SYDNEY, Oct 2 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Argentine Bonds Trade 1-2 Points Lower on Market Talk C/Bank Chief has Offered Resignation - Brokers * Argentina's C/Bank Has Made No Comment on Market Talk of Governor's Resignation Offer * Draghi says mon policy alone cannot restore confidence; return EZ to growth * UK's Cameron pledges most competitive corporate taxation in G20 if re-elected, must keep cutting the deficit too * BOE's Forbes inflation could increase quickly as drag from sterling fades suggesting need for tighter mon policy, dampening effect of GBP strength on inflation likely to peak at end of 2014 * Germany's Merkel says Europe's credibility at stake on fiscal policy * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 7.3%, w/an avg selling price of USD2,599/ton * Moody's Russia's banking system outlook stays BAA1 negative for fourth consecutive year * US ADP National Employment Sep 213.0k, f/c 210k, +202k-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Sep 57.5, 57.9-prev * US Construction Spending MM Aug -0.8%, f/c 0.5%, 1.2%-prev * US ISM Manufacturing PMI Sep 56.6, f/c 58.5, 59-prev * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Sep 59.5, f/c 57, 58-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Sep 54.6, f/c 57.5, 58.1-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Sep 60, 66.7-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Sep 53.5, 54.8-prev * BR HSBC Manufacturing PMI Sep 49.3, 50.2-prev * MX HSBC Manufacturing PMI Sep 52.6, 52.1-prev * Blackrock's Thiel says investors buying Spain/Italy govt bonds on expectation ECB will buy them are making a mistake * GB Sept Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI 51.6 vs prev 52.2 rvsd. 52.5 exp * EZ Sept Markit Mfg final PMI 50.3 vs prev 50.5. 50.5 exp * CH Sept Mfg PMI 50.4 vs prev 52.9. 52.0 exp * DE Sept Markit/BME Mfg PMI 49.9 vs prev 50.3. 50.3 exp Themes from Wednesday * Main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was a spike in risk aversion, as weak mfg PMI out of Europe followed by mixed US data deepened global growth concerns. * On Tuesday the volatility was in the commodity market - while over the past 24 hours the big moves were in equities and bonds. * Wall Street got off to a very poor start for the fourth quarter with the Dow and S&P falling between 1.25% and 1.5% - while the 10-yr UST yield slid sharply to 2.39% from 2.49% at Tuesday's close. * The fall in US Treasury yields was particularly eye catching. * There were a number of reasons put forth for the heavy fall including safe-haven flows generated by the Hong Kong demonstrations; a large liquidation by a hedge fund and a knee-jerk reaction the fall in equity markets. But the core reason for the slide in yields is the concern that global growth is tepid at best - at a time there is an excessive supply of commodities that will drive down prices and heighten the threat of deflation in the developed economies. * The 10-yr Treasury yield is 26bps lower than the 2.65% level hit in the wake of the September FOMC meeting two weeks ago. * The big fall on Wall Street was broad based, but airline stocks were particularly hard hit due to the Ebola scare. * The rise in risk aversion/fall in UST yields led to a significant bearish outside day in USD/JPY. * USD/JPY was trading just below 109.00 late in the US session after trading to a fresh six year high at 110.09 during the Asian session. USD/JPY closed below Tuesday's 109.18 low to complete the bearish outside day and was down 0.6% from Tuesday's close and 1.0% from Wednesday's high. * Investor risk aversion started during the European session when German mfg PMI came in at 49.9 vs expectations of 50.3 and confirmed German mfg was in contraction. The EZ mfg PMI came in at 50.3 slightly worse than the 50.5 expected and the UK PMI disappointed with a 51.6 read vs expectations of 52.5. * European stock markets fell around 1.0% and probably would have sunk further if it wasn't for expectations the weak EZ data will spur the ECB to eventually take further easing action. * The German 10-yr Bund yield fell 5bps to 0.89% - just 3bps away from the 0.86% all-time low hit on Aug 28. * EUR/USD fell sharply to 1.2583 after the weak German PMI data was followed with slightly better than expected US ADP jobs data, but EUR/USD formed a base when UST yields started to slide despite the better ADP number. * EUR/USD recovered to 1.2640 when US ISM mfg came in worse than expected at 56.6 (58.5 expected) and US Construction Spending came in at minus 0.8% vs expectations of a 0.5% rise. * EUR/USD