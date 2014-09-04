SYDNEY, Sept 5 (IFR) -
Headlines from Thursday Night
* ECB cuts refi/marginal/depo rates 10bp's, to begin ABS/cov bond buying in Oct
* BOE keeps rate steady at 0.5%, QE APP steady at GBP 375b
* Draghi decision to cut not unanimous, QE can be private or public sector based
* Draghi new measures & tLTRO's will have sizeable impact on balance sheet
* Draghi risks to econ outlook on downside, annual HICP inflation expected to
remain low; no fiscal stimulus alone sufficient w/o strong structural reforms,
doesn't see deflation
* Mester Fed is much closer to econ goals than it has been in a long time- econ
on firmer ground, should expect wages to rise w/prices not necessarily lead pxs
* Fed says to test term deposit facility in Oct, to allow banks early withdrawal
of funds
* US Challenger Layoffs Aug 40.010k, 46.887k-prev
* US ADP National Employment Aug 204.0k, f/c 220k, +212k-prev
* US International Trade MM $ Jul -40.55b, f/c -42.2b, -40.81b-prev
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 302k, f/c 300k, 298k-prev
* US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 302.75k, 299.75k-prev
* US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.464m, f/c 2.510m, 2.528m-prev
* US Labor Costs Revised Q2 -0.1%, f/c 0.5%, 0.6%-prev
* US Productivity Revised Q2 2.3%, f/c 2.5%, 2.5%-prev
* US Markit Comp Final PMI Aug 59.7, 60.6-prev
* US Markit Svcs PMI Final Aug 59.5, 58.5-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg PMI Aug 59.6, f/c 57.5, 58.7-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Aug 65, f/c 61.2, 62.4-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Aug 57.1, 56-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Aug 63.8, 64.9-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Aug 57.7, 60.9-prev
* CA Trade Balance CAD Jul +2.58b, f/c 1.20b, +1.83b-prev
* CA Exports CAD Jul 45.54b, f/c 44.90b, 44.91b-prev
* CA Imports CAD Jul 42.96b, f/c 44.00b, 43.08b-prev
* Ukraine's Poroshenko says Russia has brutally undermined Ukrainian stability
* NATO says Russia has several thousand troops, hundreds of tanks inside
Ukraine, calls on Russia to pull back troops from Ukraine
* DE Jul Industrial Orders 4.6% m/m vs prev -3.2%. 1.5% exp
* Riksbank keeps key repo rate unch at 0.25%, SEK rose against EUR
* Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem: risk of l/t low inflation in EZ, no deflation
Themes from Thursday
* The main theme impacting asset markets in Thursday was the surprisingly strong
easing action taken by the ECB.
* The ECB surprised just about everyone by announcing both a 10bp cut to all
three of its rates along with an asset backed security (ABS) purchasing program
- that fell short of full blown QE that involves buying sovereign debt - but
exceeded some predictions they might announce "QE-lite" which would have
involved the cessation of sterilizing bonds they purchased during the EZ
sovereign debt crisis.
* The ECB rate cut was predicted by a number of analysts, but the announcement
they would start buying ABS's really caught the market by surprise.
* Draghi said in his statement the ECB wanted to expand its balance sheet to
2012 levels, but the development of covered bonds; mortgaged backed securities
and other asset backed securities is far less developed in Europe than it is in
the US - so there might not be a lot for the ECB to buy at first.
* On the positive side of the decision by the ECB to buy ABS bundles - it will
likely encourage the growth in that market and mitigate the difficulties
involved in getting trouble banks to aggressively make commercial loans.
* Draghi also indicted that the ECB was still prepared to do more if necessary.
* The biggest reaction was in EUR/USD - which collapsed from 1.3130 to below
1.3050 within minutes of the announcement of the across the board rate cut.
* After a brief pause ahead of the Draghi press conference - EUR/USD fell again
when it was announced the interest rate cuts would be accompanied by the ABS
purchasing program. EUR/USD fell as low as 1.2920 before recovering to 1.2945 at
the close - down 1.6% on the day.
* European equity market investors loved the fact the ECB was more aggressive
than anyone was expecting and EZ stock markets soared higher in response.
* The German DAX closed 1.0% higher, but it was the peripheral markets that
received the biggest boost - with the FT Milan Index exploding 2.8% higher and
the Spanish IBEX rising 1.9%.
* The European fixed interest reacted by steepening the German bund curve due to
expectations the ECB moves might increase inflation pressures in the medium to
long term. The 2-yr German bund yield eased to minus 0.061% from 0.015% - while
the 10-yr yield edged up to 0.96% from 0.95%.
* The move up in 10-yr German bund yield and hopes the ECB moves will stem
deflationary pressures in the EZ helped to lift the 10-yr UST yield - which
closed up 5bps at 2.45% despite weaker than expected ADP jobs data (plus 206k vs
plus 220k exp); slightly higher than expected lower jobless claims and lower
than expected revised labor costs.
* The 2-yr US Treasury yield edged up 2bps to 0.54%.
* Wall Street took the strong lead from Europe and opened 0.5% higher - with the
S&P hitting a fresh all-time high at 2,011.
