SYDNEY, Sept 12 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * BOE's Kohn says exit from unconventional monetary policy likely to be positive for UK economy & markets * ECB's Constancio says risks that longer-term inflation gets de-anchored has increased enormously, no goal for exch rate, purchasing sov bonds something would prefer not to be forced to do * BOJ's Kuroda says Japan Q2 econ contracted due to tax hike, what's important is Q3 rebound, for now no need for add'l policy steps, and doesn't see current yen weakness negative for Japan's econ * BCB minutes- inflation remains high, mon policy to remain vigilant, effects of tightening still to materialize * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 315k, 300k, 304k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 304.00k, 303.25k-prev * US Cont'd Jobless Claims w/e 2.487m, 2.480m, and 2.478m-prev * CA New Housing Price Idx Jul 0%, 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * BR Retail Sales MM Jul -1.1%, 0.5%, -0.7%-prev * BR Retail Sales YY Jul -0.9%, 1.9%, 1%-prev * MX Industrial Output YY Jul 2.1%, 2.3%, 2%-prev * MX Industrial Output MM Jul 0.3%, 0.5%, -0.2%-prev * Reuters Poll BOE seen raising key interest rate to 0.75% in Q1 '15 * Reuters Poll US Fed to start raising rates in Q2 '15 * DE Final Aug CPI 0.8% y/y, HICP 0.8% y/y, both unchanged * ECB Noyer - Still need to lower euro But he said they may wait until future meetings to alter the message due to ongoing uncertainty over the strength of the labor market and concerns changing the language will give the impression a rate hike in imminent. * The FX market continues to price in a hawkish FOMC event next week regardless of recent data and comments from Fed-watchers. * FX investors bailed out of carry trades by selling AUD and CAD in a big way. * Despite the eye-popping, strong Aus jobs data - AUD was slammed against the major currencies - falling between 0.7% and 0.75% against USD; EUR; CHF and GBP while easing 0.5% against JPY. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9089 before closing in NY at 0.9100 - down 0.6% on the day. * The CAD was the worst performing currency on Thursday - with USD/CAD rising 1.0% to 1.1059 on heavy EUR/CAD and GBP/CAD buying. * AUD and CAD aren't being helped by sluggish commodity prices and a return of China growth concerns. * The weaker than expected China inflation data seemed to be a talking point during the European and US session. The bearish consensus is that the weaker inflation data is indicative of slowing demand - and while it does give China authorities room to provide stimulus - there is a growing view authorities aren't interested at this stage in doing so. * Copper fell to a 3 month low during the European session - while zinc hit a 2 month low. Lon Copper closed down 0.5% while NY copper closed 0.56% lower. Iron ore continued to slide - fixed 0.36% lower at 81.90 - first time below 82.00 in five years. * Gold broke below technical support at 1240 to a fresh 8-month low at 1234 before recovering to close at 1240 - down 0.6% from Wednesday's close at 1248. Crude managed to claw back some of the recent losses with Brent rising 0.16% from a 2-year low and NYMEX Crude soaring 1.65% on short covering. * The market is growing more confident that Scotland WILL NOT vote for independence at next week's referendum and GBP/USD traded as high as 1.6270 after knocking out stops above 1.6240. GBP/USD retreated late in the US session when US yields firmed and it closed at 1.6255 - up from Wednesday's 1.6212 close * EUR/USD was underpinned by unwinding of EUR-funded carry trades while broad USD strength and a few dovish comments from ECB members kept it in check. EUR/USD dipped below 1.2900 at one stage when the ECB's Noyer said the EZ economy probably needs a weaker EUR and pushed above 1.2950 after the worse than expected US jobless claims. EUR/USD closed at 1.2924 - virtually unchanged. * USD/JPY was very choppy between 106.65 and 107.20, as option related flows are starting to dominate the price action. USD/JPY fell to 106.65/70 following worse than expected US jobless claims and a dovish article from Fed-watcher Hilsenrath. USD/JPY rallied through the US afternoon session - as Kuroda comments on Japanese TV were considered dovish and US Treasury yields moved higher late in the day. USD/JPY closed at 107.12 - up 0.25% on the day. * The 10-yr UST yield eased to 2.50% at one stage following the worse than expected US jobless claims and a strong 30-yr Treasury auction. The mood changed through the afternoon and the hawkish Fed view prevailed to push yields higher. * The 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.55% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.54%. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.56%. * The US dollar index closed at 84.27 - virtually unchanged from Wednesday's close, as it was all about cross trading on Thursday. Wrap-up It appears that volatility is back and there is more conviction for directional plays rather than being content with range trading. The stock markets are in frozen consolidation mode ahead of the FOMC meeting next week - while the bond, commodity and FX markets are in the process of pricing in hawkish Fed expectations. The moves lower in commodities and commodity currencies over the past 15 hours are being partially blamed on China fears. That might be the case, but I tend to think it is more about memories of the 2013 "taper tantrum" and no one wants to be blind-sided by that again. The leveraged fund community is AUD-bearish with remarkable conviction. The super-strong AUS employment data was viewed as a wonderful selling opportunity and now the 0.9200/25 window is considered to be a major sell zone. The 50% of the 2014 0.8660 low/0.9505 2014 high comes in at 0.9082 to provide support with a break below targeting the 61.8 of that move at 0.8980/85. There is talk of good USD/JPY selling interest layered between 107.20/50 so we might see some consolidation ahead of the FOMC next week. There isn't any data of note out today, so it will be the performance of Asian equity markets and AXJ currencies that will likely set the tone. There is key data out of China on the weekend and the market seems extremely sensitive to all data out of that economy. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed from yesterday's Asian session close after a mixed session overnight. The highlight was AUD and CAD weakness as the leveraged crowd exits carry trades in a big way. This theme has been on-going all week with yesterday's "hard to believe" AUS employment seemingly to good an opportunity to ignore. Focus now on next week's FOMC meeting and while Fed watcher WSJ Hilsenrath leant on the dovish side, it seems the market just doesn't care. They are positioning for Fed rate hikes sooner rather than later and will stick with this view until proven wrong. USD/AXJ should retain a bid tone so buy dips rather than sell rallies. * USD/KRW traded a 1031.9-1036.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1036.1. The Kospi closed down 0.75%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2616-1.2643 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2639. The Straits Times closed up 0.26%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1885-3.2010 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1930. The KLSE index closed down 0.25%. * USD/IDR traded an 11810-11835 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11820. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11831. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.845-96 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.855. The PSE index closed down 0.15%. * USD/THB traded a 32.135-175 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.17. The Set closed down 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.967-99 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.99. The Taiex closed down 0.37%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1453 slightly higher than the previous 6.1425 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1293-6.1335 range in Asia; last at 6.1300. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1353- range 6.1325-6.1368. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2240-6.2250. The Shanghai Composite up down 0.3%. * USD/INR traded a 60.705-60.945 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.935. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Iron ore continued to slide - fixed 0.36% lower at 81.90 - first time below 82.00 in five years. * Gold broke below technical support at 1,240 to a fresh 8-month low at 1,234 before recovering to close at 1,240 - down 0.64% from Wednesday's close at 1,248. Crude managed to claw back some of the recent losses with Brent rising 0.16% from a 2-year low and NYMEX Crude soaring 1.65% on short covering. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ yields continued to move higher - as the 10-yr Spanish bond yield rose 5bps to 2.32% and 10-yr Italian bond yield also rose 5bps to 2.45%. The 10-yr German bund yield rose 5bps to 1.05% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 1bp to 2.49%. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield eased to 2.50% at one stage following the worse than expected US jobless claims and a strong 30-year Treasury auction. The mood changed through the US afternoon and the hawkish Fed view prevailed to push yields higher. * The 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.55% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.54%. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.56%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11900 11920 11900 11890-11910 N/A USD/JPY 107.20 106.64 107.12 INR 61.24 61.26 61.11 61.23-26 N/A EUR/USD 1.2952 1.2897 1.2924 KRW 1037.5 1040.5 1037.1 1038-1038.5 N/A EUR/JPY 138.52 137.74 138.32 MYR 3.2090 3.2080 3.2000 3.2030-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.6269 1.6187 1.6255 PHP 43.95 44.02 43.95 43.95-97 N/A USD/CAD 1.1059 1.0935 1.1036 TWD 29.99 30.03 29.99 30.02-03 N/A AUD/USD 0.9218 0.9089 0.9100 CNY 1-mth 6.1510 6.1505 6.1500-10 NZD/USD 0.8221 0.8161 0.8183 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1840 6.1830-50 USD/SGD 1.2652 1.2616 1.2635 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2240-60 USD/THB 32.23 32.135 32.19 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17049 -20 -0.12 10-year 2.55% 2.54% S&P 500 1997 +1 +0.07 2-year 0.56% 0.57% NASDAQ 4592 +5 +0.12 30-year 3.28% 3.27% FTSE 6800 -30 -0.44 Spot Gold($) 1240.90 1249.40 DAX 9691 -9 -0.09 Nymex 93.04 91.67 Nikkei 15909 +120 +0.76 Brent 98.14 98.10 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)