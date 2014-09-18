SYDNEY, Sept 19 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed says Q2 net worth of US households & non-profits rose USD 1.4trn * ECB's Praet Jun/Sep stimulus measures will have sizeable impact on ECB's balance sheet, ECB ready to use add'l unconventional instruments w/in its mandate if necessary * France's Hollande it would be wrong for France to rush into rapid deficit reduction in current economic environment, doesn't know what Moody's will do on France's rating Friday * IMF cuts Italy '14 GDP f/c to -0.1%, expects to cut again next mos, and leaves '15 'unched' at + 1.1% * Ten leading Italian banks took EUR 23b in TLTRO funds out of 82.6b EZ total * Meirelles says Brazil has policy programs to absorb significant CCY shocks * SARB's Marcus still in a hiking cycle although very data dependent * US Housing Starts Number MM Aug 0.956m, f/c 1.040m, 1.117m-prev * US House Starts MM: Change Aug -14.4%, 22.9%-prev * US Building Permits: Number Aug 0.998m, f/c 1.045m, 1.057m-prev * US Build Permits: Change MM Aug -5.60%, 8.6%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 280k, f/c 305k, 316k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 299.5k, 304.25k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.429m, f/c 2.470m, 2.492m-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index Sep 22.5, f/c 23, 28-prev * US Philly Fed 6M Index Sep 56, 66.4-prev * US Philly Fed Capex Index Sep 23.7, 17.5-prev * US Philly Fed Employment Sep 21.2, 9.1-prev (highest since May 2011) * US Philly Fed Prices Paid Sep 27, 24.9-prev * US Philly Fed New Orders Sep 15.5, 14.7-prev * SNB keeps Franc cap, stands ready to take 'immediate' measures * SNB leaves target rate for 3-mth Libor at 0-1.25% * SNB Jordan: Had not intervened in forex market to defend franc cap * GB Aug Retail Sales +0.4% m/m, +3.9% y/y vs prev 0.1%/2.6%. 0.4%/4.1% exp * GB Sep CBI mfg order book balance -4 vs prev 11. 9 exp. Lowest since Oct 2013 * Swiss Aug Trade 1386m vs prev 3901m rvsd * Norges Bank leaves key policy rate unch at 1.5% as exp * Swedish GDP revision 2.6% y/y vs prev 1.9%, mkt exp unch Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday continued to be the reaction to the FOMC event on Wednesday - as there appears to be divergent impressions on what path the Fed will take from different markets. * Wall Street powered higher on Thursday with the Dow gaining 0.6% to a fresh all-time high with the S&P gaining around 0.5% and also hitting a fresh all-time intraday and closing high. * The view from Wall Street is the Fed will remain cautious and will only tighten policy if the US economic data is strong enough to justify it. A number of equity analysts pointed to the fact that the FOMC statement left the comforting "considerable time" phrase in their statement even though the Fed projections suggested fairly aggressive Fed tightening over next 12 to 36 months * Treasury market had a more hawkish take on FOMC event and UST yields popped higher through US morning session, as fed fund futures started to price in Fed rate hikes between April and July next year in response to the FOMC projections. * The view from the Treasury market contrasts with that of the equity market. The Treasury market isn't so sure the Fed is "data dependent" - as the market can't reconcile how and why the Fed would raise their forecasts on where the Fed Funds rates will be over the next three years while at the same time the Fed's major economic forecasts were flat to weaker than they were previously. * The 2-yr US Treasury yield raced to just below 0.60% from Wednesday's close at 0.55% at one stage before real money funds bought and pushed the yield back to 0.56% in a very lively session. * The longer end was relatively calmer - with 10-yr Treasury yield trading up to 2.64% at one stage before closing at 2.62% - unchanged from Wednesday's close. * The markets didn't react too much to mixed US data - as US housing starts and building permits fell much more than expected - while US jobless claims came in much better than expected. The fall in housing starts was cushioned by upward revision of the previous month. * The FX market was mixed - with some of the broad USD movements tied to whipsaw action in the Treasury market. This was especially true with USD/JPY. * USD/JPY traded as high as 108.96 before option related selling ahead of a 109 barrier capped. USD/JPY eased during US afternoon session when 2-yr UST yield came off the highs. USD/JPY closed at 108.69 - up 0.3% from Wednesday's close. * With the exception of USD/JPY - the US dollar ended up giving back a chunk of gains made on Wednesday and early Thursday. * The FX market continues to completely ignore any possibility of a surprise win for the "YES" vote in the Scotland independence referendum taking place as of this writing. GBP/USD was one of the better performing currencies once again on Thursday and late in the US session it was trading at 1.6392 - up 0.7% on the day. EUR/GBP traded to a two-year low at 0.7853 at one stage. * It is difficult to imagine there will be a huge/sustained GBP relief rally on a win for the "NO" campaign - as a "Yes" win was never really priced in. This could end up being a "buy rumour/sell the fact" event for GBP. If "YES" vote surprisingly wins - GBP will collapse below 1.6000. * The ECB's TLTRO was a bid disappointment with a take-up of only 82.6bln