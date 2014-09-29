SYDNEY, Sept 30 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Evans sees appropriate first rate hike in Q1 '16, Fed should wait to raise rates until confident it won't need to backtrack, Fed not close enough to return to business as usual * Spain's constitutional court suspends Catalonia independence vote * UK'S Osborne humbled by how much more needs to be done on British econ, huge risks remain * NZ FinMin High NZD is a headwind that is reducing in strength, hasn't had expected impact on consumer prices * US Personal Cons Real MM Aug 0.5%, -0.1%-prev * US Personal Income MM Aug 0.3%, f/c 0.3%, 0.2%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Aug 0.5%, f/c 0.4%, 0%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Aug 0.1%, f/c 0%, 0.1%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Aug 1.5%, 1.5%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Aug 0%, 0.1%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Aug 1.5%, 1.6%-prev * US Pending Homes Index Aug 104.7, 105.8 * US Pending Sales Change MM Aug -1%, f/c -0.1%, 3.2%-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx* Sep 10.8, 7.1-prev * US money market funds Aug net cash inflow USD 36.04b v Jul 16.04b outflow * EZ Sep Cons Infl Exp 4.0 vs 6.6 prev * SNB Jordan, no risk of infl, growing risk of defl. Rts * UK Aug Cons Cr GBP898m vs 1.078b prev, 850m exp * UK Aug Mtg Lend GBP2.286b vs 2.345b prev, 2.25b exp * UK Aug Mtg Approvals 64.212k vs 66.569k prev, 65k exp * EZ Sep Bus Climate 0.07 vs 0.16 prev, 0.10 exp * EZ Sep Ind Sent -5.5 vs -5.3 prev, -5.8 exp * EZ Sep Econ Sent 99.9 vs 100.6 prev, 100 exp * EZ Sep Cons Conf -11.4 vs -10.0 prev, -11.4 exp Themes from Monday * The main theme during offshore sessions was consolidation ahead of month-end following a lively Asian session that had a decidedly "risk-off" tone. * Wall Street sold off for most of the day, as the protests in Hong Kong added to China growth concerns and broad geopolitical instability concerns. * The Dow was down around 165 points at one stage early in the session before staging a strong end of day rally to close down only 42 points or 0.25% lower - thus ending a five day streak of moving 100 points or more. * Worse than expected US Pending Home Sales data added to the negative tone early, but by the end of the day investors were looking ahead to more important events including US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * US Treasury yields fell on Monday, as the market unwound shorts taken Friday when Bill Gross left PIMCO and investors sought safe-haven due to a growing list of geopolitical related concerns - with the Hong Kong protests the latest. * The 10-yr Treasury yield fell to 2.48% from Friday's close at 2.53% and the 2.55% Friday high made on the Bill Gross news. * The 2-yr Treasury yield eased just 1bp as there was a decent amount of unwinding of curve steepening strategies ahead of year-end. * The FX market didn't do a heck of a lot thought the European and North American sessions, as most of the action took place during the Asian session. * USD/JPY traded to 109.75 in late Asia to trigger stops above 109.60 and knock out a few barriers at 109.75. But the fall in the 10-yr UST yield helped to cap USD/JPY rise and it closed at 109.50 - up 0.2% from Friday's close. * Remarkably - EUR/USD; GBP/USD and USD/CHF were set to close exactly where they closed on Friday. * The attention of the FX market was squarely focused on NZD, AUD and EM ccy's. * NZD/USD remained heavy into the US close, but never came close to piercing below the Asian low at 0.7708. * Short-covering pushed the NZD/USD to 0.7796 at one stage during the US session, but fresh selling orders between 0.7800/20 discouraged attempts higher. TNZD/USD closed at 0.7766 down 1.35% from Friday's close. * AUD/USD recovered from the late Asia/early Europe low at 0.8684 to trade as high as 0.8749 during the US session when US yields eased. AUD/USD closed at 0.8721 - down 0.5% on the day. * Commodities were fairly quiet Monday and were relatively buoyant despite the supposed China concerns. Iron ore was the exception as it was fixed below 78.00 for the first time in 5 years. Iron ore was fixed at 77.70 down 1.15% from Friday's fix at 78.60. * NY Copper closed up 0.7% while NYMEX Crude gained around 1.0%. Gold eased three bucks to 1,216. * US dollar index closed at 85.62 - barely changed from Friday's close at 85.64. Wrap-up Asia has become the focus of investors, as China growth concerns; the Hong Kong riots; concerns about select EM countries ahead of Fed policy normalization and efforts by the RBNZ to push the NZD lower are crowding everything else out for the time-being. That will likely change ahead of some key EZ data, the ECB meeting and the US non-farm payroll data on Friday.

