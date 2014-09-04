SYDNEY, Sept 4 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Beige book US econ activity continued to expand in all Fed regions, trends in employment, wages & prices relatively unchanged * Fed's Fisher US econ recovery is building-sustainable, not bothered w/below target inflation * Japan Aso need to ensure economy strong enough to withstand further tax hikes * Japan Aso not considering scenarios that would forgo raising sales tax next yr * Germany's Merkel says NATO will guarantee sovereignty of the Baltic States * Putin says agreement between Kiev and rebels could be reached by Sept 5 * Ukraine PM says Putin's real plan is to destroy Ukraine & restore Soviet Union * US ISM-New York Index Aug 648, 644.4-prev * US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Jul 24.9%, 24.9%-prev * US Durable Goods, R MM Jul 22.6%, 22.6%-prev * US Factory Orders MM Jul 10.5%, f/c 11%, 1.5%-prev * US Durables Ex-Transpt R MM Jul -0.7%, -0.8%-prev * US Nondef Cap Ex-Air R MM Jul -0.7%, -0.5%-prev * US Factory Ex-Transp MM Jul -0.8%, 1.4%-prev * CA BoC Rate Decision N/A 1%, f/c 1%, 1%-prev * BR HSBC Services PMI Aug 49.2, 50.2-prev * BR HSBC Composite PMI Aug 49.6, 49.3-prev * US money market fund assets decrease by USD 21.21b in latest wk (Imoneynet) * Ukraine retracts claim of cease fire with Russia * Ukraine Pres office, PM reached ceasefire agreement with Russia's Putin * Spokesman, Putin/Poroshnko did not agree ceasefire, Russia not party to crisis * GB Aug Markit/CIPS Serv PMI 60.5 vs prev 59.1. 58.5 exp * DE Aug Markit Services PMI 54.9 vs prev 54.9. 56.4 exp * DE Aug Markit Comp final PMI 53.7 vs prev 54.9 * EZ Aug Markit Services final PMI 53.1 vs prev 53.5. 53.5 exp * EZ Aug Markit Comp PMI 52.5 vs prev 52.8. 52.5 exp * EZ Jul Retail Sales -0.4% m/m, 0.8% y/y vs prev 0.3%/1.9% rvsd -0.4%/0.9% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main themes impacting asset markets on Wednesday were position paring ahead of major events - especially Thursday's ECB decision and Friday's US non-farm payrolls; confusion over whether or not Russia and Ukraine are close to agreeing to a ceasefire and relatively hawkish interpretations of comments made by the RBA and Bank of Canada. * European stock markets bolted higher on reports that Ukraine and Russian leaders had agreed to a "permanent ceasefire". German DAX soared 1.8% higher on the report while EUR/USD rose to 1.3155/60 and the 10-yr German bund yield moved as high as 0.97% in response to the encouraging reports from Ukraine. * Subsequent reports suggested there may have been some misinterpretation of comments from Ukraine officials, but there was still hope a peaceful breakthrough was close at hand. The German DAX managed to close up 1.26% on the day and Wall Street opened around 0.5% higher. * Reports later in the day appeared to contradict the ceasefire reports from earlier in the day - with Ukraine PM Yatseniuk calling the Russian proposed ceasefire plan a "deception" and other analysts opined that the talk of ceasefire proposals was mere posturing ahead of Thursday's NATO Summit and the situation remained fluid and uncertain. * Wall Street stopped running with the Ukraine optimism theme and closed the day flat to slightly lower - while 10-yr UST yield closed 2bps lower at 2.40% after trading as high as 2.46% when safe-havens were sold on ceasefire hopes. * Gold fell to 1,261 on the Ukraine ceasefire hopes before rebounding to close at 1270 up 4 bucks from Tuesday's 1266 close. * Gold was also underpinned by across the board US dollar weakness, as large long USD positions pared back ahead of the ECB and BOJ meetings followed by the US non-farm payrolls on Friday. * Talk of large exporter and option related offers ahead 0r 105.50 encouraged a profit-taking correction lower in USD/JPY and an easing of US yields during the US afternoon session added weight on the pair. USD/JPY closed the day at 104.81 - down 0.3% on the day. * The best performing currencies were AUD and CAD - with AUD the standout. AUD/USD had a steady climb from late in the Asian afternoon and right through the European session, as the market interpreted RBA governor Stevens' comments as relatively hawkish. * AUD was by far the strongest currency on Wednesday despite nearly 1.0% falls in copper and iron ore. * Stevens' comments suggested to the market that the RBA easing cycle is well and truly over - so it is now just a guessing game as to when the tightening cycle begins. It is unlikely the RBA governor was trying to promote that interpretation, but it most certainly underpinned AUD sentiment. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9352 and was set to close the day around 0.9345 up 0.75% on the day. * CAD gained around 0.4% against the USD - with USD/CAD closing at 1.0885 - down from Tuesday's close at 1.0929. Bank of Canada was neutral in their statement following their expected no-change decision - but the market latched on to their altered language regarding Canadian property prices. * Bank of Canada went from being comfortable the housing boom imbalances were rebalancing naturally to commenting that the housing sector was "stronger than anticipated". * CAD was also underpinned by a big jump in Crude oil prices. Brent Crude rose from a 16-month low by bouncing 1.9% to take back a big chunk of the losses made on Tuesday. * No one had a decent explanation why Crude prices fell so hard on Tuesday and the reasons put forth for the big bounce-back on Wednesday were equally as week. Let's just say there is some price volatility in the energy space. * Despite the better than expected HSBC China services PMI data and broad USD weakness - Lon Copper fell 0.9% and NY Copper was down 0.7% on the day. * Iron ore fell to a fresh five-year low on Wednesday. Iron ore was fixed at 85.70 - down 1.1% from Tuesday's fix at 86.70. * EUR/USD remained steady on Wednesday - as the market looks ahead to the ECB meeting later today (Thursday). EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3160 before closing at 1.3152 - up just 0.1% on the day. EZ PMI services and composite PMI data was worse than expected, but was largely ignored by the market. * GBP was the worst performing currency Wednesday despite better than expected UK services PMI data - which came in at a 10-mth high. GBP is weighed down by the uncertainty surrounding the Scotland independence referendum on Sept 18. * GBP/USD closed at 1.6461 - down slightly from Tuesday's close at 1.6469. * US dollar index closed at 82.83 - down 0.2% from Tuesday's close at 82.98. Wrap-up It is difficult to line up price action across all markets, as positioning and position paring ahead of the key ECB meeting and the always important US non-farm payroll data skewed the price action. USD/JPY made a decent correction after failing to hold on to gains above 105.00. The question is whether or not this dip is a buying opportunity or if there is more downside correction - as the market is very long. BOJ decision and statement today might be a catalyst for the next move. There is talk of decent selling interest camped ahead of 105.45 (2014 high) with stops above 105.50. For USD/JPY bulls the best strategy is to buy the break above 105.50 - as a clear break would target a move to at least 107/109. It appears that a growing number of investors are hoping the ECB doesn't announce any fresh easing steps at their meeting later today - so EUR/USD can rally to 1.3200 and provide a better selling opportunity. If too many have the same game plan - EUR/USD rallies will likely be met with plenty of selling and the upper levels will not be reached. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ closed in NY mixed after a confusing session on the back of Ukraine/Russia ceasefire headlines "nonsense." The buy rumour/sell fact reaction to Japan's cabinet appointment saw USD/AXJ come off yesterday afternoon but traders remain circumspect. USD/KRW remains bid with most traders assuming the BOK is on the bid. ECB tonight is not expected to change the landscape while US NFP payroll data tomorrow looms large. USD/KRW traded a 1016.1-1022 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1020. The Kospi closed down 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2505-1.2550 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2516. The Straits Times closed up 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1765-3.1905 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.1800. The KLSE index closed down 0.15%. USD/IDR traded an 11755-11795 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11765. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11781. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 43.595-71 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.60. The PSE index closed up 1.4%. USD/THB traded a 31.98-32.18 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.05. The Set closed up 0.94%. USD/TWD traded a 29.906-928 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 29.91. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1697 slightly higher than the previous 6.1684 fix. The OTC USD/CNY market traded a 6.1407-6.1488 range; last at 6.1411. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1464 - range 6.1455-6.1535. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2240-6.2260. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 60.33-69 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.485. The Sensex closed up 0.45%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 04 Sep 23:00 KR GDP Growth YY* Revised 04 Sep 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment 04 Sep 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock 04 Sep 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 04 Sep 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 04 Sep 01:30 AU Retail Sales 04 Sep 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 04 Sep 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 03:00 JP Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting, No change expected A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets bolted higher on reports that Ukraine and Russian leaders had agreed to a "permanent ceasefire". The German DAX soared 1.8% higher at one stage. Subsequent reports suggested there may have been some misinterpretation of comments from Ukraine officials, but there was still hope a peaceful breakthrough was close at hand. German DAX managed to close up 1.26%; French CAC rose 1.0%; London FTSE gained 0.65%; Milan soared 1.9%; Spanish IBEX closed up 1.2%. * Wall Street opened 0.5% higher before slipping back as some doubts arose on whether or not a Ukraine/Russia ceasefire agreement will be reached. * The VIX index closed at 12.36 - up slightly from Tuesday's close at 12.25. closer look at the commodity market * Brent Crude rose from a 16-month low by bouncing 1.96% to take back a big chunk of the losses made on Tuesday. * No one had a decent explanation why Crude prices fell so hard on Tuesday and the reasons put forth for the big bounce-back on Wednesday were equally as week. Let's just say there is some price volatility in the energy space. * Despite the better than expected HSBC China services PMI data and broad USD weakness - Lon Copper fell 0.9% and NY Copper was down 0.7% on the day. * Iron ore fell to a fresh five-year low on Wednesday. Iron ore was fixed at 85.70 - down 1.15% from Tuesday's fix at 86.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The 10-year German bund yield moved as high as 0.97% in response to the encouraging reports from Ukraine. * Subsequent reports suggested there may have been some misinterpretation of comments from Ukraine officials, but there was still hope a breakthrough was close at hand. German bund yield closed at 0.95% - up 2bps from Tuesday's close. * Reports later in the day appeared to contradict the ceasefire reports from earlier in the day - with Ukraine PM Yatseniuk calling the Russian proposed ceasefire plan a "deception" and other analysts opined that the talk of ceasefire proposals was mere posturing ahead of Thursday's NATO Summit and the situation remained fluid and uncertain. * Wall Street stopped running with the Ukraine optimism theme and the 10-year US Treasury yield closed 2bps lower at 2.39% after trading as high as 2.46% when safe-haven was sold on Ukraine/Russia ceasefire hopes. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.52% unchanged from Tuesday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11820 11860 11830 11830-11850 N/A USD/JPY 105.31 104.72 104.81 INR 60.82 60.79 60.70 60.73-76 N/A EUR/USD 1.3160 1.3122 1.3150 KRW 1021.5 1021.8 1021 1021-1022 N/A EUR/JPY 138.28 137.68 137.82 MYR 3.1885 3.1890 3.1850 3.1840-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.6498 1.6440 1.6461 PHP 43.64 43.60 43.57 43.56-58 N/A USD/CAD 1.0943 1.0871 1.0888 TWD 29.87 29.885 29.87 29.87-88 N/A AUD/USD 0.9352 0.9263 0.9347 CNY 1-mth 6.1685 6.1860 6.1675-90 NZD/USD 0.8332 0.8287 0.8326 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1910-30 USD/SGD 1.2550 1.2505 1.2515 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2240 6.2235-55 USD/THB 32.18 31.98 32.02 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17078 +10 +0.06 10-year 2.40% 2.42% S&P 500 2001 -1 -0.08 2-year 0.52% 0.53% NASDAQ 4573 -25 -0.55 30-year 3.14% 3.18% FTSE 6874 +45 +0.66 Spot Gold($) 1269.60 1265.60 DAX 9626 +119 +1.25 Nymex 95.08 92.88 Nikkei 15728 +60 +0.38 Brent 102.40 100.66 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)