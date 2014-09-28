SYDNEY, Sept 29 (IFR) -
News from the weekend
China Industrial Profits drop in August
* China data Saturday showed China industrial profits fell 0.6% from year ago
* This compares to a 13.5% rise in the previous month (July)
* Data may have been skewed by very high base from previous August profits
* Nevertheless weaker data reinforces view China industrial sector is struggling
* Analysts say the slowdown in housing is weighing on economic activity
* The run of weaker China data has resulted in growing calls for more stimuli
* Officials have played down need for stimulus but data may force their hand
Headlines from Friday Night
* US GDP Q2 final 4.6% as f/c & vs. prior 4.2%; Final sales 3.2% vs. f/c 3.1%
* US Q2 GDP Deflator 2.1% vs f/c 2.1% and prior 1.3%
* US Q2 Corporate Profits revised 8.6% vs. f/c 8.4%
* US Sep. TR/U. of Mich. Sentiment 84.6 vs. f/c 84.7 and prior 82.5
* US Sep. TR/U. of Mich. Conditions 98.9 vs. f/c 98.0 and prior 99.8
* US Sep. TR/U. of Mich. Expectations 75.4 vs. f/c 75.0 and prior 71.3
* Canada July budget balance C$-1.23bln vs. C$-1.98bln of July 2013
* Canada July budget y-t-d C$-0.81bln vs. year ago balance of C$-4.54bln
* Mexico Aug. trade balance -1.123bln dollars; Aug. s/a trade balance -0.596bln
* Russia Aug GDP growth 0.0% y/y vs. +1.0% in July -Econ Ministry
* ECB's Rimsevics: Maybe it would be necessary to use all policy instruments to
clearly demonstrate that the problem isn't in ECB creating money, but elsewhere
* ECB's Coeure: Can already see signs that bank health checks have affected
speed & quality of deleveraging; Banks will be in stronger position to resume
new lending once checks concluded, residual uncertainties removed; We expect
stronger take up from banks in Dec. operation and six subsequent instalments
until June 2016
* UK regulator in talks with 6 banks over settlement of FX probe-Banking sources
* Spain's EconMin: Net debt issuance in 2015 to be slightly below 55bln euros
* Spain hikes '14 growth f/c to 1.3% fm prv 1.2%; Hikes '15 f/c to 2.0% fm 1.8%
* Spain revises 2014 unemployment rate f/c to 24.7% from 24.9%; revises 2015
unemployment f/c to 22.2% from prv 23.3%
* Mexico C/Bank D/Gov: Inflation to remain above 4% during H2 2104; Inflation
risks tilted to upside, minimum wage hike could spur second-round effects
* William H. Gross to leave PIMCO and is joining Janus Capital Group
* ECB, 18-bks to repay E4.87bln 3-yr LTRO money Oct 1 2014
* DE Oct GfK Consumer Sentiment 8.3 vs prev 8.6. 8.5 exp
* FR Sep Consumer Confidence 86 vs prev 86. As exp
Themes from Friday
* Price action across asset markets on Friday was driven by flows rather than
sentiment - as mth/qtr end approaches and news broke that Bill Gross left PIMCO.
* Wall Street took back a big chunk of the ground lost as Thursday's
quarter-end, window dressing sellers were replaced by bargain hunting, real
money fund buyers - many of whom were putting on trading strategies for the
fourth quarter.
* The S&P closed up 0.86% while the Dow gained 1.0% - marking the fifth
consecutive session with a move of 100 points or more and the seventh time in
nine sessions it has done so.
* The bond market was rocked by news that CEO and co-founder of PIMCO Bill Gross
was leaving the world's largest bond fund. The 10-yr Treasury yield gapped from
just below 2.50% to 2.55% on the announcement - as the market decided to front
run expected redemptions and position squaring that will likely accompany the
departure of Gross.
* The market settled down after the initial surprise - and real money funds came
in to buy US Treasuries for the next quarter portfolio adjustments. The 10-yr US
Treasury yield closed at 2.53% up 3bps from Thursday's close at 2.50%.
