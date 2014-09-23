SYDNEY, Sept 24 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * Fed's Kocherlakota says expects US inflation to remain below 2% for next 4 yrs * Fed's Bullard says his view of late Q1 '15 rate hike still on track, supported keeping considerable time guidance in int rate hike, worried bubbles could form if Fed moves too slowly and mechanically when tightening * Fed George says US community banks well capitalized with well understood risks * ECB's Visco Euro area GDP may return to pre-crisis level late next yr * Brazil election poll shows Rousseff 42%, Silva 41% in second round runoff * U.S. July Home Prices Rise 0.1% vs Previous Month, FHFA * US Sept Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: 14 vs 10e * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Sep 57.9, f/c 58, 57.9-prev * CA Retail Sales MM Jul -0.1%, 0.5%, 1.2%-prev * Israel's military says it shot down a Syrian warplane * French debt spiral no longer sustainable, PM Valls * DE Sep Mfg PMI 50.3 vs 51.4 prev, 51.2 exp * DE Sep Service PMI 55.4 vs 54.9 prev, 54.6 exp * EZ Sep Mfg PMI 50.5 vs 50.7 prev, 50.7 exp * EZ Sep Service PMI 52.8 vs 53.1 prev, 53.0 exp * UK Aug PSNB GBP 10.883b m/m vs -466m prev, 10b exp * UK Aug PSNCR GBP 1.583b m/m vs -7.25b prev, 4.5b exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was ongoing investor caution, as global growth concerns weighed in sentiment despite brief lift in sentiment provided by the HSBC China Flash PMI released during the Asian session. * Some are saying the US air strikes on Syria negatively impacted sentiment, but that is debatable and the consensus is that the impact was minimal. * EZ growth concerns intensified following PMI data from around the EZ. While the EZ Flash MFG PMI came in as expected at 50.5 - the German Flash MFG PMI missed expectations and French Composite PMI came in much worse than expected. * European stock markets fell sharply after the weak data out of France and Germany - with the French CAC falling 1.9% and the German DAX sliding 1.6%. * The negative lead out of Europe weighed on Wall Street sentiment - with the S&P falling for the third straight day and closing 0.6% lower while the Dow closed down 0.7% and the NASDAQ fell 0.4%. * It was a strange day in the FX market, as investors were looking to take profit and broadly sell US dollars through the Asian and European sessions, but the fundamental backdrop didn't provide the excuses to carry on doing so. * EUR/USD managed to rally to 1.2901 but the sad looking data out of the two biggest Euro-zone economies meant the gains were unsustainable. EUR/USD slipped back to close at 1.2847 - virtually unchanged from Monday's close. * AUD/USD moved higher following the better HSBC China flash PMI data and appeared to have finally found a base after weeks of heavy selling. But that was not to be the case as global growth concerns and leveraged names eager to sell all rallies sent AUD/USD to a fresh near 8-month low at 0.8831 at one stage during the US morning session. * AUD/USD was set to close at 0.8845 - down 0.3% on the day. * It was relatively quiet in commodity markets after most came under heavy pressure on Monday. * NYMEX Crude rose 0.9% supposedly due to geopolitical uncertainty related to the Syria bombing - yet Brent Crude which would be most impacted by Middle East supply concerns - actually fell 0.1% on the day. * Lon copper closed flat while NY copper eased 0.1%. Gold may have received a small boost from the Syria news as it rose 0.7% to 1,224. Iron ore continued to fall - fixing at 79.40 down from Monday's fix at 79.80. * Despite relative calm in the commodity market - it was the commodity/risk currencies that underperformed again on Tuesday. * Besides the aforementioned 0.35% fall in AUD/USD on an open/close basis - NZD was the worst performing currency on Tuesday - plunging to a fresh 2014 low at 0.8042 at one stage before closing at 0.8059 - down 0.8% on the day. * CAD was the other major currency to lose ground against USD - as USD/CAD closed at 1.1076 - up 0.3% on the day. * UST yields fell for a fourth consecutive session, with the 10-yr yield easing to 2.53% from Monday's 2.56% close. The 10-yr UST yield is three bps lower than where it was before last week's FOMC and 13bps lower than the post-FOMC high. * The Syrian airstrikes may have put some pressure on the US Treasury yields, as did global growth concerns and falling equity markets. A Hilsenrath article may have also pushed yields a bit lower, as he pointed out that with Fisher and Plosser leaving - the so-called "dot-plot" will likely fall by 25bps. * Despite the fall in US Treasury yields - USD/JPY closed the day slightly higher at 108.89 - from 108.84 at Monday's close. * Despite some volatility - EUR/USD; USD/CHF and USD/JPY barely changed on an open/close basis while GBP/USD edged 0.2% higher to 1.6390 and USD gains were against the commodity/risk currencies. * US dollar index closed at 84.71 - down slightly from Monday's close at 84.75. Wrap-up Investors have turned cautious, as China growth concerns persist, EZ growth concerns deepen and the market faces the reality of an investment world without Fed QE. The falls on Wall Street are relatively minor and look more like a pullback than a correction so far - but the last few months of the year could see risk assets and risk currency's slide without some positive news to short-circuit the cycle.

