Themes from Wednesday * The main event impacting Wednesday's trading was the FOMC event and the main theme across asset markets was different asset markets focusing on different aspects of the Fed statement and Fed Chair Yellen's testimony. * Wall Street initially moved higher in response to the FOMC statement remaining virtually unchanged - deciding to retain both the "considerable time" comment in relation to the gap between the end of asset purchases and the commencement of the tightening cycle and "underutilization" in describing the state of the US labor market. * US Treasury yields and the USD moved higher due those market participants focusing instead on "plotting the dots" as the Fed forecasts for the upward path of the Fed Fund rate were higher and faster than the June forecasts - while the first projection for 2017 were on the high side of expectations. * The medians for Fed forecasts went from 1.125% to 1.375% for the end of 2015, from 2.5% to 2.875% for the end of 2016, and the 2017 median came in at 3.80%. * The Treasury market and the FX market also zeroed in on comments from Fed Chair Yellen that emphasized the FOMC committee would start tightening sooner than later and at a quicker pace if the US economy closed the gap towards the Fed goals from employment and inflation sooner than current forecasts. Having said that - Yellen also said the timing and pace would be slower in the economic data fell short of expectations. * At one stage after FOMC statement the Dow was up 0.5% to an all-time record high at 17221 - but came off late in the day when the UST yields continued to move higher and the USD continued surging - throwing some doubt on the stock market's "dovish" assessment of the Fed event. * The Dow closed up 0.15% to a fresh all-time closing higher at 17157 while the S&P closed up 0.1% and the NASDAQ closed up 0.2% * The 10-yr US Treasury yield was around 2.56% just before the FOMC statement after easing on benign US CPI - and initially moved to 2.54% when there was no change to the statement. The price action reversed when the Fed forecasts were released and analyzed - with the 10-year Treasury yield soaring to 2.62% late in the US session - up from Tuesday's close at 2.58%. * The rise in US Treasury yields pushed the USD higher across the board - led by USD/JPY popping above 108.00. USD/JPY closed at 108.37 - up 1.2% from Tuesday's close at 107.13. * AUD/USD was particularly whippy on Wednesday. AUD/USD was consolidating between 0.9060/80 before sliding on a report in Xinhua noting comments from the PBOC's Chen stating China should not adopt strong stimulus. * AUD/USD traded down to 0.9017 and was trading around 0.9030 before the Fed decision/statement. AUD/USD initially spiked to 0.9074 when algos reacted to the unchanged Fed statement (i.e. "considerable time left in) before crashing off when the US yields jumped above 2.60% and USD moved broadly higher. * AUD/USD stops were triggered below 0.8980 to 0.8951 before closing at 0.8959 - down 1.5% on the day. * EUR/USD traded up to 1.2982 after the benign US CPI data and was trading around 1.2965 when the FOMC statement was released. The unchanged statement initially pushed EUR/USD up to 1.2980 - before the "dot-plotters" following the Fed forecasts sent the USD broadly higher. EUR/USD traded to a fresh 12-mth low at 1.2852 before closing at 1.2866 - down 0.75% on the day. * The commodity market also had a "hawkish" reaction to the Fed event - with gold plunging from 1235 before the FOMC announcement to 1222 late in the US session - down 1.1% on the day. The combination of the hawkish comments from the PBOC; rising US yields and rising USD sent NY copper 0.8% lower while NYMEX Crude fell 0.8%. Iron ore has recommenced marching lower - easing 0.36% to 84.20 * The best performing currency on Wednesday was the GBP - or at least shared honors with the USD. * GBP/USD was set to close unchanged around 1.6275 - as the market is pricing in the relief rally from an expected "NO" vote on the Scotland Independence referendum - even though the market never really priced in any chance of the "YES" vote getting up in the first place. * The GBP was also supported by better than expected UK employment data and BOE Minutes revealed a 7/2 split for the second straight meeting. * The US dollar index closed at 84.60 - up 0.65% from Tuesday's close at 84.07. Wrap-up Wall Street is at or flirting with all-time highs as equity investors take a "glass half full" and/or "glass half dovish" view of the Fed. The view from the US equity world appears to be the Fed is in no rush to start the tightening cycle and will only do so if the US economy is strengthening to the point it will support US company growth - which is a bullish event in any case.

The UST and FX markets view the Fed event that just passed as confirmation the path for US monetary policy is all but certain and the Fed Fund rate will be moving higher and possibly at a quickened/steeper pace if the data is strong enough to warrant it to do so. The mark up of Fed projections in the "plotting the dot" assessment was the main focus for the bond and FX market and unless US data starts to deteriorate both US yields and the USD look set to trend higher.

The USD should continue to trend higher against EUR and JPY, as no matter how you judge the timing of when the Fed will start tightening - it is crystal clear that the Fed is on a divergent monetary path than both the ECB and BOJ. USD/JPY looks set for a test of the psychologically important 110 level, as hybrid option strategies - assuming USD/JPY range trading will force USD/JPY buying the higher the pair goes as those strategies go into stop loss mode.

It will be interesting to see how AXJ equity and currency markets react to the FOMC event. If it is viewed as being on the hawkish side of what was expected it might rattle the Emerging Markets a bit - while if the Wall Street equity market view prevails - that the Fed remains cautious in regards to timing there might be a balanced reaction.

