SYDNEY, Sept 22 (IFR) -

News and data from the weekend G20 in Cairns focuses on growth promotion but not a market mover. The G20 finance ministers' conference in Cairns, Australia analyzed more than 900 growth proposals submitted by officials and there was reportedly progress made on short-term growth measures and changes to international laws to stop multi-nationals taking advantage of loopholes to avoid paying tax. It wasn't all smooth sailing in regards to getting everyone on board to take urgent measures to promote growth. The US called on Germany to boost demand and economic activity in the EZ economy, but German officials weren't impressed - declaring "we will not agree on short-sighted stimuli". The market wasn't expecting any major market moving news from the G20 gathering and there wasn't any. BoA/EPFR flow data reflects hawkish turn in Fed expectations * Flow data released Friday shows biggest weekly outflow in bonds for 2014 * Investors fled funds specializing US Treasuries and high-yield bonds * High yield outflows totaled 3.2bln USD & US Treasury outflows were 2.8bln * Funds that hold investment-grade corporate bonds had 3.1bln USD of inflows * EM equity funds had 1.1bln USD outflows, first outflow in 15 weeks. Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Lacker believes approach w/mtge-backed sec prolongs interference in allocation of credit * Fed's Fisher risk that as unemployment recedes wage pressures will rise, sees rate hikes slow & gradual after they begin, hard for ECB to operate against backdrop of multiple fiscal authorities * Mexico's CB says decision to hold rates at 3% was unanimous, Bd members think risks to inflation have worsened in short-term * Germany's Schaeuble warned against debt-financed growth programs * ECB's Praet says ECB does not have exch rate target, Govts should consider guarantees for ABS, ABS purchase program will improve banks' leverage ratio * US Leading Index Chg MM Aug 0.002, f/c 0.004, 1.1%-prev * CA CPI Inflation MM Aug 0%, f/c 0%, -0.2%-prev * CA CPI Inflation YY Aug 2.1%, f/c 2.1%, 2.1%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core YY Aug 2.1%, f/c1.8%, 1.7%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core MM Aug 0.5%, f/c 0.2%, -0.1%-prev * CA Wholesale Trade MM Jul -0.3%, f/c 0.6%, 0.8%-prev * Scotland votes "no" to independence, 55% to 45% * DE Aug Producer prices -0.1% m/m, -0.8% y/y unch from prev. As exp * EZ Jul Current account NSA 32.3bn vs prev 24.8bn rvsd * EZ Jul Current account SA 18.7bn vs prev 18.6bn rvsd * EZ Jul Net investment flow -17.3bn vs prev 26.2bn rvsd Themes from Friday * The main themes for Friday's trading were 1) a muted reaction to the highly anticipated Scotland independence vote - with GBP/USD predictably ending lower as the referendum was a classic "buy rumour/sell fact" event and the FTSE only making a tiny gain on Friday 2) A resumption of USD trend higher after one day of consolidation 3) continued sluggish price action in the commodity market 4) Consolidation on Wall Street and 5) across the board lower sovereign yields due to a combination of factors. * The expected relief rally in the FTSE and stock markets around the world on the "NO" victory in the Scotland Independence referendum never happened. * On the lead-up to Scotland's referendum - confused commentators said Scotland vote was weighing on the markets and was a major concern holding back investors. The reality was that the market was ignoring the polls and analysts suggesting a "too close to call" election outcome and instead relied on the bookmaker odds that showed all along the "YES" vote had little chance of winning on the day. * A surprise "YES" vote would have sent the markets into a chaotic tailspin, but there was never going to be a reaction to the totally priced in "NO" victory. * The FTSE had a measly 0.3% gain on the day; Wall Street closed mixed to flat. * Wall Street wasn't impacted by macro factors as the Alibaba IPO was the main focus. The Alibaba IPO was a smash hit and was a positive, but was offset by a 4.2% fall in Oracle shares after co-founder Larry Ellison stepped down as CEO. * Dow closed up just 0.1%; S&P edged 0.05% lower and the NASDAQ fell 0.3%. * GBP/USD closed at 1.6284 0.7% lower than the 1.6400 Thursday close and nearly 1.5% below 1.6525 hit in Asia as a knee-jerk reaction to news "NO" vote won. * GBP/USD sold off through the European and US sessions despite plenty of real money buying into weakness. RM buying was due to that sector staying sidelined through the Scotland vote lead up - while the selling was from leveraged names who have been pricing in a "NO" victory for the past seven trading days. * USD resumed trending higher despite UST yields easing in quiet trading. * EUR/USD fell to a fresh 14 month low at 1.2828 and completed a bearish outside week reversal after closing at 1.2830. The support EUR received from the small take-up of the ECB's TLTRO facility on Thursday proved fleeting, as the ECB will have