SYDNEY, Sept 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * WSJ Hilsenrath: Fed will stick with "considerable" time language * Canada's Poloz not aiming for specific CAD value, can't rely on policy-induced growth to maintain living standards substantial export recovery needed, Sees signs of recovery in non-energy exports * Canada's Poloz still a strong case for waiting and seeing, sees some slack in job market * Germany's Schaeuble says econ f/cs have worsened a little, no need to correct fiscal policy * Fitch US MMFs shifting European bank investments to Fed's RRP * France's Valls French/EZ econ in exceptional situation growth not re-starting * France's Valls says Germany must fully assume its responsibilities in Europe * Italy's Padoan realistic Italian banks will ask for EUR37b in TLTRO's this yr * Sina.com reported PBOC adding 500b Yuan in liquidity to 5 largest banks * Irish consumer sentiment falls to 87.1 in Aug from 89.4 in Jul * Fonterra's GDT price idx unchanged w/an avg selling price of USD2.795 per ton * Moody's outlook stays negative for the Cypriot banking system * US PPI Final Demand MM Aug 0%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand MM Aug 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.2%-prev * US PPI Final Demand YY Aug 0.018, f/c 0.018, 0.017-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand YY Aug 0.018, f/c .018, .016-prev * CA Manufacturing Sales MM Jul 2.5%, f/c 1%, 0.9%-prev * UK Aug CPI +0.4% m/m, +1.5% y/y vs prev -0.3%/1.6%. 0.4%/1.5% exp * ONS - UK Jul Hse Px +11.7% y/y - biggest rise since Jul 2007 vs 10.2% in Jun * UK Aug Prod output px -0.3% y/y vs prev -0.1%.-0.2% exp. Low since Sept 2009 * UK Aug Core prod output pxs +0.9% y/y vs prev 0.8% rvsd. 0.9% exp * UK Aug Prod input px -7.2% y/y vs prev -7.5% rvsd. -6.8% exp * DE ZEW Sept economic sentiment index 6.9pts vs prev 8.6. 4.8 exp * DE ZEW Sept current conditions index 25.4pts vs prev 44.3. 40.0 exp * EZ Q2 labour costs rise 1.2% y/y vs rvsd 0.6% in Q1 * EZ Q2 wages rise 1.2% y/y vs rvsd 1.0% in Q1 Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was a sharp reversal higher in risk assets and risk currencies following an as of yet unconfirmed report on SINA.Com that the PBOC was going to add 500bln Yuan in liquidity to its 5 largest banks and comments from Fed-watcher Hilsenrath from the Wall Street Journal suggesting the Fed will stick to "near-zero" language in their statement following the conclusion of the FOMC meeting tomorrow. * The Hilsenrath comments led to broad speculation the Fed will not change its language in their statement and stick with the "considerable time" comment in describing when they will commence hiking rates once they end QE. * The combination of a policy response from China authorities to assuage China growth fears and a Fed remaining "dovish" for the time being gave a much needed booster shot to risk seeking investors. * Before those two reports - risk currencies and risk assets were under pressure and the USD was moving broadly higher. * In late Asia the USD was moving higher against EM currencies and EM stock markets started to selloff late in the day. * European stock markets were under pressure and USD was moving higher across the board - led by a fall in GBP/USD to 1.6162 and a fall in AUD/USD to 0.8989. * The markets started to turn following the report of a policy response by the PBOC to the worsening China data and rising concerns of a hard landing. * Lon Copper shot 2.5% higher to 6992 at one stage in response to the report and the Hilsenrath article that followed - before settling around 6900 - up 1.3%. * Crude prices, which have been under heavy pressure of late - staged a strong rebound - with NYMEX Crude closing over 2% higher while Brent Crude gained over 1.1%. Gold jumped to 1241 at one stage before settling at 1236 - up from Monday's close at 1233. Iron ore gave back some of Monday's big gain and closed 0.8% lower at 84.50. * Commodity/risk currencies reversed higher - with AUD/USD trading up to 0.9113 at one stage before closing at 0.9095 - up 0.7% from Monday's close. * CAD was best performing currency on the day - USD/CAD falling 0.75% to 1.0970. * The "dovish" Hilsenrath article weighed on the US dollar - with GBP/USD reversing to trade as high as 1.6310 before settling at 1.6275 - up 0.25% on the day and up 0.7% from the low hit in early Europe. * USD/JPY and EUR/USD whipped around in relatively narrow ranges and closed the day relatively unchanged. USD/JPY was set to close unchanged at 107.13 while the EUR/USD edged up to 1.2960 due to the dovish shift in Fed expectations. * EUR and JPY held back by return of carry trade demand after a huge exodus from those strategies last week when Fed expectations took a decidedly hawkish turn. * The VIX index fell 10% on Tuesday 12.73 - and falling volatility usually encourages carry trade strategies. * The US dollar also was underpinned from steeper losses against the major currencies by a surprisingly muted reaction from the US Treasury market to the shift in Fed expectations. * The 10-year Treasury yield did fall to 2.55% at one stage after the Hilsenrath comments, but by the end of the day it was trading at 2.59% - unchanged from Monday's close. There wasn't any curve steepening either, as