* The jump higher in US Treasury yields gave the USD an added boost - as the
market is looking for any excuse to buy up-trending US dollar.
* The move up in US equities; US yields and the US dollar were supported by US
GDP coming in exactly where the market was expecting it to.
* The final US Q2 GDP read came in at plus 4.6% - strong enough to reinforce
confidence the US economy is improving - but not so strong that it will
encourage the Fed to start hiking rates sooner rather than later.
* UoM Sentiment index also came in v/close to expectations with a read of 84.6
* The jump in US Treasury yields unleashed a fresh round of USD buying and after
a quiet European session when EUR/USD meandered between 1.2710/55 - it broke
below 1.2700 and traded to a fresh 22-month low at 1.2677. EUR/USD wasn't able
to bounce when the UST yields came off the highs late in the day and it closed
at 1.2688 - down 0.5% on the day.
* There was heavy turnover in USD/JPY after the pairing started moving higher
and broke above 109.00 during the Asian session when Japanese Labour Minister
Shiozake clarified there would be no delay to GPIF reforms.
* USD/JPY received an added boost from the pop higher in US yields on news Bill
Gross was leaving PIMCO and an option barrier at 109.50 was knocked out to a
fresh six-yr high at 109.56.
* The easing back of US Treasury yields late in the US session relieved the
upward pressure and USD/JPY closed at 109.29 - up 0.5% on the day.
* USD gains were fairly uniform against all the major currencies, but AUD
actually slightly outperformed due to some profit taking prompted by the Wall
Street rally and AUD/NZD buying by leveraged names following a few major banks
putting out buy recommendations.
* AUD/USD traded to a fresh seven month low at 0.8748 when a 0.8750 option
barrier was knocked out before bouncing to close at 0.8768 - down 0.2%.
* NZD was the worst performing currency on Friday - with NZD/USD closing at
0.7872 - down 0.6% on the day.
* Commodities were mixed on Friday. Lon copper rose 0.35% while NY copper fell
0.26%; iron ore closed flat at 78.60; Brent Crude closed flat on the day while
NYMEX Crude gained 1.1% and gold eased 3 dollars to 1,219 due to the strong USD
and higher US yields.
* The US dollar index closed at 85.62 - up 0.5% from Thursday's close at 85.19.
Wrap-up
The weaker China industrial profit data for August released Saturday shouldn't
have come as a big surprise following the much weaker than expected Industrial
Production for August released two weeks ago that came in at a six year low. But
it may provide yet another excuse for the growing number of China bears to sell
AUD and lighten up selective EM assets and currencies. A BAML report using EPFR
data released on Friday showed EM equity funds saw another 600mln USD worth of
outflows - the second straight week of outflows and this was in large part due
to China growth concerns.
Sentiment towards the US dollar is decidedly bullish - as funds of all
descriptions are buying any dips in the USD pairings. The strengthening USD is
in turn putting some pressure on commodities and to a lesser extent equities.
While this spiral continues it will put increasing pressure on risk-sensitive
currencies such as AUD and NZD.
It is becoming very clear that volatility is on the rise and returning to what
used to be considered normal. This is evidenced by the fact the Dow has had
triple digit moves every day last week and seven of the last nine trading
sessions. Given the lack of news and data last week - the swings on a day to day
basis were that much more noteworthy. The increasing volatility does not provide
a favourable environment for carry trade strategies and is another reason not to
try and pick a bottom in currencies such as AUD, NZD and CAD.
It is quite extraordinary that the departure of a 70 year old executive from any
firm could move a market as deep as the UST market and impact other markets as
well. But that is what happened Friday when Bill Gross left PIMCO. It is hard to
believe it will have a lasting impact on the Treasury market. The unthinkable
downgrade of US debt by S&P a few years ago only had a fleeting impact on price
action. Some analysts are saying the moves based on the Bill Gross departure
were exaggerated by month-end and quarter end considerations and the fact that
new restrictions and regulations have restricted major bank market making - thus
decreasing liquidity in the immediate wake of surprise news events.