to come up with more schemes to build their balance sheet while the Fed is obviously heading in the opposite direction. * US Treasury yields moved lower on Friday due to the indirect impact of the Scotland independence vote failing to pass. * In a "sell rumour/buy fact" fashion the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell sharply from 2.61% in the immediate aftermath of the Scotland referendum to below 2.53% at one stage when profit taking took hold. * The 10-yr German Bund yield had a similar fall - trading up to 1.11% before falling to close at 1.04% down from 1.08% at Thursday's close. Investors took heart from the "NO" vote in Scotland to brush off concerns that Catalonia moved closer to a referendum vote on breaking away from Spain and bought Spanish bonds with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield falling to 2.20% from 2.28%. * The fall in bond yields across Europe encouraged short covering in the UST market - with the 10-yr US Treasury yield closing at 2.57% down from Thursday's 2.62% close and completing an outside day reversal. * Further weakness in commodity markets also weighed on global bond yields due to the deflationary pressures building as the commodity prices fall. * The falling yields in US and Europe weighed on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY through segments of Friday's trading. USD/JPY fell as low as 108.59 at one stage after trading to 109.46 during the Asian session. Broad USD strength during the US afternoon session helped the USD/JPY close at 109.06 - up 0.3% on the day. * EUR/JPY traded to 141.21 during the Asian session before closing at 139.84 - down 0.36% from Thursday's close at 140.45. GBP/JPY traded up to 180.66 in Asia before plunging 1.75% to close at 177.55. * It was another gloomy day on commodity markets. Iron ore continues to probe lower - falling 1.6% to 81.70. It completed a bearish outside week reversal and moved to its lowest level since Sept 2009. NY Copper eased 0.1%; Gold fell 7 bucks to 1216 - the lowest close in 8 months. NYMEX Crude closed 0.7% lower. * Commodity weakness/China concerns weighed on AUD and it was the worst performing currency on Friday after completing a bearish outside day reversal. AUD/USD closed at 0.8922 - the lowest closing price since Feb 5 this year. * CAD was very lively after Canada core CPI came in much hotter than expected. USD/CAD collapsed from 1.0980 to 1.0887 before the seasonally adjusted core CPI was revealed to be a much tamer number. USD/CAD reversed higher on realization seasonal factors skewed the core-CPI and USD/CAD was back to 1.0965 at the close - up 0.2% on the day. * The Brazilian stock market and BRL Fell on Friday after the latest opinion poll showed President Rousseff gaining on challenger Silva ahead of next month's presidential election. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed 0.85% lower. * The US dollar index closed at 84.73 - up 0.5% from Thursday's close at 84.32. Wrap-up Unlike the previous two weekends - there doesn't appear to be anything out on the weekend that will stir up markets in early Asian markets Monday morning. The market will likely get off to a fairly quiet start on Monday - with position adjustment flows the main driver of price action. The Scotland independence referendum is behind us and the market will now focus on the UK economy and Bank of England expectations for clues on GBP direction. The "sell rumour/buy fact" rule played out in the wake of the "NO" result, but there might be decent support for GBP on the crosses at least due to talk of strong demand from real money funds who were holding off buying until the referendum was out of the way. It will be a fairly quiet week, but there might be some action on Tuesday when the HSBC China flash MFG PMI is released. Now that geopolitical concerns have faded and the market has priced in Fed expectations - the focus of investor concern is on China growth. A reading below 50 in the flash PMI might deepen those China concerns. Some of the USD gains made last week might correct a bit - as USD/JPY is also nearing major psychological resistance at 110. The FX market probably expected the FOMC event to underpin UST yields as the Fed moves towards normalizing policy. Treasury yields closed the week not far from where they closed the previous week and unless they break higher - we could see some USD consolidation/correction in the week ahead.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ closed mixed on Friday night but in G10 terms the clear winner was the "once mighty" US Dollar. EUR, GBP and AUD closed at or just above their intraday lows in a worrying state to kick off the new week. Expect the market to go stop hunting on Monday morning looking for easy prey. The buy rumour/sell fact reaction in GBP was hardly unexpected but with event risk now out of the way we are back to more mundane things this week which should bring China back into focus. Tuesday's flash PMI and local money market rates will be closely watched. * USD/KRW traded a 1041.9-1047.