SYDNEY, Sept 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * British PM Cameron says a Scottish exit from UK would be forever, tells Scots head & heart & soul we want you to stay * Canadian home sales rose 1.8% in Aug from July (CREA) * US NY Fed Manufacturing Sep 27.54, f/c 16, 14.69-prev * US Industrial Output MM Aug -0.001, f/c 0.003, 0.2%-prev * US Capacity Utilization MM Aug 78.8%, f/c 79.3%, 79.1%-prev * US Manuf Output MM Aug -0.4%, f/c 0.3%, 0.7%-prev * YouGov poll tipped 52% "no" to Scottish independence * Survation, Opinium & Panelbase surveys suggest 54%, 53% & 50.6% "no" * Online ICM poll of 705 Scots for Sunday Telegraph suggested 54% "yes" * 69% of English/Welsh want Scotland to stay in UK-ICM poll/Sunday Telegraph * CH Aug Producer/Import Price -0.2% m/m, -1.2% y/y vs prev 0.0%/-0.8% Themes from Monday * The main themes across asset markets on Monday were a relatively muted response to the worse than expected China data released over the weekend and some skepticism creeping into the market in regards to how "hawkish" the Fed will be following its two-day meeting ending Wednesday. * Many expected a large selloff in the commodity markets due to fears of diminishing demand from China after the big downside miss in the Industrial Output data released on Saturday - but that was completely trumped by a 3.9% jump in iron ore on reports of heavy China buying. * Lon copper moved around 1.0% lower at the open - but climbed back from the lows to end the day only 0.3% lower. * AUD/USD rebounding from major support at 0.8980/85 to trade as high as 0.9050 before closing at 0.9030 - down just 0.1% on the day. * Weaker than expected US IP data helped to temper expectations the Fed will use this week's FOMC meeting to send out hawkish signals by implying the tightening cycle may start sooner rather than later. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed at 2.59% - down from Friday's close and well down from the high at 2.65% hit earlier in the day. * The tempering of hawkish Fed expectations helped gold bounce back 3 bucks to 1,234 while NYMEX crude gained 0.66% and Brent crude eased 0.5%. * Wall Street closed the day mixed - with the gaining 0.25%; the NASDAQ falling 1.05% and the S&P ending the day near flat (0.07% lower). * The NASDAQ and to a lesser extent the S&P were weighed down by selling of tech stocks to make room for the planned debut of Alibaba later this week. * EUR/USD eased on Monday due to profit taking on long EUR/AUD positions taken last week when the cross soared 3.75%. * EUR/AUD traded as high as 1.4415 at one stage during the Asian session after closing at 1.4335 on Friday - and hedge funds took advantage of the spike to pare back longs. The cross fell as low as 1.4295/1.4300 during the late Lon/early US session before closing at 1.4325. * EUR/USD was also weighed down by some EUR/JPY profit taking - with the cross closing at 138.69 - down 0.34% from Friday's close at 139.17. * EUR/USD closed at 1.2941 down 0.2% from Friday's close. * It was an extremely quiet day for USD/JPY - which could only manage a 107.01/36 range since Friday's close - as the Japanese holiday limited interest. USD/JPY was set to close at 107.19 - down 0.15% from Friday's close at 107.34 - as easing US yields encouraged some profit taking. * GBP/USD was sidelined on Monday, as the market waits for the Scotland independence vote on Thursday. GBP/USD traded in a 1.6221/79 range on Monday and was set to close around 1.6235 - down 0.2% from Friday's close at 1.6268. Wrap-up The markets haven't shown a strong reaction to the weaker China data released on the weekend and the attention is now on the Wednesday FOMC meeting and the Scotland independence vote on Thursday (result likely to be known very early Friday morning UK time). Either the market expects a policy response from China authorities to offset an apparent soft patch in the Chinese economy; or lower China growth is already factored in; or the FOMC event will ultimately decide short direction on all asset markets so there is no point in overreacting to China data. The surge higher in the iron ore price due to reports of heavy demand from China probably did a lot to offset weak China demand fears. AUD/USD fall stopped exactly where it was supposed to - if you believe in the accuracy of fibo analysis. The low was 0.8984 and the 61.8 fibo of the 2014 low at 0.8660 and the 2014 high at 0.9505 comes in at 0.8983. The subsequent bounce from that level validates it a major short-term support. AUD/USD recovery was aided by a large US bank recommending covering AUD/USD shorts. There isn't any data of note out of Asia today - so the keys will be the moves in AXJ currencies and equities and how Tokyo will react to the level of USD/JPY after their 3-day holiday. There are a few signs the market might have become a bit carried away late last week in their expectations the Fed will indicate a hawkish shift at the conclusion of their meeting on Wednesday. If hawkish Fed expectations start to fade - we could see US yields ease a bit and weigh on USD/JPY. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ eased slightly overnight but held on to most of its late Asia gains led by the spike in USD/MYR above 3.2300.USD/MYR led pack higher late in Asia taking the USD/AXJ complex along for the ride. It was as if the market finally realized that buyers of US Dollars ahead of Wednesday's FOMC were serious with an extended period of stability for USD/AXJ coming to an abrupt end. The MSCI AXY equity index closed down 1.06% - an outsized loss compared to offshore but comparable with other emerging markets. Last night didn't tell us much with modest profit taking in last week's biggest loser - AUD - the name of the game. The market is now settling in to Wednesday's FOMC with positions seemingly set and primed for some Fed adjustment to their forward guidance. A no change scenario could create waves but they should be short lived with the market convinced we are in for an extended period of US Dollar strength. * USD/KRW traded a 1036.6-1041.8 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1038. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2628-1.2668 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2656. The Straits Times closed down 1.0%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2000-3.2320 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2290. The KLSE index closed down 0.45%. * USD/IDR traded an 11860-11925 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11925. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11875. The IDX Composite closed up 0.0%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.04-19 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.18. The PSE index closed down 0.55%. * USD/THB traded a 32.25-31 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.30. The Set closed down 0.14%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.01-07 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.07. The Taiex closed down 0.06%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1452 slightly lower than the previous 6.1468 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1384-6.1444 range in Asia; last at 6.1420. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1587 - range 6.1420-6.1593. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400-6.2420. The Shanghai Composite up closed 0.3%. * USD/INR traded a 60.90-61.18 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.135. The Sensex closed down 0.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) Nil Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 12:00 AU RBA Kent speaks 01:30 AU RBA minutes 05:30 JP BOJ Governor Kuroda Speech in Osaka A closer look at the equity market * European share markets closed flat to mixed on Monday, as the weak China data weighed while reports of M&A activity have support. * The London FTSE edged 0.04% lower; the German DAX closed up just 0.1%; the French CAC eased 0.3%; Milan fell 1.0% and the Spanish Ibex eased 0.4%. * Wall Street closed the day mixed - with the gaining 0.2%; the NASDAQ falling 1.07% and the S&P ending the day near flat (0.07% lower). * The NASDAQ and to a lesser extent the S&P were weighed down by selling of tech stocks to make room for the planned debut of Alibaba later this week. * The VIX index closed at 14.12 - up 6.1% from Friday's close at 13.31. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.7%. A closer look at the commodity market * Many expected a large selloff in the commodity markets due to fears of diminishing demand from China after the big downside miss in the Industrial Output data released on Saturday - but that was completely trumped by a 3.9% jump in iron ore on reports of heavy China buying. * Lon copper moved around 1.0% lower at the open - but climbed back from the lows to end the day only 0.3% lower. * The tempering of hawkish Fed expectations helped gold bounce back 3 bucks to 1233 while NYMEX crude gained 0.66% and Brent crude eased 0.5%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a very quiet day for peripheral EZ bond markets - with 10-yr Spanish bond yield closing unchanged at 2.35% and 10-yr Italian bond yield closing unchanged at 2.47%. The 10-yr German bund yield closed 2bps lower at 1.06% and the 10-yr UK gilt closed 1bp higher at 2.54%. Week ahead - FOMC and Scotland referendum the main events C/banks: FOMC meeting on Wednesday is a major event for week and perhaps for month and 2nd half of 2014. Last week saw a significant hawkish shift in Fed expectations following a SF Fed paper pointing out the market was more dovish in regards to when the Fed will commence the tightening cycle than Fed forecasts. This led to speculation the Fed statement following Wednesday's meeting will remove or alter the phrase "considerable time" in describing the time frame between the end of QE and the beginning of the tightening cycle with some looking for "significant underutilization" (in labor markets) too to be removed as well. If the Fed disappoints the hawks/US dollar bulls/Treasury bears - it won't be the first time. The surge higher in 10-yr US yields over the past week will not please the Fed doves led by Fed Chair Yellen. We might see some change to the language in the statement followed by Yellen softening the message at her press conference following the Fed statement. In any case - it promises to be a lively day and might set the tone for trading over the next quarter. SNB meets Thursday and comments from the SNB's Moyer this past week about the possibility of negative rates for Switzerland should make it an interesting meeting. SNB is concerned about pressure on the 1.20 EUR/CHF line in the sand and may consider further easing action to prevent that level from giving way. BOE and RBA Minutes will be out this week. The RBA Minutes should be a non-event, as there has been plenty of communication from the RBA so the likelihood of surprise is extremely low. The BOE has a knack of surprising - so the market will pay close attention to see if there is a hawkish shift on the MPC. Scotland referendum - market has decided not to price in a significant