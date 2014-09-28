SYDNEY, Sept 29 (IFR) -

News from the weekend China Industrial Profits drop in August * China data Saturday showed China industrial profits fell 0.6% from year ago * This compares to a 13.5% rise in the previous month (July) * Data may have been skewed by very high base from previous August profits * Nevertheless weaker data reinforces view China industrial sector is struggling * Analysts say the slowdown in housing is weighing on economic activity * The run of weaker China data has resulted in growing calls for more stimuli * Officials have played down need for stimulus but data may force their hand Headlines from Friday Night * US GDP Q2 final 4.6% as f/c & vs. prior 4.2%; Final sales 3.2% vs. f/c 3.1% * US Q2 GDP Deflator 2.1% vs f/c 2.1% and prior 1.3% * US Q2 Corporate Profits revised 8.6% vs. f/c 8.4% * US Sep. TR/U. of Mich. Sentiment 84.6 vs. f/c 84.7 and prior 82.5 * US Sep. TR/U. of Mich. Conditions 98.9 vs. f/c 98.0 and prior 99.8 * US Sep. TR/U. of Mich. Expectations 75.4 vs. f/c 75.0 and prior 71.3 * Canada July budget balance C$-1.23bln vs. C$-1.98bln of July 2013 * Canada July budget y-t-d C$-0.81bln vs. year ago balance of C$-4.54bln * Mexico Aug. trade balance -1.123bln dollars; Aug. s/a trade balance -0.596bln * Russia Aug GDP growth 0.0% y/y vs. +1.0% in July -Econ Ministry * ECB's Rimsevics: Maybe it would be necessary to use all policy instruments to clearly demonstrate that the problem isn't in ECB creating money, but elsewhere * ECB's Coeure: Can already see signs that bank health checks have affected speed & quality of deleveraging; Banks will be in stronger position to resume new lending once checks concluded, residual uncertainties removed; We expect stronger take up from banks in Dec. operation and six subsequent instalments until June 2016 * UK regulator in talks with 6 banks over settlement of FX probe-Banking sources * Spain's EconMin: Net debt issuance in 2015 to be slightly below 55bln euros * Spain hikes '14 growth f/c to 1.3% fm prv 1.2%; Hikes '15 f/c to 2.0% fm 1.8% * Spain revises 2014 unemployment rate f/c to 24.7% from 24.9%; revises 2015 unemployment f/c to 22.2% from prv 23.3% * Mexico C/Bank D/Gov: Inflation to remain above 4% during H2 2104; Inflation risks tilted to upside, minimum wage hike could spur second-round effects * William H. Gross to leave PIMCO and is joining Janus Capital Group * ECB, 18-bks to repay E4.87bln 3-yr LTRO money Oct 1 2014 * DE Oct GfK Consumer Sentiment 8.3 vs prev 8.6. 8.5 exp * FR Sep Consumer Confidence 86 vs prev 86. As exp Themes from Friday * Price action across asset markets on Friday was driven by flows rather than sentiment - as mth/qtr end approaches and news broke that Bill Gross left PIMCO. * Wall Street took back a big chunk of the ground lost as Thursday's quarter-end, window dressing sellers were replaced by bargain hunting, real money fund buyers - many of whom were putting on trading strategies for the fourth quarter. * The S&P closed up 0.86% while the Dow gained 1.0% - marking the fifth consecutive session with a move of 100 points or more and the seventh time in nine sessions it has done so. * The bond market was rocked by news that CEO and co-founder of PIMCO Bill Gross was leaving the world's largest bond fund. The 10-yr Treasury yield gapped from just below 2.50% to 2.55% on the announcement - as the market decided to front run expected redemptions and position squaring that will likely accompany the departure of Gross. * The market settled down after the initial surprise - and real money funds came in to buy US Treasuries for the next quarter portfolio adjustments. The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed at 2.53% up 3bps from Thursday's close at 2.50%. * The jump higher in US Treasury yields gave the USD an added boost - as the market is looking for any excuse to buy up-trending US dollar. * The move up in US equities; US yields and the US dollar were supported by US GDP coming in exactly where the market was expecting it to. * The final US Q2 GDP read came in at plus 4.6% - strong enough to reinforce confidence the US economy is improving - but not so strong that it will encourage the Fed to start hiking rates sooner rather than later. * UoM Sentiment index also came in v/close to expectations with a read of 84.6 * The jump in US Treasury yields unleashed a fresh round of USD buying and after a quiet European session when EUR/USD meandered between 1.2710/55 - it broke below 1.2700 and traded to a fresh 22-month low at 1.2677. EUR/USD wasn't able to bounce when the UST yields came off the highs late in the day and it closed at 1.2688 - down 0.5% on the day. * There was heavy turnover in USD/JPY after the pairing started moving higher and broke above 109.00 during the Asian session when Japanese Labour Minister Shiozake clarified there would be no delay to GPIF reforms. * USD/JPY received an added boost from the pop higher in US yields on news Bill Gross was leaving PIMCO and an option barrier at 109.50 was knocked out to a fresh six-yr high at 109.56. * The easing back of US Treasury yields late in the US session relieved the upward pressure and USD/JPY closed at 109.29 - up 0.5% on the day. * USD gains were fairly uniform against all the major currencies, but AUD actually slightly outperformed due to some profit taking prompted by the