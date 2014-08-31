SYDNEY, Sept 1 (IFR) - News from the weekend Ukraine claims Russian backed rebels making gains/EU threatens more sanctions * The Ukraine crisis remains at boiling point with no sign of letting up * Kiev claims Russian tanks flattened a small border town * Pro-Russian rebels are starting to make military gains in its east * Ukraine President Poroshenko warned his country was on brink of full scale war * Leaders attending EU summit warn of fresh sanctions being drawn up * Reports EU sanctions on Russia to be imposed this week if no breakthrough * Monday meeting with reps from Russia, Ukraine and EU offers hops of ceasefire EU leaders call for emergency economic summit for October * Leaders have set Oct 7 for emergency summit on economy as deflation looms * The summit will focus on jobs and youth unemployment in particular * Italy at the forefront of calls for greater budget flexibility * Some in EU argue sole focus on German style austerity is hampering recovery Headlines from Friday Night * BNP Paribas, Nomura, RBS and JP Morgan expect an ECB rate cut next week * US July PCE Core m/m 0.10 % vs f/c 0.10% & prev 0.14%; y/y 1.5% prev 1.63% * US July PCE m/m 0.10% vs f/c 0.10% & prev 0.22%; y/y 1.6% prev 1.73% * US July Personal Income m/m 0.2% f/c 0.3% prev 0.5% * US July Personal consumption m/m -0.2% prev +0.22% * US Aug Chicago PMI 64.3 f/c 56 prev 52.6 * US Aug TR/U. of Michigan sentiment final 82.5 f/c 80.1 prev 81.8 * CA Q2 GDP q/q annualized 3.1% f/c 2.7% prev 0.90% * CA June GDP m/m 0.30% f/c 0.20% prev 0.50% * CA July Producer Prices m/m -0.30 f/c -0.20% prev +0.10%, y/y 2.9% f/c 3.0% * CA July RMPI m/m -1.4% f/c -1.3% prev +1.06%, y/y 2.2% f/c 3.2% prev 9.1% * Italy's ISTAT: Sees Q3 GDP stagnating in +0.2%to -0.2% range; Sees prices continuing to fall in coming months * Britain raises its terrorism threat to "severe", the second highest level * EZ Aug inflation flash 0.3% vs prev 0.4%. 0.3% exp * DE Jul Retail Sales -1.4%m/m, 0.7% y/y vs prev 1.3%/0.4%; 0.1%/1.5% exp * GB Aug Nationwide house price 0.8%m/m, 11.0%y/y vs prev 0.1%/10.6%; 0.1%/10.1% exp * CHF Aug KOF indicator 99.5 vs 98.1. 97.8 exp * EZ Jul unemployment rate 11.5% vs prev 11.5%. 11.5% exp * GB Aug GfK consumer confidence index +1 vs prev -2. -1 exp Themes from Friday * The main themes for Friday's trading were resilient investor risk appetite; month-end flows and a strong US dollar. * Tensions in the Russia/Ukraine crisis showed no sign of letting up - but the markets decided to ignore geopolitics on Friday, as there wasn't any fresh news. * EZ inflation data came in right on expectations and the immediate reaction was to sell EZ equities and buy the EUR - as it was felt only a worse than expected inflation read would prompt ECB action when they meet in the coming week. * That view faded as the session proceeded and a number of major institutions predicted the ECB will take some form of easing action next week - even if the QE option at this stage is highly unlikely. * The market responded to the EONIA rate getting fixed at a negative rate for the first time ever and EUR/USD fell sharply - as the European stock markets bounced to close with modest gains. * EUR/USD selling took out an option barrier at 1.3150 and the price closed the day at the 1.3132 low. It was the lowest weekly close in EUR/USD in over a year. The move lower was helped along by a much better than expected Chi PMI and better than expected UoM sentiment data. * Wall Street moved either side of flat during the trading day before staging a decent rally in the day to close with a modest gain. * The S&P finished up 0.2% to a fresh all-time high close at 2,003 - and it was the best August performance in 14 years. * Fading geo-political concerns; solid US data and expectations the ECB will eventually have to take action helped to lift most commodities despite a broadly stronger US dollar. * Gold edged down to 1287 from Thursday's close at 1,289; NY Copper gained 0.3%; NYMEX Crude soared 1.5% and iron ore ended a nine day losing streak to close at 87.90 - up 0.7% from Thursday's close at 87.20. * The USD gained across the board, as the NY market came in and bought USD ahead of the 3-day US weekend holiday. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3196 on short covering following the as expected EZ inflation data, but once the US market arrived it quickly reversed lower. * Besides the better US economic data - a bearish change in Goldman's EUR/USD forecast encouraged macro selling Goldman downgraded its 3, 6, and 12 month forecast to 1.2900, 1.2600 and 1.2000. * The fall in EUR/USD sparked wide spread USD buying - USD/JPY punched above 104 after being well bid through Asian/European sessions after a slew of weak data reinforced the view the BOJ will eventually have to ramp up their QQE efforts. * USD/JPY traded closed at the day's 104.11 high - up 0.35% on the day. * GBP was the best performing currency on Friday, as month end demand for GBP and EUR/GBP selling flows helped to support. GBP/USD closed at 1.6596 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 1.6585. * CAD briefly strengthened after stronger than expected CAD GDP data, but gave way to broad USD bullishness. USD/CAD traded as low as 1.0810 before reversing higher to close at 1.0880 and completing a bullish outside day. CAD did slightly outperform - falling 0.2% against USD and making small gains against the other major currencies - bar GBP. * AUD/USD continued to show resilience - closing at 0.9334 - down 0.24% from Thursday's close at 0.9356. * Sovereign yields remained pinned near extremely low levels and closed barely changed from Thursday's closing levels. * The 10-yr German bund closed unchanged at the all-tie low at 0.88%; the 10-yr UK bond Gilt closed unchanged at 2.37%; the 10-yr Spanish yield edged down 1bp to 2.23% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 2.44%. * There was profit taking on the yield flattening trades in the UST market with the 10-yr yield edging up 1bp to 2.34%; 2-yr Treasury yield eased 1bp to 0.49%. * The US dollar index closed at 82.73 - up 0.3% from Thursday's close at 82.38. Wrap-up Investor risk appetite remains resilient, as the recent flow of better than expected US data has crowded out geopolitical concerns. Based on the price action and flow data across all markets - we are seeing impressive rallies in both bonds and equities, as there appears to be plenty of cash sloshing around the world markets. Keeping your investments in "cash" is less rewarding than putting it in the mattress and with central banks continuing to prime the pump - investors are pouring into stocks, bonds (both high and low yield) and emerging markets. This environment is fertile ground for currency carry trade investing and could keep the AUD buoyant against the JPY and EUR in particular. The IMM data released Friday showed net EUR/USD shorts at extremely high levels. This will become relevant and result in a EUR/USD correction higher at some stage, but only after bearish EUR/USD sentiment starts to wane at a lower price. We saw in 2013 - very large open short JPY positions through most of the year and yet the JPY kept trending lower. The same might be true for the EUR between now and year-end. The news out on the weekend highlighted that the Russia/Ukraine situation remains fluid and could escalate into something far more serious. The market has ignored the news for the most part, but if the crisis doesn't start to ease and Europe agrees to fresh sanctions against Russia - it could further undermine the fragile EZ economy. On the other hand - any sign of a breakthrough in the talks between Russia; Ukraine and EU on Monday would likely spark fresh buying of risk assets. The coming week is loaded with event risks so barring a reaction to geopolitical factors - it may be a cautious/quiet start Monday morning. The key events run right through the week and Monday's main focus will be the China MFG PMI data. Money has been moving into EM Asia despite a run of disappointing China data recently. The commodity markets have reflected those concerns to some extent. If the China PMI disappoints it will negatively impact AXJ ccys and equities and at the same time weigh on the AUD. However the impact may be short-lived if the market starts whispering about further China easing to offset the soft patch. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open modestly higher on Monday after the US Dollar ended the week/month on a bid note. Investor risk appetite remains strong but this has not stopped players stacking up on US Dollars especially against the Yen and Euro. The sorry economic outlook in the EZ and Japan is in stark contradiction to the recovery of sorts in the US. The US recovery is tentative and investors are still comfortable being long risk assets but not necessarily short the US Dollars. There are winners and losers in this game. AUD and CAD remain firm while AXJ outperforms Latam and CEEMEA. With month end behind us, look for a firm USD/AXJ complex on Monday especially if China PMI's miss their mark to the downside. * USD/KRW traded a 1013.3-1016.8 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1014. The Kospi closed down 0.35%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2472-97 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2472. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1515-3.1590 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.1530. The KLSE index closed down 0.5%. * USD/IDR traded an 11690-11725 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11695. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11717. The IDX Composite closed down 0.9%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.58-73 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.59. The PSE index closed down 0.7%. * USD/THB traded a 31.92-97 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.94. The Set closed down 0.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.877-905 range in Asia on Friday; last at 29.89. The Taiex closed down 0.44%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1647 slightly higher than the previous 6.1638 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1430-6.1499 range; last at 6.1432. USD/CNH last at 6.1471 - range 6.1470-6.1520. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2250-6.2270. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.97%. * USD/INR Indian financial markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 01 Sep 23:50 JP Business Capex (MOF) 01 Sep 00:00 KR Import Growth 01 Sep 00:00 KR Trade Balance 01 Sep 00:00 KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI 01 Sep 00:00 KR Export Growth 01 Sep 00:30 AU TD-MI Inflation Gauge 01 Sep 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 Sep 01:30 AU Company Profits Pre-Tax 01 Sep 01:30 AU Business Inventories 01 Sep 01:30 AU Gross Company Profits 01 Sep 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI 01 Sep 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 01 Sep 02:00 TW Markit Mfg PMI 01 Sep 04:30 TH CPI 01 Sep 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * EZ inflation data came in right on expectations and the immediate reaction was to sell EZ equities - as it was felt only a worse than expected inflation read would prompt ECB action when they meet in the coming week. * That view faded as the session proceeded and a number of major institutions predicted the ECB will take some form of easing action next week - even if the QE option at this stage is highly unlikely. European equities bounced and were helped by better US data. * The London FTSE closed up 0.2%; the German DAX edged up 0.1%; the French CAC closed up 0.3%; Milan gained 0.5% and the Spanish IBEX edged up just 0.06%. * For the week London FTSE gained 0.7%; German DAX gained 1.4%; French CAC soared 3.0%; Milan had a weekly gain of 2.7% and the Spanish IBEX rose 2.1%. * For the month the London FTSE rose 1.3%; German DAX gained 0.66%; French CAC rose 3.2%; Milan fell 0.6% and the Spanish IBEX edged 0.2% higher. * Wall Street moved either side of flat during the trading day before staging a decent rally in the day to close with a modest gain. * S&P finished up 0.2% to a fresh all-time high close at 2,003 - it was the best August performance in 14 years as well as being the best monthly performance since February. * For the week the Dow gained 0.6%; S&P gained 0.7% and NASDAQ gained 0.9%. * For the month the Dow gained 3.2%; the S&P gained 3.8% and the NASDAQ led the way with a 4.8% gain for the month. * The VIX index closed at 11.98 - down slightly from Thursday's close at 12.05%. For the week the VIX barely moved from the previous Friday close at 11.47 - but was down nearly 30% from July's close at 16.95. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index rose 1.6% on Friday and gained a whopping 4.4% for the week and 7.75% for the month. A closer look at the commodity market * Fading geo-political concerns; solid US data and expectations the ECB will eventually have to take action helped to lift most commodities despite a broadly stronger US dollar. * Gold edged down to 1287 from Thursday's close at 1,289; NY Copper gained 0.3%; NYMEX Crude soared 1.5% and iron ore ended a nine day losing streak to close at 87.90 - up 0.7% from Thursday's close at 87.20. * For the week gold gained 0.5%; London copper fell 1.3%; NY Copper fell 2.0%; NYMEX Crude rose 2.5%; Brent Crude rose 0.9% and Iron Ore fell 2.4%. * For the month gold