chance of a win for the "YES" campaign for Scotland to leave the UK even though some indications suggest the vote could be v/close. It does appear that independence vote will fail based on the usually reliable bookmaker odds (4/1), but if it does surprise and pass - there will be a very messy, ugly reaction in the UK due to the incredibly high uncertainty of its impact. If the "YES" for independence fails - there will be a decent relief rally in the GBP and UK equities - but nothing like the market chaos that will ensue if the vote does get up. Key data in the week ahead - fairly quiet week for US data - US CPI Wednesday. CPI is expected to remain benign at plus 1.9% Y/Y vs previous plus 2.0% and core-CPI expected to be plus 0.2% M/M. The key EZ data in the week ahead will be German ZEW on Tuesday and CPI on Wednesday. UK data in the week ahead includes CPI on Tuesday; employment data on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Thursday. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 14 September 2014 Equities S&P stopped trending higher, as 5-dma started moving lower and crossed below the 10-dma which has also started pointing lower. Key support has formed at 1970/1975 where 50-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 1904/2011 all-time high converge. A break back above the 20-dma at 1,993 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 1985} Nikkei: Thanks to the weakening JPY and the support that trend gives to the Japanese exporter - the Nikkei is bucking the negative global equity trend and is trending higher - according to the daily moving average studies. The 5, 10 and 20-dma are lined up in a bullish formation and all point higher. Resistance is found at the 2014 and seven year high at 16320. {Last 15948} ASX - daily moving average studies are now lined up in a bearish formation and indicating a short-term trend lower in just getting underway. Key support found at the 61.8 fibo of the 5,425/5,679 move at 5,522 and the 100-dma at 5,514 were broken on Friday, but managed to close above those key levels. A break and close below 5,515 targets major support at 5,415/5,425 where the 200-dma and the Aug 8 low (5,425) converge. A move back above the 50-dma at 5,565 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 5,531} Commodities Gold continues to trend lower - according to the daily moving average studies. Gold broke and closed below key support at 1240 and there really isn't any support of note until the major triple-bottom at 1180/1185. A break and close back above the 1,280 level would ease the downward pressure. {Last 1,228} Lon Copper suffered a bearish outside week, but it hasn't yet completed a bearish formation - indicating a trend lower is underway. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 6,321/7,212 move at 6,660 and a break below that level would confirm a trend lower is underway. A break back above the 100-dma at 6,916 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 6,838} FX EUR/USD continues to trend lower, but downward momentum is waning. The 5; 10 and 20-day moving averages remain in a bearish formation, but the 5-day is started flattening and Friday pointed higher. This is warning the trend lower might be at least pausing. A break and daily close above the 10-dama at 1.2990 would give another warning the down-trend is ready to correct. EUR/USD needs to break below 1.2855 to reignite the trend lower. {Last 1.2964} USD/JPY is trending higher and the trend accelerated again last week. There really isn't any technical resistance of note this side of 110.00. Daily slow stochs and RSI reading are at extremely overbought levels so there might have to be period of consolidation at some stage, but the technical picture is bright and pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities for now. {Last 107.34} AUD/USD reversal last week was dramatic to say the least. It is rare that in just a few trading days a currency pair would go from being lined up in a bullish trend formation to lining up in a decidedly bearish formation without taking a breath. But that is exactly what AUD/USD did last week. AUD/USD broke below major support levels like a hot knife through butter and the next level of key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the year's 0.8660 low/year's 0.9505 high at 0.8980/85. A break and close below 0.8980 targets the 2014 low at 0.8660. A break and close above the 200-dma at 0.9180/85 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 0.9043} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12040 12043 11995 12020-12040 N/A USD/JPY 107.37 107.01 107.19 INR 61.47 61.46 61.35 61.45-48 N/A EUR/USD 1.2980 1.2908 1.2941 KRW 1040.5 1040 1038.5 1039-1039.6 N/A EUR/JPY 139.14 138.46 138.69 MYR 3.2380 3.2380 3.2290 3.2330-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.6279 1.6221 1.6233 PHP 44.30 44.40 44.22 44.33-35 N/A USD/CAD 1.1100 1.1036 1.1054 TWD 30.10 30.15 30.125 30.14-16 N/A AUD/USD 0.9050 0.8984 0.9030 CNY 1-mth 6.1640 6.1595 6.1610-10 NZD/USD 0.8181 0.8124 0.8177 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1985-05 USD/SGD 1.2668 1.2628 1.2635 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2435-55 USD/THB 32.31 32.25 32.275 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17031 +43 +0.26 10-year 2.59% 2.61% S&P 500 1984 -1 -0.07 2-year 0.54% 0.56% NASDAQ 4519 -49 -1.06 30-year 3.34% 3.34% FTSE 6804 -3 -0.04 Spot Gold($) 1232.90 1230.00 DAX 9660 +9 +0.09 Nymex 92.86 92.15 Nikkei 15948 Mkt Clsd Brent 96.63 96.91 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)