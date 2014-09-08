SYDNEY, Sept 9 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * US Consumer credit rises USD 26.01b vs f/c 17.35b biggest rise since Nov 2001 * ECB's Nowotny quality more important than quantity in ECB's new ABS purchase pgm, say we have to be careful to not get ahead of ourselves * Bank of Italy to widen definition of collateral to borrow ECB funds * European bank test results date likely later than Oct 17 * Spain's Econ minister says Spain will revise upwards growth f/c for '14/'15 * US Employment Trends Aug 121.29, 120.62-prev * US Consumer Credit Jul 26.01b, f/c 17.35b, 18.81b-prev * CA Building Permits MM Jul 11.8%, f/c -10%, 16.4%-prev * EU put Russian oil companies Rosneft, Transneft & Gazprom on sanctions list * Swiss Aug unemployment rate 3.0%, adj 3.2% vs prev 2.9%/3.2%. 3.0%/3.2% exp * DE Jul exports sa 4.7% vs prev 0.90%. 0.50% exp * DE Jul imports sa -1.8% vs prev 4.5%. -0.1% exp * DE Jul trade balance 22.2bn vs prev 16.4bn rvsd. 16.8bn exp * Swiss Aug CPI 0.0% m/m, 0.1% y/y vs prev -0.4%/0.0%. -0.1%/.0% exp * Swiss Jul Retail sales -0.6% y/y vs prev 3.3% rvsd * GB Aug Halifax house prices +0.1% m/m, +9.7% 3m/y/y vs prev 1.2% rvsd/10.2% * EZ Sept Sentix index -9.8 vs prev 2.7%. 2.0% exp Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was US dollar strength due to a number of factors - including uncertainty surrounding the Sept 18 Scotland independence referendum. * The USD was also supported by the very weak Japan data early in the day, which was followed by startling weak EZ SENTIX and a much larger than expected rise in US consumer credit. * What gave the USD a real kick higher was a San Francisco Fed research paper suggesting that market pricing and expectations were more dovish than the Fed's projections and what model=based projections were indicating based on the stronger run of US data. * The stronger USD weighed on energy shares - which led Wall Street a bit lower and the San Francisco Fed paper didn't help sentiment either. The Dow closed down 0.15% and the S&P fell 0.3% on Monday. * Obviously it was the fall in GBP/USD in early Asia that led the USD higher, but later in the day it was broad USD strength that was the main driver of the FX and other markets. * In fact the catalysts for USD strength during the US session were sudden falls in BRL and AUD - that was followed by a stop loss run higher in USD/JPY. * The focus on broad USD strength sparked heavy unwinding of carry trades - with USD/BRL soaring close to 1.5% at one stage trading to 2.2730 from 2.2400 before settling around 2.2655 down 1.15% on the day. * While GBP was the worst performing major currency on Monday - falling 1.4% against USD - AUD didn't fare much better closing down 1.0% at 0.9282. * The heavy fall in iron ore process has started to raise alarm bells regarding the potential impact to the Australian economy from the combination of falling commodities and a rising currency. * GBP traded as low as 1.6098 before closing at 1.6106, as the Scotland secession concerns weighed heavily. But for some reason there wasn't much of a reaction in other UK markets on an open/close basis - as London FTSE closed down only 0.3% and the UK gilt yields closed not far from where they closed on Friday before the YOUGOV opinion poll. * US Treasury yields moved lower earlier in the day due to the uncertainty surrounding the Scotland referendum before reversing higher during the US session. The 2-yr yield ended the day 2bps higher at 0.53% and the 10-yr yield closed the day at 2.47% up 1bp from Friday's close and well up from the 2.42% hit earlier in the day. * The rise in US Treasury yields helped spark a huge rush into USD/JPY - with stops tripped above 105.75 to a fresh six year high at 106.09. USD/JPY closed at 106.02 - up 0.9% on the day. * EUR/USD fell to a fresh 14-month low at 1.2881 before closing at 1.2894 - down 0.4%. EUR received some support from unwinding of EUR/GBP and EUR/AUD shorts. * The stronger US dollar weighed on oil and gold - with Brent Crude falling below 100 at one stage (first time in 14 months) and closing 0.6% lower at 100.25; NYMEX Crude closed down 0.1% and gold was down 1.1% at 1,255. * Copper held up reasonably well with Lon copper gaining 0.2% while NY copper closed flat. * The US dollar index closed at 84.29 - up 0.7% from Friday's close. Wrap-up The US dollar trend higher appears to be solidifying and could be ready to accelerate. The rise and close in USD/JPY above 105.50 might be significant, as hybrid option plays that assumed USD/JPY would remain range-bound for awhile longer could be forced into stop-loss mode. In other words the higher USD/JPY goes - the higher USD/JPY will go. A few closes above 106.00 will have the market targeting 110.00 - especially as the GPIF are bound to be heavy USD/JPY buyers in the weeks/months ahead and it will become clearer that the Fed and BOJ are on divergent monetary policy paths. A second look at the US non-farm payroll data on Friday suggests the employment picture isn't weak enough to materially change Fed expectations and with most other US data coming in stronger than expected - the impact of the weaker headline US jobs number has faded already. Judging by the close on the FTSE - it appears that there is some skepticism the weekend YOUGOV poll on the Scottish referendum is pointing to a momentum swing that will result in Scotland parting ways with the United Kingdom. Bookmakers still have the "YES" for independence result at around 2/1 and unless that narrows - we might not see GBP/USD fall below support at 1.6005 (50% of 1.4814/1.7192) unless it is swept lower by broad USD weakness. The heavy fall in AUD/USD over the past 24 hours is a bit surprising. AUD was sold against every currency except GBP and there didn't seem to be a single catalyst for the fall. The weaker than expected China import data is being used as an excuse, but it didn't spark any reaction at the time of the release. It could simply be a case of an over-abundance of AUD longs playing the carry trade and the market has decided the USD is the only currency to be long at the moment. It could also be the realization that the higher AUD goes - the more harm it can do to the Aus economy - as key commodity prices continue to fall. The NAB Business Survey today could spark some interest. