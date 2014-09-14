SYDNEY, Sept 15 (IFR) - News from the weekend Weak China data on Saturday to rattle markets Monday morning * China Aug Industrial Output fell to 6-year low and much worse than expected * Market was expecting plus 8.8% vs 9.0% in July and it came in at plus 6.9% * China Aug Retail Sales also missed - coming in at plus 11.9% vs 12.1% expected * China Aug Urban Investment plus 16.5% vs 16.9% expected * Weaker data results in growing calls for China officials to take urgent steps * Analysts fear no action by officials could result in a sharp slowdown Headlines from Friday Night * ECB's Draghi EZ recovery will continue at a modest pace, ready to take further action to maintain price stability, ABS buying program will be significant * UK's Osborne UK to be first western govt to issue bond in Renminbi * S&P Greece upgraded from 'B-' to 'B' on fiscal adjustment; outlook stable * Brazil Election poll shows Silva w/43%, Rousseff 42% in runoff (IBOPE) * All German Landesbanks are expected to pass European stress tests (VOEB Assoc) * US Import Prices MM Aug -0.9%, f/c -0.9%, -0.3%-prev * US Export Prices MM Aug -0.5%, f/c -0.2%, 0.1%-prev * US Retail Sales MM Aug 0.6%, f/c 0.6%, 0.3%-prev * US TR/UoM Sentiment Prelim Sep 84.6, f/c 83.3, 82.5-prev * US TR/UoM Conditions Prelim Sep 98.5, 99.8-prev * US TR/UoM Expectations Prelim Sep 75.6, 71.3-prev * US TR/UoM 1-Yr Inf Prelim Sep 3%, 3.2%-prev * US TR/UoM 5-Yr Inf Prelim Sep 2.8%, 2.9%-prev * US Business Inventories MM Jul 0.4%, f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev * US IBC-BR Econ Activity Jul 1.5%, f/c 0.8%, -1.48%-prev * RU CBR leaves rates unch at 8.0%, GDP growth to remain weak * DE Aug W/Sales px -0.6% y/y vs -0.7% prev * FR Jul C/A Def. EUR2.2b vs 7.4b prev * EZ Jul Ind Prod +2.2% y/y vs 0.2% prev, 1.3% exp * IT Aug Final CPI -0.1% y/y vs -0.1% prev, -0.1% exp * IT Aug Final HICP -0.2% y/y vs -0.2% prev, -0.2% exp Themes from Friday * The main theme across asset markets on Friday was a growing consensus next week's FOMC meeting will be a hawkish event following solid US Retail Sales data for August that was bolstered by positive revisions to previous months. * Adding to the hawkish Fed view was better than expected Univ of Mich sentiment index - coming in at 84.6 vs expectations of 83.3. * The growing hawkish Fed view resulted in the 10-yr US Treasury yield surging to 2.61% from Thursday's close at 2.53%. The 10-yr yield has risen 29bps over the past 10 trading days. * Wall Street closed lower on Friday (S&P down 0.60% and Dow down 0.36%) and ended a five-week winning streak - with the S&P falling 1.10% for the week and the Dow falling 0.87% - as the market prices in a more hawkish Fed outlook. * Despite the better US Retail Sales and sentiment data; hawkish turn in Fed expectations and spike in UST yields - the USD gains on Friday were selective. * The main theme for the FX market on Friday was ongoing unwinding of EUR-funded carry trades, as EUR/AUD rose another 0.8% and had a weekly gain of 3.8%. * EUR/USD managed to close Friday 0.2% higher at 1.2953 and flat for the week, as the combination of carry trade unwinding and ultra-short EUR positioning underpinned EUR despite the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and the likelihood the ECB still has more easing to do in this cycle. * As was the case on Thursday - it was the commodity/risk currencies that felt the brunt of the hawkish turn in Fed expectations. AUD/USD fell 0.6%; USD/CAD rose 0.5% and the NZD/USD fell 0.4%. * The perception that rising US yields will negatively impact EM assets and currencies is one of the main reasons for the fall in currencies such as AUD. * Those concerns were magnified on Friday when the combination of a hawkish turn in Fed expectations and the Brazilian election sent the BRL down over 2.0% against the USD while the MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 2.6%. * GBP/USD closed the day virtually unchanged and USD/CHF fell 0.25%. * GBP/USD was underpinned by a growing consensus the Scotland independence vote will fail - as UK bookmakers are indicating 4/1 odds of the "YES" vote succeeding after being closer to 2/1 earlier in the week. * USD/JPY continued to trade with a bid tone, as rising US yields and negative option gamma resulted in demand - while exporter offers and expected defending of a 107.50 barrier capped. USD/JPY closed at 107.34 - up 0.2% on the day. * Gold continued to fall due to rising expectations of a hawkish Fed statement next week - closing close to 1.0% lower at 1,228 and down 3.2% for the week. * Crude prices remained very soggy - with Brent Crude falling 1.2% on Friday - while NYMEX Crude closed 0.6% lower. Brent Crude fell 3.9% last week while NYMEX Crude fell 1.1%. NY Copper closed up 0.5% on