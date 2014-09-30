SYDNEY, Oct 1 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Powell skeptical of Fed cooperating w/treasury sees possible threat to CB independence * Draghi pushes for ECB to accept Greek and Cypriot 'junk' loans- FT * ECB's Jazbec bank interest in TLTRO's to rise after EU-wide bank stress tests and AQR results * EBA's Enria says some banks will fail European stress test * BOE's Miles says still useful for BOE to say future rate rises will probably be gradual * Italy's Padoan expects to reach structural budget balance in 2017 * Italy's ISTAT sees new decline in Q3 GDP, inflation in Italy near zero in coming months * US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Jul -0.5%, f/c 0%, -0.3%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Jul 0.6%, f/c 1.1%, 1%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 YY Jul 6.7%, f/c 7.5%, 8.1%-prev * US Chicago PMI Sep 60.5, f/c 61.9, 64.3-prev * US Consumer Confidence Sep 86, f/c 92.5, 93.4-prev * US Texas Serv Sect Outlook* Sep 27.5, 22.8-prev * US Dallas Fed Services Revenues* Sep 26.9, 21-prev * CA GDP MM Jul 0%, f/c 0.2%, 0.3%-prev * CA Producer Prices MM Aug 0.2%, f/c -0.2%, -0.3%-prev * CA Producer Prices YY Aug 2.5%, f/c 2.3%, 2.8%-prev * CA Raw Materials Prices MM Aug -2.2%, f/c -1.5%, -1.4%-prev * CA Raw Materials Prices YY Aug -0.6%, 2.5%-prev * Reuters Poll Global investors diverge on stocks, Europe bullish, Japan/US cutting equities * Reuter Poll Top global investors raise bond allocations to highest since March * EZ Sep Core Infl. 0.7% y/y vs 0.9% prev * EZ Sep Flash Infl. 0.3% y/y vs 0.4% prev, 0.3% exp * DE Aug Retail Sales +2.5% m/m vs -1.4% prev, 0.5% exp * UK Sep N/Wide Hse Px -0.2% m/m vs +0.8% prev, 0.5% exp * CH Sep KOF 99.1 vs 99.5 prev, 99 exp * DE Sep Jobless Rate 6.7% vs 6.7% prev, 6.7% exp * UK Q2 GDP final 3.2% y/y vs 3.2% prev, 3.2% exp * UK Q2 C/A final GBP -23.1bln vs -20.5bln rvsd, -17bln exp * EZ Aug Jobless Rate 11.5% vs 11.5% prev, 11.5% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main themes across asset markets on Tuesday were intensifying EZ deflation concerns following soft EZ inflation data and mth/qtr end portfolio adjustments. * The EZ inflation data came in around market expectations - with Sept core inflation initially reported as dropping to 0.7% YY from 0.9% Y/Y and putting added pressure on the ECB to take stronger measures to achieve something close to its 2.0% inflation target. * The soft EZ inflation data pushed EUR/USD down to a fresh 2-year at 1.2571. * It was later reported that a rounding error was made on the core-inflation data and it was corrected to plus 0.8%. EUR/USD bounced to 1.2630, but the deflation concerns remained and the pair was still down 0.4% on the day. * The USD strength was also dented by weaker than expected US data - even though it was second tier. * US Consumer Confidence surprisingly dropped to 86 from a revised 93.4 when 92.5 was expected. The Case-Shiller house price data came in a bit weaker than expected - as did the Chicago PMI. The big moves on Tuesday were in commodities. * Crude oil fell to a fresh 2-year low - with the NYMEX Crude contract falling 3.2% and Brent crude sliding 2.3% on the day. * The fall in Crude was in part due to a number of factors including increasing supply; quarter-end flows and ongoing China demand concerns - but the spark of the fall appeared to be global deflation concerns following the soft EZ inflation data. Brent Crude fell around 15.50% for the quarter. * It wasn't a great end of the quarter for commodities in general. * NY Copper was down 1.4% late in the US session and it fell 5.5% for the quarter. Iron ore slipped 20 cents or 0.26% lower to a fresh 4-year low at 77.50 and it is down 17.4% for the quarter. Gold slipped 0.7% to 1,208. * Despite the fall in commodities - commodity currencies outperformed on Tuesday due to month-end/quarter-end position adjustments. * The beaten down AUD and NZD made solid gains on Tuesday - led by heavy selling by EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD longs. EUR/AUD fell 0.8% Tuesday. * The market was extremely short AUD/USD and NZD/USD and strong support levels just below the recent lows discouraged attempts lower. Support for AUD/USD is found at the 2014 and trend low at 0.8660 while NZD/USD finds strong support from a cluster of daily lows made in mid-2013 between 0.7670/80. * The CAD was the underperforming commodity currency on Tuesday, as Canada GDP for July came in a flat M/M against expectations of a 0.2% rise. USD/CAD closed at 1.1199 up 0.3% from Monday's close. * It was fairly quiet day on Wall Street - as a 1.2% fall in the S&P energy sector weighed on the broader market. The Dow ended the day 0.2% lower while the S&P fell 