Wall Street spent the rest of the session reversing lower, as there was talk of
funds looking to move out of US equities and in to European stocks - while
others said it was a square-up ahead of the US non-farm payrolls.
* The S&P ended 0.15% lower and completed a bearish outside day reversal on the
same day it made an all-time high (technically bearish).
* The fall in short-term EZ yields helped support EUR-funded carry trade - with
the EUR/AUD falling over 1.6% to 1.3840.
* AUD/USD managed to make a tiny gain to 0.9349 from Wednesday's close at 0.9347
thanks to the carry trade demand.
* USD made solid gains against CHF, JPY and GBP - but the aforementioned carry
trade demand resulted in NZD and CAD holding up reasonably well.
* USD/JPY closed at 105.26 to take back all of Wednesday's losses and finish the
day with a 0.4% gain. USD/JPY traded as high as 105.37 - but talk of very good
option related and Japanese exporter selling ahead of 105.50 capped.
* GBP/USD fell 0.8% to 1.6330 on Thursday after the BOE left policy on hold as
expected. GBP was pressured due to the perception the heavy fall in EUR will
negatively impact UK exports and provide the BOE another excuse to tread
carefully before considering the start of its tightening cycle.
* CAD was the best performing currency on Thursday - with USD/CAD closing at
1.0875 - down 0.1% from Thursday's close at 1.0888. NZD/USD fell a modest 0.2%
to 0.8307 - mostly due to AUD/NZD demand putting pressure on NZD.
* It is difficult to correlate commodity moves to fundamentals and moves in
other asset classes.
* Despite the more aggressive than expected ECB easing - gold fell 0.7% to 1,261
as the stronger USD was given as the excuse to sell the precious metal. NY
copper gained 0.9% for no obvious reasons. Despite US data showing a bigger
drawdown in US Crude oil inventories - NYMEX Crude fell 1.0%. Supposedly the
Crude oil price fall was due to the stronger USD, but that didn't impact
copper.
* The fall in iron ore continued and it the pace of the fall is picking up pace.
Iron ore fell to a fresh 5-yr low at 84.30 - down 1.6% from Wednesday's close.
* US dollar index closed at 83.77 - up 1.1% from Wednesday's close at 82.86.
Wrap-up
Draghi said in his press conference the ECB decided to take the "middle road"
between full-scale QE that involves sovereign bond purchases and simply talking
about the readiness to take drastic action and/or minor action of a symbolic
nature. There will be skepticism regarding the medium-term efficacy of the ECB
action taken Thursday - but you still have to applaud the ability of Draghi to
steer a very difficult ship towards his desired outcomes. There would have been
plenty of opposition to asset purchases of any kind and the market was
definitely caught off guard by the scale of the ECB action. If nothing else the
ECB double-barrel easing has sent EUR lower and that is a very good thing for
the struggling EZ economy.
Over the past week or two - I have been amazed how many suggestions have come
from traders and analysts along the lines EUR/USD was a good buy due to the
market being very short and desperately in need of a correction before it was a
sell again. During no time over the past few weeks has EUR/USD shown any
technical sign the trend lower was in trouble. It may be the case that a
skeptical market wasn't all that short EUR/USD heading into the ECB decision and
the price action in the wake of the ECB decision would back up that contention.
USD/JPY looks poised to break higher, but if the rumors are true about the size
of the selling interest ahead of 105.50 - it might need a very strong US payroll
outcome and a further rise in US yields to see that level break.
It should be a fairly quiet Asian session as all the market's attention will now
be focused on the US non-farm payroll report later today. The US jobs data is
always an important market mover, but takes on greater importance now that the
Fed is preparing the ground for policy normalization and the labor market
performance is the key to the timing of such. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board on Friday from its Thursday Asian
close. The ECB shocked the market by cutting each of its three main rates by
10bps but it was the announcement of the start of buying asset backed securities
that was the clincher. EUR/USD closed the day down nearly 1.6% and below 1.3000.
GBP and JPY got caught up in the EUR sell-off moving falling in sympathy but AXJ
currencies lagged the EUR slide while commodity currencies were somewhat
beneficiaries. The dye has been cast in terms of EZ QE signaling further EUR/USD
weakness ahead. Moves in USD/AXJ remain modest and should continue in this
fashion. There will be more money chasing yield with Europe and Japan set to
offset the United States exit from QE. US non-farm payrolls out tonight.
USD/KRW traded a 1017.3-1019.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1019. The
Kospi closed up 0.25%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.2502-1.2525 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2517. The
Straits Times closed down 0.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.1725-3.1800 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1780. The
KLSE index closed up 0.2%.
USD/IDR traded an 11755-11765 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11765. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11760. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.35%.
USD/PHP traded a 43.49-655 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.62. The PSE
index closed down 0.0%.
USD/THB traded a 31.96-32.05 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.03. The Set
closed down 0.2%.
USD/TWD traded a 29.88-91 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.91. The Taiex
closed down 0.2%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1666 slightly lower than the previous
6.1697 fix. The OTC USD/CNY market traded a 6.1339-6.1398 range; last at 6.1386.
