SYDNEY, Sept 24 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night
* Fed's Kocherlakota says expects US inflation to remain below 2% for next 4 yrs
* Fed's Bullard says his view of late Q1 '15 rate hike still on track, supported
keeping considerable time guidance in int rate hike, worried bubbles could form
if Fed moves too slowly and mechanically when tightening
* Fed George says US community banks well capitalized with well understood risks
* ECB's Visco Euro area GDP may return to pre-crisis level late next yr
* Brazil election poll shows Rousseff 42%, Silva 41% in second round runoff
* U.S. July Home Prices Rise 0.1% vs Previous Month, FHFA
* US Sept Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: 14 vs 10e
* US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Sep 57.9, f/c 58, 57.9-prev
* CA Retail Sales MM Jul -0.1%, 0.5%, 1.2%-prev
* Israel's military says it shot down a Syrian warplane
* French debt spiral no longer sustainable, PM Valls
* DE Sep Mfg PMI 50.3 vs 51.4 prev, 51.2 exp
* DE Sep Service PMI 55.4 vs 54.9 prev, 54.6 exp
* EZ Sep Mfg PMI 50.5 vs 50.7 prev, 50.7 exp
* EZ Sep Service PMI 52.8 vs 53.1 prev, 53.0 exp
* UK Aug PSNB GBP 10.883b m/m vs -466m prev, 10b exp
* UK Aug PSNCR GBP 1.583b m/m vs -7.25b prev, 4.5b exp
Themes from Tuesday
* The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was ongoing investor caution,
as global growth concerns weighed in sentiment despite brief lift in sentiment
provided by the HSBC China Flash PMI released during the Asian session.
* Some are saying the US air strikes on Syria negatively impacted sentiment, but
that is debatable and the consensus is that the impact was minimal.
* EZ growth concerns intensified following PMI data from around the EZ. While
the EZ Flash MFG PMI came in as expected at 50.5 - the German Flash MFG PMI
missed expectations and French Composite PMI came in much worse than expected.
* European stock markets fell sharply after the weak data out of France and
Germany - with the French CAC falling 1.9% and the German DAX sliding 1.6%.
* The negative lead out of Europe weighed on Wall Street sentiment - with the
S&P falling for the third straight day and closing 0.6% lower while the Dow
closed down 0.7% and the NASDAQ fell 0.4%.
* It was a strange day in the FX market, as investors were looking to take
profit and broadly sell US dollars through the Asian and European sessions, but
the fundamental backdrop didn't provide the excuses to carry on doing so.
* EUR/USD managed to rally to 1.2901 but the sad looking data out of the two
biggest Euro-zone economies meant the gains were unsustainable. EUR/USD slipped
back to close at 1.2847 - virtually unchanged from Monday's close.
* AUD/USD moved higher following the better HSBC China flash PMI data and
appeared to have finally found a base after weeks of heavy selling. But that was
not to be the case as global growth concerns and leveraged names eager to sell
all rallies sent AUD/USD to a fresh near 8-month low at 0.8831 at one stage
during the US morning session.
* AUD/USD was set to close at 0.8845 - down 0.3% on the day.
* It was relatively quiet in commodity markets after most came under heavy
pressure on Monday.
* NYMEX Crude rose 0.9% supposedly due to geopolitical uncertainty related to
the Syria bombing - yet Brent Crude which would be most impacted by Middle East
supply concerns - actually fell 0.1% on the day.
* Lon copper closed flat while NY copper eased 0.1%. Gold may have received a
small boost from the Syria news as it rose 0.7% to 1,224. Iron ore continued to
fall - fixing at 79.40 down from Monday's fix at 79.80.
* Despite relative calm in the commodity market - it was the commodity/risk
currencies that underperformed again on Tuesday.
* Besides the aforementioned 0.35% fall in AUD/USD on an open/close basis - NZD
was the worst performing currency on Tuesday - plunging to a fresh 2014 low at
0.8042 at one stage before closing at 0.8059 - down 0.8% on the day.
* CAD was the other major currency to lose ground against USD - as USD/CAD
closed at 1.1076 - up 0.3% on the day.
* UST yields fell for a fourth consecutive session, with the 10-yr yield easing
to 2.53% from Monday's 2.56% close. The 10-yr UST yield is three bps lower than
where it was before last week's FOMC and 13bps lower than the post-FOMC high.