edged up 0.4%; London Copper fell 1.8%; NY Copper fell 2.7%; NYMEX Crude lose 2.25%; Brent Crude fell 2.7% and Iron Ore slid 8.0%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Sovereign yields remained pinned near extremely low levels and closed barely changed from Thursday's closing levels. * The 10-yr German bund closed unchanged at the all-tie low at 0.88%; the 10-yr UK bond Gilt closed unchanged at 2.37%; the 10-yr Spanish yield edged down 1bp to 2.23% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 2.44%. * There was profit taking on the yield flattening trades in the UST market with the 10-yr yield edging up 1bp to 2.34%; 2-yr Treasury yield eased 1bp to 0.49%. * For the week the 10-year German bund yield fell 10bps; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 16bps; the Italian 10-yr bond yield fell 13bps and the 10-yr UK gilt eased 3bps. * For the month the 10-yr German bund and UK Gilt yield fell 23bps; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 27bps; the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 25bps. * For the week 10-yr UST yield fell 6bps; 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged. * For the month the 10-yr UST yield fell 21bps; 2-yr Treasury yield eased 3bps. The week ahead: After a relatively quiet week for data and key c/bank events - the coming week is loaded. The geopolitical uncertainty continues to percolate in the background, but with all of the key data and c/bank events in the coming week - the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine would have to significantly accelerate to overshadow the macro-economic and central bank themes. C/bank expectations have been the main driving force for all asset classes and the coming week will either bring clarity or uncertainty to those expectations. RBA meets Tuesday and there will be no change in policy. In fact based on RBA Gov Stevens last week - the RBA is inclined to keep policy stable as far as the eye can see. The statement is unlikely going to change from previous statements, but it could have dovish overtones if it reflects some of the uncertainty contained in the last set of Minutes and the RBA SOMP released two weeks ago. The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday and while no change is expected - the market will pay close attention to the tone of the statement to see if it retains a dovish by focusing on sluggish growth and weak job market rather than inflation running above its target. The CAD has been strengthening of late and a less dovish Bank of Canada could see the strong CAD trend accelerate. Also on Wednesday the Fed Beige Book will be released and should get some attention. Both the ECB and BOE announce decisions Thursday; BOE will likely be a non-event - as they aren't expected to change policy and they normally don't send out communication until the Minutes. ECB will be a major event, as the falling inflation and deteriorating EZ economy are putting tremendous pressure on the ECB to take more drastic action to avoid a Japan-like lost decade(s). The ECB is highly unlikely going to announce Fed/BOJ style QE at this meeting, but Draghi will likely indicate such action is ready to be taken if necessary. A growing number of analysts are expecting the ECB to cut rates by another 10bps to demonstrate their sense of urgency in fighting deflation, but that view isn't quite the consensus yet. Key data in the week ahead * The first week of every month is always a big one for US data, as it is normally capped off by Friday's US non-farm payroll data. The US jobs data is always a big event, but it is that much more important now - as the Fed and particularly Yellen have hitched the timing of policy normalization to the performance of the labor market. Once again the focus will not only be on the number of jobs created and the unemployment rate - but the qualitative details such as hourly earnings will be extremely important in shaping Fed expectations. Before the Friday US payroll report - the key US data snaps include US MFG ISM on Tuesday; ADP jobs and US Trade data and ISM non-MFG on Thursday. * Global Manufacturing PMI in spotlight Monday kicks off with China MFG PMI with both the official and HSBC version being released. Data out of China recently has been on the soft side - prompting renewed China growth concerns and speculation authorities will take further stimulus measures to ensure the 7.5% 2014 growth target is met or at least come close. The Reuters poll of the official China MFG PMI is for a fall to 