the 2-year yield was also unchanged from Monday's close at 0.54%. * It appears the Treasury market might be more interested how the Fed "plots the dots" through 2016/2017 and is convinced the Fed will commence a tightening cycle at some stage around the middle of 2015 even if they don't change their statement tomorrow. * Despite a negative lead from Asia and Europe, Wall Street responded positively to the dovish shift in Fed expectations, with the Dow trading to a fresh all-time high at 17167 at one stage before ending that day at 17132 - up 101 points and 0.6% for the day. * The S&P had its best day in a month - closing up 0.75% at 1999 after touching above 2000 at one stage following the dovish shift in Fed expectations. * The US dollar index closed at 84.07 - down 0.2% from Monday's close at 84.26. Wrap-up The mood in Asia should improve significantly thanks to the central bank accommodation theme. There was a lot of speculation that China's authorities would not respond to the run of relatively weak China data, but it appears they will continue with surgical liquidity/stimulus even if there are questions as to whether or not the steps taken will be enough to meet their 7.5% growth target for 2014. In any case the report they will inject 500 BLN Yuan of liquidity into China's 5 largest banks will be viewed by the Asian markets as a positive step. Apparently the comments from Fed-watcher Hilsenrath were made on a webcast where he confidently told his audience the Fed wouldn't make a major change to its policy statement on Monday. The Asian markets will be relieved by the assurance - as memories of the mid-2013 "taper tantrum" are fresh in the minds of investors and it is obvious the Fed want to avoid a repeat of that turmoil. On the other hand a number of banks and analysts feel the Hilsenrath comments were just his opinion and still feel there is a strong chance the Fed will change their message and point to a possible "sooner rather than later" start to the Fed tightening cycle. There will likely be a relief rally for AXJ currencies and equity markets - which should underpin AUD against USD, JPY and EUR. AUD took an almighty beating last week due to unwinding of carry trade strategies; fears of another "taper tantrum" and China growth concerns. Most of those factors appear to be fading and the hawkish interpretation of the RBA minutes throws in a countering factor in assessing the AUD. Add to that the fact AUD/USD slide stopped dead at the 61.8 fibo of the year's 0.8660 low and 0.9505 high - and a case for a decent rebound can be made with some confidence. EUR/USD should remain quiet while USD/JPY will be pushed and pulled by a dovish turn in Fed expectations and rekindled interest in carry trades. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open lower across the board Wednesday on position adjustments overnight prior to tonight's FOMC decision. There was news along the way including the PBOC set to add CNY500bln in liquidity to China's five largest banks and WSJ's Jon Hilsenrath tweet that the Fed will keep the "considerable time" language in tonight's FOMC statement. It was hard to discern what had the biggest impact but a (AXJ) rally of sorts was already underway and the "news" was just icing on the cake. Yesterday's Asian volatility in CNY/CNH and the 2.0% slide in the Shanghai Composite on (reportedly) the FDI data only serves to remind players that liquidity comes and goes very quickly depending on positioning. Volatility should only pick-up over the next few months as QE finishes and we move towards the end game of the Fed's ZIRP. Expect thin and illiquid markets again today in the countdown to the FOMC statement. USD/KRW traded a 1032.4-1038 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1036.7. The Kospi closed up 0.35%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2611-1.2643 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2626. The Straits Times closed down 1.2%. USD/MYR Malaysian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. USD/IDR traded an 11895-11955 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11945. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11903. The IDX Composite closed down 0.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.12-36 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.23. The PSE index closed up 0.25%. USD/THB traded a 32.24-29 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.25. The Set closed down 0.85%. USD/TWD traded a 30.06-171 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.16. The Taiex closed down 0.9%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1462 slightly higher than the previous 6.1452 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1401-6.1572 range in Asia; last at 6.1462. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1635 - range 6.1590-6.1800. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2420-6.2440. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.8%. USD/INR traded a 61.01-61.14 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.055. The Sensex closed down 1.