Moves lower in NZD and AUD have been fairly extreme and may need to consolidate before the next leg lower. AUD/USD has major support at the 2014 trend low at 0.8660 while NZD/USD finds a cluster of support between 0.7670/85 where four weekly lows were made in mid-2013. The trends for both AUD/USD and NZD/USD are decidedly lower - so any p/t rallies should be viewed as selling opportunities.

USD/JPY might hesitate ahead of 110.00 - which is psychological resistance and there are barriers at that level that will be defended. It is hard to see USD/JPY breaking 110.00 with conviction without UST yields moving higher and they appear to be consolidating or even correcting lower for the time being. There is a decent amount of Japanese data out today including Retail Sales - but Tankan tomorrow will be the main event. The market will keep a close eye on developments in Hong Kong - as pro-democracy demonstrations are attracting global attention. The moves in AXJ equities and currencies will impact the mood in Asia and influence price action in the beleaguered AUD and NZD. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open mostly higher again as world markets focus turns on Asia and the broader region. The late in the Asian session USD/AXJ rally continued overnight for most pairs with offshore unnerved by the events in H.K thus continue to pare risk. The NZD led commodity currency sell-off eased overnight but as is the way in trending markets sellers capped what could be described as a modest rally. China HSBC PMI headlines today's data but there is plenty to absorb. Month end flows front run a week's holiday for China. Things could get very messy for Greater China pairs today. The MSCI AXJ equity index fell 1.2% yesterday which pales compared to the 3.1% loss for the MSCI Latam equity index. USD/KRW traded a 1048-1054.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1053.8. The Kospi closed down 0.25%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2732-1.2768 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2761. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2690-3.2780 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2780. The KLSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 12100-12165 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12165. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12120. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.88-45.00 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.995. The PSE index closed down 0.06%. USD/THB traded a 32.33-38 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.37. The Set closed down 0.9%. USD/TWD traded a 30.32-52 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.50. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1539 slightly higher than the previous 6.1508 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1284-6.1571 range in Asia; last at 6.1501. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1678 - range 6.1465-6.1699. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2690-6.2710. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4%. USD/INR traded a 61.31-62 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.505. The Sensex closed down 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 30 Sep 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 30 Sep 23:30 JP All Household Spending 30 Sep 23:30 JP All Household Spending 30 Sep 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 30 Sep 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 30 Sep 23:50 JP Retail Sales 30 Sep IN Infrastructure Output 30 Sep 00:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 30 Sep 00:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity 30 Sep 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit 30 Sep 01:30 JP Overtime Pay 30 Sep 01:30 AU Housing Credit 30 Sep 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 30 Sep 02:00 SG Bank Lending 30 Sep 05:00 JP Housing Starts 30 Sep 05:00 JP Construction Orders 30 Sep 05:30 IN Reverse Repo Rate 30 Sep 05:30 IN Repo Rate 30 Sep 05:30 IN Cash Reserve Ratio Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets gave back some of the gains made Friday - following the weak lead from Asia and concerns related to Hong Kong pro-democracy protests. * The London FTSE closed flat; the German DAX fell 0.7%; the French CAC eased 0.8%; Milan closed 1.3% lower