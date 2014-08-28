SYDNEY, August 29 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * US Prelim Q2 GDP 4.2% vs. 3.9% f/c & prev 4.0%; Final Sales 2.8% vs. 2.5% f/c & prev 2.3% * US Q2 PCE price index 2.3% vs f/c & prev of 2.3%; Core 2.0% vs f/c & prev 2.0% * US Jobless Claims 298k vs f/c 300k, prev 299k; 4-WK jobless claims 299.8k vs prev 301k * US July pending home sales index +3.3% vs. f/c +0.5% to 105.9, highest since Aug 2013-NAR * US July pending home sales -2.1% from July 2013 * German Aug prelim HICP unch m/m, +0.8% y/y (vs. consensus unch m/m & 0.8% y/y) * German FinMin Schaeuble: See signs of slowing growth, cites geopolitical risks * Schaeuble: France & Germany have particular responsibility in Europe * Schaeuble: Pushing in the same direction as France's President concerning boosting growth through investment * Spain Econ Secretary: Inflation could remain negative in coming months but will end year in positive territory * Reuters poll: Majority of economists say ECB likely to conduct QE by March 2015; 75% chance ECB will conduct QE by purchasing asset-backed securities * CH Q2 non-farm payrolls 4.19mln vs prev 4.19. 4.21 exp * DE Aug unemployment rate 6.7% vs prev 6.7%. 6.7% exp * EZ Jul private loans -1.6% vs prev -1.8% rvsd. -1.5% exp * EZ Aug economic sentiment index 100.6 vs prev 102.1 rvsd. 101.5 exp * EZ Aug consumer confidence index -10.0 vs prev -8.4. -10.0 exp * EZ Aug consumer inflation expectations 6.6 vs prev 8.7 * GB Aug CBI retail sales balance +37 vs prev 21. 27 exp. Highest since Feb * Ukrainian Pres, Russian military invasion has taken place - Pres website Themes from Thursday * The main theme impacting asset markets on Thursday was the reemergence of geopolitical concerns as the Russia/Ukraine conflict escalated. * Reports from Ukraine officials saying Russian troops and Russian arms were involved in a counter offensive inside Ukraine - along with a NATO report saying there were at least 1k Russian troops inside Ukraine sent European stock markets into a slide. * The German DAX fell over 1.5% at one stage before recovering late in the day to close down a little over 1.0%. * Wall Street fell at the open - with the Dow falling over 100 points in the first hour of trading. The market steadied for the rest of the day and close down just 0.25% - as better than expected US economic data helped to offset geopolitical headwinds. * The second read on Q2 US GDP came in at plus 4.2% vs expectations of 3.9%; Weekly Jobless Claims dipped to 298k vs expectations of 300k and US Pending Home Sales rose 3.3% M/M vs expectations of a 0.50% rise. * The rising geopolitical tensions gave gold a boost - trading up to 1296 at one stage before closing seven dollars higher at 1289. * Long dated US Treasury yields eased on Thursday despite the better US data, as geopolitical concerns; continuing falls in German bund yields and month-end real money buying pressured yields lower. * The US 10-yr Treasury yield eased 2bps to 2.34% while curve flattening strategies continue to be implemented resulting in the 2-yr yield easing just 1bp to 0.50%. * The 10-yr German bund yield fell another 2bps to a fresh all-time low at 0.88% * The easing US and EZ bond yields helped to push USD/JPY and EUR/JPY lower on Thursday. USD/JPY traded as low as 103.55 before closing at 103.75 - down 0.15% on the day. EUR/JPY fell as low as 136.42 before closing at 1.3675 - down 0.24%. * EUR/USD was choppy on Thursday - trading to 1.3222 in early Europe when short-covering dominated the price action - then falling to 1.3159 following the Russia/Ukraine headlines. EUR/USD closed at 1.3181 - down 0.1% on the day. * European economic data was mixed - with EZ sentiment data a bit weaker than expected while German inflation data came in at expectations. * Commodities were mixed - with gold rising seven bucks to 1,289; NY Copper fell 1.65% despite the better US housing data; NYMEX Crude rose 0.76% while iron ore fell over 1.0% to 87.30. * Iron ore has fallen for nine straight days and is down over 9.0% sine Aug 6 and very close to the 2012 and near 5 year low at 86.70. * Despite the rise in risk aversion; geopolitical concerns; close to a 1.0% fall in the iShares EM ETF and sluggish performance of some key commodities - the commodity currencies such as AUD, CAD and NZD outperformed slightly on Thursday. * AUD/USD closed at 0.9356 - up 0.2%; NZD/USD closed 0.13% higher at 0.8384 and USD/CAD closed down 0.1% at 1.0861. * The US dollar index closed at 82.48 up 0.1% from Wednesday's close at 82.43. Wrap-up Just when it appeared that geopolitical concerns were disappearing from the investor radar screen - they have once again returned to dent investor confidence. The equity market continues to view geopolitical related dips as buying opportunities and there are some doubts over the credibility of some of the claims made by Ukraine officials as to the extent of Russian aggression. The Wall Street session was relatively steady and the losses were contained. Government bond yields remained under pressure, but other factors besides geopolitical uncertainties are pressuring yields. EZ deflation concerns and end of month flows are also playing a part in the easing of EZ and US bond yields. The FX market remains remarkably stable - with only minimal changes on an open/close basis. Risk/commodity currencies such as the AUD, NZD and CAD have been remarkably resilient. AUD is strong across the board despite the eye-catching fall in iron ore and the resumption of copper price weakness. AUD has been getting support from the rotation into emerging market assets and didn't lose ground on Wednesday when the iShares EM ETF fell close to 1.0% on Thursday after hitting a 3-year high on Wednesday. EUR/USD remains vulnerable due to fundamental considerations, as US data has been coming in relatively solid and EZ data continues to ring alarm bells, which may force the ECB to at least signal they will take more easing action (incl QE) sooner rather than later. But the market is very short EUR/USD and there is talk the end of month flows might be USD negative. EZ inflation data later today will be a key event for ECB expectations and the direction of the EUR. There will be a data dump in Japan today with Japan CPI and Retail Sales the main focus. Japanese data tends to have little or no influence on USD/JPY, but with a debate in the market as to when the BOJ will be forced to expand their QE efforts - a big miss on expectations could have an impact. Other than that - month-end flows should start to dominate the price action. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open moderately higher on Friday after the late Asia/early Europe US Dollar buying spree continued into the London session. Geopolitical considerations were to the forefront once more with the Ukraine/Russia situation (Poroshenko says Russian military invasion has taken place in Ukraine) upsetting investor confidence. Stocks were hard hit led by German's DAX (down 1.0%) while the iShares EM ETF also closed down 1.0%. With the majority of month end flows now complete buying US Dollars late yesterday received little resistance. Today might prove a messy affair as the market looks to reset long US Dollar positions ahead of the weekend. * USD/KRW traded a 1013-1014.8 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1014.4. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2455-78 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2475. The Straits Times closed down 0.34%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1420-3.1543 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1505. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded an 11675-11715 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11703. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11682. The IDX Composite closed up 0.35%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.55-745 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.71. The PSE index closed down 0.8%. * USD/THB traded a 31.85-93 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.91. The Set closed down 0.35%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.883-91 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.895. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1638 slightly lower than the previous 6.1658 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1410-6.1448 range; last at 6.1446. USD/CNH last at 6.1480 - range 6.1422-6.1482. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2240-6.2260. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.6%. * USD/INR traded a 60.355-70 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.505. The Sensex closed up 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 29 Aug 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 29 Aug 23:30 JP All Household Spding 29 Aug 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 29 Aug 23:30 JP CPI 28 Aug 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 28 Aug 23:50 JP Retail Sales 29 Aug IN Infrastructure Output 29 Aug 01:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 29 Aug 01:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity 29 Aug 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit 29 Aug 01:30 AU Housing Credit 29 Aug 03:30 TH Manufacturing Prod 29 Aug 05:00 JP Housing Starts 29 Aug 05:00 JP Construction Orders 29 Aug 07:30 TH Private Investment Inde 29 Aug 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 29 Aug 07:30 TH Trade Account 29 Aug 07:30 TH Exports 29 Aug 07:30 TH Imports 29 Aug 07:30 TH Current Account 29 Aug 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 29 Aug 07:30 TH Currency Swaps Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * Reports saying Russian troops and Russian arms were involved in a counter offensive inside Ukraine - along with a NATO report saying there were at least 1k Russian troops inside Ukraine sent European stock markets into a slide. * The German DAX fell over 1.5% at one stage before recovering late in the day to close down a little over 1.0%. The French CAC fell 0.66%; the FT Milan Index slid 2.0% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 1.0%. The London FTSE eased 0.36%. * Wall Street fell at the open - with the Dow falling over 100 points in the first hour of trading. The market steadied for the rest of the day and close down just 0.25% - as better than expected US economic data helped to offset geopolitical headwinds. * The VIX index closed at 12.05 - up 2.3% from Wednesday's close at 11.78. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 0.6%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed - with gold rising seven bucks to 1289; NY Copper fell 1.65% despite the better US housing data; NYMEX Crude rose 0.76% while iron ore fell over 1.0% to 87.30. * Iron ore has fallen for nine straight days; is down over 9.0% sine Aug 6 and very close to the 2012 and near 5 year low at 86.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The 10-yr German bund yield fell another 2bps to a fresh all-time low at 0.88% on the escalation of the Russia/Ukraine crisis; 10-yr Spanish yield jumped 9bps to 2.24% as rise in risk aversion led to a spread widening between peripheral yields and German bunds. The 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 5bps to 2.44%. The 10-yr UK gilt yield closed flat at 2.37%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11760 11790 11770 11790-11810 N/A USD/JPY 103.92 103.55 103.75 INR 60.82 61.07 60.93 60.99-01 N/A EUR/USD 1.3222 1.3159 1.3181 KRW 1016 1017.7 1017 1016.8-17.1 N/A EUR/JPY 137.21 136.42 136.75 MYR 3.1565 3.1675 3.1575 3.1605-35 N/A GBP/USD 1.6615 1.6568 1.6585 PHP 43.72 43.74 43.73 43.69-71 N/A USD/CAD 1.0869 1.0837 1.0861 TWD 29.85 Dealt 29.85 29.84-85 N/A AUD/USD 0.9374 0.9333 0.9356 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1700 6.1695-10 NZD/USD 0.8408 0.8364 0.8384 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1955-75 USD/SGD 1.2504 1.2455 1.2497 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2265-85 USD/THB 31.98 31.85 31.94 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17080 -42 -0.25 10-year 2.34% 2.36% S&P 500 1997 -3 -0.17 2-year 0.50% 0.51% NASDAQ 4558 -12 -0.25 30-year 3.08% 3.10% FTSE 6806 -25 -0.36 Spot Gold($) 1289.00 1282.60 DAX 9463 -107 -1.12 Nymex 94.60 93.70 Nikkei 15460 -75 -0.48 Brent 102.47 102.56 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)