SYDNEY, Sept 11 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * Scottish referendum poll shows 53% of Scots intend to vote no on independence, 47% yes (Daily Record/Survation) Market mover- drove GBP higher * EU's Moscovici says no exceptions can be made for France on budget (Los Echos) * EU commission Deficit reduction deadline can be pushed back if economy worsened & France took effective action to cut deficit * BOE's Carney independent Scotland would need access to sterling reserves to be credible lender of last resort, may need reserves equal to 25% of GDP * BOE Shafik hesitant to raise rates as past signs of wage growth have proved misleading * BOE Miles says no immediate urgency on starting path to more normal mon policy * BOE Weale need to look through temporary downward effect on inflation from higher sterling * ECB's Mersch ABS/covered bond pgm should not be equated w/QE, Effectiveness of QE would not be guaranteed at moment given low bond yields * EUR/CHF rallies after CB says open to negative rates * Brazil poll shows Silva support at 42% v 41% for Rousseff in 2nd rd Vox Populi * US Wholesale Inventories MM Jul 0.1%, f/c 0.5%, 0.2%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Jul 0.7%, f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev * CA Capacity Utilization Q2 82.7%, f/c 82.8%, 82.1%-prev * FR Q2 Non-farm payrolls rev 0.1% vs prev 0.10% * FR Jul Industrial output 0.2% vs prev 1.2% rvsd. -0.4% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main themes driving asset markets on Wednesday were relatively hawkish Fed expectations ahead of the FOMC meeting next week - as the USD and US Treasury yield continued to move higher; greater confidence the Scotland independence vote will fail after a key opinion poll showed the "NO" vote maintaining a 6% point lead and some signs risk aversion may have peaked yesterday in Asia (Wednesday) - as Wall Street managed to stage a modest rebound. * European stock markets pegged back most of the morning's losses to close the day only modestly lower while Wall Street closed modestly (S&P plus 0.36%) as Apple shares bounced to be up around 2.8%. * The VIX index fell around 4.6% to 12.88 after trading to a 1 month high at 14 at one stage during the day. * The market continued to price in the prospect of a less dovish Fed statement next week, as the 10-yr UST yield rising to 2.54% - up from Tuesday's close at 2.50%. * The USD moved higher across the board (GBP the exception) - led by USD/JPY rising around 0.6% to close at 106.85 - as rising US yields and option hedging underpinned the pair. * AUD remained under heavy pressure, as leveraged funds continued to pare back carry trade positions and the ongoing weakness in the iron ore price continues to set off alarm bells. * AUD/USD fell as low as 0.9113 during the European session before recovering to close at 0.9154 (down 0.5%), as risk aversion waned and Wall Street moved higher * Iron ore fell another 1.2% to 82.20. Iron ore is now down around 38% for the year and 14.2% since the end of July. Crude oil continued to slump - with Brent crude falling 0.9% and NYMEX Crude fell a bit over 1.0%; while NY copper rebounded 0.3% after falling close to 2.0% on Tuesday. Gold fell 6 bucks to 1,250 as hawkish Fed expectations and the rising USD weighed on sentiment. * The best performing currency on Wednesday was the GBP after the New Survation Poll for the Daily Record showed the "NO" vote at 53% while the "YES" for Scotland independence trailing by six points at 48%. * GBP/USD traded down to 1.6052 before the opinion poll was released on rumours the poll was going to show the "NO" campaign in the lead. GBP/USD staged a powerful reversal higher to close at 1.6212 - up 0.7% on the day. * EUR/GBP fell 0.8% on the GBP relief rally - while EUR rally against carry trade currencies lost some momentum during the US session. * EUR/USD closed at 1.2917 - down 0.15% on the day. * EM assets and currencies remained under some pressure, but the markets settled a bit during the US afternoon session. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down around 1.75% at one stage before recovering to be down 0.9% late in the session. USD/BRL was up 0.66% at 2.3010 at one stage before easing to 2.2890 - up just 0.15% on the day. * NZD/USD fell around 0.5% from 0.8225 to 0.8180 in the immediate wake of the RBNZ meeting, as the c/bank adjusted their forecast for 90-day bank bill f'casts lower and said it was prudent to have a period of assessment on rate settings. * NZD/USD recovered to 0.8210/15 when the RBNZ said that further monetary tightening will be necessary. Wrap-up The price action in Asia and early Europe suggested the hawkish shift in Fed expectations ahead of next week's FOMC meeting might be sowing the seeds for something resembling the "taper tantrum" that took place in mid-2013 when the Fed indicated it was ready to wind back QE 3. The carry trade and emerging market selloff this time around appears to be more of a market squaring up excess longs in carry trades and EM positions rather than a fear driven/wholesale safe-haven retreat that took place a little over a year ago. The move up in Treasury yields and the US dollar along with an increase in volatility from historically low levels is to be expected as the end of extreme Fed accommodation approaches. But that doesn't necessarily portend a shift to extreme investor risk aversion - especially with accommodative monetary policies from the BOJ and ECB set to increase over the coming months. USD/JPY rally continues to grow legs, as large option plays both inside and outside of Japan taken a few months ago on the presumption of an ongoing 100/105 range to continue indefinitely are being forced to unwind or at least be hedged. There is talk of very large demand for USD/JPY upside calls and rumours that a break above 107.00 will increase negative gamma and force stop-loss buying of USD/JPY. There is speculation that some Japanese importers will have to buy USD/JPY if legs of hybrid option hedges are knocked out above 107.00. This probably means that 107.00 barriers will be defended, but the move higher will accelerate if they are knocked out. AUD continues to underperform despite signs during the US session that risk aversion started to wane. AUD was the best performing currency through August and the first week of September due to heavy carry trade demand - so it follows that it will be the worst performer as carry trade strategies unwind. The close below the 200-dma at 0.9182 is bearish, but the move lower has been a bit extreme and the 50% retracement of the year's 0.8660 low/year's 0.9505 high at 0.9080/85 might prove to be tough support to break in the short-term at least. In any case - the market perceives there is a top in place around 0.9500 and will probe lower to find where the bottom of the range lies. The key event today will be the Aus jobs data for August at 0130GMT. The market is expecting plus 12k jobs and the unemployment rate to ease to 6.3% from 6.4%. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ was well bid in Asia yesterday not helped by the steep 1.4% fall in the MSCI AXJ equity index. Equities however were only a small part of the equation with the once mighty US Dollar winning fans across the globe. Carry trades were dumped by the leverage crowd (putting immense pressure on the AUD) as players' prepare for next week's Fed meeting and an expected change in forward guidance. The moves continued somewhat overnight but by mid morning London the US Dollar buying eased against nearly everything except the JPY. GBP got a boost by a strong NO vote in the latest opinion poll while EUR continues its modest bounce off the lows. USD/AXJ comes a little easier but nothing to get excited about. AUS jobs and China CPI key releases in Asia today. * USD/KRW South Korean markets were again closed on Wednesday for the mid Autumn Festival. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2609-1.2667 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2652. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1930-3.2050 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2020. The KLSE index closed down 0.17%. * USD/IDR traded an 11778-11815 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11815. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11782. The IDX Composite closed down 1.0%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.75-95 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.94. The PSE index closed down 0.55%. * USD/THB traded a 32.09-20 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.195. The Set closed down 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.951-986 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 29.98. The Taiex closed down 0.8%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1425 sharply lower than the previous 6.1520 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1283-6.1395 range in Asia; last at 6.1299. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1347- range 6.1310-6.1381. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2180-6.2200. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.35%. * USD/INR traded a 60.75-61.04 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.96. The Sensex closed down 0.75%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 11 Sep 23:50 JP Business Survey Index 11 Sep 01:30 AU Participation Rate 11 Sep 01:30 CN PPI 11 Sep 01:30 CN CPI 11 Sep 01:30 AU Full Time Employment 11 Sep 01:30 AU Employment 11 Sep 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate 11 Sep 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 11 Sep 04:00 ID Deposit Facility Rate 11 Sep 04:00 ID Lending Facility Rate 11 Sep 04:00 ID Bank Indonesia Rate 11 Sep 04:01 MY Industrial Output 11 Sep 08:00 PH Central Bank Policy Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets pegged back most of the morning's losses to close the day flat to slightly lower. * The London FTSE closed flat; the German DAX eased 0.1%; French CAC and Milan index closed flat and the Spanish IBEX ended down 0.1%. * Wall Street moved higher on Wednesday led by a 3%-plus rise in Apple shares and signs of waning risk aversion. * The VIX index closed at 12.88 - down 4.6% from Tuesday's close at 13.50. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed down 1.0%. A closer look at the commodity market * Iron ore fell another 1.2% to 82.20. Iron ore is now down around 38% for the year and 14.2% since the end of July. Crude oil continued to slump - with Brent crude falling 0.9% and NYMEX Crude fell a bit over 1.0%; while NY copper rebounded 0.3% after falling close to 2.0% on Tuesday. Gold fell 6 bucks to 1250 as hawkish Fed expectations and the rising USD weighed on sentiment. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ yields continued to move higher Wednesday with 10-yr Spanish yield rising 7bps to 2.27%; 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 3bps to 2.40%. 10-yr German bund yield closed flat at 1.00%; 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 2bps to 2.50%. * The market continued to price in the prospect of a less dovish Fed statement next week, as the 10-yr UST yield rising to 2.54% at one stage and was trading just below that level late in the US session - up from Tuesday's close at 2.50%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11900 11950 11890 11890-11910 N/A USD/JPY 106.89 106.04 106.85 INR 61.35 61.40 61.15 61.18-20 N/A EUR/USD 1.2963 1.2883 1.2917 KRW 1037.5 1037 1034 1034-1034.5 N/A EUR/JPY 138.17 137.33 138.04 MYR 3.2120 3.2120 3.2040 3.2060-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.6231 1.6052 1.6212 PHP 44.08 44.05 43.95 43.94-96 N/A USD/CAD 1.1014 1.0934 1.0937 TWD 29.99 30.00 29.975 29.98-99 N/A AUD/USD 0.9218 0.9113 0.9154 CNY 1-mth 6.1545 6.1500 6.1510-20 NZD/USD 0.8267 0.8208 0.8235 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1755-75 USD/SGD 1.2667 1.2609 1.2633 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2165-85 USD/THB 32.21 32.09 32.175 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17069 +55 +0.32 10-year 2.54% 2.50% S&P 500 1996 +7 +0.36 2-year 0.57% 0.56% NASDAQ 4587 +35 +0.76 30-year 3.27% 3.23% FTSE 6830 +1 +0.01 Spot Gold($) 1249.40 1255.70 DAX 9700 -11 -0.11 Nymex 91.67 92.75 Nikkei 15789 +40 +0.25 Brent 98.10 99.21 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)