Wall Street rally and AUD/NZD buying by leveraged names following a few major banks putting out buy recommendations. * AUD/USD traded to a fresh seven month low at 0.8748 when a 0.8750 option barrier was knocked out before bouncing to close at 0.8768 - down 0.2%. * NZD was the worst performing currency on Friday - with NZD/USD closing at 0.7872 - down 0.6% on the day. * Commodities were mixed on Friday. Lon copper rose 0.35% while NY copper fell 0.26%; iron ore closed flat at 78.60; Brent Crude closed flat on the day while NYMEX Crude gained 1.1% and gold eased 3 dollars to 1,219 due to the strong USD and higher US yields. * The US dollar index closed at 85.62 - up 0.5% from Thursday's close at 85.19. Wrap-up The weaker China industrial profit data for August released Saturday shouldn't have come as a big surprise following the much weaker than expected Industrial Production for August released two weeks ago that came in at a six year low. But it may provide yet another excuse for the growing number of China bears to sell AUD and lighten up selective EM assets and currencies. A BAML report using EPFR data released on Friday showed EM equity funds saw another 600mln USD worth of outflows - the second straight week of outflows and this was in large part due to China growth concerns. Sentiment towards the US dollar is decidedly bullish - as funds of all descriptions are buying any dips in the USD pairings. The strengthening USD is in turn putting some pressure on commodities and to a lesser extent equities. While this spiral continues it will put increasing pressure on risk-sensitive currencies such as AUD and NZD. It is becoming very clear that volatility is on the rise and returning to what used to be considered normal. This is evidenced by the fact the Dow has had triple digit moves every day last week and seven of the last nine trading sessions. Given the lack of news and data last week - the swings on a day to day basis were that much more noteworthy. The increasing volatility does not provide a favourable environment for carry trade strategies and is another reason not to try and pick a bottom in currencies such as AUD, NZD and CAD. It is quite extraordinary that the departure of a 70 year old executive from any firm could move a market as deep as the UST market and impact other markets as well. But that is what happened Friday when Bill Gross left PIMCO. It is hard to believe it will have a lasting impact on the Treasury market. The unthinkable downgrade of US debt by S&P a few years ago only had a fleeting impact on price action. Some analysts are saying the moves based on the Bill Gross departure were exaggerated by month-end and quarter end considerations and the fact that new restrictions and regulations have restricted major bank market making - thus decreasing liquidity in the immediate wake of surprise news events. After some position adjustment flurries for month and quarter end rebalancing - there will be plenty of data and events to shape sentiment in the week ahead. But the biggest moves may come when the US non-farm payroll is released on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ pairs (mostly) ended the NY session on Friday higher from the Asian session close. The strong US Dollar trend remains in full flight with commodity currencies bearing the full brunt. EM currencies are next in the firing line followed by the EURO. It was a messy session on Friday after PIMCO's Chief Bill Gross resigned to go elsewhere. The 10-yr UST yield was marked 5bps higher as players "front runs" expected redemptions following his exit. The jump in UST yields gave the US Dollar another boost. Elsewhere Wall Street recouped around half of what it lost on Thursday but volatility in stocks warns of danger ahead. Stay long US Dollar is the catch cry from the vast majority of analysts'. USD/KRW traded a 1041.1-1044.6 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1044.4. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2680-1.2718 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2703. The Straits Times closed up 0.04%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2515-3.2650 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2590. The KLSE index closed down 0.14%. USD/IDR traded a 12000-12035 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12020. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12007. The IDX Composite closed down 1.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.68-96 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.72. The PSE index closed down 0.45%. USD/THB traded a 32.26-35 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.29. The Set closed up 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 30.27-315 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.272. The Taiex closed down 0.24%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1508 slightly higher than the previous 6.1497 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1252-6.1386 range in Asia; last at 6.1270. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1434 - range 6.1405-6.1485. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2425-6.2440. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/INR traded a 61.005-62 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.15. The Sensex closed up 0.