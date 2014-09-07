SYDNEY, Sept 8 (IFR) - News and data from the weekend GBP likely to weaken in Asia as poll shows "YES" ahead in Scotland referendum * Sunday Times YOUGOV poll shows Scotland independence "Yes" vote 2 pts ahead * Poll puts the "yes" campaign on 51%, with the unionists on 49% * The "No" or unionist vote was 22% ahead just a month ago * Strong momentum suggests Scotland independence is a very real possibility * Markets yet to fully price in potential chaos if "YES" vote wins on Sept 18 GBP is likely to selloff first thing on Monday morning after Sunday Times YOUGOV poll showed the "yes" vote for Scotland's independence from the UK ahead for the first time. The momentum towards the "Yes" for Scotland independence is powerful - as one month ago the YOUGOV poll showed the "Yes" vote 22% behind the vote "No" campaign. The markets haven't fully priced in the strong possibility of Scotland independence and the chaos along with huge uncertainty will rattle Britain's financial markets and likely send the GBP screaming lower. Headlines from Friday Night * Obama says sanction on Russia may be lifted if ceasefire lasts * ECB's Praet there were differing degrees of concern on timing for action and on scope among council members, data shows some increase in downside risks * Italy PM Renzi if called on by partners to raise defense spending increase should be exempt from EU budget rules * Irish/Italian 10-yr govt bond yields hit all-time low * Mexico CB keeps rate steady at 3%, balance of risks have improved * US Non-Farm Payrolls Aug +142k, f/c 225k, +212k-prev * US Private Payrolls Aug +134k, f/c 206k, +213k-prev * US U6 Underemployment Aug 12%, 12.2%-prev * US Labor Force Participation Aug 62.8%, 62.9%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Aug 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.1%-prev * US Mfg Payrolls Aug 0k, f/c 19k, 28k-prev * US Government Payrolls Aug +8k, -1k-prev * US Unemployment Rate Aug 6.1%, f/c 6.1%, 6.2%-prev * US Average Workweek Hrs Aug 34.5h, f/c 34.5h, 34.5h-prev * CA Employment Change Aug -11.0k, f/c 10.0k, 41.5k-prev * CA Unemployment Rate Aug 7%, f/c 7%, 7%-prev * CA Full time employment chng Aug -2.3k, 41.6k-prev * CA Part time employment chng Aug -8.7k, -0.1k-prev * CA Participation Rate Aug 66%, f/c 66.1%, 0.2%-prev * CA Labor Productivity Rate Q2 1.8%, f/c 1.6%, -0.1%-prev * CA Ivey PMI Aug 49.1, 50.4-prev * CA Ivey PMI SA* Aug 50.9, f/c 55.3, 54.1-prev * MX Consumer Confidence SA Aug 87.9, 88.1-prev * MX Interest Rate Sep 3%, f/c 3%, 3%-prev * BR IPCA Inflation Index MM Aug 0.25%, f/c 0.25%, 0.01%-prev * BR IPCA Inflation Index YY Aug 6.51%, f/c 6.51%, 6.5%-prev * Ukraine signs ceasefire agreement * DE Jul Industrial output 1.9% vs prev 0.4% rvsd. 0.3% exp * FR Aug Consumer confidence 86 vs prev 86. 85 exp * CH Q2 Industrial Orders 5.1% vs prev 4.9% rvsd * EZ Q2 GDP 0.0% q/q, 0.7% y/y vs prev 0.0%/0.7% rvsd. 0.0%, 0.7% exp Themes from Friday * The main theme across asset markets on Friday was a choppy, but in the end a muted reaction to worse than expected US non-farm payroll data. * The markets all but ignored news that pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire - which was welcomed but not seen as an end to the crisis. * The immediate knee-jerk reaction to the weak headline jobs number was predictable. S&P futures sold off; the USD lurched lower and UST yields eased. * A closer examination of the US payroll report revealed there were a few things to like about the results including a 0.2% rise in the hourly earnings a fall in the unemployment rate to 6.1% from 6.2% and a broad measure of joblessness that includes those who want to work but have given up searching fell to 12% - its lowest level since 2009. * It was also pointed out by economists that the August US jobs report tends to undershoot expectations and is often open to upward revisions in later months. * By the end of the day Wall Street saw the US payroll report as being more "Goldilocks" than anything else - and the S&P closed the day around up 0.50% for a fresh all-time high close - after being down 0.35% earlier in the session. * Wall Street was also encouraged by a slightly dovish shift in Fed expectations - with the futures market pricing in slightly less of a chance of a June 2015 Fed rate hike - while still pricing in a July 2015 rate hike. * This resulted in a steepening of the UST yield curve with the 2-yr yield easing 3bps to 0.51% and the 10-yr yield firming 1bp to 2.46%. * The USD recovered most of the knee-jerk losses in the wake of the headline US jobs report and closing the day barely changed from Thursday's close. * The 10-year Treasury yield traded as low as 2.38% in the initial reaction to the US payrolls before closing at 2.45%. * EUR/USD rose to 1.2990 from 1.2945 