closed at 1.2624 - down just 0.05% on the day. * Despite global growth concerns and the rise in risk aversion - key commodities ended the day mostly higher. The late selloff in the USD/JPY that resulted in the USD easing from earlier highs against other currencies helped some of the commodities that have suffered from the ever-strengthening USD. * NY copper bounced 0.9% from a three month low while iron ore ended a long losing streak to rise 1.0% to 78.30. Gold closed at 1214 - up from Tuesday's close at 1,209. * The exception was NYMEX Crude - which closed 0.3% lower after staging a nasty reversal late in the US session. NYMEX Crude was up close to 2.0% after EIA data showed a surprise fall in inventories - but talk of hedge fund selling late in the day more than wiped out the gains. * Commodity currencies performed fairly well as the session progressed, as CAD outperformed every currency except JPY. USD/CAD closed at 1.1163 down 0.3%. * AUD/USD was choppy after trading down to 0.8663 in early Europe - just 3 pips away from the 2014 and trend low at 0.8660. AUD/USD recovered to 0.8728 after the market was caught short trying to trigger stops below 0.8660 - but then came under pressure again when equity markets fell and EUR/USD fell below 1.2600. * AUD/USD eased to 0.8687 early in the US session before recovering through the rest of the day due to falling US yields. AUD/USD closed at 0.8738 - down 0.1%. * US dollar index closed at 85.87 - down 0.07% from Tuesday's close at 85.93. Wrap-up The reaction to the report of the first US case of the Ebola virus seemed a bit extreme, but the equity market was probably looking for an excuse to sell. The bigger concern is the weak EZ economy and the threat of deflation in the Euro zone that could result in a lengthy, Japan-like recession. The ECB meets later today and while they are unlikely ready to announce additional easing steps - they will likely attempt to say "whatever it takes" to talk the EUR lower. Central banks around the world are becoming concerned again about deflation pressures due to the steep fall in commodity prices over the past six months and they are openly cheering their currencies lower. It seems almost unbelievable that Japan might be the exception, as the big fall in the JPY has created some angst in corporate Japan and recent comments from Japanese officials suggest they would like to see the pace of JPY depreciations low down at least. The steep fall in US Treasury yields might be telling us that the expectations of a "sooner rather than later" Fed rate hike are greatly exaggerated. The doves at the Fed still control the vote and the building deflation pressures appear to becoming global in nature and the rising US dollar is putting further downward pressure on prices. The US data suggests the US economy is growing, but not at a very robust pace and some of the data is patchy at best. The US manufacturing sector has greatly helped the US recovery, but with the US dollar rising and central banks talking down their currencies - the complaints from US manufacturers will grow louder by the day. If the US non-farm payroll data on Friday is underwhelming - we could see a dovish turn in Fed expectations resulting in the US dollar losing some of its shine. It will be interesting to see how Tokyo reacts to the big fall in USD/JPY since the Tokyo close. There might be some bargain hunting, but the fall in UST yields should limit the bounce and present a selling opportunity if there is a pop higher around the Tokyo fix. The market went short AUD/USD expecting the 2014 low at 0.8660 to give way and stops getting triggered below. The bounce from the 0.8663 low hit in early Europe validates 0.8660 as major support. Aus Trade data is out today and could influence price action. AUD/USD has remained below the 10-dma since the trend lower began and that reading comes in at 0.8802 today. A break above that level would suggest a bottom is in place. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open lower despite a nasty stock sell-off overnight and crumbling bond yields across the globe. Poor European PMI data started the night off on the wrong foot and things did not improve in the US after they followed the soft PMI lead. It would be unwise to over read last night's moves. It was the first of the month and first day of the quarter. There were a lot of position adjustments unwinding last month's window dressing. Soft PMI's are of concern but so is the ending of QE3. Look for the dust to settle today. China, Hong Kong and South Korea are closed today. USD/KRW traded a 1057.7-1064.