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 29 Sep 08:30 HK Retail Sales Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets closed mostly higher - with German DAX the exception as German insurer Allianz (PIMCO's parent company) fell over 5.0% on news Bill Gross left PIMCO. The German DAX closed down 0.2%. * The London FTSE closed up 0.15%, as a gain in the banking sector on reports there will be a settlement on the FX probe into manipulating the London Fix helped the banking sector and offset a 0.5% fall in the FT mining sector. * French CAC gained 0.9%; Milan soared 1.9% and Spain's IBEX closed the day 0.6% higher. * For the week the London FTSE fell 2.76%; the German DAX fell 3.15%; the French CAC had a 1.5% fall; Milan fell 0.8% for the week and the Spanish IBEX slipped 1.4% lower for the week. * Wall Street took back a big chunk of the ground lost, as Thursday's quarter-end, window dressing sellers were replaced by bargainhunting, real money fund buyers - many of whom were putting on trading strategies for the fourth quarter. * The S&P closed up 0.86% while the Dow gained 1.0% higher - marking the fifth consecutive session with a move of 100 points or more and the seventh time in nine sessions it has done so. * For the week the Dow fell 0.96%; the S&P fell 1.4% and the NASDAQ fell 1.5%. * The VIX index closed at 14.85 down 6.0% from Thursday's close at 15.64. For the week the VIX rose 22.6% from last week's close at 12.11. * The MSCI LATAM Index rose 0.6% on Friday and for the week it fell 3.6%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed on Friday. Lon copper rose 0.35% while NY copper fell 0.26%; iron ore closed flat at 78.60; Brent Crude closed flat on the day while NYMEX Crude gained 1.1% and gold eased 3 dollars to 1,219 due to the strong USD and higher US yields. * For the week gold edged up 0.25%; Ldn Copper fell 1.7%; NY Copper fell 1.9%; Brent Crude fell 1.4%; NYMEX Crude gained 1.2% and iron ore suffered a weekly loss of 3.8% and is now down close to 20% since mid-July and 41% for the year. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Bond yields in Europe moved higher on the news Bill Gross left PIMCO - as PIMCO are large holders of peripheral Euro-zone debt and some liquidation of those holdings is expected. * The 10-yr Spanish bond rose 5bps to 2.20% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 4bps to 2.40%. The 10-yr German bund yield closed unchanged at 0.96% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed unchanged at 2.46%. * The bond market was rocked by news that CEO and co-founder of PIMCO Bill Gross was leaving the world's largest bond fund. The 10-yr Treasury yield gapped from just below 2.50% to 2.55% on the announcement - as the market decided to front run expected redemptions and position squaring that will likely accompany the departure of Gross. * The market settled down after the initial surprise - and real money funds came in to buy US Treasuries for the next quarter portfolio adjustments. The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed at 2.53% up 3bps from Thursday's close at 2.50%. For the week the 10-yr US Treasury yield is down 5bps from last week's close at 2.58%. * The 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.58% - up 2bps from Thursday's close at 0.56%. For the week the 2-yr yield closed just 1bp higher than last week's close at 0.57%. The week ahead - China PMI; Japan Tankan; ECB meeting and US jobs in focus After a relatively quiet week for data and events - the coming week is full of data and events that have the potential to move markets. The key events are likely going to be the results of China mfg PMI; Japan Tankan; ECB meeting and to cap the week off - the always important and market moving US non-farm payroll data. Key US data in the week ahead: It is a busy week for US data, which takes on added importance after Janet Yellen and the Fed clearly indicated that policy timing and direction will be "data dependent". On Monday core-PCE and Pending Home Sales will be released and they shouldn't impact markets unless very out of line with expectations. On Tuesday the Case-Shiller US house price index and Chicago PMI will be released. Wednesday will be a bit busier with the ADP version of US jobs data which is expected to show plus 210k jobs and ISM Mfg which is expected to show a healthy 58.5 reading. US jobless claims, Durable Goods and Factory Orders will be out Thursday - but Friday's US non-farm payroll data will be the major event. The market is expecting plus 205k new jobs, but there will also be focus on average hourly earnings with a 0.2% rise expected and the jobless rate which is expected to remain at 6.1%. ECB meeting in focus: The poor take-up of the ECB's TLTRO and the fall in the 5-yr/5-yr inflation swap rate to 1.92% has put tremendous pressure on the ECB to take more action. While there might a surprise - it is unlikely the ECB will take any concrete action at Thursday's meeting. Draghi will likely repeat ECB is ready to take more action, but he has reiterated that pledge on numerous occasions over the past week or so. EUR might see a bit of short-covering if nothing new is introduced the meeting. EZ inflation will be in the spotlight - as German inflation data is out Monday and EZ inflation is out Tuesday. The key data event for the Euro-zone will be Wednesday when PMI data is released. Key events in Asia Japan Q3 Tankan will be released on Tuesday and the large manufacturing index is expected to fall 10 from the previous 12 and