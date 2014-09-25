SYDNEY, Sept 26 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * U.S. jobless claims 293k vs. f/c 300k and prior 281k (revised from 280k) * U.S. Sep Markit services sector flash PMI 58.5 vs. f/c 59.0 and Aug 59.5; employment component 53.9 vs. Aug 52.9 * Sep Kansas City Fed mfg activity 12 vs prior 4; Composite index 6 vs. prior 3 * Brazil Aug jobless rate 5.0% (Reuter's poll 4.9%) * Fed's Fisher: Mkt assuming Fed to start raising rates between spring & summer 2015. I would say sooner rather than later * Fed's Lockhart: US econ likely in shape for rate hike by mid-2015, but timing not foreordained; Spike in USD, weak consumer spending could dampen growth in coming months; Lack of wage pressure & weakening of inflation show still-weak demand conditions in overall econ; Worried more about undershoot on inflation than rapid price hikes * BoE's Carney: Point at which rates start to rise 'is getting closer'; No pre-set course for rates, timing depends on data; Judgment about when to raise rates has become more finely balanced in recent months; Rate rises likely to be limited & gradual due to weak export demand, high public & private-sector debt * Turkey CB: Leaves rates unch; To maintain tight mon pol until significant improvement in inflation outlook; Falling commodity prices to limit upward risks on inflation; High food prices delay improvement in inflation outlook * Czech CB: Risks to its f/c are slightly anti-inflationary; Reiterates it won't exit currency intervention regime before 2016; Downside infl risks are lower growth & subdued price developments in EZ * Draft law allows Russia to seize foreign assets in response to sanctions- Moscow Times * Iraqi PM says has intelligence indicating Islamic State militants planning attacks on Paris, U.S. subway systems * EZ Aug Money Supp 2.0% vs 1.8% prev, 1.9% exp * UK Sep CBI DisTrades +31 vs 37 prev, 30 exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was a classic "risk-off" trading day with a lack of a single or obvious catalyst. * Wall Street had its worst day since July with the NASDAQ falling close to 2.0% while the DOW and S&P fell close to 1.5%. * The selling on Wall Street was broad based and did some technical damage to what had been a well behaved bull markets. * Analysts and commentators scrambled for the factors that drove the market lower, but were hard pressed in the end to come up with anything tangible. * Wall Street insiders noted heavy selling flows from "buy only" funds for window dressing purposes ahead of quarter-end. In past quarters the end of quarter selling has been absorbed by opportunistic dip buyers, but they didn't surface on Thursday. * There were also whispers that a large hedge fund was forced to unload profitable equity positions to fund losses in other assets, but those reports were unsubstantiated. * The equity selling started to accelerate in late Europe when the German DAX was particularly hard hit by reports Russia was considering freezing foreign assets in retaliation to sanctions from the West. The German DAX fell 1.6%. * Some analysts said the lack of "dip buying" was due to USD strength and the fact that RBNZ joined a growing list of major c/banks that want their currency to fall further against the USD; the fact that some of the biggest falls on Wall Street take place in October was being blamed for the lack of "dip buying" and finally hawkish comments from the Fed's Richard Fisher (highly unlikely this was a factor as he is always uber-hawkish). Other analysts pointed to relatively low volumes and lack of dip buying coinciding with the start of Rosh Hashanah. * The large fall on Wall Street pushed US Treasury yields lower, as investors fled equities to buy Treasuries in a safe-haven strategy. * The 10-yr Treasury yields fell to 2.50% from 2.56% at Wednesday's close. * The combination of falling UST yields and a spike in risk aversion capped USD/JPY - which closed at 108.76 - down 0.3% from Wednesday's close at 109.06. * The big FX moves were in JPY crosses in classic risk-off unwinding of carry trades. * The VIX index stormed close to 18% higher at 15.64 - which further encouraged carry trade unwinding. * NZD/JPY fell over 2.1% from Wednesday's close while AUD/JPY plunged 1.4%. * NZD/USD traded as low as 0.7912 before closing at 0.7922 down 1.9% on the day. * AUD/USD fell as low as 0.8774 before closing at 0.8787 down 1.1% on the day. * EUR/USD actually recovered from earlier lows as the equity markets sold off. EUR/USD traded down to 1.2695 in early Europe when leveraged names sold to triggers stops below 1.2730 and knock out an option barrier at 1.2700. EUR/USD recovered during the US session when US yields eased and EUR/AUD buying underpinned. EUR/USD closed at 1.2751 - down 0.25% on the day. * GBP was given a broad boost during the European session following relatively hawkish comments from the BOE's Carney. GBP/USD traded as high as 1.6342 and closed at 1.6315 down 0.15% on the day. The Carney comments didn't resonate as EUR/GBP closed the day only 0.06% lower from Wednesday's close. * Despite the big fall on Wall Street it was a relatively quiet day on commodity markets. NY copper closed the day flat while NYMEX Crude eased 0.36%. The iron ore continued marching lower to fresh 5-year lows - fixing at 78.60 down 1.0% from Wednesday's fix at 79.40. * The rise in risk aversion helped support gold - which closed at 1221.8 up from Wednesday's close at 1217.10. * The US dollar index closed at 85.20 - up 0.2% from Wednesday's close at 85.03 Wrap-up The equity markets might be at inflection point as concerns a serious correction is in store for the month of October. This may or may not be the case and next week's price action will likely determine whether it is an extended dip the real money funds will buy at the start of the next quarter or a prelude to a classic "October swoon".

While all of the headlines talk about the US dollar bull market that is underway - the immediate attention of the FX market will be on the FX carry trades. If this is the start of a large correction in equity and risk markets - currencies such as AUD and NZD along with the select EM currencies/assets will be at risk for steeper falls - while currencies such as JPY and CHF might find some support as carry trades unwind.