The price action in AUD/USD was very negative yesterday and reinforced the view it is heading towards the year's 0.8660. The post HSBC China flash PMI rally stopped where it was supposed to (around 0.8925) and closed below the previous day's low at 0.8851.

NZD/USD fell to a fresh 2014 low on Tuesday and appears headed to the 61.8 fibo of the 0.7670/0.8839 move at 0.7945.

Tokyo returns today and may look to sell USD/JPY with US Treasury yields moving lower and risk aversion on the rise. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board with US Dollar strength against commodity and EM currencies a major theme. Despite some profit taking on long US Dollar positions in Asia and again in London, the night finished on sour note with risk aversion to the fore. Weak stocks (especially in Europe) and strong US Treasury prices suggests something is not quite right with the world. There were various reasons given for the moves but nothing of substance only flows as players continue to adjust positioning with "carry" trades remaining under intense pressure. The US Dollar remains a buy on dips but one gets the feeling that things might get messy if current trading environment continues. The market looks unsettled and nervous - something we have not seen for quite some time. USD/KRW traded a 1038.4-1045 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1040. The Kospi closed down 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2668-1.2700 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2672. The Straits Times closed up 0.05%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2440-3.2560 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2440. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded an 11970-11990 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11970. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11987. The IDX Composite closed down 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.51-605 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.52. The PSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.22-27 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.22. The Set closed up 0.04%. USD/TWD traded a 30.22-245 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.24. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1470 slightly lower than the previous 6.1485 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1376-6.1430 range in Asia; last at 6.1378. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1431 - range 6.1430-6.1523. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2300-6.2330. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.85%. USD/INR traded a 60.87-61.005 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.96. The Sensex closed down 1.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 24 Sep 22:45 NZ Trade Balance 24 Sep 22:45 NZ Trade - Imports 24 Sep 22:45 NZ Trade - Exports 24 Sep 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 01:30 AU RBA Stability Review A closer look at the equity market * EZ growth concerns intensified following PMI data from around the EZ. While the EZ Flash MFG PMI came in as expected at 50.5 - the German Flash MFG PMI missed expectations and French Composite PMI came in much worse than expected. * European stock markets fell sharply after the weak data out of France and Germany - with the French CAC falling 1.9% and the German DAX sliding 1.6%. * London FTSE fell 1.4%; Milan slid 1.6% and Spanish IBEX closed down 1.3%. * The negative lead out of Europe weighed on Wall Street sentiment - with the S&P falling for the third straight day. * The VIX index closed at 14.93 - up 9.0% from Monday's close at 13.69. A closer look at the commodity market * It was relatively quiet in commodity markets after most came under heavy pressure on Monday. * NYMEX Crude rose 0.9% supposedly due to geopolitical uncertainty related to the Syria bombing - yet Brent Crude which would be most impacted by Middle East supply concerns - actually fell 0.10% on the day. * Lon copper closed flat while NY copper eased 0.1%. Gold may have received a small boost from the Syria news as it rose 0.7% to 1224. Iron ore continued to fall - fixing at 79.40 down from Monday's fix at 79.80. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12050 12065 12035 12050-12070 N/A USD/JPY 108.99 108.25 108.89 INR 61.24 61.39 61.26 61.35-37 N/A EUR/USD 1.2901 1.2843 1.2847 KRW 1041 1043.2 1041 1043-1044 N/A EUR/JPY 140.22 139.27 139.88 MYR 3.2520 3.2600 3.2525 3.2585-05 N/A GBP/USD 1.6416 1.6303 1.6390 PHP 44.50 44.59 44.50 44.59-61 N/A USD/CAD 1.1084 1.0995 1.1078 TWD 30.22 30.24 30.22 30.23-24 N/A AUD/USD 0.8927 0.8831 0.8840 CNY 1-mth 6.1510 6.1485 6.1500-15 NZD/USD 0.8147 0.8046 0.8050 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1790-10 USD/SGD 1.2700 1.2662 1.2691 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2290-10 USD/THB 32.27 32.205 32.26 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17056 -117 -0.68 10-year 2.53% 2.56% S&P 500 1983 -12 -0.58 2-year 0.54% 0.55% NASDAQ 4509 -19 -0.41 30-year 3.24% 3.29% FTSE 6676 -98 -1.44 Spot Gold($) 1223.80 1215.00 DAX 9595 -155 -1.59 Nymex 91.56 91.52 Nikkei 16206 -115 -0.71 Brent 96.94 96.85 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)