After some position adjustment flurries for month and quarter end rebalancing -
there will be plenty of data and events to shape sentiment in the week ahead.
But the biggest moves may come when the US non-farm payroll is released on
Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ pairs (mostly) ended the NY session on Friday higher from the Asian
session close. The strong US Dollar trend remains in full flight with commodity
currencies bearing the full brunt. EM currencies are next in the firing line
followed by the EURO. It was a messy session on Friday after PIMCO's Chief Bill
Gross resigned to go elsewhere. The 10-yr UST yield was marked 5bps higher as
players "front runs" expected redemptions following his exit. The jump in UST
yields gave the US Dollar another boost. Elsewhere Wall Street recouped around
half of what it lost on Thursday but volatility in stocks warns of danger ahead.
Stay long US Dollar is the catch cry from the vast majority of analysts'.
USD/KRW traded a 1041.1-1044.6 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1044.4. The
Kospi closed down 0.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.2680-1.2718 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2703. The
Straits Times closed up 0.04%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.2515-3.2650 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2590. The KLSE
index closed down 0.14%.
USD/IDR traded a 12000-12035 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12020. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12007. The IDX Composite closed
down 1.3%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.68-96 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.72. The PSE index
closed down 0.45%.
USD/THB traded a 32.26-35 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.29. The Set closed
up 0.5%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.27-315 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.272. The Taiex
closed down 0.24%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1508 slightly higher than the previous
6.1497 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1252-6.1386 range in Asia; last at 6.1270.
OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1434 - range 6.1405-6.1485. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted
in Asia at 6.2425-6.2440. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%.
USD/INR traded a 61.005-62 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.15. The Sensex
closed up 0.6%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
29 Sep 08:30 HK Retail Sales
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
A closer look at the equity market
* European stock markets closed mostly higher - with German DAX the exception as
German insurer Allianz (PIMCO's parent company) fell over 5.0% on news Bill
Gross left PIMCO. The German DAX closed down 0.2%.
* The London FTSE closed up 0.15%, as a gain in the banking sector on reports
there will be a settlement on the FX probe into manipulating the London Fix
helped the banking sector and offset a 0.5% fall in the FT mining sector.
* French CAC gained 0.9%; Milan soared 1.9% and Spain's IBEX closed the day 0.6%
higher.
* For the week the London FTSE fell 2.76%; the German DAX fell 3.15%; the French
CAC had a 1.5% fall; Milan fell 0.8% for the week and the Spanish IBEX slipped
1.4% lower for the week.
* Wall Street took back a big chunk of the ground lost, as Thursday's
quarter-end, window dressing sellers were replaced by bargainhunting, real money
fund buyers - many of whom were putting on trading strategies for the fourth
quarter.
* The S&P closed up 0.86% while the Dow gained 1.0% higher - marking the fifth
consecutive session with a move of 100 points or more and the seventh time in
nine sessions it has done so.
* For the week the Dow fell 0.96%; the S&P fell 1.4% and the NASDAQ fell 1.5%.
* The VIX index closed at 14.85 down 6.0% from Thursday's close at 15.64. For
the week the VIX rose 22.6% from last week's close at 12.11.
* The MSCI LATAM Index rose 0.6% on Friday and for the week it fell 3.6%.
A closer look at the commodity market
* Commodities were mixed on Friday. Lon copper rose 0.35% while NY copper fell
0.26%; iron ore closed flat at 78.60; Brent Crude closed flat on the day while
NYMEX Crude gained 1.1% and gold eased 3 dollars to 1,219 due to the strong USD
and higher US yields.
* For the week gold edged up 0.25%; Ldn Copper fell 1.7%; NY Copper fell 1.9%;
Brent Crude fell 1.4%; NYMEX Crude gained 1.2% and iron ore suffered a weekly
loss of 3.8% and is now down close to 20% since mid-July and 41% for the year.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* Bond yields in Europe moved higher on the news Bill Gross left PIMCO - as
PIMCO are large holders of peripheral Euro-zone debt and some liquidation of
those holdings is expected.