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1062.7. The Kospi closed down 1.4. USD/SGD traded a 1.2745-1.2780 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2751. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2740-3.2865 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2745. The KLSE index closed down 0.05%. USD/IDR traded a 12130-12200 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12130. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12188. The IDX Composite closed up 0.05%. USD/PHP traded a 44.88-45.06 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.90. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.41-49 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.47. The Set closed up 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 30.435-518 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.49. The Taiex closed up 0.25%. USD/CNY OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1753 - range 6.1705-6.1840. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2670-6.2690. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.25%. USD/INR traded a 61.58-95 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.60. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 02 Oct 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 02 Oct 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 02 Oct 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 02 Oct 01:30 AU Private House Approvals 02 Oct 01:30 AU Building Approvals 02 Oct 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 02 Oct 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * The weak UK and German manufacturing data weighed on European equity markets. * The London FTSE and German DAX closed down 1.0%; French CAC fell 1.15%; Milan slid 0.9% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.7%. * The main theme for Wall St on Wednesday was a spike in risk aversion, as weak mfg PMI out of Europe followed by mixed US data deepened global growth concerns. * The report of someone in the US being diagnosed with the Ebola virus also spooked investors and negatively impacted Wall St and airlines in particular. * The VIX index closed at 16.71 - up 2.45% from Tuesday's close at 16.31. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 2.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * Despite global growth concerns and the rise in risk aversion - key commodities ended the day mostly higher. The late selloff in USD/JPY that resulted in the USD easing from earlier highs against other currencies helped some of the commodities that have suffered from the ever-strengthening USD. * NY copper bounced 0.9% from a three month low while iron ore ended a long losing streak to rise 1.03% to 78.30. Gold closed at 1,214 - up from Tuesday's close at 1,209. * The exception was NYMEX Crude - which closed 0.3% lower after staging a nasty reversal late in the US session. NYMEX Crude was up close to 2.0% after EIA data showed a surprise fall in inventories - but talk of hedge fund selling late in the day more than wiped out the gains. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Growing fears of a EZ recession and anticipation of more aggressive ECB action pushed EZ yields lower across the board. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 8bps to 2.07%; the Italian 10-yr bond yield fell 5bps to 2.29%. * The German 10-yr Bund yield fell 5bps to 0.89% - just 3 BPS away from the 0.86% all-time low hit on Aug 28. The 10-yr UK Gilt yield fell 6bps to 2.36%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12230 12270 12222 12350-12370 N/A USD/JPY 110.09 108.87 108.89 INR 62.20 62.25 62.00 62.10-13 N/A EUR/USD 1.2640 1.2583 1.2624 KRW 1064 1066.5 1063 1063-1063.3 N/A EUR/JPY 138.80 137.40 137.45 MYR 3.2815 3.2805 3.2720 3.2730-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.6252 1.6161 1.6186 PHP 44.93 44.91 44.84 44.85-88 N/A USD/CAD 1.1223 1.1161 1.1163 TWD 30.43 30.44 30.41 30.43-45 N/A AUD/USD 0.8748 0.8663 0.8738 CNY 1-mth 6.1230 6.1600 6.1600-10 NZD/USD 0.7861 0.7761 0.7785 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2020-40 USD/SGD 1.2780 1.2718 1.2720 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2640-60 USD/THB 32.49 32.41 32.43 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16805 -238 -1.40 10-year 2.39% 2.49% S&P 500 1946 -26 -1.32 2-year 0.52% 0.57% NASDAQ 4422 -71 -1.59 30-year 3.10% 3.20% FTSE 6558 -65 -0.98 Spot Gold($) 1213.80 1208.40 DAX 9382 -92 -0.97 Nymex 90.78 91.44 Nikkei 16174 -137 -0.84 Brent 94.20 94.90

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)