It is in times like these that technical analysis takes on added importance. AUD/JPY suffered a bearish outside day reversal and closed below the 61.8 fibo of the 93.90/98.65 move at 95.72. It is hovering above the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 95.53 and a close below that level targets the 200-dma at 94.50. AUD/USD is on track for a test of the 2014 low at 0.8660 while NZD/USD doesn't find any technical support until 0.7670/0.7720.

The break below 1.2740 in EUR/USD was bearish - but it managed to close above that level. A weekly close below 1.2740 targets 1.2661. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board as the Asia commodity/EM currency swoon continued overnight. The moves were somewhat tempered but there was to be no comeback. Stocks crumbled with the latest buzzword "divergence" bandied around by analyst after analyst to give the sharp stock slide some meaning where there was no one real piece of news/event to pin it on. Yes it is all confusing and somewhat reminiscent of last year's taper tantrum only this time it has nothing to do with US Treasuries. Markets are collapsing upon themselves after an extended period of unbelievable stability. Month/quarter end flows might have something to do with the moves but when you don't understand what's going on - just use that word - divergence. USD/KRW traded a 1040.7-1044.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1042.6. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2658-1.2693 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2683. The Straits Times closed down 0.05%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2380-3.2540 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2515. The KLSE index closed up 0.15%. USD/IDR traded an 11945-11980 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11980. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11947. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.42-79 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.77. The PSE index closed down 0.8%. USD/THB traded a 32.23-29 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.285. The Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 30.235-31 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.31. The Taiex closed down 0.95%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1497 slightly higher than the previous 6.1462 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1344-6.1400 range in Asia; last at 6.1363. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1470 - range 6.1390-6.1510. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400-6.2420. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/INR traded a 60.94-61.415 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.355. The Sensex closed down 1.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 26 Sep 23:30 JP CPI 26 Sep 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output 26 Sep 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 26 Sep 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 26 Sep 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:50 Japan Capital flows data for w/e Sep 19 A closer look at the equity market * Most European markets were up for most of the day before selling off in the last two hours. The German DAX was up 0.6% before sliding hard to close 1.6% lower and complete a bearish outside day. The selloff was partly blamed on fears of Russia economic retaliation to sanctions imposed by the West. The London FTSE was up 0.3% at one stage before closing down 1.0% with hawkish Carney comments being blamed for part of the move lower and bearish outside day. The French CAC closed down 1.3%; the FT Milan Index closed 1.35% lower and the Spanish IBEX ended the day with a 0.7% loss. * Wall Street had its worst day since July with the NASDAQ falling close to 2.0% while the DOW and S&P fell close to 1.5%. * The selling on Wall Street was broad based and did some technical damage to what had been a well behaved bull markets. * Analysts and commentators scrambled for the factors that drove the market lower, but were hard pressed in the end to come up with anything tangible. * Wall Street insiders noted heavy selling flows from "buy only" funds for window dressing purposes ahead of quarter-end. In past quarters the end of quarter selling has been absorbed by opportunistic dip buyers, but they didn't surface on Thursday. * The VIX index closed at 15.64 - up 17.9% from Wednesday's close at 13.27. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 1.4%. A closer look at the commodity market * Despite the big fall on Wall Street it was a relatively quiet day on commodity markets. NY copper closed the day flat while NYMEX Crude eased 0.36%. The iron ore continued marching lower to fresh 5-year lows - fixing at 78.60 down 1.0% from Wednesday's fix at 79.40. * The rise in risk aversion helped support gold - which closed at 1,221.5 up from Wednesday's close at 1,217.50. A closer look at fixed interest * It was very quiet in EZ peripheral debt markets - 10-yr Spanish bond closing unchanged at 2.15% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield closing up 1bp at 2.37%. * The 10-year German Bund yield fell 3bps to 0.98% due to risk aversion while the 10-yr UK Gilt yield fell 4bps to 2.44%. * The large fall on Wall Street pushed US Treasury yields lower, as investors fled equities to buy Treasuries in a safe-haven strategy. * The 10-yr Treasury yields fell to 2.50% from just below 2.57% at Wednesday's close. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed 4bps lower at 0.55%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12060 12075 12065 12075-12095 N/A USD/JPY 109.37 108.51 108.76 INR 61.45 61.79 61.48 61.78-82 N/A EUR/USD 1.2783 1.2695 1.2751 KRW 1045 1047 1044.2 1046-1047 N/A EUR/JPY 139.70 138.44 138.60 MYR 3.2600 3.2685 3.2630 3.2640-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.6342 1.6276 1.6316 PHP 44.80 44.90 44.84 44.81-83 N/A USD/CAD 1.1128 1.1056 1.1110 TWD 30.33 30.34 30.30 30.32-34 N/A AUD/USD 0.8885 0.8774 0.8787 CNY 1-mth 6.1570 6.1530 6.1520-40 NZD/USD 0.8076 0.7912 0.7922 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1905-25 USD/SGD 1.2708 1.2658 1.2704 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2415 6.2410-30 USD/THB 32.32 32.23 32.28 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16946 -264 -1.53 10-year 2.50% 2.56% S&P 500 1966 -32 -1.62 2-year 0.55% 0.59% NASDAQ 4467 -88 -1.94 30-year 3.21% 3.28% FTSE 6640 -66 -0.99 Spot Gold($) 1221.80 1217.10 DAX 9510 -152 -1.57 Nymex 92.47 92.88 Nikkei 16374 +207 +1.28 Brent 97.01 97.08