Friday but closed the week 1.8% lower. Iron ore managed to edge up 10 cents to 82.00 (81.90 Thursday) - but fell 1.2% for the week. * The US dollar index closed at 84.17 down 0.15% from Thursday's close at 84.29. For the week the DXY rose 0.5%. Wrap-up It promises to be a very busy and extremely important week ahead and could set the trend for trading for the balance of 2014. It will also get off to a fiery start after Saturday's release of weaker than expected China data - especially the 6-yr low hit in Industrial Output. The likely reaction will be to sell the already fragile AUD and already pressure EM currencies and associated assets such as AXJ equities and commodities. AUD/USD might test major support at 0.8980/85 with a clear break opening the way for an eventual test of the year's low at 0.8660. EUR might remain supported due to further unwinding of EUR-funded carry trades and JPY could also find some broad support if risk aversion spikes in reaction to a renewal of China hard landing fears. The BAML/EPFR flow data released on Friday suggests that a large portion of the investment community is still buying EM assets despite heavy falls seen in those assets last week. If there is a very negative reaction to the weak China data and the Fed does indicate monetary tightening could commence sooner rather than later - it could create a perfect storm. The market might be getting a bit too aggressive in pricing in a hawkish turn in Fed expectations - as the Fed-Chair Yellen led doves that hold the key to Fed timing might not be as confident in the US recovery as the Fed hawks - many of whom aren't Fed voters. The sharp rise in UST yields and possible EM turmoil could be a cause for pause in sending hawkish signals to the market when the FOMC concludes its meeting on Wednesday. In any case - market volatility has returned and flexibility is a key to coping with the changing moods. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board in Asia on Monday from its Friday Asian session close. Offshore trading continued in the same vein on Friday night as it had for all of last week - commodity currencies and EM currencies were under pressure. The theme all week has been expectations that the Fed will hike sooner rather than late - changing forward guidance at next week's meeting is only part of the equation. Even if the Fed does nothing next week it will be a mere hiccup in the overalls scheme of things. The market will use it as an opportunity to buy cheaper US Dollar. The year started out with the market wanting to be long USD - it has taken nine long months but they will no longer be denied. USD/AXJ is destined for higher levels but not as high as many may want (BOK) or for that matter expect. * USD/KRW traded a 1034.8-1040.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1035.3. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2628-1.2660 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2632. The Straits Times closed down 0.05%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1930-3.2030 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.1975. The KLSE index closed down 0.55%. * USD/IDR traded an 11815-11835 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11815. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11831. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.89-44.06 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.91. The PSE index closed down 0.0%. * USD/THB traded a 32.175-26 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.20. The Set closed up 0.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.999-30.012 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.01. The Taiex closed down 1.07%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1468 slightly higher than the previous 6.1453 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1315-6.1377 range in Asia; last at 6.1346. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1378 - range 6.1355-6.1395. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2280-6.2300. The Shanghai Composite up down 0.1%. * USD/INR traded a 60.645-61.03 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.65. The Sensex closed up 0.24%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 15 Sep 01:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales 15 Sep 02:00 SG Final Unemployment Rate 15 Sep 05:00 SG Retail Sales 15 Sep 06:30 IN WPI Inflation 15 Sep 06:30 IN WPI Mfg Inflation Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were mixed to lower - as investors stayed sidelined ahead of the FOMC meeting and Scotland vote. German DAX eased 0.4% and underperformed, as the announcement of stiffer sanctions by the EU and US against Russia is seen negatively impacting the German economy. * The London FTSE edged 0.1% higher; the French CAC closed flat; the FT Milan index edged 0.1% lower and the Spanish IBEX