EUR against expectations it would be around 150bln EUR. EUR/USD initially moved up to just above 1.2900 on the news before falling back below 1.2860 when the US market arrived and the 2-yr Treasury yield soared towards 0.60%. * EUR/USD was also briefly weighed down by reports suggesting Moody's warned the French government that France would be downgraded. The French government denied the reports and it didn't really impact the EUR in a sustainable fashion. * EUR/USD recovered through the US afternoon session on a steady short-squeeze that was propelled by US yields easing from the highs. Stops were triggered above 1.2920 to 1.2931 and EUR/USD closed at 1.2922 - up 0.4% on the day. * CHF rivaled GBP for honors as the best performing currency on Thursday after SNB decided on a no change in policy and warned they were prepared to resort to negative rates if needed. SNB meeting ended up being a "buy rumour/sell fact" for USD/CHF - which closed at 0.9338 - down 0.7% on the day. * AUD/USD managed to stage a decent recovery from the intraday low at 0.8927 to close at 0.8991 - up 0.26% from Wednesday's close at 0.8959. AUD and other risk currencies were helped by the buoyant mood on Wall Street which offset the gloom in commodity markets. * It was another rough day for commodities, as the combination of rising US yields and China growth concerns hangs over the market. * NY copper fell 1.6%; NYMEX Crude slid 1.5% and iron ore continued to slide - closing down 1.4% to 83.00. Gold was supported by the weaker US dollar and closed at 1225 - up from Wednesday's close at 1222. * US dollar index closed at 84.26 down 0.4% from Wednesday's close at 84.60. Wrap-up It shouldn't be too surprising the US dollar gave back some of the ground made in the wake of the FOMC event. The FX market had the biggest reaction to the Fed statement and fed fund rate projections - so a pullback was to be expected without fresh factors to support the USD higher.

Some reports suggest the weak take-up of the ECB's TLTRO facility was EUR negative while others say it was EUR positive. On the margins it is EUR positive, as it means less EUR on the ECB's balance sheet, but in the long-run it won't make much of a difference wither way. The ECB is committed to increase the size of its balance sheet to 2012 levels and they will keep trying until they do - and that is EUR negative.

The results of the Scotland referendum on independence will filter though in early Europe and bookmakers and markets are supremely confident the "NO" vote will prevail - even if margin is close. If you believe USD is trending higher and will continue to do so through 2014 - selling a GBP/USD relief rally should be highly rewarding. It would be a different story if the market was extremely short the GBP on the chance of the "YES" vote getting up - but the price action over the past week suggests that is definitely not the case.

AUD/USD should also be a "sell the rally" - as glum price action in commodity market reflects China concerns and AUD is sensitive to those concerns. We can also expect a period of very choppy volatile price action across asset markets, as Fed expectations will ebb and flow with every piece of key US data. Carry trades are less attractive when volatility is high and the rate of volatility should increase after a period of historically low levels. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ local moves down were quickly reversed in early London and continued into the NY open. KRW NDFs hit 1048.7 at one stage before easing slightly into the NY close. Market swung wildly all night on US Treasury moves in what was a continuation of activity following the previous nights FOMC meeting which saw Fed Funds rate forecasts raised considerably out to 2017. Late in NY USD/AXJ eased back in line with a rally in EUR/USD but KRW NDFs remain stubbornly high. All up a very hard to read session but one where USD/AXJ strength remains the predominant theme. * USD/KRW traded a 1039.5-1043.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1043.4. The Kospi closed down 0.7%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2665-1.2695 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2669. The Straits Times closed up 0.0%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2270-3.2430 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2270. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. * USD/IDR traded a 11985-12035 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11985. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12030. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.42-58 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.42. The PSE index closed up 0.77%. * USD/THB traded a 32.26-35 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.26. The Set closed up 0.87%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.20-25 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.25. The Taiex closed up 0.45%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1490 moderately higher than the previous 6.1450 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1406-6.1461 range in Asia; last at 6.1406. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1475 - range 6.1471-6.1638. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400-6.2410. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.35%. * USD/INR traded a 60.835-61.205 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.85. The Sensex closed up 1.8%.

