015.5-1016 N/A EUR/JPY 137.29 136.75 137.02 MYR 3.1525 3.1515 3.1450 3.1450-65 N/A GBP/USD 1.6606 1.6537 1.6576 PHP 43.67 No Trades 43.66-67 N/A USD/CAD 1.0956 1.0829 1.0865 TWD 29.87 29.86 29.815 29.82-84 N/A AUD/USD 0.9352 0.9300 0.9338 CNY 1-mth 6.1690 6.1680 6.1670-90 NZD/USD 0.8381 0.8329 0.8374 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1900-20 USD/SGD 1.2497 1.2464 1.2478 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2210-30 USD/THB 31.95 31.89 31.905 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17122 +15 +0.09 10-year 2.36% 2.40% S&P 500 2000 +0 +0.01 2-year 0.51% 0.50% NASDAQ 4570 -1 -0.01 30-year 3.10% 3.16% FTSE 6831 +8 +0.12 Spot Gold($) 1282.60 1281.90 DAX 9570 -18 -0.19 Nymex 93.70 93.86 Nikkei 15535 +14 +0.09 Brent 102.56 102.58 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)