SYDNEY, Oct 3 (IFR) -
Headlines from Thursday Night
* ECB's Draghi asked about buying govt bonds reiterates governing council ready
to use further unconventional measures if needed
* ECB's Draghi says ABS purchases will have sizable impact on balance sheet,
outlook for inflation subdued, sees significant & increasing differences in mon
policy stances b/w major regions
* ECB leaves lending/depo facility rates steady
* ECB says ABS purchase pgm will be based on existing collateral rules, will
last at least 2 years, will purchase senior & mezzanine tranches of ABS in
primary & secondary markets
* Lagarde sees risk of low growth for a long time especially in EZ, concerned
that fin sector excesses may be building up especially in richer countries
* BOE's Broadbent should not exaggerate number of households at risk from higher
interest rates, rate rises will be more gentle than in the past (ITV)
* Canada's PM Harper says '13/'14 budget likely to be CAD 5.2b not 16.6b as f/c
in Feb, one off factors helped improve '13/'14 budget
* Fed Says some dealers saw increased use of leverage by HF's over last 3 mos,
saw HF's reduce bets on rising interest rate volatility since Jan
* Italy PM Renzi says Italy respects French decisions on budget, EU countries
shouldn't treat partners like schoolchildren
* US Challenger Layoffs Sep 30.477k, 40.010k-prev
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 287k, f/c 297k, 295k-prev
* US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 294.75k, 299.00k-prev
* US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.398m, f/c 2.438m, 2.443m-prev
* US ISM-New York Index Sep 654.8, 648-prev
* US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Aug -19.2%, -19%-prev
* US Durable Goods, R MM Aug -18.4%, -18.2%-prev
* US Factory Orders MM Aug -10.1%, f/c -9.3%, 10.5%-prev
* BR IPC-Fipe Inflation Idx Sep 0.21%, f/c 0.11%, 0.34%-prev
* BR Industrial Output MM* Aug 0.7%, f/c 0.1%, 0.7%-prev
* BR Industrial Output YY Aug -0.054, f/c -5.7%, -3.8%-prev
* GB Sept Markit/CIPS Cons PMI 64.2 vs prev 64.0. 63.5 exp
* EZ Aug Prod Prices -0.1%m/m, -1.4%y/y vs prev-0.2%/-1.3% R. -0.2%/-1.2% exp
* SNB Jordan-Interest rates won't raise anytime soon - FAZ
Themes from Thursday
* The main themes across asset markets through the Thursday session were
disappointment over the lack of detain and commitment from the ECB after their
underwhelming meeting'; market volatility - as price action was choppy with many
investors positioning for the US non-farm payroll data on Friday; paring back of
USD longs due to renewed uncertainty on if and when the US Fed will tighten
policy - with the heavily oversold NZD and AUD the best performing currencies.
* The ECB meeting was a dud. The market wasn't expecting the ECB to announce
fresh easing measures, but was expecting the ECB to clarify their commitment to
increase their balance sheet; provide greater detail on their ABS/covered bond
purchasing programs; strong commitment to take more drastic QE steps if needed
and finally talk down the EUR exchange rate. ECB and Draghi presser failed to
follow-through on any of those expectations.
* Instead the ECB and Draghi in particular urged greater commitment from the
Euro zone government to implement structural reform.
* The Euro zone stock markets showed their disappointment with the ECB's lack of
commitment by selling off in a big way.
* The peripheral EZ stock markets were the hardest hit - with Milan collapsing
close to 4.0% and the Spanish IBEX slid 3.1%. The French CAC didn't fare much
better - falling 2.8% and the German DAX closed the day with a hefty 2.0% loss.
* EUR/USD was very choppy in the wake of the ECB event. Surprise ECB wasn't more
dovish pushed EUR/USD from 1.2640 to 1.2692, but fears over the future
encouraged selling on rallies and EUR/USD slipped back to 1.2625 at one stage.
* Broad USD weakness later in the US session - led by heavy unwinding of USD/JPY
longs and NZD/USD shorts - pushed EUR/USD back to 1.2699 before sellers
returned. EUR/USD closed at 1.2668 - up 0.3% on the day.
* The price action during the US session was very choppy, as half the market and
half the session was running off the leads from Europe - while the other half(s)
were looking ahead to the US non-farm payroll data.
* Wall Street was particularly choppy - as the very weak lead from Europe and
mixed US data pushed the Dow down 130 points early in the session. A shift in
focus to Friday's US jobs data and bargain hunting in small caps - sent the Dow
higher to be up 53 points at one stage. The Dow sold off in the last hour and
closed around flat for the day.
* It was a choppy day for US Treasury yields as well - as they mostly followed
the moves on Wall Street. The 10-year Treasury yield moved up to 2.43% from
Wednesday's close at 2.40% before falling back to 2.38% when equities sold off
on the disappointing ECB event. The 10-year Treasury yield rose again when Wall
Street rallied and it was set to close near 2.44% - up 4bps on the day.
* The heavy unwinding of USD/JPY longs that started during the Asian session -
continued through the Lon and NY sessions - with the pair trading as low as
108.01 at one stage. The move in the 10-yr Treasury yield from 2.38% to 2.43%
late in the US session resulted in USD/JPY recovering to 108.42 - down 0.4%.
* Commodity markets were mixed on Thursday - with NY copper falling 1.2%; NYMEX
Crude rising 0.75%; Brent Crude easing 0.35% and gold closing the day flat
despite the USD losing ground. Iron ore moved up 0.4% to 78.80.
* Despite the mixed picture in commodities and weakness in equity markets - NZD
and AUD were the best performing currencies on Thursday - as a very short market
pared back ahead of the US jobs report.