OTC USD/CNH last at 6.14053- range 6.1378-6.1470. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted
in Asia at 6.2200-6.2220. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%.
USD/INR traded a 60.355-495 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.365. The
Sensex closed down 0.2%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
05 Sep 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves
05 Sep 00:00 PH Forex Reserves
05 Sep 00:30 TW Consumer Price Index
05 Sep 00:30 TW Wholesale Price Index
05 Sep 01:00 PH CPI
05 Sep 04:01 MY Imports
05 Sep 04:01 MY Exports
05 Sep 04:01 MY Trade Balance
05 Sep 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator
05 Sep 05:00 JP Leading Indicator
05 Sep 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
05 Sep 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
05 Sep 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserves
05 Sep 08:30 HK FX Reserves
05 Sep 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth
05 Sep 11:30 IN Deposit Growth
05 Sep 11:30 IN FX Reserves
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
22:15 US FRB Gov Powell speaks before a Money Marketeers of NYC
A closer look at the equity market
* European equity market investors loved the fact the ECB was more aggressive
than anyone was expecting and EZ stock markets soared higher in response.
* The German DAX closed 1.0% higher and the French CAC rose 1.65%, but it was
the peripheral markets that received the biggest boost - with Milan exploding
2.8% higher and the Spanish IBEX rising 1.96%.
* The FTSE edged 0.06% higher as a 5%-plus slump in BP shares following a
negative ruling in its role in the Gulf oil spill could cost the company another
18bln USD in fines - weighed on the market.
* Wall Street took the strong lead from Europe and opened 0.5% higher - with the
S&P hitting a fresh all-time high at 2,011.
* Wall Street spent the rest of the session reversing lower, as there was talk
of funds looking to move out of US equities and in to European stocks - while
others said it was a square-up ahead of the US non-farm payrolls.
* The S&P ended down 0.15% lower and completed a bearish outside day reversal on
the same day it made an all-time high (technically bearish). The Dow closed down
0.05% lower; NASDAQ closed down 0.2% lower at 4562.
* The VIX index closed at 12.64 up 2.3% from Wednesday's close at 12.36.
* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 1.1%.
A closer look at the commodity market
* It is difficult to correlate commodity moves to fundamentals and moves in
other asset classes.
* Despite the more aggressive than expected ECB easing - gold fell 0.7% to 1,261
as the stronger USD was given as the excuse to sell the shiny metal. NY copper
gained 0.9% for no obvious reasons. Despite US data showing a bigger drawdown in
US Crude oil inventories - NYMEX Crude fell 1.05%. Supposedly the Crude oil
price fall was due to the stronger USD, but that didn't impact copper.
* The fall in iron ore continued and it the pace of the fall is picking up pace.
Iron ore fell to a fresh 5-yr low at 84.30 - down 1.6% from Wednesday's close.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* The European fixed interest reacted by steepening the German bund curve due to
expectations the ECB moves might increase inflation pressures in the medium to
long term. The 2-yr German bund yield eased to minus 0.061% from 0.015% - while
the 10-yr yield edged up to 0.96% from 0.95%.
* The ECB easing and promise there might be more to come saw the spread between
German bunds and peripheral debt significantly narrow. The 10-yr Spanish bond
yield fell 10bps to 2.17% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 11bps to 2.35%.
* The move up in 10-yr German bund yield and hopes the ECB moves will stem
deflationary pressures in the EZ helped to lift the 10-yr UST yield - which
closed up 5bps at 2.45% despite weaker than expected ADP jobs data (plus 206k vs
plus 220k exp); slightly higher than expected jobless claims and lower than
expected revised labor costs.
* The 2-yr US Treasury yield edged up 2bp to 0.54%
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11825 11835 11790 11830-11845 N/A USD/JPY 105.37 104.75 105.26
INR 60.75 60.75 60.55 60.71-74 N/A EUR/USD 1.3154 1.2920 1.2945
KRW 1019.5 1023.5 1019 1023-1024 N/A EUR/JPY 138.01 135.97 136.25
MYR 3.1840 3.1860 3.1780 3.1925-45 N/A GBP/USD 1.6466 1.6330 1.6330
PHP 43.58 43.65 43.57 43.65-67 N/A USD/CAD 1.0910 1.0821 1.0875
TWD 29.88 29.915 29.88 29.905-91 N/A AUD/USD 0.9393 0.9330 0.9349
CNY 1-mth 6.1695 6.1885 6.1685-95 NZD/USD 0.8352 0.8297 0.8307
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1940 6.1930-50 USD/SGD 1.2558 1.2502 1.2556
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2270 6.2260-75 USD/THB 32.09 31.96 32.08
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17070 -8 -0.05 10-year 2.45% 2.40%
S&P 500 1998 -3 -0.15 2-year 0.54% 0.52%
NASDAQ 4562 -11 -0.23 30-year 3.21% 3.14%
FTSE 6878 +4 +0.06 Spot Gold($) 1261.10 1269.60
DAX 9724 +98 +1.01 Nymex 94.51 95.08
Nikkei 15676 -52 -0.33 Brent 101.82 102.40
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)