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open sharply higher on Tuesday after the US Dollar posted strong gains across the board on Monday night. You can pick a variety of reasons for the move but overall it is a continuation of US Dollar strength that kicked in as US players returned to their desk from the long northern hemisphere summer holidays last Tuesday. Sure there are lots of things going on but it is hard to ignore the broad based US Dollar strength led by USD/JPY and EUR/USD. USD/AXJ went bid overnight on the break in USD/JPY above 105.50 and held its bid tone into the close. What would be worrying for most today is the fact that the US Dollar closed on its high against everything. * USD/KRW South Korean markets closed on Monday mid Autumn Festival. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2526-1.2545 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2540. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1700-3.1790 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.1730. The KLSE index closed up 0.14%. * USD/IDR traded an 11720-11730 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11730. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11722. The IDX Composite closed up 0.56%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.54-60 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.54. The PSE index closed up 0.7%. * USD/THB traded a 31.98-32.015 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.01. The Set closed up 0.0%. * USD/TWD Taiwanese markets closed on Monday mid Autumn Festival. * USD/CNY Chinese markets closed on Monday mid Autumn Festival. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1346- range 6.1340-6.1415. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2270-6.2280. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. * USD/INR traded a 60.20-31 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.30. The Sensex closed up 1.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 09 Sep 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 09 Sep 01:30 AU Housing Finance 09 Sep 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 09 Sep 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 09 Sep 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence Index 09 Sep 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 09 Sep 08:00 TW Trade Balance 09 Sep 08:00 TW Exports of Goods Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:50 JP BOJ Aug Meeting Minutes A closer look at the equity market * All eyes were on the London FTSE after the surprise weekend poll showed the "YES" for Scotland independence campaign ahead for the first time. The FTSE was down around 1.0% at one stage before closing down just 0.3%. Companies with ties with Scotland closed lower, but it was hardly a chaotic reaction. * The German DAX closed up 0.1%; the French CAC eased 0.26%; the FT Milan Index closed 0.47% lower and the Spanish IBEX fell 0.4%. * The stronger USD weighed on energy shares - which led Wall Street a bit lower and the San Francisco Fed paper didn't help sentiment either. * The VIX index closed at 12.66 - up 4.7% from Friday's close at 12.09. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 1.4%. A closer look at the commodity market * The stronger US dollar weighed on oil and gold - with Brent Crude falling below 100 at one stage (first time in 14 months) and closing 0.6% lower at 100.25; NYMEX Crude closed down 0.1% and gold was down 1.1% at 1,255. * Copper held up reasonably well; Lon copper gained 0.2%; NY copper closed flat. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The nerves surrounding the upcoming Scotland independence vote didn't have a huge impact on the UK gilt market. UK banks were actively issuing in Monday's market, as they sought to secure funds ahead of the vote in case the "YES" campaign was successful. The 2-yr UK gilt yield closed 3bps lower at 0.78% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 1bp to 2.47%. * Peripheral yields wandered higher on Monday to correct some of the steep falls last week. The 10-year Spanish bond yield closed up 4bps at 2.09% and the 10-yr Italian yield closed up 4bps at 2.29%. 10-yr German bund closed up 1bp at 0.94%. * US Treasury yields moved lower earlier in the day due to the uncertainty surrounding the Scotland referendum before reversing higher during the US session - when the SF fed paper caused a hawkish shift in Fed expectations. The 2-yr Treasury yield ended the day 2bps higher at 0.53% and the 10-yr yield closed the day at 2.47% up 1bp from Friday's close and well up from the 2.42% hit earlier in the day. The week ahead - Quiet event week with RBNZ OCR and China data the main focus The past week was full of economic and central bank events, but the coming week is a bit light on both. The RBNZ OCR will be the key c/bank event in the week ahead. NZD has been taking a beating over the past eight weeks - falling over 6% against AUD in that time - as there has been a significant dovish turn in RBNZ expectations. RBNZ signaled a pause in July and no one expects them to hike rates from the current 3.5% setting on Thursday. The market will focus in whether or not the RBNZ agrees with the sharply dovish turn in RBNZ expectations. If RBNZ clearly signals there is more tightening needed to balance the NZ economy - NZD could stage a decent recovery. If the RBNZ confirms the market's dovish RBNZ view and negative NZ economy view - NZD will continue trending lower. It will be a light week for US data with Tuesday's Housing Starts and Friday's Retail Sales and UoM sentiment the only key data points on the menu. It will be pretty quiet for Euro-zone data as well - with German CPI on Thursday and EZ IP on Friday being the highlights. In Japan BOJ Minutes will be released on Tuesday followed Wednesday by Machinery Orders and Friday with Industrial Production. The key events in Australia will be NAB Business Survey on Tuesday and the key Aus jobs data on Thursday. (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)