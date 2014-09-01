SYDNEY, Sept 2 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * DE Q2 GDP -0.2% q/q, 0.8% y/y vs prev -0.2%/0.8%. -0.2%/0.8% exp * CH Aug PMI 52.9 vs prev 54.3. 53.3 exp * IT Aug Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI 49.8 vs prev 51.9. 50.8 exp * FR Aug Markit Mfg PMI 46.9 vs prev 46.5. 46.5 exp * DE Aug Markit/BME Mfg PMI 51.4 vs prev 52.0. 52.0 exp * EZ Aug Markit Mfg final PMI 50.7 vs prev 50.8. 50.8 exp * GB BOE Jul Consumer Credit +1.1b vs prev 0.418b. 0.550b exp * GB Jul Mortgage Lending +2.3b vs prev 2.080b. 2.000b exp * GB Jul Mortgage Approvals 66.569k vs prev 67.196k. 66.600k exp * GB Jul M4 Money Supply +0.3% vs prev 0.1% * GB Aug Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI 52.5 vs prev 55.4, 55.0 exp * SNB Chair Jordan - Ready to intervene to defend CHF cap - NZZ am Sonntag * ECB Coeure - ECB stands ready to adjust monetary policy if needed - Ta Nea * EU leaders call for emergency summit in October as deflation looms Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets was quiet consolidation ahead of key events later in the week - the US holiday ensured low volumes and light interest * European stock markets ended the day flat to mixed - as the Russia/Ukraine crisis is having little or no impact on markets and the slightly lower than expected EZ PMI data had a minimal impact. * The German DAX managed to close 0.1% higher after losing ground at one stage when German MFG IFO came in lower than expected and the German Q2 GDP came in at minus 0.02% as did the first reading. * The weaker EZ data had no impact in EUR/USD which closed the holiday impacted session around 1.3130 - unchanged from Friday's close. * Most currency pairs closed the day little changed from Friday's close - with JPY selling against the USD and commodity currencies the main feature. * USD/JPY closed at 104.29 - up 0.2% from Friday's close. NZD/JPY closed up 0.4% on the day, as NZD was the best performing currency on a very dull day. * NZD/USD closed at 0.8377 - up 0.26% from Friday's close. * AUD/USD traded up to 0.9352 during the European session before turning lower when key commodities fell and closed lower. AUD/USD closed at 0.9332 - unchanged from Friday's close. * The commodity market was negatively impacted by the slightly weaker than expected China PMI data released during the Asian session. * Lon Copper and Brent Crude closed 0.6% lower while gold was unchanged at 1287. * After breaking a 9-day losing streak and closing higher on Friday - iron ore resumed heading south getting fixed at 87.10 down 0.9% from Friday's fix at 87.90. Iron ore is only 40 cents above the 2012 plunge low at 86.70. * It was a quiet day on the European debt markets. Wrap-up It is difficult to get excited about Monday's trading. The US holiday ahead of some key events this week kept investors on the sidelines. The markets continue to ignore the brinksmanship taking place in Ukraine and it may have to go over the brink to impact price action. The market also appeared to brush off the weak EZ data, as the short EUR/USD positions are large and only an upward surprise would have budged the price action. There is talk of decent buying interest in EUR/USD ahead of 1.3100 where option barriers are placed. EUR/USD sellers are lined up ahead of 1.3150. The commodity currencies are holding up well due to the desperate search for yield through currency carry trades, but commodities look vulnerable to further weakness. It is another busy day for Australia. Aus Building Approvals and RBA decision are the key events. The volatile building approvals are expected to bounce back to plus 1.5% in July from a 5% fall in June. RBA decision/statement should be a non-event, as RBA has signaled on no uncertain terms that policy is on hold for the foreseeable future. RBA statement is likely going to be little changed or unchanged from July statement. Since July statement we saw a fairly pessimistic RBA SOMP - but the Aus data since that release has been a bit brighter. The key to the Asian session will be whether or not there is enough USD buying interest to knock out the 104.50 option barrier in USD/JPY. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ was barely traded overnight due to the US Labour Day holiday. European ranges were almost non-existent with players' content to wait on key events later in the week. USD/AXJ closed in Asia yesterday either flat or slightly lower with first of the month US Dollar strength nowhere to be seen. RBA decision key event but data/central bank activities goes into overdrive Thursday/Friday. * USD/KRW traded a 1013.1-1015.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1013.1. The Kospi closed down 0.0%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2488-1.2500 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2491. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. * USD/MYR Malaysian financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. * USD/IDR traded an 11700-11715 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11713. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11710. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.47-65 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.475. The PSE index closed up 0.46%. * USD/THB traded a 31.95-98 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.98. The Set closed up 0.24%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.857-899 range in Asia on Monday; last at 29.857. The Taiex closed up 0.8%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1680 slightly higher than the previous 6.1647 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1387-6.1460 range; last at 6.1428. USD/CNH last at 6.1448 - range 6.1436-6.1510. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2230-6.2250. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. * USD/INR traded a 60.425-55 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.54. The Sensex closed up 0.8%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 02 Sep 01:30 JP Overtime Paid 02 Sep 01:30 AU Current Account Deficit 02 Sep 01:30 AU Private House Approvals 02 Sep 01:30 AU Net Exports Contribution 02 Sep 01:30 AU Building Approvals 02 Sep 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets ended the day flat to mixed - as the Russia/Ukraine crisis is having little or no impact on markets and the slightly lower than expected EZ PMI data had a minimal impact. * The German DAX managed to close 0.1% higher after losing ground at one stage when German MFG IFO came in lower than expected and the German Q2 GDP came in at minus 0.02% as did the first reading. * The London FTSE closed up 0.1%; the French CAC closed flat; Milan closed down 0.5% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.16%. A closer look at the commodity market * The commodity market was negatively impacted by the slightly weaker than expected China PMI data released during the Asian session. * Lon Copper and Brent Crude closed 0.6% lower - gold was unchanged at 1287. * After breaking a 9-day losing streak and closing higher on Friday - iron ore resumed heading south getting fixed at 87.10 down 0.9% from Friday's fix at 87.90. Iron ore is only 40 cents above the 2012 plunge low at 86.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day on the European debt markets. 10-yr German bund closed unchanged at 0.88%; 10-yr UK gilt yield up 1bp to 2.38%; 10-yr Spanish bond yield ended 2bps higher at 2.25% and 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 2bps to 2.42%. The week ahead: After a relatively quiet week for data and key c/bank events - the coming week is loaded. The geopolitical uncertainty continues to percolate in the background, but with all of the key data and c/bank events in the coming week - the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine would have to significantly accelerate to overshadow the macro-economic and central bank themes. C/bank expectations have been the main driving force for all asset classes and the coming week will either bring clarity or uncertainty to those expectations. RBA meets Tuesday and there will be no change in policy. In fact based on RBA Gov Stevens last week - the RBA is inclined to keep policy stable as far as the eye can see. The statement is unlikely going to change from previous statements, but it could have dovish overtones if it reflects some of the uncertainty contained in the last set of Minutes and the RBA SOMP released two weeks ago. The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday and while no change is expected - the market will pay close attention to the tone of the statement to see if it retains a dovish by focusing on sluggish growth and weak job market rather than inflation running above its target. The CAD has been strengthening of late and a less dovish Bank of Canada could see the strong CAD trend accelerate. Also on Wednesday the Fed Beige Book will be released and should get some attention. Both the ECB and BOE announce decisions Thursday; BOE will likely be a non-event - as they aren't expected to change policy and they normally don't send out communication until the Minutes. ECB will be a major event, as the falling inflation and deteriorating EZ economy are putting tremendous pressure on the ECB to take more drastic action to avoid a Japan-like lost decade(s). The ECB is highly unlikely going to announce Fed/BOJ style QE at this meeting, but Draghi will likely indicate such action is ready to be taken if necessary. A growing number of analysts are expecting the ECB to cut rates by another 10bps to demonstrate their sense of urgency in fighting deflation, but that view isn't quite the consensus yet. Key data in the