* The 10-yr Spanish bond rose 5bps to 2.20% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield
rose 4bps to 2.40%. The 10-yr German bund yield closed unchanged at 0.96% and
the 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed unchanged at 2.46%.
* The bond market was rocked by news that CEO and co-founder of PIMCO Bill Gross
was leaving the world's largest bond fund. The 10-yr Treasury yield gapped from
just below 2.50% to 2.55% on the announcement - as the market decided to front
run expected redemptions and position squaring that will likely accompany the
departure of Gross.
* The market settled down after the initial surprise - and real money funds came
in to buy US Treasuries for the next quarter portfolio adjustments. The 10-yr US
Treasury yield closed at 2.53% up 3bps from Thursday's close at 2.50%. For the
week the 10-yr US Treasury yield is down 5bps from last week's close at 2.58%.
* The 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.58% - up 2bps from Thursday's close at
0.56%. For the week the 2-yr yield closed just 1bp higher than last week's close
at 0.57%.
The week ahead - China PMI; Japan Tankan; ECB meeting and US jobs in focus
After a relatively quiet week for data and events - the coming week is full of
data and events that have the potential to move markets.
The key events are likely going to be the results of China mfg PMI; Japan
Tankan; ECB meeting and to cap the week off - the always important and market
moving US non-farm payroll data.
Key US data in the week ahead: It is a busy week for US data, which takes on
added importance after Janet Yellen and the Fed clearly indicated that policy
timing and direction will be "data dependent". On Monday core-PCE and Pending
Home Sales will be released and they shouldn't impact markets unless very out of
line with expectations. On Tuesday the Case-Shiller US house price index and
Chicago PMI will be released. Wednesday will be a bit busier with the ADP
version of US jobs data which is expected to show plus 210k jobs and ISM Mfg
which is expected to show a healthy 58.5 reading. US jobless claims, Durable
Goods and Factory Orders will be out Thursday - but Friday's US non-farm payroll
data will be the major event. The market is expecting plus 205k new jobs, but
there will also be focus on average hourly earnings with a 0.2% rise expected
and the jobless rate which is expected to remain at 6.1%.
ECB meeting in focus: The poor take-up of the ECB's TLTRO and the fall in the
5-yr/5-yr inflation swap rate to 1.92% has put tremendous pressure on the ECB to
take more action. While there might a surprise - it is unlikely the ECB will
take any concrete action at Thursday's meeting. Draghi will likely repeat ECB is
ready to take more action, but he has reiterated that pledge on numerous
occasions over the past week or so. EUR might see a bit of short-covering if
nothing new is introduced the meeting. EZ inflation will be in the spotlight -
as German inflation data is out Monday and EZ inflation is out Tuesday. The key
data event for the Euro-zone will be Wednesday when PMI data is released.
Key events in Asia Japan Q3 Tankan will be released on Tuesday and the large
manufacturing index is expected to fall 10 from the previous 12 and the large
manufacturing outlook is expected to fall to 12 from 15. A worse than expected
reading will put more pressure on the BOJ to take further easing action. The
main events for China in the week ahead will HSBC China MFG PMI on Tuesday which
is expected to come in at the flash estimate at 50.5 - and the official China
MFG PMI on Wednesday which is expected to come in at 51.2 up slightly from 51.1
in Aug. On Thursday China non-manufacturing PMI will be released.
