SYDNEY, Sept 23 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * Fed's Dudley says dot plot of economic projections doesn't capture uncertainty of officials views, low inflation means economy remains slack, value of USD not a policy goal * Bank of Canada's Wilkins - cont'd monetary stimulus needed to return Canada to sustainable growth; premature withdrawal could undermine the expansion * ECB's Draghi says Sep/Dec TLTRO's should be assesses in combination, Structural reforms crucial; will continue to remain expansionary, stress tests may have caused contraction in credit, exchange rate is not a policy target but is very important for price stability * ECB's Praet says need IMF to be more independent from political influence, perception is not correct that there is willingness to talk down the euro * Germany's Merkel says sees France's efforts, important to uphold EU budget rules but these are flexible * US National Activity Index Aug -0.21, 0.26-prev * US Existing Home Sales Aug 5.05m, f/c 5.20m, 5.14m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg Aug -1.8%, f/c 1%, 2.2%-prev * ECB/BdF Noyer QE not on ECB agenda at the moment WirtschaftsWoche * Moody's affirms UK Aa1 govt bond rating, outlook stable * Moody's maintains negative outlook on France Aa1 govt bond rating Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was intensifying China growth concerns that led to more price weakness in key commodities; selling of emerging market assets and weakness in commodity currencies with the AUD once again being the worst performing currency. * China growth worries were stoked by comments from Chinese FinMin Lou Jiwei who said that despite "individual indicators" being weaker - stable growth will keep the authorities from making more major policy adjustments. * The comments dashed hopes China authorities will announce a policy response to fire up sagging economic growth numbers from the world's second largest economy. * The intensifying China growth concerns elevate the importance of the HSBC China Flash MFG PMI today - as a reading below 50 will create more jitters. * The China-growth related gloom that set in during the Asian session - continued through the rest of Monday's trading with Wall Street ending lower - as weaker than expected US housing data adding to the gloom. * The S&P fell 0.8 -its biggest one day fall in over a month; the Dow fell over 100 points and NASDAQ was the worst performing index - falling 1.1%. * The 1.2% fall in the MSCI AXJ Index was followed by a fall of over 2.0% in the MSCI LATAM Equity Index. * Key commodities continued to fall - with iron ore falling 2.3% to 79.80 - the first time it has been fixed below 80 in 5 years. NY Copper closed down 1.6% and NYMEX Crude fell close to 1.0%. * AUD/USD fell to 0.8851 at one stage - the lowest level since Feb 4 - before closing at 0.8874 - down 0.5% on the day. * A report in the Sydney Morning Herald noting a very gloomy forecast for China and the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD to fall to 0.7500) from Roubini Economics was supposedly behind some of the AUD/USD weakness. It seems a bit odd the market will strongly react to a bearish/gloomy long-term forecast from a forecaster renowned for making bearish/gloomy long-term forecasts - but when the market is in "selling mode" it will jump on any factor that encourages selling. * The CAD was the worst performing currency on Monday after having distinction of being the best performer last week. The pronounced weakness in commodity markets sent USD/CAD 0.6% higher to 1.1029. * China growth concerns and weaker US housing data resulted in UST yields easing - but the moves were relatively tiny. The 10-yr US Treasury yield eased two basis pips to 2.56% while the 2-yr US Treasury yield eased 2bps to 0.55%. * There wasn't much of a reaction to balanced comments from the Fed's Dudley (voter/dove). Dudley stressed the Fed was data dependent and should be patient before raising rates, but they (the Fed) would be pleased if the US economy was in a strong enough position for rate normalization to begin. * Dudley repeated the comments from Fed Chair Yellen that the so-called dots in the Fed forecast plot did not reflect the degree of uncertainty in those forecasts. * EUR/USD sold off from the Asian high at 1.2868 to 1.2816 at one stage when ECB President Draghi told European Parliament that the EZ economic recovery was losing momentum and while the exchange rate wasn't a policy target - "it is very important for price stability" (read a lower Euro would be warmly welcomed). * The dip in EUR/USD attracted plenty of buyers looking to cover shorts and pair rallied to 1.2849 to close 0.15% higher on the day. * GBP was the best performing currency on Monday - GBP/USD closed 0.5% higher at 1.6361. GBP benefitted from cross flows - with the dovish Draghi comments encouraging EUR/GBP selling and AUD/GBP fell around 1.0% from Friday's close. * The rise in risk aversion, easier Treasury yields and a fall in AUD/JPY weighed on USD/JPY. USD/JPY closed at 108.84 - down 0.2% from Friday's close. * US dollar index closed at 84.68 - down slightly from Friday's close at 84.73. Wrap-up The China bears have come out of hibernation, as it is becoming clear that authorities in China aren't in a hurry to add significant stimulus to their economy despite signs that it is slowing. While China bulls may be disappointed that their expectations of both monetary and fiscal easing by Chinese authorities are unlikely to be met - it also seems obvious that Chinese officials aren't concerned about a hard landing, as they certainly have a big enough war-chest to call on if