closed around flat on the day. * For the week the London FTSE eased 0.7%; German DAX and French CAC fell 1.0%; Milan fell 1.8% and the Spanish IBEX dropped 2.3% for the week. * Wall Street closed lower on Friday (S&P down 0.6% and Dow down 0.36%) and ended a five-week winning streak - with the S&P falling 1.1% for the week and the Dow falling 0.9% - as the market prices in a more hawkish Fed outlook. * Energy stocks led Wall Street lower - as the S&P energy index fell 1.5%. * For the week the Dow fell 0.90%; the S&P fell 1.1% and the NASDAQ fell 0.30%. * The VIX index closed at 13.31 up 4.0% from Thursday's close at 12.80. For the week the VIX rose 10%. * MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 2.6% on Friday and for the week it plunged 6.7%. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold continued to fall due to rising expectations of a hawkish Fed statement next week - closing close to 1.0% lower at 1,228 and down 3.2% for the week. * Crude prices remained very soggy - with Brent Crude falling 1.2% on Friday - while NYMEX Crude closed 0.6% lower. Brent Crude fell 3.9% last week while NYMEX Crude fell 1.1%. NY Copper closed up 0.5% on Friday but closed the week 1.8% lower - while Lon copper for the week fell 1.96%. Iron ore managed to edge up 10 cents to 82.00 (81.90 Thursday) - but fell 1.2% for the week. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ bond yields continued to creep higher on Friday - with 10-yr Spanish bond yield closing up 3bps at 2.35% and 10-yr Italian bond yield edging up 2bps to 2.47%. For the week 10-yr Spanish bond yield soared 30bps while the 10 yr Italian bond yield rose 22bps. * The 10-yr German bund yield rose 3bps to 1.08% and for the week rose 15bps from last week's close at 0.93%. The 10-yr UK gilt rose 4bps to 2.53% on Friday and for the week it rose 7bps. * The growing hawkish Fed view resulted in the 10-yr UST yield surging to 2.61% from Thursday's close at 2.53%. The 10-yr yield put on 15bps last week and has risen 29bps over the past 10 trading days. * IFR reported that large leveraged funds were taking big short UST positions from large profits gained on long USD positions in the FX market and squeezing out longer-dated longs and curve flattening strategies in the process. * The 2-yr US Treasury yield edged up 1bp to 0.56% on Friday and for the week rose 5bps, as the yield curve steepened. Week ahead - FOMC and Scotland referendum the main events C/banks: FOMC meeting on Wednesday is a major event for week and perhaps for month and 2nd half of 2014. Last week saw a significant hawkish shift in Fed expectations following a SF Fed paper pointing out the market was more dovish in regards to when the Fed will commence the tightening cycle than Fed forecasts. This led to speculation the Fed statement following Wednesday's meeting will remove or alter the phrase "considerable time" in describing the time frame between the end of QE and the beginning of the tightening cycle with some looking for "significant underutilization" (in labor markets) too to be removed as well. If the Fed disappoints the hawks/US dollar bulls/Treasury bears - it won't be the first time. The surge higher in 10-yr US yields over the past week will not please the Fed doves led by Fed Chair Yellen. We might see some change to the language in the statement followed by Yellen softening the message at her press conference following the Fed statement. In any case - it promises to be a lively day and might set the tone for trading over the next quarter. SNB meets Thursday and comments from the SNB's Moyer this past week about the possibility of negative rates for Switzerland should make it an interesting meeting. SNB is concerned about pressure on the 1.20 EUR/CHF line in the sand and may consider further easing action to prevent that level from giving way. BOE and RBA Minutes will be out this week. The RBA Minutes should be a non-event, as there has been plenty of communication from the RBA so the likelihood of surprise is extremely low. The BOE has a knack of surprising - so the market will pay close attention to see if there is a hawkish shift on the MPC. Scotland referendum The market has decided not to price in a significant chance of a win for the "YES" campaign for Scotland to leave the UK even though some indications suggest the vote could be very close. It does appear that the independence vote will fail based on the usually reliable bookmaker odds (4/1), but if it does surprise and pass - there will be a very messy, ugly reaction in the UK markets due to the incredibly high uncertainty of its impact. If the "YES" for independence fails - there will be a decent relief rally in the GBP and UK equities - but nothing like the market chaos that will ensue if the vote does get up. Key data in the week ahead - It is a fairly quiet week for US data - with US IP on Monday