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1044.6. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2661-1.2691 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2666. The Straits Times closed up 0.25%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2320-3.2480 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2345. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded an 11965-11990 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11965. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11985. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. * USD/PHP Onshore markets were shut on Friday due to rain and flooding. * USD/THB traded a 32.21-289 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.258. The Set closed up 0.05%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.225-289 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.25. The Taiex closed up 0.04%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1455 moderately lower than the previous 6.1490 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1304-6.1415 range in Asia; last at 6.1405. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1438 - range 6.1407-6.1486. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2390-6.2410. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%. * USD/INR traded a 60.73-90 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.82. The Sensex closed down 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 22 Sep 00:30 TW Jobless Rate 22 Sep 08:00 TW Export Orders Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * It was a very quiet day in European equity markets. * The expected relief rally in the FTSE and stock markets around the world on the "NO" victory in the Scotland Independence referendum never happened. * The FTSE had a measly 0.3% gain on the day; the German DAX ended the day around flat; the French CAC edged 0.1% lower; Milan closed down 0.7% and the Spanish IBEX closed flat. * For the week the FTSE rose 0.46%; the German CAC gained 1.5%; the French CAC edged 0.45% higher; Milan eased 0.5% last week while the Spanish IBEX rose 1.0%. * Wall Street wasn't impacted by macro factors as the Alibaba IPO was the main focus. The Alibaba IPO was a smash hit and was a positive, but was offset by a 4.2% fall in Oracle shares after co-founder Larry Ellison stepped down as CEO. * For the week the Dow rose 1.74% and the S&P gained 1.25%. * The VIX index closed at 12.11 - slightly up from Thursday's close at 12.03. For the week the VIX index fell 9%. * MSCI LATAM Index closed down 0.85% and for week it edged just 0.05% higher. A closer look at the commodity market * It was another gloomy day on commodity markets. Iron ore continues to probe lower - falling 1.6% to 81.70. It completed a bearish outside week reversal and moved to its lowest level since Sept 2009. NY Copper eased 0.1%; Gold fell 7 bucks to 1216 - the lowest close in 8 months. NYMEX Crude closed 0.7% lower. * For the week gold fell 1.0%; London Copper edged 0.04% lower; NY Copper eased 0.4%; Brent Crude rose 1.3% last week while NYMEX Crude edged up 0.15%. Iron ore fell 0.4% last week - the fifth straight weekly fall. A closer look at the fixed interest market * In a "sell rumour/buy fact" fashion the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell sharply from 2.61% in the immediate aftermath of the Scotland referendum to below 2.53% at one stage when profit taking took hold. * The 10-yr German Bund yield had a similar fall - trading up to 1.11% before falling to close at 1.04% down from 1.08% at Thursday's close. Investors took heart from the "NO" vote in Scotland to brush off concerns that Catalonia moved closer to a referendum vote on breaking away from Spain and bought Spanish bonds with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield falling to 2.20% from 2.28%. * The fall in bond yields across Europe encouraged short covering in the UST market - with the 10-yr US Treasury yield closing at 2.57% down from Thursday's 2.62% close and completing an outside day reversal. The week ahead- Key data from US, Japan, EZ and China the main focus Unlike last week - the coming week isn't loaded with major central bank and political events. Instead it is back to data watching, as the market tries to fine tune central bank expectations and estimates on the state of global growth. Key data and events next week - The Fed statement and Fed Chair Yellen made it crystal clear the timing and pace of Fed policy normalization will be data dependent - so all key US data should have a larger than normal impact on market volatility. The market will also pay close attention to "Fed-speak" and there will be a number of Fed speakers in the week ahead. On Monday US Existing Home Sales and Fed's Dudley (voter) will speak. Tuesday Fed's Bullard, George, Powell and Kocherlakota will share their views - followed on Wednesday by speeches from Fed's