needed. Nevertheless the market is focusing on China now that the FOMC and Scottish referendum are out of the way - so today's HSBC Flash China MFG PMI takes on significant importance. The market is expecting a neutral 50 read on the flash PMI, but any print below 50 means manufacturing is contracting and it will surely be poorly received by a market that is already showing signs of nervous stress in regards to the China outlook. AUD remains vulnerable - as there really isn't any technical support of note ahead of the 2014 trend low at 0.8660. AUD-negative reaction to the Roubini Economics report suggesting AUD/USD will fall to 0.7500 while the RBA lowers interest rates seems a bit stretched - but market is looking for excuses to sell not buy. A read below 50 in HSBC Flash China PMI today will keep AUD/USD under pressure. On the other hand a better than 50 result could see a relief rally towards 0.8900/20 - as shorts taken on the Roubini report might question their reasons for doing so. ECB remains dovish and EUR/USD should move lower due to diverging central bank expectations. It looks to me like EUR/USD might be forming a short-term bottom ahead of major support at 1.2740/90. The 1.2790 level is the 61.8 fibo of the entire 1.2042/1.3995 move while there are a series of weekly lows between 1.2740/50. The trend for EUR/USD is lower - so selling short-coving rallies towards 1.2950/1.3000 is the favoured strategy. Japan is closed for another public holiday - so the main focus during the Asian session will be the performance of AXJ currencies and equities. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ generally closed a touch higher in NY from yesterday's Asian session close. There was US Dollar buying at the London and NY opens but once complete trading turned lethargic. The weak stock move that started in Asia resonated offshore but there was no panic and offshore losses failed to match those losses seen in Asia. The focus has swiftly returned to all things China now that key event risk is out of the way in terms of Scottish referendum and the FOMC. Today's China HSBC flash PMI will be closely watched - a move below 50 will set off more US Dollar buying and undermine regional stocks. * USD/KRW traded a 1039-1042.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1040.7. The Kospi closed down 0.7%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2642-1.2688 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2687. The Straits Times closed down 0.25%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2240-3.2430 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2430. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded an 11955-11975 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11970. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11972. The IDX Composite closed down 0.15%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.39-50 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.47. The PSE index closed down 0.1%. * USD/THB traded a 32.16-23 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.225. The Set closed up 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.183-236 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.229. The Taiex closed down 1.1%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1485 moderately higher than the previous 6.1455 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1378-6.1420 range in Asia; last at 6.1404. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1459 - range 6.1395-6.1465. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400-6.2420. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.7%. * USD/INR traded a 60.74-88 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.83. The Sensex closed up 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 23 Sep 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 23 Sep 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 Sep 08:00 TW Industrial Output Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets moved lower on Monday - following the gloomy Asian session. * A huge 3.7% fall in the FTSE Mining index led the London FTSE 0.9% lower; the German DAX eased 0.5%; the French CAC closed down 0.4%; Milan slid 1.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed 0.5% lower. * The China-growth related gloom that set in during the Asian session - continued through the rest of Monday's trading with Wall Street ending lower - as weaker than expected US housing data adding to the gloom. * The VIX index closed at 13.69 - up 13.05% from Friday's close at 12.11. * The 1.2% fall in the MSCI AXJ Index was followed by a fall of over 2.0% in the MSCI LATAM Equity Index. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities continued to fall on China growth concerns - with iron ore falling 2.33% to 79.80 - the first time it has been fixed below 80 in 5 years. NY Copper closed down 1.64% and NYMEX Crude fell close to 1.0%. Gold eased to 1,215 from 1,216.50. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day for peripheral EZ bonds - with the 10-yr Spanish yield edging up 1bp to 2.21% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield rising 1bp to 2.38%. The 10-yr German Bund yield fell 3bps to 1.01% while 10-yr UK Gilt yield fell 5bps to 2.49% as position adjustments continue in the wake of Scotland referendum. * The China growth concerns and weaker US housing data resulted in UST yields easing - but the moves were relatively tiny. The 10-yr US Treasury yield eased two basis pips to 2.56% while the 2-yr US Treasury yield eased 2bps to 0.55%. The week ahead- Key data from US, Japan, EZ and China the main focus Unlike last week - the coming week isn't loaded with major central bank and political events. Instead it is back to data watching, as the market tries to fine tune central bank expectations and estimates on the state of global growth. Key data and events next week: The Fed statement and Fed Chair Yellen made it crystal clear the timing and pace of Fed policy normalization will be data dependent - so all key US data should have a larger than normal impact on market volatility. The market will also pay close attention to "Fed-speak" and there will be a number of Fed speakers in the week ahead. On Tuesday Fed's Bullard, George, Powell and Kocherlakota will share their views - followed on Wednesday by speeches from Fed's Mester and Evans. Thursday Weekly Jobless Claims and Durable Goods will feature followed on Friday by Q2 US GDP. The highlights in the Euro-zone next week will be EZ flash PMI data on Tuesday. On Wednesday German IFO will be the main event. The HSBC China mfg PMI will be released on Tuesday with the market expecting a dip to 50. Any print below 50 will confirm manufacturing is contracting and would likely stoke up China hard landing concerns. The key event in Japan next week will be CPI out on Thursday while in Australia the market will access the RBA's Financial Stability Review on Wednesday to see if the rising concerns in property prices expressed in the latest RBA Minutes will be elevated in the FSR. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 21 September 2014 Equities * S&P - Since the correction in late Jan/early Feb of this year - S&P has trended higher and instead of correcting lower - it merely pauses and pulls back slightly before trending higher again. It appears it is still in that pattern, as the price action last week has the S&P poised to start trending higher after three weeks of consolidation. Key support has formed at 1,975 which is where the 50 dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 1,905/2,019 move converge. {Last 2,010} * Nikkei - Thanks to the weakening JPY and the support that trend gives to the Japanese exporter - the Nikkei is trending higher - according to the dma studies. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a bullish formation and all point higher. The daily/weekly close above the Jan 5 trend high at 16320 is very bullish and targets the 2007 trend high at 18300. {Last 16321} * ASX: The daily moving average studies are lined up in a bearish formation and indicating a short-term trend lower is well underway. The ASX managed to bounce back after testing major support at 5,365/5,375 where the 50% retracement of the 2014 5052 (year's low) /5679 (year's high) and a series of lows made in May/JUNE converges. The close above the 200-dma at 5,418 was encouraging - but a close above the 100-dma at 5510 is needed to suggest a bottom is in place. {Last 5433} Commodities * Gold continues to trend lower - according to the daily moving average studies. Gold suffered a bearish outside day on Friday and there really isn't any support of note until the major triple-bottom at 1,180/1,185. A break and close back above the 1,280 level is needed to ease the downward pressure. {Last 1,216} * Lon Copper ended a very choppy week just about flat. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 6,321/7,212 move at 6,660 and a break below that level would confirm a trend lower is underway. A break back above the 100-dma at 6,916 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 6,835} FX * EUR/USD continues to trend lower. The 5; 10 and 20-day moving averages remain in a bearish formation, and only a break above the 20-dma at 1.3010 would suggest the trend lower is over and a short-term bottom is in place. The objective of the current move is major support between 1.2740/90 where there are a number of weekly lows made in 2013 as well as the 61.8 fibo of the 1.2042/1.3995 move at 1.2985/90. {Last 1.2830} * USD/JPY is trending higher and the trend accelerated again last week. There really isn't any technical resistance of note this side of 110.00 with the Aug 2008 high at 110.67 the next resistance level. Daily slow stochs and RSI reading are at extremely overbought levels so there might have to be period of consolidation at some stage, but the technical picture is strongly bullish and pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities for now. {Last 109.06} * AUD/USD is locked in a down-trend and shows no sign of turning ahead of the 2014 low at 0.8660. A break above the descending 10-dma at 0.9075 would signal a possible consolidation before trending lower again. {Last 0.8922} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12040 12100 12060 12090-12110 N/A USD/JPY 109.20 108.66 108.84 INR 61.17 61.35 61.15 61.30-33 N/A EUR/USD 1.2868 1.2816 1.2849 KRW 1045 1046.2 1044.8 1044.5-45.5 N/A EUR/JPY 140.20 139.63 139.82 MYR 3.2510 3.2610 3.2490 3.2570-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.6369 1.6285 1.6361 PHP 44.65 44.68 44.62 44.63-65 N/A USD/CAD 1.1038 1.0926 1.1044 TWD 30.24 30.26 30.235 30.26-27 N/A AUD/USD 0.8950 0.8851 0.8874 CNY 1-mth 6.1580 6.1565 6.1560-75 NZD/USD 0.8170 0.8099 0.8123 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1925-40 USD/SGD 1.2703 1.2642 1.2698 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2415-30 USD/THB 32.265 32.16 32.255 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17173 -107 -0.62 10-year 2.56% 2.58% S&P 500 1994 -16 -0.80 2-year 0.55% 0.57% NASDAQ 4528 -52 -1.13 30-year 3.29% 3.29% FTSE 6774 -64 -0.93 Spot Gold($) 1215.00 1216.60 DAX 9750 -49 -0.50 Nymex 91.52 92.41 Nikkei 16206 -115 -0.71 Brent 96.85 98.38 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)