* The Syrian airstrikes may have put some pressure on the US Treasury yields, as
did global growth concerns and falling equity markets. A Hilsenrath article may
have also pushed yields a bit lower, as he pointed out that with Fisher and
Plosser leaving - the so-called "dot-plot" will likely fall by 25bps.
* Despite the fall in US Treasury yields - USD/JPY closed the day slightly
higher at 108.89 - from 108.84 at Monday's close.
* Despite some volatility - EUR/USD; USD/CHF and USD/JPY barely changed on an
open/close basis while GBP/USD edged 0.2% higher to 1.6390 and USD gains were
against the commodity/risk currencies.
* US dollar index closed at 84.71 - down slightly from Monday's close at 84.75.
Wrap-up
Investors have turned cautious, as China growth concerns persist, EZ growth
concerns deepen and the market faces the reality of an investment world without
Fed QE. The falls on Wall Street are relatively minor and look more like a
pullback than a correction so far - but the last few months of the year could
see risk assets and risk currency's slide without some positive news to
short-circuit the cycle.
The price action in AUD/USD was very negative yesterday and reinforced the view
it is heading towards the year's 0.8660. The post HSBC China flash PMI rally
stopped where it was supposed to (around 0.8925) and closed below the previous
day's low at 0.8851.
NZD/USD fell to a fresh 2014 low on Tuesday and appears headed to the 61.8 fibo
of the 0.7670/0.8839 move at 0.7945.
Tokyo returns today and may look to sell USD/JPY with US Treasury yields moving
lower and risk aversion on the rise. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board with US Dollar strength against
commodity and EM currencies a major theme. Despite some profit taking on long US
Dollar positions in Asia and again in London, the night finished on sour note
with risk aversion to the fore. Weak stocks (especially in Europe) and strong US
Treasury prices suggests something is not quite right with the world. There were
various reasons given for the moves but nothing of substance only flows as
players continue to adjust positioning with "carry" trades remaining under
intense pressure. The US Dollar remains a buy on dips but one gets the feeling
that things might get messy if current trading environment continues. The market
looks unsettled and nervous - something we have not seen for quite some time.
USD/KRW traded a 1038.4-1045 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1040. The Kospi
closed down 0.5%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.2668-1.2700 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2672. The
Straits Times closed up 0.05%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.2440-3.2560 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2440. The
KLSE index closed down 0.3%.
USD/IDR traded an 11970-11990 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11970. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11987. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.6%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.51-605 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.52. The PSE
index closed down 0.1%.
USD/THB traded a 32.22-27 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.22. The Set
closed up 0.04%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.22-245 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.24. The Taiex
closed down 0.5%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1470 slightly lower than the previous
6.1485 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1376-6.1430 range in Asia; last at 6.1378.
OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1431 - range 6.1430-6.1523. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted
in Asia at 6.2300-6.2330. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.85%.
USD/INR traded a 60.87-61.005 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.96. The
Sensex closed down 1.6%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
24 Sep 22:45 NZ Trade Balance
24 Sep 22:45 NZ Trade - Imports
24 Sep 22:45 NZ Trade - Exports
24 Sep 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
01:30 AU RBA Stability Review
A closer look at the equity market
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12050 12065 12035 12050-12070 N/A USD/JPY 108.99 108.25 108.89
INR 61.24 61.39 61.26 61.35-37 N/A EUR/USD 1.2901 1.2843 1.2847
KRW 1041 1043.2 1041 1043-1044 N/A EUR/JPY 140.22 139.27 139.88
MYR 3.2520 3.2600 3.2525 3.2585-05 N/A GBP/USD 1.6416 1.6303 1.6390
PHP 44.50 44.59 44.50 44.59-61 N/A USD/CAD 1.1084 1.0995 1.1078
TWD 30.22 30.24 30.22 30.23-24 N/A AUD/USD 0.8927 0.8831 0.8840
CNY 1-mth 6.1510 6.1485 6.1500-15 NZD/USD 0.8147 0.8046 0.8050
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1790-10 USD/SGD 1.2700 1.2662 1.2691
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2290-10 USD/THB 32.27 32.205 32.26
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17056 -117 -0.68 10-year 2.53% 2.56%
S&P 500 1983 -12 -0.58 2-year 0.54% 0.55%
NASDAQ 4509 -19 -0.41 30-year 3.24% 3.29%
FTSE 6676 -98 -1.44 Spot Gold($) 1223.80 1215.00
DAX 9595 -155 -1.59 Nymex 91.56 91.52
Nikkei 16206 -115 -0.71 Brent 96.94 96.85
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)