the large manufacturing outlook is expected to fall to 12 from 15. A worse than expected reading will put more pressure on the BOJ to take further easing action. The main events for China in the week ahead will HSBC China MFG PMI on Tuesday which is expected to come in at the flash estimate at 50.5 - and the official China MFG PMI on Wednesday which is expected to come in at 51.2 up slightly from 51.1 in Aug. On Thursday China non-manufacturing PMI will be released. It will be a busy week in Australia. Private and Housing Credit out on Tuesday and this may take on added importance after the RBA stepped warnings over imbalances in the housing lending amid housing booms in Sydney and Melbourne in particular. Wednesday Aus Retail Sales will be released and is expected to come in at 0.4% unchanged from last month. On Thursday Building Approvals and Aus trade data will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 28 September Equities S&P: The price action last week has the S&P poised to start trending lower - according to the daily moving average studies. The 5, 10 and 20dma's are aligned in a bearish formation, but they are not yet pointing lower. Key support is found at the 100-dma at 1,955/1,965 where the 50% retracement of the 1,904/2,019 move and the 100-dma converge. A break below 1,955 would confirm a short-term trend lower is underway - while a break and close above the 20-dma at 1,996 would suggest the correction lower has run out of steam. {Last 1,983} Nikkei is trending higher, but showing signs of fatigue. The dips have held above the 10-dma - which comes in around 16,140 and that is support for the time being. Only a break and close below the 20-dma at 15,900 would suggest the trend higher has ended. A break back above 16,375 reignites the trend higher and targets the 2007 trend high at 18,300. {Last 16,230} ASX: I wrote last week "the daily moving average studies are lined up in a bearish formation and indicating a short-term trend lower is well underway" and the price action last week further confirmed that to be the case. The ASX broke and closed below major support at 5,365/5,375 where the 50% retracement of the 2014 5,052 (year's low) /5,679 (year's high) and a series of lows made in May/June converged. The next major support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the year's 5,052 low/5,679 high at 5.290. If that level holds - a very oversold market might correct higher. But a break and close above the 200-dma at 5,425 is needed to reverse the trend. {Last 5,313} Commodities Gold - The trend lower in gold is losing momentum - according to the daily moving average studies. The 5-dma has flattened out and could be starting to point upwards. A break and close above the 20-dma around 1,240 would suggest a bottom is in place at 1,207. A break below 1,205 targets major support at 1,180/1,190. {Last 1,219} Lon Copper has resumed trending lower - according to the daily moving average studies. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 6,321/7,212 move at 6,661 and a break below that level - followed by a fall below June 12, 6,614 low would be very bearish. A break back above the 20-dma at 6,850 to take the pressure off the down side. {Last 6,718} FX EUR/USD continues to trend lower. The 5; 10 and 20-dma's remain in a bearish formation, and only a break above the 20-dma at 1.2910 would suggest the trend lower is over and a short-term bottom is in place. The break and close below 1.2740 confirms the trend lower is a strong one. The next level of minor support is found at the mid-November 2012 low at 1.2661 and a break below that level targets 1.2500 and lower. {Last 1.2688} USD/JPY continues to trend higher on both the daily and weekly moving average studies. There really isn't any technical resistance of note this side of 110 with the Aug 2008 high at 110.67 the next resistance level. Daily RSI reading remains at an extremely overbought level so there might have to be period of consolidation at some stage, but the technical picture is strongly bullish and pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities for now. {Last 109.29} AUD/USD is locked in a down-trend and shows no sign of turning ahead of the 2014 low at 0.8660. A break above the descending 10-dma at 0.8900 would signal a possible consolidation before trending lower again. {Last 0.8768} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12120 12225 12115 12200-12200 N/A USD/JPY 109.54 108.47 109.29 INR 61.72 61.88 61.52 61.70-73 N/A EUR/USD 1.2761 1.2677 1.2688 KRW 1046 1051.5 1046.2 1049.5-1050 N/A EUR/JPY 139.08 138.39 138.57 MYR 3.2670 3.2815 3.2650 3.2780-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6333 1.6237 1.6245 PHP 44.86 45.08 44.85 45.07-10 N/A USD/CAD 1.1169 1.1093 1.1154 TWD 30.27 30.35 30.29 30.34-35 N/A AUD/USD 0.8813 0.8748 0.8768 CNY 1-mth 6.1580 6.1560 6.1560-80 NZD/USD 0.7957 0.7860 0.7872 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1900-20 USD/SGD 1.2754 1.2680 1.2749 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2440 6.2430-50 USD/THB 32.36 32.26 32.34 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17113 +167 +0.99 10-year 2.53% 2.50% S&P 500 1983 +17 +0.86 2-year 0.58% 0.55% NASDAQ 4512 +45 +1.01 30-year 3.21% 3.21% FTSE 6649 +9 +0.14 Spot Gold($) 1218.70 1221.80 DAX 9491 -19 -0.20 Nymex 93.40 92.47 Nikkei 16229 -144 -0.88 Brent 97.02 97.0

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)