and US CPI on Wednesday the most important. IP is expected to improve to plus 0.3% M/M from minus 0.30% while CPI is expected to remain benign at plus 1.9% Y/Y vs previous plus 2.0% and core-CPI expected to be plus 0.2% M/M. The key EZ data in the week ahead will be German ZEW on Tuesday and CPI on Wednesday. UK data in the week ahead includes CPI on Tuesday; employment data on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Thursday. Equities S&P stopped trending higher, as 5-dma started moving lower and crossed below the 10-dma which has also started pointing lower. Key support has formed at 1970/1975 where 50-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 1904/2011 all-time high converge. A break back above the 20-dma at 1,993 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 1985} Nikkei: Thanks to the weakening JPY and the support that trend gives to the Japanese exporter - the Nikkei is bucking the negative global equity trend and is trending higher - according to the daily moving average studies. The 5; 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a bullish formation and all point higher. Resistance is found at the 2014 and seven year high at 16320. {Last 15948} ASX The daily moving average studies are now lined up in a bearish formation and indicating a short-term trend lower in just getting underway. Key support found at the 61.8 fibo of the 5,425/5,679 move at 5,522 and the 100-dma at 5,514 were broken on Friday, but managed to close above those key levels. A break and close below 5,515 targets major support at 5,415/5,425 where the 200-dma and the Aug 8 low (5,425) converge. A move back above the 50-dma at 5,565 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 5,531} Commodities Gold continues to trend lower - according to the daily moving average studies. Gold broke and closed below key support at 1240 and there really isn't any support of note until the major triple-bottom at 1180/1185. A break and close back above the 1,280 level would ease the downward pressure. {Last 1,228} Lon Copper suffered a bearish outside week, but it hasn't yet completed a bearish formation - indicating a trend lower is underway. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 6,321/7,212 move at 6,660 and a break below that level would confirm a trend lower is underway. A break back above the 100-dma at 6,916 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 6,838} FX EUR/USD continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is waning. The 5; 10 and 20-day moving averages remain in a bearish formation, but the 5-day is started flattening and Friday pointed higher. This is warning the trend lower might be at least pausing. A break and daily close above the 10-dama at 1.2990 would give another warning the down-trend is ready to correct. EUR/USD needs to break below 1.2855 to reignite the trend lower. {Last 1.2964} USD/JPY is trending higher and the trend accelerated again last week. There really isn't any technical resistance of note this side of 110.00. Daily slow stochs and RSI reading are at extremely overbought levels so there might have to be period of consolidation at some stage, but the technical picture is bright and pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities for now. {Last 107.34} AUD/USD reversal last week was dramatic to say the least. It is rare that in just a few trading days a currency pair would go from being lined up in a bullish trend formation to lining up in a decidedly bearish formation without taking a breath. But that is exactly what AUD/USD did last week. AUD/USD broke below major support levels like a hot knife through butter and the next level of key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the year's 0.8660 low/year's 0.9505 high at 0.8980/85. A break and close below 0.8980 targets the 2014 low at 0.8660. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11900 11960 11910 11950-11970 N/A USD/JPY 107.39 106.97 107.34 INR 61.13 61.35 61.05 61.35-38 N/A EUR/USD 1.2980 1.2908 1.2964 KRW 1035.5 1039.5 1036 1039.2-39.6 N/A EUR/JPY 139.17 138.27 139.17 MYR 3.2030 3.2090 3.2020 3.2080-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6277 1.6205 1.6268 PHP 43.97 44.06 43.96 44.05-07 N/A USD/CAD 1.1098 1.1027 1.1092 TWD 30.01 30.05 30.01 30.03-04 N/A AUD/USD 0.9109 0.9030 0.9038 CNY 1-mth 6.1540 6.1520 6.1530-45 NZD/USD 0.8196 0.8143 0.8143 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1895-15 USD/SGD 1.2660 1.2603 1.2630 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2310 6.2305-25 USD/THB 32.26 32.175 32.245 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16988 -61 -0.36 10-year 2.61% 2.55% S&P 500 1985 -12 -0.60 2-year 0.56% 0.56% NASDAQ 4568 -24 -0.52 30-year 3.34% 3.28% FTSE 6807 +7 +0.11 Spot Gold($) 1230.00 1240.90 DAX 9651 -40 -0.42 Nymex 92.15 93.04 Nikkei 15948 +39 +0.25 Brent 96.91 98.14