It will be a busy week in Australia. Private and Housing Credit out on Tuesday
and this may take on added importance after the RBA stepped warnings over
imbalances in the housing lending amid housing booms in Sydney and Melbourne in
particular. Wednesday Aus Retail Sales will be released and is expected to come
in at 0.4% unchanged from last month. On Thursday Building Approvals and Aus
trade data will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
John Noonan's Technical view as at 28 September
Equities
S&P: The price action last week has the S&P poised to start trending lower -
according to the daily moving average studies. The 5, 10 and 20dma's are aligned
in a bearish formation, but they are not yet pointing lower. Key support is
found at the 100-dma at 1,955/1,965 where the 50% retracement of the 1,904/2,019
move and the 100-dma converge. A break below 1,955 would confirm a short-term
trend lower is underway - while a break and close above the 20-dma at 1,996
would suggest the correction lower has run out of steam. {Last 1,983}
Nikkei is trending higher, but showing signs of fatigue. The dips have held
above the 10-dma - which comes in around 16,140 and that is support for the time
being. Only a break and close below the 20-dma at 15,900 would suggest the trend
higher has ended. A break back above 16,375 reignites the trend higher and
targets the 2007 trend high at 18,300. {Last 16,230}
ASX: I wrote last week "the daily moving average studies are lined up in a
bearish formation and indicating a short-term trend lower is well underway" and
the price action last week further confirmed that to be the case. The ASX broke
and closed below major support at 5,365/5,375 where the 50% retracement of the
2014 5,052 (year's low) /5,679 (year's high) and a series of lows made in
May/June converged. The next major support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the
year's 5,052 low/5,679 high at 5.290. If that level holds - a very oversold
market might correct higher. But a break and close above the 200-dma at 5,425 is
needed to reverse the trend. {Last 5,313}
Commodities
Gold - The trend lower in gold is losing momentum - according to the daily
moving average studies. The 5-dma has flattened out and could be starting to
point upwards. A break and close above the 20-dma around 1,240 would suggest a
bottom is in place at 1,207. A break below 1,205 targets major support at
1,180/1,190. {Last 1,219}
Lon Copper has resumed trending lower - according to the daily moving average
studies. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 6,321/7,212 move at 6,661
and a break below that level - followed by a fall below June 12, 6,614 low would
be very bearish. A break back above the 20-dma at 6,850 to take the pressure off
the down side. {Last 6,718}
FX
EUR/USD continues to trend lower. The 5; 10 and 20-dma's remain in a bearish
formation, and only a break above the 20-dma at 1.2910 would suggest the trend
lower is over and a short-term bottom is in place. The break and close below
1.2740 confirms the trend lower is a strong one. The next level of minor support
is found at the mid-November 2012 low at 1.2661 and a break below that level
targets 1.2500 and lower. {Last 1.2688}
USD/JPY continues to trend higher on both the daily and weekly moving average
studies. There really isn't any technical resistance of note this side of 110
with the Aug 2008 high at 110.67 the next resistance level. Daily RSI reading
remains at an extremely overbought level so there might have to be period of
consolidation at some stage, but the technical picture is strongly bullish and
pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities for now. {Last 109.29}
AUD/USD is locked in a down-trend and shows no sign of turning ahead of the 2014
low at 0.8660. A break above the descending 10-dma at 0.8900 would signal a
possible consolidation before trending lower again. {Last 0.8768}
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12120 12225 12115 12200-12200 N/A USD/JPY 109.54 108.47 109.29
INR 61.72 61.88 61.52 61.70-73 N/A EUR/USD 1.2761 1.2677 1.2688
KRW 1046 1051.5 1046.2 1049.5-1050 N/A EUR/JPY 139.08 138.39 138.57
MYR 3.2670 3.2815 3.2650 3.2780-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6333 1.6237 1.6245
PHP 44.86 45.08 44.85 45.07-10 N/A USD/CAD 1.1169 1.1093 1.1154
TWD 30.27 30.35 30.29 30.34-35 N/A AUD/USD 0.8813 0.8748 0.8768
CNY 1-mth 6.1580 6.1560 6.1560-80 NZD/USD 0.7957 0.7860 0.7872
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1900-20 USD/SGD 1.2754 1.2680 1.2749
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2440 6.2430-50 USD/THB 32.36 32.26 32.34
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17113 +167 +0.99 10-year 2.53% 2.50%
S&P 500 1983 +17 +0.86 2-year 0.58% 0.55%
NASDAQ 4512 +45 +1.01 30-year 3.21% 3.21%
FTSE 6649 +9 +0.14 Spot Gold($) 1218.70 1221.80
DAX 9491 -19 -0.20 Nymex 93.40 92.47
Nikkei 16229 -144 -0.88 Brent 97.02 97.0
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)