SYDNEY, Sept 10 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * Fed's Tarullo calls for exempting community banks from Volcker rule, can tailor capital requirements for specific insurance products not offered by banks * US Trsy official says REIT's pose potential incremental risks to FHLB system * BOE's Carney EZ shows what happens if you do not have all components needed for CCY union * BOE's Carney says if we need to raise or lower rates before election, will do what is needed * Moody's Changes outlook of Brazil's rating to negative from stable; affirms govt bond rating * US NFIB Business Optimism Index Aug 96.1, 95.7-prev * US JOLTS Job Openings Jul +4.673m, +4.675m-prev * CA House Starts, Annualized Aug 192.4k, f/c 195.0k, 199.8k-prev * MX Headline Inflation Aug 0.36%, f/c 0.3%, 0.28%-prev * GB Jul Industrial Output +0.5% m/m, +1.7% y/y vs prev 0.3%/1.2%. 0.2%/1.3% exp * GB Jul Mfg Output +0.3% m/m, +2.2% y/y vs prev 0.3%/1.9%. 0.3%/2.2% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets in Tuesday was a hawkish shift in Fed expectations leading to a heavy selloff in all things related to emerging markets - including EM stock markets; EM currencies; the AUD and commodities. * EM's assets; currencies and currencies related to EM have seen heavy investor buying over the past two months, but this week has seen a large unwinding of those positions ahead of what many see as a hawkish FOMC event next week. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index down around 2.3% while EM ccys were down across the board. * The main feature of the FX market was a heavy unwinding of carry trade strategies - with EUR/AUD plunging around 1.2%. * AUD was by far the worst performing currency on Tuesday after being the best performing currency last week and the best in the month of August as well. * In other words the AUD was the biggest beneficiary of the insatiable need for carry trades and is now the biggest decliner - as the carry trade strategies unwind ahead of the Fed meeting next week. * AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9188 and was set to close just below 0.9210 - down 0.82% on the day. * The other feature of the FX market was a return of volatility, as the moves in major currencies were choppy and at times very difficult to explain. * The hawkish shift in Fed expectations has the US dollar broadly higher for most of the day, but there was a nasty USD selloff/reversal lower late in the US trading session that wasn't accompanied by a fundamental catalyst. * The late USD selling was led by a reversal higher in EUR/USD. EUR/USD traded as low as 1.2859 during the European session before sovereign related buying and heavy liquidation of EUR-funded carry trades pushed EUR/USD back to 1.2900/20. * Just before Wall Street closed - the EUR/USD shot up to 1.2958 before closing at 1.2945 - up 0.4% on the day. * USD/JPY traded as high as 106.47 due to rising US yields; hawkish shift ion Fed expectations and broadly stronger USD. * Talk of option related selling ahead of 106.50 capped and the late USD selloff had USD/JPY back at 106.20 into the close - up 0.15% on the day. * USD/CAD traded above 1.1030 at one stage before the broad USD selloff late in the session pushed it back to 1.0985 - around 0.5% down from the high. USD/CAD closed at 1.0985 - up 0.1% from Monday's close. * GBP/USD traded down to 1.6060 when the USD was higher across the board and another opinion poll (TNS) showed the Scotland Independence campaign was a dead heat between the YES and NO camps. * Hawkish comments from BOE's Carney (interest rate hike was possible next Spring regardless of UK elections helped to provide a base, but it was the broad USD selloff that was behind GBP/USD rebounding to 1.6104 at the close - unchanged from Monday's close. * Wall Street was dominated by Apple after the tech mammoth introduced their new iPhone and smart-watch. Apple shares led Wall Street slightly higher early in the session when Apple soared 5.0% higher after the new product unveiling. The rally faded through the session and Apple ended up around 0.4% lower on the day. * Wall Street was weighed down by hawkish shift in Fed expectations and the subsequent rise in US Treasury yields due to that shift. * The hawkish shift in Fed expectations pushed the 10-yr US Treasury yield to 2.50% - the highest level in a month. The 2-yr yield rose 4bps to 0.56%. * It was another rough day for commodities, as NY and Lon copper plunged 2.0%; Brent Crude fell 1.0% and iron ore continued its slide - falling 0.5% to 83.20. * Gold fell below 1,250 at one stage to 1,247 when the USD was strong across the board - but the late USD selloff pushed gold back to 1255 - unchanged on the day * The US dollar index closed at 84.15 - down 0.1% from Monday's close at 84.23 and 0.4% down from the high hit earlier in the day at 84.52. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ ended up higher across the board despite the US Dollar paring some gains late in the night. Big unwinding of long held carry trades dominated the session with the AUD hit from all sides as its "Teflon" image finally comes to an end. Overall the market is being "nudged' on US interest rate expectations with the Fed papers leaning heavily on the side that rates will go up sooner than expected. Leveraged players have been forced to pare heavy positioning on the later than expected view that had gathered credence over the last few months. The Fed's paper (last week) on structural stagnation has taken time to resonate but the follow-up paper on Monday night seems to have been the clincher for many. The word on the street now is that the Fed will change its "considerable time" message in terms of rate normalization at next week's Fed meeting. USD/KRW South Korean markets were again closed on Tuesday for the mid Autumn Festival. USD/SGD traded a 1.2581-1.2622 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2607. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1855-3.1935 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.1920. The KLSE index closed up 0.16%. USD/IDR traded an 11750-11772 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11765. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11754. The IDX Composite closed down 0.95%. USD/PHP traded a 43.66-76 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.71. The PSE index closed down 0.85%. USD/THB traded a 32.06-14 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.12. The Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 29.935-96 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.958. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1520 sharply lower than the previous 6.1707 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1317-70 range in Asia; last at 6.1370. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1379- range 6.1325-6.1410. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2240-6.2260. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. USD/INR traded a 60.405-66 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.61. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 10 Sep 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 10 Sep 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 10 Sep 00:30 AU Consumer Sentiment Index 10 Sep 01:00 PH Exports Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 05:00 JP BOJ Deputy Gov Iwata speaks at news conference in Kanazawa A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets moved lower on Tuesday, as investors were cautious with no obvious catalysts sparking market moves - except a hawkish shift in Fed expectations. * The London FTSE edged 0.1% lower; German DAX and French CAC fell 0.5%; Milan closed down 0.7% and the Spanish IBEX slid 1.36%. * The VIX index closed at 13.50 - up 6.6% from Monday's close at 12.66. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 1.9%. A closer look at the commodity market * It was another rough day for commodities, as NY and Lon copper plunged 2.0%; Brent Crude fell close to 1.0%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Euro-zone yields popped higher on Tuesday due to position paring. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield soared 11bps to 2.20%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 8bps to 2.37%; the 10-yr German jumped 6bps to 1.00% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield were unchanged at 2.48%. * The hawkish shift in Fed expectations pushed the 10-yr US Treasury yield to 2.50% - the highest level in a month. The 2-yr UST yield rose 4bps to 0.56%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11845 11885 11860 11855-11875 N/A USD/JPY 106.47 105.94 106.20 INR 61.01 61.22 60.95 61.15-18 N/A EUR/USD 1.2958 1.2859 1.2937 KRW 1035.5 1038 1034.7 1036.2-1037 N/A EUR/JPY 137.50 136.65 137.42 MYR 3.2020 3.2120 3.1975 3.2080-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6157 1.6060 1.6104 PHP 43.80 43.85 43.76 43.84-86 N/A USD/CAD 1.1032 1.0964 1.0985 TWD 29.95 29.98 29.95 29.96-98 N/A AUD/USD 0.9288 0.9188 0.9203 CNY 1-mth 6.1640 6.1610 6.1600-15 NZD/USD 0.8286 0.8224 0.8244 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1845-65 USD/SGD 1.2646 1.2581 1.2626 CNY 1-yr 6.2280 6.2240 6.2250-70 USD/THB 32.155 32.06 32.075 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17014 -97 -0.57 10-year 2.50% 2.47% S&P 500 1988 -13 -0.65 2-year 0.56% 0.53% NASDAQ 4552 -40 -0.88 30-year 3.23% 3.22% FTSE 6829 -6 -0.08 Spot Gold($) 1255.70 1255.10 DAX 9711 -47 -0.48 Nymex 92.75 92.66 Nikkei 15749 +44 +0.28 Brent 99.21 100.23 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)