Mester and Evans. On Thursday Weekly Jobless Claims and Durable Goods will feature followed on Friday by Q2 US GDP. The highlights in the Euro-zone next week will be speeches by the ECB's Draghi and Praet on Monday followed on Tuesday by flash PMI data from the Euro-zone. On Wednesday German IFO will be the main event. The HSBC China MFG PMI will be released on Tuesday with the market expecting a dip to 50. Any print below 50 will confirm manufacturing is contracting and would likely stoke up China hard landing concerns. The key event in Japan next week will be CPI out on Thursday while in Australia the market will access the RBA's Financial Stability Review on Wednesday to see if the rising concerns in property prices expressed in the latest RBA Minutes will be elevated in the FSR. John Noonan's Technical view as at 21 September 2014 Equities * S&P - Since the correction in late Jan/early Feb of this year - S&P has trended higher and instead of correcting lower - it merely pauses and pulls back slightly before trending higher again. It appears it is still in that pattern, as the price action last week has the S&P poised to start trending higher after three weeks of consolidation. Key support has formed at 1,975 which is where the 50 dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 1,905/2,019 move converge. {Last 2,010} * Nikkei - Thanks to the weakening JPY and the support that trend gives to the Japanese exporter - the Nikkei is trending higher - according to the dma studies. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a bullish formation and all point higher. The daily/weekly close above the Jan 5 trend high at 16320 is very bullish and targets the 2007 trend high at 18300. {Last 16321} * ASX - The daily moving average studies are lined up in a bearish formation and indicating a short-term trend lower is well underway. The ASX managed to bounce back after testing major support at 5,365/5,375 where the 50% retracement of the 2014 5052 (year's low) /5679 (year's high) and a series of lows made in May/JUNE converges. The close above the 200-dma at 5,418 was encouraging - but a close above the 100-dma at 5510 is needed to suggest a bottom is in place. {Last 5433} Commodities * Gold continues to trend lower - according to the daily moving average studies. Gold suffered a bearish outside day on Friday and there really isn't any support of note until the major triple-bottom at 1,180/1,185. A break and close back above the 1,280 level is needed to ease the downward pressure. {Last 1,216} * Lon Copper ended a very choppy week just about flat. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 6,321/7,212 move at 6,660 and a break below that level would confirm a trend lower is underway. A break back above the 100-dma at 6,916 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 6,835} FX * EUR/USD continues to trend lower. The 5; 10 and 20-day moving averages remain in a bearish formation, and only a break above the 20-dma at 1.3010 would suggest the trend lower is over and a short-term bottom is in place. The objective of the current move is major support between 1.2740/90 where there are a number of weekly lows made in 2013 as well as the 61.8 fibo of the 1.2042/1.3995 move at 1.2985/90. {Last 1.2830} * USD/JPY is trending higher and the trend accelerated again last week. There really isn't any technical resistance of note this side of 110.00 with the Aug 2008 high at 110.67 the next resistance level. Daily slow stochs and RSI reading are at extremely overbought levels so there might have to be period of consolidation at some stage, but the technical picture is strongly bullish and pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities for now. {Last 109.06} * AUD/USD is locked in a down-trend and shows no sign of turning ahead of the 2014 low at 0.8660. A break above the descending 10-dma at 0.9075 would signal a possible consolidation before trending lower again. {Last 0.8922}

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12070 12070 12030 12030-12050 N/A USD/JPY 109.46 108.59 109.06 INR 61.18 61.20 61.09 61.20-24 N/A EUR/USD 1.2929 1.2828 1.2830 KRW 1044.5 1042.5 1039 1042-1043 N/A EUR/JPY 141.21 139.68 139.84 MYR 3.2420 3.2460 3.2385 3.2455-75 N/A GBP/USD 1.6525 1.6284 1.6284 PHP 44.50 44.61 44.55 44.60-62 N/A USD/CAD 1.0980 1.0887 1.0963 TWD 30.23 30.225 30.20 30.22-23 N/A AUD/USD 0.9005 0.8920 0.8922 CNY 1-mth 6.1650 6.1540 6.1555-75 NZD/USD 0.8179 0.8111 0.8121 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1910-30 USD/SGD 1.2691 1.2641 1.2665 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2410-30 USD/THB 32.28 32.18 32.19 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17280 +14 +0.08 10-year 2.58% 2.62% S&P 500 2010 -1 -0.05 2-year 0.57% 0.56% NASDAQ 4580 -13 -0.29 30-year 3.29% 3.35% FTSE 6838 +19 +0.27 Spot Gold($) 1216.60 1225.00 DAX 9799 +1 +0.01 Nymex 92.41 93.03 Nikkei 16321 +254 +1.58 Brent 98.38 97.64

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)