week ahead * The first week of every month is always a big one for US data, as it is normally capped off by Friday's US non-farm payroll data. The US jobs data is always a big event, but it is that much more important now - as the Fed and in particular Yellen have hitched the timing of policy normalization to the performance of the labor market. Once again the focus will not only be on the number of jobs created and the unemployment rate - but the qualitative details such as hourly earnings will be extremely important in shaping Fed expectations. Before the Friday US payroll report - the key US data snaps include US MFG ISM on Tuesday; ADP jobs and US Trade data and ISM non-MFG on Thursday. * EZ GDP will be out on Friday and is expected to be flat Q/Q and plus 0.7% Y/Y. * A big week for Aus data. On Tuesday Building Approvals will be released along with the Q2 C/A and net exports contribution to GDP. The company profits; business inventories and net export data will help shape expectations for the release of Aus Q2 GDP on Wednesday. The median expectation is for +0.4% Q/Q and plus 3.0% Y/Y but there are downside risks to that forecast. Finally on Thursday Aus Retail Sales and Aus Trade data for July will be released - with Retail Sales expected to come in at plus 0.4%. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 31 August Equities * S&P continues to trend higher, but there is bearish divergence showing up in the daily slow stochastic. A fall below the 20-dma at 1965 would suggest another correction is underway. A close above 2006 would ass life to the trend higher. {Last 2,003} * Nikkei - Yet another false bullish trend signal and the Nikkei is back in choppy range trading mode. The 20-dma at 15,350 managed to hold last week and that reading should be viewed as key support in the week ahead. {Last 15,424} * ASX pulled back from making a significant break higher - a repeat of a pattern that has been noticeable all of 2014. ASX trend higher has lost upward momentum, as the 5-dma has started to point lower. Key support comes in between 5,575/5,585 where the 20-dma and 38.2 fibo of the 5,425/5,679 move converge. {Last 5,626} Commodities * Gold isn't trending lower - nor is it showing any signs of trending higher. It managed to close the week above the 200-dma at 1,285, but needs to clear resistance at 1,305 to gain any upward momentum. A daily close below 1,275 would be bearish. {Last 1,287} * Lon Copper - The price action in copper last week nearly completely negated the bullish price action of the previous week. It isn't trending, but it could start to trend lower if it breaks and closes below the Aug 14 low at 6,821. A break above 7,110 would restore a bullish outlook. {Last 6,982} FX * EUR/USD continues to trend lower and the trend continues to accelerate. There is minor support at a Sept 2013 low at 1.3105 and a break below that level could see a quick test of psychological support at 1.3000. A break above 1.3240 is needed to take the pressure off the downside. {Last 1.3132} * The trend higher in USD/JPY started to stall last week, but managed to hold above the 10-dma and the bullish price action on Friday reaffirmed the trend higher remains in place. Resistance has formed at 104.50 and a break above that level targets the 2014 high at 105.45. A break below 103.50 would suggest the trend higher has run out of steam. {Last 104.11} * AUD/USD might be at the starting stages of a trend higher, as the 5; 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a bullish formation and are starting to point in the right direction. A break below the 20-dma at 0.9310 would negate the bullish signal and suggest more 0.9235/0.9375 range trading ahead. {Last 0.9334} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11765 11775 11755 11765-11780 N/A USD/JPY 104.36 104.08 104.36 INR 60.83 60.87 60.83 60.85-86 N/A EUR/USD 1.3146 1.3119 1.3128 KRW 1014 1015.5 1013.3 1014-1014.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.04 136.67 136.94 MYR 3.1660 3.1670 3.1670 3.1650-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6645 1.6587 1.6609 PHP 43.50 43.54 43.49 43.47-50 N/A USD/CAD 1.0878 1.0857 1.0870 TWD 29.84 29.835 29.83 29.83-835 N/A AUD/USD 0.9352 0.9318 0.9331 CNY 1-mth 6.1710 6.1700 6.1700-10 NZD/USD 0.8389 0.8345 0.8376 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1920-40 USD/SGD 1.2500 1.2488 1.2497 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2250 6.2235-55 USD/THB 31.98 31.95 31.98 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17098 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.34% 2.34% S&P 500 2003 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.49% 0.49% NASDAQ 4580 Mkt Clsd 30-year 3.08% 3.08% FTSE 6825 +5 +0.08 Spot Gold($) 1287.00 1287.20 DAX 9479 +9 +0.09 Nymex 95.80 95.83 Nikkei 15477 +52 +0.34 Brent 102.60 103.08 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)