51.2 from 51.7 and a worse result will intensify the aforementioned concerns/speculation. * EZ MFG PMI will also be released on Monday along with individual EU countries including the UK. EZ MFG PMI is expected to come in at 50.8. German Q2 GDP will also come out on Monday and is expected to repeat the surprise 0.20% contraction that was revealed in the first estimate. The EZ GDP will be released on Friday and is expected to be flat Q/Q and plus 0.70% Y/Y. * A big week for Aus data starting Monday with the TD-MI Inflation gauge; Company Profits and Business Inventories. On Tuesday Building Approvals will be released along with the Q2 C/A and net exports contribution to GDP. The company profits; business inventories and net export data will help shape expectations for the release of Aus Q2 GDP on Wednesday. The median expectation is for +0.4% Q/Q and plus 3.0% Y/Y but there are downside risks to that forecast. Finally on Thursday Aus Retail Sales and Aus Trade data for July will be released - with Retail Sales expected to come in at plus 0.4%. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 31 August Equities * S&P continues to trend higher, but there is bearish divergence showing up in the daily slow stochastics. A fall below the 20-dma at 1,965 would suggest another correction is underway. A close above 2.006 would ass life to the trend higher. {Last 2,003} * Nikkei - Yet another false bullish trend signal and the Nikkei is back in choppy range trading mode. The 20-dma at 15,350 managed to hold last week and that reading should be viewed as key support in the week ahead. {Last 15,424} * ASX pulled back from making a significant break higher - a repeat of a pattern that has been noticeable all of 2014. ASX trend higher has lost upward momentum, as the 5-dma has started to point lower. Key support comes in between 5,575/5,585 where the 20-dma and 38.2 fibo of the 5,425/5,679 move converge. {Last 5,626} Commodities * Gold isn't trending lower - nor is it showing any signs of trending higher. It managed to close the week above the 200-dma at 1,285, but needs to clear resistance at 1,305 to gain any upward momentum. A daily close below 1,275 would be bearish. {Last 1,287} * Lon Copper - The price action in copper last week nearly completely negated the bullish price action of the previous week. It isn't trending, but it could start to trend lower if it breaks and closes below the Aug 14 low at 6,821. A break above 7,110 would restore a bullish outlook. {Last 6,982} FX * EUR/USD continues to trend lower and the trend continues to accelerate. There is minor support at a Sept 2013 low at 1.3105 and a break below that level could see a quick test of psychological support at 1.3000. A break above 1.3240 is needed to take the pressure off the downside. {Last 1.3132} * The trend higher in USD/JPY started to stall last week, but managed to hold above the 10-dma and the bullish price action on Friday reaffirmed the trend higher remains in place. Resistance has formed at 104.50 and a break above that level targets the 2014 high at 105.45. A break below 103.50 would suggest the trend higher has run out of steam. {Last 104.11} * AUD/USD might be at the starting stages of a trend higher, as the 5; 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a bullish formation and are starting to point in the right direction. A break below the 20-dma at 0.9310 would negate the bullish signal and suggest more 0.9235/0.9375 range trading ahead. {Last 0.9334 OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11750 11793 11780 11790-11800 N/A USD/JPY 104.12 103.65 104.11 INR 60.86 60.93 60.82 60.97-00 N/A EUR/USD 1.3196 1.3132 1.3132 KRW 1015.2 1017.2 1016 1016.7-1017 N/A EUR/JPY 137.20 136.58 136.70 MYR 3.1585 3.1685 3.1650 3.1695-15 N/A GBP/USD 1.6613 1.6564 1.6596 PHP 43.63 43.67 43.62 43.67-68 N/A USD/CAD 1.0880 1.0810 1.0880 TWD 29.85 29.845 29.835 29.84-85 N/A AUD/USD 0.9363 0.9332 0.9334 CNY 1-mth 6.1710 6.1690 6.1700-20 NZD/USD 0.8399 0.8355 0.8355 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1960 6.1955-75 USD/SGD 1.2497 1.2472 1.2488 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2290 6.2270-85 USD/THB 31.97 31.92 31.94 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17098 +18 +0.11 10-year 2.34% 2.33% S&P 500 2003 +6 +0.33 2-year 0.49% 0.50% NASDAQ 4580 +22 +0.49 30-year 3.08% 3.08% FTSE 6820 +14 +0.21 Spot Gold($) 1287.20 1289.00 DAX 9470 +7 +0.08 Nymex 95.83 94.60 Nikkei 15426 -35 -0.23 Brent 103.08 102.47 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)