* The huge gains made in NZD/USD during Asian session were largely maintained
through the Lon and NY sessions. The pair fell to 0.7837 when NZD/JPY sold off
when Wall Street followed European equity markets lower - but the recovery on
Wall Street brought back the buyers and NZD/USD closed at 0.7901 - up 1.5%.
* AUD/USD traded between 0.8765/0.8816 when equity markets sold off in the wake
of the disappointing ECB event - before making a fresh daily high at 0.8827 late
in the US session when Wall Street recovered. AUD/USD closed at 0.8804 - up
0.8%
* GBP was the worst performing currency on Thursday - as heavy EUR/GBP short
covering and relatively dovish comments from BOE's Broadbent weighed on the GBP.
GBP/USD closed at 1.6145 - down 0.25% on the day.
* US dollar index closed at 85.62 - down 0.4% from Wednesday's close at 85.97.
Wrap-up
There is plenty of volatility around and some of the moves over the past 24
hours are hard to explain fundamentally. It would be fair to say that a lot of
the price action was position squaring ahead of the key US non-farm payroll
data
Global growth concerns remain elevated and the lack of commitment from the ECB
has the market worried the Euro zone continues on a slippery path towards
recession and deflation. The gloomy outlook for the EZ economy could partly
explain why the EUR/USD recovery was fairly muted given the market expectation
of a much more dovish ECB.
The weak global growth outlook and the bearish price action in key commodity
markets makes it difficult for the market to express any confidence the Fed may
start hiking rates sooner rather than later. If the US payroll report later
today isn't a boomer - we could see a dovish turn in Fed expectations and the US
dollar lose some of its shine. The currency market is looking like an "ugly
contest" so any pullbacks in the USD might be relatively shallow and
short-lived, but the market is very long based on the possibility the Fed may be
aggressive in normalizing their monetary policy. If that view is undermined - it
will probably result in a square-up and more volatility.
The market in Asia will likely be sidelined ahead of the US non-farm payroll
data later today. There might be some action in the USD/JPY after the steep fall
since 110.09 was hit on Wednesday. The move up in US Treasury yields late in the
US session might encourage some bargain hunting, but fairly narrow ranges should
prevail. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is set to open lower from yesterday's Asian session close after a mixed
and choppy session overnight. The ECB meeting was a dud sending European stocks
sharply lower. Milan led the losers closing down a whopping 4.0% as investors
showed their displeasure with the lack of action from Draghi. Meanwhile USD/JPY
continued to ease - it was a poor day for the US Dollar with the DXY closing
down 0.4%. The softer USD/JPY allowed USD/AXJ to ease again though USD/North
Asia pairs through their NDFs remained firm and elevated. US non-farm payrolls
tonight should keep many players sidelined today given that US interest rates
moves are now fully data dependent. In Asia we see China services PMI. China and
South Korea are closed today - Hong Kong returns to work.
USD/KRW traded a 1057.4-1064 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1061.4. The
Kospi closed down 0.8%. South Korean markets will be closed on Friday.
USD/SGD traded a 1.2702-1.2731 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2718. The
Straits Times closed down 1.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.2500-3.2710 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2500. The
KLSE index closed down 0.4%.
USD/IDR traded a 12120-12170 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12145. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12136. The IDX Composite
closed down 2.7%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.705-83 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.81. The PSE
index closed down 1.0%.
USD/THB traded a 32.37-43 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.395. The Set
closed down 1.1%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.39-492 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.44. The Taiex
closed down 0.2%.
USD/CNY Chinese markets are closed until the 8th for National holidays. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.1644 - range 6.1601-6.1701. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2600-6.2620.
USD/INR Indian markets were closed Thursday for a public holiday.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
03 Oct 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI
03 Oct 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales
03 Oct 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
03 Oct 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
A closer look at the equity market
* The recovery on Wall Street appeared to coincide with reports the Hong Kong
leadership was willing to speak with students to discuss political reforms.
* The VIX index closed at 16.16 down slightly from Wednesday's close at 16.71.
* The MSCI LATAM Index closed 0.2% higher.
A closer look at the commodity market
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* The 2-year Treasury yield traded in a 0.50%/0.54% and closed at 0.53% - up 1bp
from Wednesday's close at 0.52%.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12225 12230 12200 12210-12230 N/A USD/JPY 109.12 108.01 108.42
INR 61.93 61.93 61.82 61.80-83 N/A EUR/USD 1.2699 1.2614 1.2668
KRW 1062 1064.2 1060.5 1061.5-1062 N/A EUR/JPY 137.72 136.87 137.36
MYR 3.2565 3.2630 3.2570 3.2570-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.6250 1.6112 1.6145
PHP 44.78 44.90 44.80 44.81-83 N/A USD/CAD 1.1178 1.1071 1.1157
TWD 30.42 30.42 30.365 30.39-40 N/A AUD/USD 0.8827 0.8726 0.8804
CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1560 6.1550-70 NZD/USD 0.7928 0.7767 0.7901
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1950-70 USD/SGD 1.2735 1.2702 1.2720
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2570-80 USD/THB 32.47 32.37 2.435
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16801 -4 -0.02 10-year 2.44% 2.39%
S&P 500 1946 +0 +0.01 2-year 0.54% 0.52%
NASDAQ 4430 +8 +0.18 30-year 3.15% 3.10%
FTSE 6446 -112 -1.70 Spot Gold($) 1214.40 1213.80
DAX 9196 -186 -1.98 Nymex 91.01 90.78
Nikkei 15661 -420 -2.61 Brent 93.70 94.20
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)