and the Spanish IBEX slid 1.5%. * Wall Street sold off for most of the day, as the protests in Hong Kong added to China growth concerns and broad geopolitical instability concerns. * Dow was down around 165 points at one stage before staging a strong end of day rally to close down only 42 points or 0.25% lower at 17071 - thus ending a five day streak of moving 100 points or more. S&P closed down 5 points or 0.25% lower at 1978; NASDAQ closed down 6 points or 0.1% lower at 4506. * The VIX index traded above 17 at one stage before closing at 15.98 - up 7.6% from Friday's close at 14.85. * The MSCI LATAM Index plunged 3.1%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were fairly quiet on Monday and were relatively buoyant despite the supposed China concerns. Iron ore was the exception as it was fixed below 78.00 for the first time in 5 years. Iron ore was fixed at 77.70 down 1.15% from Friday's fix at 78.60. * NY Copper closed up 0.7% while NYMEX Crude gained around 1.0%. Gold eased three bucks to 1,216. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield moved up 2bps to 2.22%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield moved 3bps higher to 2.41%; the 10-yr German Bund yield closed unchanged at 0.96% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.44%. * UST yields fell on Monday, as the market unwound shorts taken on Friday when Bill Gross left PIMCO and investors sought safe-haven due to a growing list of geopolitical related concerns - with the Hong Kong protests the latest. * The 10-yr Treasury yield fell to 2.48% from Friday's close at 2.52% and the 2.55% Friday high made on the Bill Gross news. The week ahead - China PMI; Japan Tankan; ECB meeting and US jobs in focus Key US data in the week ahead: It is a busy week for US data, which takes on added importance after Janet Yellen and the Fed clearly indicated that policy timing and direction will be "data dependent". On Tuesday the Case-Shiller US house price index and Chicago PMI will be released. Wednesday will be a bit busier with the ADP version of US jobs data which is expected to show plus 210k jobs and ISM Mfg which is expected to show a healthy 58.5 reading. US jobless claims, Durable Goods and Factory Orders will be out Thursday - but Friday's US non-farm payroll data will be the major event. The market is expecting plus 205k new jobs, but there will also be focus on average hourly earnings with a 0.2% rise expected and the jobless rate which is expected to remain at 6.1%. ECB meeting in focus: The poor take-up of the ECB's TLTRO and the fall in the 5-yr/5-yr inflation swap rate to 1.92% has put tremendous pressure on the ECB to take more action. While there might a surprise - it is unlikely the ECB will take any concrete action at Thursday's meeting. Draghi will likely repeat ECB is ready to take more action, but he has reiterated that pledge on numerous occasions over the past week or so. EUR might see a bit of short-covering if nothing new is introduced the meeting. EZ inflation will be in the spotlight - as German inflation data is out Monday and EZ inflation is out Tuesday. The key data event for the Euro-zone will be Wednesday when PMI data is released. Key events in Asia: Japan Q3 Tankan will be released on Tuesday and the large manufacturing index is expected to fall 10 from the previous 12 and the large manufacturing outlook is expected to fall to 12 from 15. A worse than expected reading will put more pressure on the BOJ to take further easing action. The main events for China in the week ahead will HSBC China MFG PMI on Tuesday which is expected to come in at the flash estimate at 50.5 - and the official China MFG PMI on Wednesday which is expected to come in at 51.2 up slightly from 51.1 in Aug. On Thursday China non-manufacturing PMI will be released. It will be a busy week in Australia. Private and Housing Credit out on Tuesday and this may take on added importance after the RBA stepped warnings over imbalances in the housing lending amid housing booms in Sydney and Melbourne in particular. Wednesday Aus Retail Sales will be released and is expected to come in at 0.4% unchanged from last month. On Thursday Building Approvals and Aus trade data will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 28 September Equities S&P: The price action last week has the S&P poised to start trending lower - according to the