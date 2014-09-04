SYDNEY, Sept 5 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB cuts refi/marginal/depo rates 10bp's, to begin ABS/cov bond buying in Oct * BOE keeps rate steady at 0.5%, QE APP steady at GBP 375b * Draghi decision to cut not unanimous, QE can be private or public sector based * Draghi new measures & tLTRO's will have sizeable impact on balance sheet * Draghi risks to econ outlook on downside, annual HICP inflation expected to remain low; no fiscal stimulus alone sufficient w/o strong structural reforms, doesn't see deflation * Mester Fed is much closer to econ goals than it has been in a long time- econ on firmer ground, should expect wages to rise w/prices not necessarily lead pxs * Fed says to test term deposit facility in Oct, to allow banks early withdrawal of funds * US Challenger Layoffs Aug 40.010k, 46.887k-prev * US ADP National Employment Aug 204.0k, f/c 220k, +212k-prev * US International Trade MM $ Jul -40.55b, f/c -42.2b, -40.81b-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 302k, f/c 300k, 298k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 302.75k, 299.75k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.464m, f/c 2.510m, 2.528m-prev * US Labor Costs Revised Q2 -0.1%, f/c 0.5%, 0.6%-prev * US Productivity Revised Q2 2.3%, f/c 2.5%, 2.5%-prev * US Markit Comp Final PMI Aug 59.7, 60.6-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final Aug 59.5, 58.5-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Aug 59.6, f/c 57.5, 58.7-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Aug 65, f/c 61.2, 62.4-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Aug 57.1, 56-prev * US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Aug 63.8, 64.9-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Aug 57.7, 60.9-prev * CA Trade Balance CAD Jul +2.58b, f/c 1.20b, +1.83b-prev * CA Exports CAD Jul 45.54b, f/c 44.90b, 44.91b-prev * CA Imports CAD Jul 42.96b, f/c 44.00b, 43.08b-prev * Ukraine's Poroshenko says Russia has brutally undermined Ukrainian stability * NATO says Russia has several thousand troops, hundreds of tanks inside Ukraine, calls on Russia to pull back troops from Ukraine * DE Jul Industrial Orders 4.6% m/m vs prev -3.2%. 1.5% exp * Riksbank keeps key repo rate unch at 0.25%, SEK rose against EUR * Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem: risk of l/t low inflation in EZ, no deflation Themes from Thursday * The main theme impacting asset markets in Thursday was the surprisingly strong easing action taken by the ECB. * The ECB surprised just about everyone by announcing both a 10bp cut to all three of its rates along with an asset backed security (ABS) purchasing program - that fell short of full blown QE that involves buying sovereign debt - but exceeded some predictions they might announce "QE-lite" which would have involved the cessation of sterilizing bonds they purchased during the EZ sovereign debt crisis. * The ECB rate cut was predicted by a number of analysts, but the announcement they would start buying ABS's really caught the market by surprise. * Draghi said in his statement the ECB wanted to expand its balance sheet to 2012 levels, but the development of covered bonds; mortgaged backed securities and other asset backed securities is far less developed in Europe than it is in the US - so there might not be a lot for the ECB to buy at first. * On the positive side of the decision by the ECB to buy ABS bundles - it will likely encourage the growth in that market and mitigate the difficulties involved in getting trouble banks to aggressively make commercial loans. * Draghi also indicted that the ECB was still prepared to do more if necessary. * The biggest reaction was in EUR/USD - which collapsed from 1.3130 to below 1.3050 within minutes of the announcement of the across the board rate cut. * After a brief pause ahead of the Draghi press conference - EUR/USD fell again when it was announced the interest rate cuts would be accompanied by the ABS purchasing program. EUR/USD fell as low as 1.2920 before recovering to 1.2945 at the close - down 1.6% on the day. * European equity market investors loved the fact the ECB was more aggressive than anyone was expecting and EZ stock markets soared higher in response. * The German DAX closed 1.0% higher, but it was the peripheral markets that received the biggest boost - with the FT Milan Index exploding 2.8% higher and the Spanish IBEX rising 1.9%. * The European fixed interest reacted by steepening the German bund curve due to expectations the ECB moves might increase inflation pressures in the medium to long term. The 2-yr German bund yield eased to minus 0.061% from 0.015% - while the 10-yr yield edged up to 0.96% from 0.95%. * The move up in 10-yr German bund yield and hopes the ECB moves will stem deflationary pressures in the EZ helped to lift the 10-yr UST yield - which closed up 5bps at 2.45% despite weaker than expected ADP jobs data (plus 206k vs plus 220k exp); slightly higher than expected lower jobless claims and lower than expected revised labor costs. * The 2-yr US Treasury yield edged up 2bps to 0.54%. * Wall Street took the strong lead from Europe and opened 0.5% higher - with the S&P hitting a fresh all-time high at 2,011. Wall Street spent the rest of the session reversing lower, as there was talk of funds looking to move out of US equities and in to European stocks - while others