New Zealand GDP is out today as well as China House prices. The China growth concerns still hang over the market and the fall in house prices is one of the main reasons for some of the more bearish calls on China. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open sharply higher in the wake of the FOMC statement/Yellen presser. WSJ Jon Hilsenrath basically laid out what the Fed would do over the past few weeks but the reactions in the FX market was one of shock horror. US Treasury yields rose but only by 3bps in the 10-yrs. Stocks ended small up but it was the FX market that saw the biggest reaction undoubtedly driven by leveraged flows. For most pairs this is now a strong USD trend with the leveraged crowd happy to ride it for all it is worth. With USD/JPY through 108, USD/AXJ was driven sharply higher with KRW NDFs up to 1043 while IDR NDFs hit 12150 as players grabbed whatever offers they could find. It all looks overdone in FX land but don't look for much of a retracement. The trend is your friend so buy dips in USD/AXJ. USD/KRW traded a 1031-1035.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1034.9. The Kospi closed up 0.95%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2601-1.2630 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2625. The Straits Times closed up 0.7%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2140-3.2205 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2160. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded an 11900-11955 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11950. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11908. The IDX Composite closed up 1.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.08-26 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.26. The PSE index closed up 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 32.205-235 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.23. The Set closed up 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 30.101-134 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.134. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1450 slightly lower than the previous 6.1462 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1385-6.1450 range in Asia; last at 6.1401. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1520 - range 6.1488-6.1564. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2380-6.2390. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 60.875-61.03 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.91. The Sensex closed up 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 18 Sep 22:45 NZ GDP 18 Sep 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 18 Sep 23:50 JP Imports 18 Sep 23:50 JP Trade Balance 18 Sep 23:50 JP Exports 18 Sep 01:30 CN China House Prices 18 Sep 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate 18 Sep 10:00 MY Overnight Policy Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets moved higher on Wednesday - in part due to a catch up on gains made on Wall Street on Tuesday after the European markets were closed. The exception was the London FTSE as investors stayed sidelined ahead of the Scotland referendum. * The London FTSE eased 0.2%; the German DAX closed up 0.3%; the French CAC rose 0.5%; Milan outperformed with a 1.55% gain and the Spanish IBEX closed up 1.0%. * Wall Street moved higher in response to the FOMC statement remaining virtually unchanged - deciding to retain both the "considerable time" in relation to the gap between the end of asset purchases and the commencement of the tightening cycle and "underutilization" in describing the state of the US labor market. * Unlike the US Treasury and FX markets - Wall Street investors refrained from reacting too much to the bigger than expected rate hike predictions by Fed members in the so-called "plot the dots" exercise that extended to 2017. * At one stage after the FOMC statement the Dow was up 0.5% to an all-time record high at 17,221 - but came off late in the day when the US Treasury yields continued to move higher and the USD continued surging - throwing some doubt on the stock market's "dovish" assessment of the Fed event. * The MSCI LATAM Equity index closed up 0.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * The commodity market also had a "hawkish" reaction to the Fed event - with gold plunging from 1235 before the FOMC announcement to 1222 late in the session - down 1.1% on the day. The combination of the hawkish comments from the PBOC; rising US yields and rising USD sent NY copper 0.8% lower while NYMEX Crude fell 0.8%. Iron ore has recommenced marching lower - easing 0.36% to 84.20. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ bond yields eased as the market positioned for the FOMC and the results of the ECB TLTRO. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 5bps to 2.29%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 5bps to 2.42%; the 10-yr German bond yield edged up 1bp to 1.06% and the 10-yr UK Gilt closed unchanged around 2.52%. * US Treasury yields and the USD moved higher due those market participants focusing instead on "plotting the dots" as the Fed forecasts for the upward path of the Fed Fund rate were higher and faster than the June forecasts - while the first projection for 2017 were on the high side of expectations. * The medians for Fed forecasts went from 1.125% to 1.375% for the end of 2015, from 2.5% to 2.875% for the end of 2016, and the 2017 median came in at 3.80%. * The Treasury market also zeroed in on comments from Fed Chair Yellen that emphasized the FOMC committee would start tightening sooner than later and at a quicker pace if the US economy closed the gap towards the Fed goals from employment and inflation sooner than current forecasts. Having said that - Yellen also said the timing and pace would be slower in the economic data fell short of expectations. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield was around 2.56% just before the FOMC statement after easing on benign US CPI - and initially moved to 2.54% when there was no change to the statement. The price action reversed when the Fed forecasts were released and analyzed - with the 10-yr Treasury yield soaring to 2.62% late in the US session - up from Tuesday's close at 2.59%. * The 2-yr Treasury yield rose 3bps to close at 0.56%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12040 12140 12050 12130-12150 N/A USD/JPY 108.39 107.10 108.37 INR 61.31 61.48 61.10 61.44-46 N/A EUR/USD 1.2982 1.2852 1.2866 KRW 1036.5 1043.5 1036 1043-1043.5 N/A EUR/JPY 139.63 138.79 139.34 MYR 3.2250 3.2455 3.2240 3.2240-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6358 1.6250 1.6282 PHP 44.30 44.45 44.28 44.47-52 N/A USD/CAD 1.1020 1.0927 1.0997 TWD 30.14 30.28 30.17 30.125-14 N/A AUD/USD 0.9106 0.8953 0.8959 CNY 1-mth 6.1630 6.1570 6.1630-50 NZD/USD 0.8205 0.8078 0.8101 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2000 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.2679 1.2601 1.2674 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2430-50 USD/THB 32.31 32.20 32.31 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17157 +25 +0.15 10-year 2.62% 2.59% S&P 500 2002 +3 +0.13 2-year 0.57% 0.54% NASDAQ 4562 +9 +0.20 30-year 3.37% 3.36% FTSE 6781 -11 -0.17 Spot Gold($) 1222.20 1235.50 DAX 9662 +29 +0.30 Nymex 94.42 94.71 Nikkei 15889 -23 -0.14 Brent 98.70 98.91