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 17 Sep 22:45 NZ Current Account 17 Sep 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets moved modestly lower on Tuesday after a weak lead from Asia. The European markets closed before Wall Street surged on the dovish turn in Fed expectations. * The London FTSE closed 0.2% lower; the German DAX eased 0.3%; the French CAC fell 0.4%; Milan closed down 0.3% and the Spanish IBEX fell 0.4%. * Despite a negative lead from Asia and Europe - Wall Street responded positively to the dovish shift in Fed expectations - with the Dow trading to a fresh all-time higher at 17167 at one stage before ending that day at 17132 - up 101 points and 0.6% for the day. * The S&P had its best day in a month - closing up 0.75% at 1,999 after touching above 2,000 at one stage following the dovish shift in Fed expectations. * The NASDAQ closed up 33.85 points or 0.75% higher at 4,552.76. * The VIX index closed at 12.73 down 9.8% from Monday's close at 14.12. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.4%. A closer look at the commodity market * Lon Copper shot 2.5% higher to 6992 at one stage in response to the PBOC/liquidity report and the Hilsenrath article that followed - before settling around 6900 - up 1.3% on the day. * Crude prices, which have been under heavy pressure of late - staged a strong rebound - with NYMEX Crude closing over 2% higher while Brent Crude gained over 1.1%. Gold jumped to 1241 at one stage before settling at 1236 - up from Monday's close at 1233. Iron ore gave back some of Monday's big gain and closed 0.8% lower at 84.50. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was another quiet day on European debt markets - with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closing at 2.35% for the third straight trading day and the 10-yr Italian bond yield closing at 2.47% for the third straight trading day. * The 10-yr German bund yield closed unchanged at 1.06% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 2bps 2.52%. * The 10-yr Treasury yield did fall to 2.55% at one stage after the Hilsenrath comments, but by the end of the day it was trading at 2.59% - unchanged from Monday's close. There wasn't any curve steepening either, as the 2-yr yield was also unchanged from Monday's close at 0.54%. * It appears UST market either doubts the accuracy of the Hilsenrath prediction or might be more interested how the Fed "plots the dots" through 2016/2017 and is convinced the Fed will commence a tightening cycle at some stage around the middle of 2015 even if they don't change their statement tomorrow. Week ahead - FOMC and Scotland referendum the main events C/banks: FOMC meeting on Wednesday is a major event for week and perhaps for month and 2nd half of 2014. Last week saw a significant hawkish shift in Fed expectations following a SF Fed paper pointing out the market was more dovish in regards to when the Fed will commence the tightening cycle than Fed forecasts. SNB meets Thursday and comments from the SNB's Moyer this past week about the possibility of negative rates for Switzerland should make it an interesting meeting. SNB is concerned about pressure on the 1.20 EUR/CHF line in the sand and may consider further easing action to prevent that level from giving way. BOE Minutes will be out this week. The BOE has a knack of surprising - so the market will pay close attention to see if there is a hawkish shift on the MPC. Scotland referendum - market has decided not to price in a significant chance of a win for the "Yes" campaign for Scotland to leave the UK even though some indications suggest the vote could be v/close. It does appear that independence vote will fail based on the usually reliable bookmaker odds (4/1), but if it does surprise and pass - there will be a very messy, ugly reaction in the UK due to the incredibly high uncertainty of its impact. If the Yes" to independence fails there will be a decent relief rally in the GBP and UK equities, but nothing like the market chaos that will ensue if the vote does get up. Key data in the week ahead - fairly quiet week for US data - US CPI Wednesday. CPI is expected to remain benign at plus 1.9% Y/Y vs previous plus 2.0% and core-CPI expected to be plus 0.2% M/M. The key EZ data in the week ahead will be CPI on Wednesday. UK data in the week ahead includes employment data on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Thursday. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12050 12045 11950 11960-11980 N/A USD/JPY 107.33 106.81 107.13 INR 61.49 61.46 61.25 61.30-35 N/A EUR/USD 1.2995 1.2922 1.2960 KRW 1038 1037 1033.5 1033.4-1034 N/A EUR/JPY 138.95 138.53 138.86 MYR 3.2380 3.2310 3.2190 3.2180-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6310 1.6162 1.6275 PHP 44.38 44.34 44.18 44.17-20 N/A USD/CAD 1.1072 1.0966 1.0970 TWD 30.15 30.17 30.12 30.125-14 N/A AUD/USD 0.9113 0.8989 0.9095 CNY 1-mth 6.1600 6.1555 6.1545-60 NZD/USD 0.8231 0.8146 0.8198 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1930-50 USD/SGD 1.2643 1.2590 1.2601 CNY 1-yr 6.2410 6.2400 6.2370-90 USD/THB 32.29 32.18 32.205 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17132 +101 +0.59 10-year 2.59% 2.59% S&P 500 1999 +15 +0.75 2-year 0.54% 0.54% NASDAQ 4553 +34 +0.75 30-year 3.36% 3.34% FTSE 6792 -12 -0.18 Spot Gold($) 1235.50 1232.90 DAX 9633 -27 -0.28 Nymex 94.71 92.86 Nikkei 15911 -37 -0.23 Brent 98.91 96.63 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)