after the headline US jobs number before closing at 1.2949 - up a measly 4 pips from Thursday's close at 1.2945. * USD/JPY fell from 105.26 to as low as 104.68 after the US payroll date before closing at 105.09 - down just 0.16% from Thursday's close at 105.26. * Once again it was the carry trade currencies that outperformed on the day - AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9403 before closing at 0.9379 - up 0.3%. NZD/USD was the next best performing currency closing at 0.8327 - up 0.2%. * CAD lagged AUD and NZD after Canada's jobs data also disappointed with employment falling 11k versus expectations of a 10k rise. USD/CAD closed at 1.0880 - slightly higher than Thursday's close at 1.0875. * GBP/USD closed at 1.6332 - unchanged from Thursday's close - as uncertainty over the Scottish referendum continued to weigh on GBP sentiment. * Commodities were mixed - with gold rising 9 bucks to 1,269 and NY copper rising 0.6%. Meanwhile the downtrends in Crude and iron ore continued - with NYMEX Crude falling 1.2%; Brent Crude falling 0.8% and iron ore hitting a fresh 5-year low at 83.60 - down 0.8% from Thursday's close at 84.30. * The US dollar index closed at 83.76 down 0.1% from Thursday's close at 83.82. Wrap-up It might be a fiery start to the week in early Asia, as the latest Sunday Times YOUGOV poll showing the vote "Yes" to Scotland independence ahead of the unionists "No" vote for the first time. The GBP will likely selloff across the board and the UK financial markets will be rattled when they open later on Monday, as the market will be forced to price in the possibility of Scotland leaving the UK - a prospect that seemed extremely remote a month ago. The UK bookmakers still show 2/1 odds that Scotland voters will vote yes for independence, but that is way shorter than the 4 and 5/1 odds shown last week. The US non-farm payroll data released on Friday was a bit disappointing, but the markets have largely shrugged off the lower than expected job creation, as other aspects of the employment report were healthy; other recent US data have been stronger than expected and the labor components of other data have pointed to a better US labor market. The Fed paper that was posted on the Fed website on Thursday suggested the authors of the report believed that much of the weakness in the US labor stats regarding long-term employment is of a structural nature and less of a cyclical nature. If Fed Chair Yellen and the contingent of dovish FOMC voters start seeing the US payroll reports through that filter - than the bar of expectations for the US labor market performance will be lowered and the chance of Fed rate hikes sooner than later will be increased. AUD remains stubbornly strong despite a broadly strengthening US dollar and falling commodity prices/terms of trade. This must be starting to really annoy the RBA - as the central banks thought that a hawkish turn in Fed expectations accompanied with a heightened demand for USD would send AUD/USD lower as sure as night follows day. AUD has outperformed the USD over the past five weeks and AUD has broken above some key levels against currencies such as JPY, EUR, NZD and GBP. If AUD/USD manages to break and hold above key resistance at 0.9505 - the RBA will really have a problem as the market will start talking "parity" again. USD/JPY managed to close the week above 105.00, but we probably need to see a close above 105.50 for momentum higher to accelerate. USD/JPY is trending higher and EUR/USD is trending lower - do buying USD dips against currencies other than the surprisingly strong AUD remains the favoured strategy. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ eased modestly through NDF and OTC markets on Friday night after a soft US payrolls number. Many however were prepared to look through the August result as August historically tends to undershoot expectations. This allowed Wall Street to post a modest gain of around 0.5%. Modest US Dollar was seen against chronic recent underperformers EUR and JPY while once again the AUD came out on top. Weekend news is all about the Scottish independence referendum and we might see an initial GBP knee-jerks sell-off on the back of the latest opinion polls. Asia will take its cue from China trade data. * USD/KRW traded a 1022-1027.3 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1024.2. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2542-1.2567 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2546. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1815-3.1945 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.1840. The KLSE index closed down 0.0%. * USD/IDR traded an 11750-11780 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11755. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11770. The IDX Composite closed up 0.25%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.63-715 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.66. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. * USD/THB traded a 32.07-32.15 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.09. The Set closed up 0.05%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.92-96 range in Asia on Friday; last at 29.925. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1707 slightly lower than the previous 6.1666 fix. The OTC USD/CNY market traded a 6.1375-6.1455 range; last at 6.1412. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1450- range 6.1429-6.1500. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2270-6.2280. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. * USD/INR traded a 60.38-52 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.38. The Sensex closed down 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 08 Sep 23:50 JP GDP QQ Pvt Consmp Rev 08 Sep 23:50 JP GDP Cap Ex Rev 08 Sep 23:50 JP GDP Revised 08 Sep CN Trade Balance 08 Sep CN Exports 08 Sep CN Imports 08 Sep 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 08 Sep 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 08 Sep 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll 08 Sep 09:00 MY Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European markets were mixed, as they were impacted by the immediate, negative reaction to the US jobs report and closed before the Wall Street rebound. * The London FTSE was held back by a 1.0% fall in the FTSE mining index and closed the day down 0.3%. German DAX rose 0.2%; French CAC eased 0.2%; Milan closed 0.1% lower while the Spanish IBEX ended the day with a 0.4% gain. * For the week FTSE gained 0.5%; German DAX soared 2.9%; French CAC rose 2.4%; Milan closed the week up a whopping 4.6% and Spanish IBEX powered 3.9% higher * By the end of the day Wall Street saw the US payroll report as being more "Goldilocks" than anything else and Wall Street was also encouraged by a slightly dovish shift in Fed expectations * For the week the Dow edged up 0.3%; the S&P gained 0.2% while the NASDAQ eked out a 0.06% gain. * The VIX index closed at 12.09 - down 4.3% from Thursday's close at 12.64. For the week the VIX barely moved from the previous Friday close at 11.98. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed down 0.4% on Friday - and 0.4% lower for the week. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed on Friday - with gold rising 9 bucks to 1,269 and NY copper rising 0.6%. Meanwhile the down-trends in Crude and iron ore continued - with NYMEX Crude falling 1.2%; Brent Crude falling 0.8% and iron ore hitting a fresh 5-year low at 83.60 - down 0.8% from Thursday's close at 84.30. * For the week gold fell 1.4%; Lon Copper edged 0.1% lower; NY copper rose 0.7%; Brent Crude fell 2.3%; NYMEX Crude slid 2.8% and iron ore plunged 5.0%. Since the 6th of August - iron ore is down around 13%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ peripheral yields continued to fall and at the same time narrow against German bunds. The aggressive move by the ECB Thursday sparked expectations it is only a matter of time before the ECB starts buying sovereign bonds. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield slid 11bps to a fresh all-time low at 2.05%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 10bps to 2.25% while the 10-yr German bund yield eased 3bps to 0.93%. * The US payroll data resulted in a slightly dovish shift in Fed expectations - with the futures market pricing in slightly less of a chance of a June 2015 Fed rate hike - while still pricing in a July 2015 rate hike. * This resulted in a steepening of the USD yield curve with the 2-yr yield easing 3bps to 0.50% and the 10-yr yield firming 1bps to 2.46% after trading as low as 2.38% in the wake of the US jobs data. * The 10-yr Treasury yield rose 12bps from last week's close at 2.34%; the 2-yr Treasury yield rose 2bps from last week's close at 0.49%. The week ahead - Quiet event week with RBNZ OCR and China data the main focus. The past week was full of economic and central bank events, but the coming week is a bit light on both. The RBNZ OCR will be the key c/bank event in the week ahead. NZD has been taking a beating over the past eight weeks - falling over 6% against AUD in that time - as there has been a significant dovish turn in RBNZ expectations. RBNZ signaled a pause in July and no one expects them to hike rates from the current 3.5% setting on Thursday. The market will focus in whether or not the RBNZ agrees with the sharply dovish turn in RBNZ expectations. If RBNZ clearly signals there is more tightening needed to balance the NZ economy - NZD could stage a decent recovery. If the RBNZ confirms the market's dovish RBNZ view and negative NZ economy view - NZD will continue trending lower. It will be a light week for US data with Tuesday's Housing Starts