Economic Data Releases (GMT) 19 Sep 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 19 Sep 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 19 Sep 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 19 Sep 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 19 Sep 11:30 IN FX Reserves, Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets pushed higher on Thursday, as the resilient reaction on Wall Street to the FOMC event brought the buyers back to the market. * Confidence the "NO" vote will prevail in the Scotland independence referendum helped the FTSE gain 0.6%; the German DAX soared 1.4%; the French CAC gained 0.75% despite reports of possible France downgrade by Moody's; the FT Milan Index gained edged just 0.1% higher while the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.8%. * Wall Street powered higher on Thursday with the Dow gaining 0.6% to a fresh all-time high with the S&P gaining around 0.5% and also hitting a fresh all-time intraday and closing high. * View from Wall Street is the Fed will remain cautious and will only tighten policy if the US economic data is strong enough to justify it. A number of equity analysts pointed to the fact that the FOMC statement left the comforting "considerable time" phrase in their statement even though the Fed projections suggested fairly aggressive Fed tightening over the next 12 to 36 months. * The VIX index closed at 12.03 - down 4.9% from Wednesday's close at 12.65. * The MSCI LATAM equity index closed down 1.3%. A closer look at the commodity market * It was another rough day for commodities, as the combination of rising US yields and China growth concerns hangs over the market. * NY copper fell 1.6%; NYMEX Crude slid 1.5% and iron ore continued to slide - closing down 1.4% to 83.00. Gold was supported by the weaker US dollar and closed at 1225 - up from Wednesday's close at 1222. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The talk of a France downgrade by Moody's pushed the French 10-yr yield 4bps higher to 1.44%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 1bp to 2.28%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield edged 1bp higher to 2.43%; the 10-yr German bund yield rose 3bps to 1.08% and the UK 10-yr Gilt yield closed up 6bps to 2.57% as confidence grew that the "NO vote" would prevail in the Scottish referendum. * The Treasury market had a more hawkish take on the FOMC event and UST yields popped higher through US morning session, as the fed fund futures started to price in Fed rate hikes between April and July next year in response to the FOMC projections. * The view from the Treasury market contrasts with that of the equity market. The Treasury market isn't so sure the Fed is "data dependent" - as the market can't reconcile how and why the Fed would raise their forecasts on where the Fed Funds rates will be over the next three years while at the same time the Fed's major economic forecasts were flat to weaker than they were previously. * The 2-yr US Treasury yield raced to just below 0.60% from Wednesday's close at 0.55% at one stage before real money funds bought and pushed the yield back to 0.56% in a very lively session. * The longer end was relatively calmer - with the 10-yr UST yield trading up to 2.64% at one stage before closing at 2.62% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.60%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12070 12140 12060 12050-12080 N/A USD/JPY 108.96 108.32 108.69 INR 61.28 61.39 61.08 61.06-09 N/A EUR/USD 1.2931 1.2834 1.2922 KRW 1041.5 1048.7 1043.5 1046-1046.5 N/A EUR/JPY 140.53 139.22 140.45 MYR 3.2360 3.2630 3.2450 3.2530-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.6409 1.6247 1.6400 PHP 44.47 44.70 44.59 44.59-61 N/A USD/CAD 1.1023 1.0929 1.0935 TWD 30.25 30.285 30.245 30.25-27 N/A AUD/USD 0.8997 0.8927 0.8991 CNY 1-mth 6.1600 6.1560 6.1540-60 NZD/USD 0.8157 0.8081 0.8153 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1910-30 USD/SGD 1.2696 1.2660 1.2670 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2385-05 USD/THB 32.35 32.25 32.25 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17266 +109 +0.64 10-year 2.62% 2.62% S&P 500 2011 +10 +0.49 2-year 0.56% 0.57% NASDAQ 4593 +31 +0.68 30-year 3.35% 3.37% FTSE 6819 +38 +0.56 Spot Gold($) 1225.00 1222.20 DAX 9798 +137 +1.41 Nymex 93.03 94.42 Nikkei 16068 +179 +1.13 Brent 97.64 98.70