0.3%. * European stock markets closed the day higher, as the weak inflation data has raised hopes the ECB will take further action. * The UST market was also fairly quiet, as month and quarter end consideration hemmed in the price action and investors positioned for the key US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * The 10-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 2.49% while the 2-year also closed unchanged at 0.57%. * USD/JPY made a run at 110 - hitting a high at 109.86 in early NY action - when the 10-yr Treasury yield was at the daily high at 2.52% and EUR/USD was getting pounded below 1.2600. The weaker US data and easing 10-yr yield into the US close had USD/JPY trading at 109.60 at the close - up 0.1% on the day. * The US dollar index closed at 85.90 - up 0.36% from Monday's close. Wrap-up Market volatility is returning to normal and Tuesday it was the commodity market and crude oil in particular that experienced the increase in market volatility. The fall in commodities over the past three months is in great part a reflection of global growth concerns at a time when the market is preparing for the US Fed to normalize monetary policy. The combination of global growth/demand concerns and a strengthening US dollar doesn't bode well for the short term outlook for key commodities.

The focus will now shift to the ECB meeting on Thursday, as the run of EZ data suggests the central bank has more work to do in order to avoid a Japan-like "lost decade". The market doesn't expect the ECB to announce fresh easing on Thursday, but Draghi will likely give a strong hint that more is on the way.

The bounce back in AUD/USD and NZD/USD suggests a temporary floor in place at 0.8660 in AUD/USD and around 0.7700 in NZD/USD. But with ongoing global growth concerns; rising USD; falling commodities and volatility on the rise - it is hard to see a significant pullback for either pairing.

The key factors for AUD today will be Aus Retail Sales which is expected to show a solid plus 0.4% and China MFG PMI which is expected to come in at 51 - down slightly from 51.1 in Aug.

Japan Tankan is out today and a poor result will put greater pressure on the BOJ to take more easing action and might give the market some energy to take out the 110.00 option barriers and trigger stops above. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ tacked onto to US Dollar strength against the EUR overnight as AUD and NZD consolidated recent steep falls. The last day of the month was its usual hard to read self with mixed data and good two way flows unable to hide the firm US Dollar uptrend. US Treasury yields ended the night virtually unchanged with players looking ahead now to Friday's all important US non-farm payroll data. There is plenty of wood to chop beforehand with global PMI day today ahead of ECB on Thursday. The USD/AXJ complex remains in a firm uptrend with dips remaining well supported. China is off now for the next week. USD/KRW traded a 1051.7-1057.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1055.2. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2725-1.2752 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2743. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2670-3.2800 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2800. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12160-12230 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12180. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12212. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.78-45.04 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.875. The PSE index closed up 0.24%. USD/THB traded a 32.35-405 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.38. The Set closed down 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 30.415-52 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.436. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1525 slightly lower than the previous 6.1539 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1384-6.1531 range in Asia; last at 6.1395. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1708 - range 6.1627-6.1795. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2670-6.2690. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.25%. USD/INR traded a 61.55-83 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.77. The Sensex closed up 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 01 Oct 23:50 JP Tankan 01 Oct 00:00 KR Trade Balance Prelim 01 Oct 00:00 KR Import Growth Prelim 01 Oct 00:00 KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI 01 Oct 00:00 KR Export Growth Prelim 01 Oct 00:30 SG Adv URA Property Index 01 Oct 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 Oct 01:30 AU Retail Sales 01 Oct 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI 01 Oct 02:00 TW Markit Mfg PMI 01 Oct 06:30 TH CPI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * The soft EZ inflation data gave the European quietly markets a kick higher, as it has raised expectations for more action from the ECB. * London FTSE was the exception and eased 0.36%. German DAX closed up 0.55%; French CAC soared 1.3%; Milan gained 1.8% and Spanish IBEX closed up 1.3%. * It was fairly quiet day on Wall Street - as a 1.2% fall in the S&P energy sector weighed on the broader market. The Dow ended the day 0.2% lower while the S&P fell 0.3%. * The VIX index closed at 16.31 - slightly up from Monday's close at 15.98. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed down 0.3%. A closer look at commodity market * The big moves on Tuesday were in commodities. * Crude oil fell to a fresh 2-yr low - with the NYMEX Crude contract falling 3.2% and Brent crude sliding 2.3% on the day. * The fall in Crude was in part due to a number of factors including increasing supply; quarter-end flows and ongoing China demand concerns - but the spark of the fall appeared to be global deflation concerns following the soft EZ inflation data. Brent Crude fell around 15.5% for the quarter. * It wasn't a great end of the quarter for commodities in general. * NY Copper was down 1.4% late in the US session and it fell 5.5% for the quarter. Iron ore slipped 20 cents or 0.26% lower to a fresh 4-year low at 77.50 and it is down 17.4% for the quarter. Gold slipped 0.7% to 1,208. A closer look at fixed interest * Peripheral Euro zone yields fell on Tuesday - due to a dovish turn in ECB expectations following the soft EZ inflation data. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 7bps to 2.15% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield also fell 7bps to 2.34%. * The 10-year German Bund yield edged 2bps lower to 0.94% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.42%. * The US Treasury market was also fairly quiet, as month and quarter end consideration hemmed in the price action and investors positioned for the key US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * The 10-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 2.49% while the 2-year also closed unchanged at 0.57%. The week ahead Key US data in the week ahead: It is a busy week for US data, which takes on added importance after Janet Yellen and the Fed clearly indicated that policy timing and direction will be "data dependent". On Wednesday the ADP version of US jobs data is expected to show plus 210k jobs and ISM Mfg which is expected to show a healthy 58.5 reading. US jobless claims, Durable Goods and Factory Orders will be out Thursday - but Friday's US non-farm payroll data will be the major event. The market is expecting plus 205k new jobs, but there will also be focus on average hourly earnings with a 0.2% rise expected and the jobless rate which is expected to remain at 6.1%. ECB meeting in focus: The poor take-up of the ECB's TLTRO and the fall in the 5-yr/5-yr inflation swap rate to 1.92% has put tremendous pressure on the ECB to take more action. While there might a surprise - it is unlikely the ECB will take any concrete action at Thursday's meeting. Draghi will likely repeat ECB is ready to take more action, but he has reiterated that pledge on numerous occasions over the past week or so. EUR might see a bit of short-covering if nothing new is introduced the meeting. The key data event for the Euro-zone will be Wednesday when PMI data is released. Key event in Asia - Official China MFG PMI Wednesday is expected to come in at 51.2 up slightly from 51.1 in Aug. Thursday China non-mfg PMI will be released. It will be a busy week in Australia. Wednesday Aus Retail Sales will be released and is expected to come in at 0.4% unchanged from last month. On Thursday Building Approvals and Aus trade data will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12330 12380 12295 12325-12345 N/A USD/JPY 109.86 109.18 109.60 INR 62.02 62.40 62.14 62.28-31 N/A EUR/USD 1.2703 1.2571 1.2631 KRW 1057.5 1060 1058 1059-1060 N/A EUR/JPY 138.92 137.95 138.50 MYR 3.2875 3.2950 3.2850 3.2900-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.6287 1.6166 1.6214 PHP 45.03 45.03 44.98 44.97-99 N/A USD/CAD 1.1219 1.1135 1.1199 TWD 30.44 30.455 30.41 30.41-42 N/A AUD/USD 0.8768 0.8694 0.8746 CNY 1-mth 6.1655 6.1645 6.1650-65 NZD/USD 0.7831 0.7739 0.7809 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2090-00 USD/SGD 1.2770 1.2725 1.2760 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2690 6.2690-10 USD/THB 32.445 32.35 32.425 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17043 -28 -0.17 10-year 2.49% 2.48% S&P 500 1972 -5 -0.28 2-year 0.57% 0.57% NASDAQ 4493 -13 -0.29 30-year 3.20% 3.17% FTSE 6623 -24 -0.36 Spot Gold($) 1208.40 1216.00 DAX 9474 +51 +0.54 Nymex 91.44 94.43 Nikkei 16174 -137 -0.84 Brent 94.90 97.11