and Friday's Retail Sales and UoM sentiment the only key data points on the menu. It will be pretty quiet for Euro-zone data as well - with German CPI on Thursday and EZ IP on Friday being the highlights. It is a pretty full calendar in Japan starting Monday with C/A and GDP. The market is expecting Japan Q2 GDP to be revised to minus 1.8% Q/Q and minus 7.0% Y/Y from the previous estimates of minus 1.7% and minus 6.8%. If the numbers come in worse it will elevate expectations the BOJ will have to ease before the end of 2014. BOJ Minutes will be released on Tuesday followed Wednesday by Machinery Orders and Friday with Industrial Production. The key events in Australia will be ANZ Job Ads on Monday; NAB Business Survey on Tuesday and the key Aus jobs data on Thursday. China Trade data will be out on Monday and the market is expecting plus 8.0% for exports and plus 1.7% for imports. If the numbers come in weaker than expected it will increase China fears; weigh on AXJ currencies and the AUD - while raising expectations Chinese authorities will introduce more easing to maintain the 2014 growth target at 7.5%. Also out from China in the week ahead will be loan data and CPI (Thursday) - while Urban Investment; IP and Retail Sales will be out next Saturday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 7 September 2014 Equities S&P continues to trend higher, but momentum is weak and bearish divergence is still showing up in the daily slow stochastics. A fall below the 20-dmaq at 1,975 would suggest another correction is underway. The close above 2,006 was bullish and suggests the trend higher still has legs. {Last 2,008} Nikkei: The daily moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but we have seen this before and the follow-through disappoints and choppy range trading ensues. Best strategy is or a small long with a stop below the 20-dma at 15,465. {Last 15,669} ASX: The daily moving average studies warn that the ASX has stopped trending higher, but the technical pictures isn't bearish either. Key support found at the 38.2 fibo (5,425/5,679 move at 5,582). A break back above 5,680 would likely resume the trend higher. A break below 5580 targets 50-dma at 5554. {Last 5599} Commodities Gold has commenced trending lower - according to the daily moving average studies. While the 200-dma at 1,285 contains rallies - Gold is poised to test the early June double bottom around 1,240. {Last 1,268} Lon Copper consolidated last week and gave no technical signals of any consequence. It isn't trending, but it could start to trend lower if it breaks and closes below the Aug 14 low at 6,821. A break above 7,110 would restore a bullish outlook. {Last 6,975} FX EUR/USD continues to trend lower and the trend continues to accelerate. The daily moving average studies turned bearish in mid-July when EUR/USD was above 1.3550 and it has been trending lower since - in what has been one of the better FX trends since the start of 2014. Even though there is bullish divergence in the daily slow stochs - the target of the current trend is the July 2013 low at 1.2755. {Last 1.2949} USD/JPY is trending higher and the trend accelerated last week. The 10-dma has held all pullbacks since the trend higher commenced on Aug 19 and that reading comes in at 104.50. While the 10-dma holds - USD/JPY targets levels above 107.50. {Last 105.09} AUD/USD might be trending higher, as the 5-day; 10-day and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and are pointing in the right direction. AUD/USD tested the 61.8 fibo of the 0.9506/0.9235 move at 0.9402 on Friday and the subsequent pullback validates that level as key resistance. Major resistance is at the July 1 high at 0.9506. A break below the 20-dma at 0.9316 would negate bullish signals and suggest more 0.9235/0.9400ish range trading ahead. {Last 0.9379} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11815 11800 11780 11760-11780 N/A USD/JPY 105.71 104.68 105.09 INR 60.78 60.75 60.50 60.51-54 N/A EUR/USD 1.2990 1.2922 1.2949 KRW 1026 1027.3 1023.5 1025-1026 N/A EUR/JPY 136.62 135.82 136.10 MYR 3.1910 3.1890 3.1820 3.1825-45 N/A GBP/USD 1.6340 1.6281 1.6332 PHP 43.68 43.66 43.56 43.57-59 N/A USD/CAD 1.0903 1.0841 1.0880 TWD 29.90 29.91 29.86 29.88-89 N/A AUD/USD 0.9403 0.9333 0.9379 CNY 1-mth 6.1665 6.1660 6.1650-65 NZD/USD 0.8348 0.8270 0.8327 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1940 6.1905-20 USD/SGD 1.2567 1.2521 1.2537 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2240-60 USD/THB 32.15 31.98 31.98 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17137 +67 +0.39 10-year 2.46% 2.45% S&P 500 2008 +10 +0.50 2-year 0.51% 0.54% NASDAQ 4583 +21 +0.45 30-year 3.23% 3.21% FTSE 6855 -23 -0.33 Spot Gold($) 1268.50 1261.10 DAX 9747 +23 +0.23 Nymex 93.29 94.51 Nikkei 15669 -7 -0.05 Brent 100.82 101.82 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)