said it was a square-up ahead of the US non-farm payrolls. * The S&P ended 0.15% lower and completed a bearish outside day reversal on the same day it made an all-time high (technically bearish). * The fall in short-term EZ yields helped support EUR-funded carry trade - with the EUR/AUD falling over 1.6% to 1.3840. * AUD/USD managed to make a tiny gain to 0.9349 from Wednesday's close at 0.9347 thanks to the carry trade demand. * USD made solid gains against CHF, JPY and GBP - but the aforementioned carry trade demand resulted in NZD and CAD holding up reasonably well. * USD/JPY closed at 105.26 to take back all of Wednesday's losses and finish the day with a 0.4% gain. USD/JPY traded as high as 105.37 - but talk of very good option related and Japanese exporter selling ahead of 105.50 capped. * GBP/USD fell 0.8% to 1.6330 on Thursday after the BOE left policy on hold as expected. GBP was pressured due to the perception the heavy fall in EUR will negatively impact UK exports and provide the BOE another excuse to tread carefully before considering the start of its tightening cycle. * CAD was the best performing currency on Thursday - with USD/CAD closing at 1.0875 - down 0.1% from Thursday's close at 1.0888. NZD/USD fell a modest 0.2% to 0.8307 - mostly due to AUD/NZD demand putting pressure on NZD. * It is difficult to correlate commodity moves to fundamentals and moves in other asset classes. * Despite the more aggressive than expected ECB easing - gold fell 0.7% to 1,261 as the stronger USD was given as the excuse to sell the precious metal. NY copper gained 0.9% for no obvious reasons. Despite US data showing a bigger drawdown in US Crude oil inventories - NYMEX Crude fell 1.0%. Supposedly the Crude oil price fall was due to the stronger USD, but that didn't impact copper. * The fall in iron ore continued and it the pace of the fall is picking up pace. Iron ore fell to a fresh 5-yr low at 84.30 - down 1.6% from Wednesday's close. * US dollar index closed at 83.77 - up 1.1% from Wednesday's close at 82.86. Wrap-up Draghi said in his press conference the ECB decided to take the "middle road" between full-scale QE that involves sovereign bond purchases and simply talking about the readiness to take drastic action and/or minor action of a symbolic nature. There will be skepticism regarding the medium-term efficacy of the ECB action taken Thursday - but you still have to applaud the ability of Draghi to steer a very difficult ship towards his desired outcomes. There would have been plenty of opposition to asset purchases of any kind and the market was definitely caught off guard by the scale of the ECB action. If nothing else the ECB double-barrel easing has sent EUR lower and that is a very good thing for the struggling EZ economy. Over the past week or two - I have been amazed how many suggestions have come from traders and analysts along the lines EUR/USD was a good buy due to the market being very short and desperately in need of a correction before it was a sell again. During no time over the past few weeks has EUR/USD shown any technical sign the trend lower was in trouble. It may be the case that a skeptical market wasn't all that short EUR/USD heading into the ECB decision and the price action in the wake of the ECB decision would back up that contention. USD/JPY looks poised to break higher, but if the rumors are true about the size of the selling interest ahead of 105.50 - it might need a very strong US payroll outcome and a further rise in US yields to see that level break. It should be a fairly quiet Asian session as all the market's attention will now be focused on the US non-farm payroll report later today. The US jobs data is always an important market mover, but takes on greater importance now that the Fed is preparing the ground for policy normalization and the labor market performance is the key to the timing of such. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board on Friday from its Thursday Asian close. The ECB shocked the market by cutting each of its three main rates by 10bps but it was the announcement of the start of buying asset backed securities that was the clincher. EUR/USD closed the day down nearly 1.6% and below 1.3000. GBP and JPY got caught up in the EUR sell-off moving falling in sympathy but AXJ currencies lagged the EUR slide while commodity currencies were somewhat beneficiaries. The dye has been cast in terms of EZ QE signaling further EUR/USD weakness ahead. Moves in USD/AXJ remain modest and should continue in this fashion. There will be more money chasing yield with Europe and Japan set to offset the United States exit from QE. US non-farm payrolls out tonight. USD/KRW traded a 1017.3-1019.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1019. The Kospi closed up 0.25%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2502-1.2525 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2517. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1725-3.1800 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1780. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/IDR traded an 11755-11765 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11765. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11760. The IDX Composite closed down 0.35%. USD/PHP traded a 43.49-655 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.62. The PSE index closed down 0.0%. USD/THB traded a 31.96-32.05 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.03. The Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 29.88-91 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.91. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1666 slightly lower than the previous 6.1697 fix. The OTC USD/CNY market traded a 6.1339-6.1398 range; last at 6.1386. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.14053- range 6.1378-6.1470. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2200-6.2220. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. USD/INR traded a 60.355-495 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.365. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05 Sep 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 05 Sep 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 05 Sep 00:30 TW Consumer Price Index 05 Sep 00:30 TW Wholesale Price Index 05 Sep 01:00 PH CPI 05 Sep 04:01 MY Imports 05 Sep 04:01 MY Exports 05 Sep 04:01 MY Trade Balance 05 Sep 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 05 Sep 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 05 Sep 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 05 Sep 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 05 Sep 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserves 05 Sep 08:30 HK FX Reserves 05 Sep 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 05 Sep 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 05 Sep 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 22:15 US FRB Gov Powell speaks before a Money Marketeers of NYC A closer look at the equity market * European equity market investors loved the fact the ECB was more aggressive than anyone was expecting and EZ stock markets soared higher in response. * The German DAX closed 1.0% higher and the French CAC rose 1.65%, but it was the peripheral markets that received the biggest boost - with Milan exploding 2.8% higher and the Spanish IBEX rising 1.96%. * The FTSE edged 0.06% higher as a 5%-plus slump in BP shares following a negative ruling in its role in the Gulf oil spill could cost the company another 18bln USD in fines - weighed on the market. * Wall Street took the strong lead from Europe and opened 0.5% higher - with the S&P hitting a fresh all-time high at 2,011. * Wall Street spent the rest of the session reversing lower, as there was talk of funds looking to move out of US equities and in to European stocks - while others said it was a square-up ahead of the US non-farm payrolls. * The S&P ended down 0.15% lower and completed a bearish outside day reversal on the same day it made an all-time high (technically bearish). The Dow closed down 0.05% lower; NASDAQ closed down 0.2% lower at 4562. * The VIX index closed at 12.64 up 2.3% from Wednesday's close at 12.36. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 1.1%. A closer look at the commodity market * It is difficult to correlate commodity moves to fundamentals and moves in other asset classes. * Despite the more aggressive than expected ECB easing - gold fell 0.7% to 1,261 as the stronger USD was given as the excuse to sell the shiny metal. NY copper gained 0.9% for no obvious reasons. Despite US data showing a bigger drawdown in US Crude oil inventories - NYMEX Crude fell 1.05%. Supposedly the Crude oil price fall was due to the stronger USD, but that didn't impact copper. * The fall in iron ore continued and it the pace of the fall is picking up pace. Iron ore fell to a fresh 5-yr low at 84.30 - down 1.6% from Wednesday's close. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The European fixed interest reacted by steepening the German bund curve due to expectations the ECB moves might increase inflation pressures in the medium to long term. The 2-yr German bund yield eased to minus 0.061% from 0.015% - while the 10-yr yield edged up to 0.96% from 0.95%. * The ECB easing and promise there might be more to come saw the spread between German bunds and peripheral debt significantly narrow. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 10bps to 2.17% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 11bps to 2.35%. * The move up in 10-yr German bund yield and hopes the ECB moves will stem deflationary pressures in the EZ helped to lift the 10-yr UST yield - which closed up 5bps at 2.45% despite weaker than expected ADP jobs data (plus 206k vs plus 220k exp); slightly higher than expected jobless claims and lower than expected revised labor costs. * The 2-yr US Treasury yield edged up 2bp to 0.54% OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11825 11835 11790 11830-11845 N/A USD/JPY 105.37 104.75 105.26 INR 60.75 60.75 60.55 60.71-74 N/A EUR/USD 1.3154 1.2920 1.2945 KRW 1019.5 1023.5 1019 1023-1024 N/A EUR/JPY 138.01 135.97 136.25 MYR 3.1840 3.1860 3.1780 3.1925-45 N/A GBP/USD 1.6466 1.6330 1.6330 PHP 43.58 43.65 43.57 43.65-67 N/A USD/CAD 1.0910 1.0821 1.0875 TWD 29.88 29.915 29.88 29.905-91 N/A AUD/USD 0.9393 0.9330 0.9349 CNY 1-mth 6.1695 6.1885 6.1685-95 NZD/USD 0.8352 0.8297 0.8307 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1940 6.1930-50 USD/SGD 1.2558 1.2502 1.2556 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2270 6.2260-75 USD/THB 32.09 31.96 32.08 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17070 -8 -0.05 10-year 2.45% 2.40% S&P 500 1998 -3 -0.15 2-year 0.54% 0.52% NASDAQ 4562 -11 -0.23 30-year 3.21% 3.14% FTSE 6878 +4 +0.06 Spot Gold($) 1261.10 1269.60 DAX 9724 +98 +1.01 Nymex 94.51 95.08 Nikkei 15676 -52 -0.33 Brent 101.82 102.40 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)