SYDNEY, Sept 3 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * USD Aug Markit Mfg PMI final 57.9 vs flash 58.0 and July final 55.8 * USD Aug ISM Mfg PMI 59 v f/c 56.8 and prev 57.1 * USD July Construction Spending 1.8% vs. f/c 1.0% and prev -0.9% * CAD Aug RBC Canadian Mfg PMI 54.8 vs July's 54.3 * Fonterra milk auction sees GDT Price Index -6.0%, WMP -4.3% * BRL July Industrial Output m/m 0.7% vs f/c 0.5%; y/y -3.6% vs. f/c -3.7% * GB Aug Market/CIPS Cons PMI 64.0 vs prev 62.4. 61.4 exp * Independence Scots close gap ahead of vote, 42% yes, 48% no, 10% undec Themes from Tuesday * The main themes impacting some volatile price action on Monday were: 1) Heavy USD buying by fund managers starting the new month. 2) Fading geo-political fears resulting in the unwinding of safe-haven strategies. 3) Fading expectations the ECB will take any easing action at Thursday's meeting. 4) Rising fears Scotland will secede - as the YES vote to do so is gaining momentum in the polls. * USD shot higher against every currency except EUR and CHF, as fund managers were active USD buyers and stronger than expected US ISM MFG data kept US dollar underpinned. US dollar index traded to 83.03 at one stage - its highest level since July 2013. * USD/JPY charged above the 105.00 level to a high at 105.22 before closing in NY at 105.09 - up 0.7% on the day. * EUR managed to hold up well, as talk of heavy, short-covering, buy orders ahead of 1.3100 discouraged attempts lower. EUR/USD was also supported by heavy EUR/GBP buying ahead of the Scottish referendum and a growing view the ECB will talk about easing at Thursday's meeting later than pull the easing trigger. * EUR/USD was unchanged at 1.3133 - while EUR/GBP was 0.8% higher and EUR/JPY was 0.7% higher. * GBP was the biggest loser on the day - falling 0.8% against USD and EUR. GBP fall was due to uncertainty ahead of the Scotland Independence Referendum amid reports the YES for independence support was building. * UK data was better than expected as Construction PMI came in at 64 vs expectations of 61.4. The focus was on the Scottish referendum - GBP/USD was set to close at the daily low around 1.6470 - down 0.8% on the day. * Fading expectations the ECB will take any action at this week's meeting sent the 10-yr German bund yield 5bps higher to 0.93% and set the tone for the US session when US Treasury yields kicked higher. * Long US Treasury positions built up due to geopolitical concerns were flushed out through the day and a strong US ISM MFG print (59 vs 56.8 expected) encouraged even more long covering. The 10-yr US Treasury yield was trading at 2.42% late in the US session - up from Friday's close at 2.34%. * The combination of higher US Treasury yields; broad USD strength and fading expectations of aggressive ECB easing sent gold tumbling lower. Gold traded as low as 1262 before closing at 1265.50 down 1.7% from Monday's close at 1287. * The big mover overnight was the fall in Brent Crude to 13 month lows while the NYMEX Crude fell to a seven month low. * Brent closed down 2.1% and NYMEX slid 2.75%, as waning geopolitical concerns, a strong US dollar and concerns of oversupply sent prices much lower. Iron ore was fixed exactly at the July 2012 plunge low at 86.70 - down from Monday's fix at 87.10. Iron ore has fallen 11 of the last 12 trading days. NY copper managed to end the day flat. * The fall in commodity prices is finally weighing on commodity currencies. AUD/USD closed at 0.9274 - down 0.6% and CAD was also down 0.6% against the strong US dollar. * NZD was particularly hard hit - closing at 0.8314 - down 0.7% following the Fonterra milk auction where the GDT price index fell 6.0% and the WMP fell 4.3%. * Equity markets sat on the sidelines on Tuesday, as all of the action and volatility was in other asset classes. * The Dow closed flat and the S&P closed down 0.2% as energy stocks weighed heavily due to the steep fall in energy prices. * The US dollar index closed at 82.96 - up 0.26% from Friday's close at 82.75. Wrap-up If you discount Monday's trading due to the US holiday - the month of September is off to a peppery start and that is even before the major events of the week - being the ECB meeting Thursday and Friday's non-farm payroll data. It appears that portfolio managers are going to focus on central bank expectations and economics rather than geopolitics - if last night's price action is a guide. The conviction trades going into the last four months of the year are a stronger US dollar; weaker prices in both gold and oil and a belief US Treasury yields will bottom out and start moving higher as US data continues to make the case for the Fed to commence normalizing policy sometime around mid-2015. Equity markets have performed well in recent weeks, but they may be in for a period of consolidation while the aforementioned conviction trades run through the normal cycles. The market is already short EUR/USD and it appears the next wave of USD buying might focus on every other currency. That will depend on how aggressive the ECB will be when they meet Thursday. The break and close above 105.00 in USD/JPY should encourage fresh buying and a test of the 2014 trend high at 105.45. AUD/USD has managed to hold up extremely well over the past month due to heavy carry trade demand as sovereign bond yields fell or virtually disappeared. If the US Treasury yields look like bottoming and moving higher - the market may start to notice the falling commodities. This is something the RBA has been routinely pointing out and they feel a fall in AUD/USD is a matter of time. The key event today will be AUS Q2 GDP with the market expecting plus 0.4% Q/Q. China services PMI will also be out today. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open modestly higher on Wednesday from Tuesday's Asian session close. USD/AXJ is lagging the strong USD/JPY up-move with some concern that this is not the start of a broad US dollar rally but rather a more piecemeal move based on individual currency settings. Tuesday proved to be the "real" start of the month move with Monday an anomaly due to the US Labor Day holiday. With USD/JPY seemingly headed for 110 and beyond (as well telegraphed by Nomura et al) on the back of GPIF rule changes, USD/AXJ is sure to take its lead but in a lagging fashion. Plenty of data/central bank event risk ahead this week rounded out by Friday's US non-farm payroll data. USD/KRW traded a 1011.1-1018.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1018.3. The Kospi closed down 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2494-1.2535 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2532. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1590-3.1775 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.1775. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/IDR traded an 11720-11745 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11745. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11734. The IDX Composite closed up 0.45%. USD/PHP traded a 43.48-64 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.57. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 31.97-32.085 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.085. The Set closed up 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 29.852-928 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.915. The Taiex closed down 1.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1684 slightly higher than the previous 6.1680 fix. The OTC USD/CNY market traded a 6.1423-6.1491 range; last at 6.1488. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1510 - range 6.1445-6.1511. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2300-6.2320. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 03 Sep 21:00 KR FX Reserves 03 Sep 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 03 Sep 01:30 AU GDP Chain Price Index 03 Sep 01:30 AU GDP 03 Sep 01:30 AU GDP Final Consumption 03 Sep 01:30 AU GDP Capital Expenditure 03 Sep 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 03 Sep 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 03 Sep 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 22:30 AUS RBA's Stevens addresses the Committee for Economic Development A closer look at the commodity market * The combination of higher US Treasury yields; broad USD strength and fading expectations of aggressive ECB easing sent gold tumbling lower. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Fading expectations the ECB will take any action at this week's meeting sent the 10-year German bund yield 5bps higher to 0.93% and set the tone for the US session when US Treasury yields kicked higher. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield edged up 3bps to 2.28%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed 4bps higher at 2.46% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield closed up 6bps at 2.44%. * Long US Treasury positions built up due to geopolitical concerns were flushed out through the day and a strong US ISM MFG print (59 vs 56.8 expected) encouraged even more long covering. The 10-yr UST yield last at 2.42% - up from Friday's close at 2.34%. The 2-yr US Treasury yield closed up 4bps to 0.53%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11810 11825 11805 11820-11830 N/A USD/JPY 105.22 104.30 105.09 INR 60.93 61.06 60.88 60.96-98 N/A EUR/USD 1.3137 1.3110 1.3133 KRW 1019.5 1021.5 1019 1019.2-19.8 N/A EUR/JPY 138.10 136.94 138.00 MYR 3.1840 3.1920 3.1860 3.1870-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.6615 1.6468 1.6469 PHP 43.65 43.67 43.65 43.64-66 N/A USD/CAD 1.0935 1.0868 1.0929 TWD 29.90 29.925 29.905 29.91-93 N/A AUD/USD 0.9338 0.9268 0.9274 CNY 1-mth 6.1740 6.1735 6.1725-40 NZD/USD 0.8391 0.8292 0.8314 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1980-00 USD/SGD 1.2543 1.2494 1.2535 CNY 1-yr 6.2325 6.2310 6.2315-35 USD/THB 32.13 31.97 32.125 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17068 -30 -0.18 10-year 2.42% 2.34% S&P 500 2002 -1 -0.05 2-year 0.53% 0.49% NASDAQ 4598 +18 +0.39 30-year 3.18% 3.08% FTSE 6829 +4 +0.05 Spot Gold($) 1265.60 1287.00 DAX 9507 +28 +0.30 Nymex 92.88 95.80 Nikkei 15669 +192 +1.24 Brent 100.66 102.60 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)