daily moving average studies. The 5, 10 and 20dma's are aligned in a bearish formation, but they are not yet pointing lower. Key support is found at the 100-dma at 1,955/1,965 where the 50% retracement of the 1,904/2,019 move and the 100-dma converge. A break below 1,955 would confirm a short-term trend lower is underway - while a break and close above the 20-dma at 1,996 would suggest the correction lower has run out of steam. {Last 1,983} Nikkei is trending higher, but showing signs of fatigue. The dips have held above the 10-dma - which comes in around 16,140 and that is support for the time being. Only a break and close below the 20-dma at 15,900 would suggest the trend higher has ended. A break back above 16,375 reignites the trend higher and targets the 2007 trend high at 18,300. {Last 16,230} ASX: I wrote last week "the daily moving average studies are lined up in a bearish formation and indicating a short-term trend lower is well underway" and the price action last week further confirmed that to be the case. The ASX broke and closed below major support at 5,365/5,375 where the 50% retracement of the 2014 5,052 (year's low) /5,679 (year's high) and a series of lows made in May/June converged. The next major support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the year's 5,052 low/5,679 high at 5.290. If that level holds - a very oversold market might correct higher. But a break and close above the 200-dma at 5,425 is needed to reverse the trend. {Last 5,313} Commodities Gold - The trend lower in gold is losing momentum - according to the daily moving average studies. The 5-dma has flattened out and could be starting to point upwards. A break and close above the 20-dma around 1,240 would suggest a bottom is in place at 1,207. A break below 1,205 targets major support at 1,180/1,190. {Last 1,219} Lon Copper has resumed trending lower - according to the daily moving average studies. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 6,321/7,212 move at 6,661 and a break below that level - followed by a fall below June 12, 6,614 low would be very bearish. A break back above the 20-dma at 6,850 will take the pressure off the down side. {Last 6,718} FX EUR/USD continues to trend lower. The 5; 10 and 20-dma's remain in a bearish formation, and only a break above the 20-dma at 1.2910 would suggest the trend lower is over and a short-term bottom is in place. The break and close below 1.2740 confirms the trend lower is a strong one. The next level of minor support is found at the mid-November 2012 low at 1.2661 and a break below that level targets 1.2500 and lower. {Last 1.2688} USD/JPY continues to trend higher on both the daily and weekly moving average studies. There really isn't any technical resistance of note this side of 110 with the Aug 2008 high at 110.67 the next resistance level. Daily RSI reading remains at an extremely overbought level so there might have to be period of consolidation at some stage, but the technical picture is strongly bullish and pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities for now. {Last 109.29} AUD/USD is locked in a down-trend and shows no sign of turning ahead of the 2014 low at 0.8660. A break above the descending 10-dma at 0.8900 would signal a possible consolidation before trending lower again. {Last 0.8768} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12340 12420 12330 12400-12430 N/A USD/JPY 109.75 109.13 109.50 INR 61.95 62.05 61.90 62.05-07 N/A EUR/USD 1.2715 1.2664 1.2685 KRW 1058 1059 1057 1057.5-1058 N/A EUR/JPY 139.13 138.50 138.92 MYR 3.2880 3.2920 3.2860 3.2850-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.6275 1.6210 1.6241 PHP 45.15 45.15 45.10 45.11-13 N/A USD/CAD 1.1178 1.1132 1.1165 TWD 30.47 30.48 30.465 30.47-48 N/A AUD/USD 0.8770 0.8684 0.8721 CNY 1-mth 6.1665 6.1650 6.1655-70 NZD/USD 0.7872 0.7708 0.7766 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2095 6.2085-00 USD/SGD 1.2768 1.2726 1.2749 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2710-30 USD/THB 32.42 32.33 32.395 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17071 -42 -0.25 10-year 2.48% 2.53% S&P 500 1978 -5 -0.25 2-year 0.57% 0.58% NASDAQ 4506 -6 -0.14 30-year 3.17% 3.21% FTSE 6647 -2 -0.04 Spot Gold($) 1216.00 1218.70 DAX 9423 -68 -0.71 Nymex 94.43 93.40 Nikkei 16311 +81 +0.50 Brent 97.11 97.02

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)