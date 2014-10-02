SYDNEY, Oct 3 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB's Draghi asked about buying govt bonds reiterates governing council ready to use further unconventional measures if needed * ECB's Draghi says ABS purchases will have sizable impact on balance sheet, outlook for inflation subdued, sees significant & increasing differences in mon policy stances b/w major regions * ECB leaves lending/depo facility rates steady * ECB says ABS purchase pgm will be based on existing collateral rules, will last at least 2 years, will purchase senior & mezzanine tranches of ABS in primary & secondary markets * Lagarde sees risk of low growth for a long time especially in EZ, concerned that fin sector excesses may be building up especially in richer countries * BOE's Broadbent should not exaggerate number of households at risk from higher interest rates, rate rises will be more gentle than in the past (ITV) * Canada's PM Harper says '13/'14 budget likely to be CAD 5.2b not 16.6b as f/c in Feb, one off factors helped improve '13/'14 budget * Fed Says some dealers saw increased use of leverage by HF's over last 3 mos, saw HF's reduce bets on rising interest rate volatility since Jan * Italy PM Renzi says Italy respects French decisions on budget, EU countries shouldn't treat partners like schoolchildren * US Challenger Layoffs Sep 30.477k, 40.010k-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 287k, f/c 297k, 295k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 294.75k, 299.00k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.398m, f/c 2.438m, 2.443m-prev * US ISM-New York Index Sep 654.8, 648-prev * US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Aug -19.2%, -19%-prev * US Durable Goods, R MM Aug -18.4%, -18.2%-prev * US Factory Orders MM Aug -10.1%, f/c -9.3%, 10.5%-prev * BR IPC-Fipe Inflation Idx Sep 0.21%, f/c 0.11%, 0.34%-prev * BR Industrial Output MM* Aug 0.7%, f/c 0.1%, 0.7%-prev * BR Industrial Output YY Aug -0.054, f/c -5.7%, -3.8%-prev * GB Sept Markit/CIPS Cons PMI 64.2 vs prev 64.0. 63.5 exp * EZ Aug Prod Prices -0.1%m/m, -1.4%y/y vs prev-0.2%/-1.3% R. -0.2%/-1.2% exp * SNB Jordan-Interest rates won't raise anytime soon - FAZ Themes from Thursday * The main themes across asset markets through the Thursday session were disappointment over the lack of detain and commitment from the ECB after their underwhelming meeting'; market volatility - as price action was choppy with many investors positioning for the US non-farm payroll data on Friday; paring back of USD longs due to renewed uncertainty on if and when the US Fed will tighten policy - with the heavily oversold NZD and AUD the best performing currencies. * The ECB meeting was a dud. The market wasn't expecting the ECB to announce fresh easing measures, but was expecting the ECB to clarify their commitment to increase their balance sheet; provide greater detail on their ABS/covered bond purchasing programs; strong commitment to take more drastic QE steps if needed and finally talk down the EUR exchange rate. ECB and Draghi presser failed to follow-through on any of those expectations. * Instead the ECB and Draghi in particular urged greater commitment from the Euro zone government to implement structural reform. * The Euro zone stock markets showed their disappointment with the ECB's lack of commitment by selling off in a big way. * The peripheral EZ stock markets were the hardest hit - with Milan collapsing close to 4.0% and the Spanish IBEX slid 3.1%. The French CAC didn't fare much better - falling 2.8% and the German DAX closed the day with a hefty 2.0% loss. * EUR/USD was very choppy in the wake of the ECB event. Surprise ECB wasn't more dovish pushed EUR/USD from 1.2640 to 1.2692, but fears over the future encouraged selling on rallies and EUR/USD slipped back to 1.2625 at one stage. * Broad USD weakness later in the US session - led by heavy unwinding of USD/JPY longs and NZD/USD shorts - pushed EUR/USD back to 1.2699 before sellers returned. EUR/USD closed at 1.2668 - up 0.3% on the day. * The price action during the US session was very choppy, as half the market and half the session was running off the leads from Europe - while the other half(s) were looking ahead to the US non-farm payroll data. * Wall Street was particularly choppy - as the very weak lead from Europe and mixed US data pushed the Dow down 130 points early in the session. A shift in focus to Friday's US jobs data and bargain hunting in small caps - sent the Dow higher to be up 53 points at one stage. The Dow sold off in the last hour and closed around flat for the day. * It was a choppy day for US Treasury yields as well - as they mostly followed the moves on Wall Street. The 10-year Treasury yield moved up to 2.43% from Wednesday's close at 2.40% before falling back to 2.38% when equities sold off on the disappointing ECB event. The 10-year Treasury yield rose again when Wall Street rallied and it was set to close near 2.44% - up 4bps on the day. * The heavy unwinding of USD/JPY longs that started during the Asian session - continued through the Lon and NY sessions - with the pair trading as low as 108.01 at one stage. The move in the 10-yr Treasury yield from 2.38% to 2.43% late in the US session resulted in USD/JPY recovering to 108.42 - down 0.4%. * Commodity markets were mixed on Thursday - with NY copper falling 1.2%; NYMEX Crude rising 0.75%; Brent Crude easing 0.35% and gold closing the day flat despite the USD losing ground. Iron ore moved up 0.4% to 78.80. * Despite the mixed picture in commodities and weakness in equity markets - NZD and AUD were the best performing currencies on Thursday - as a very short market pared back ahead of the US jobs report. * The huge gains made in NZD/USD during Asian session were largely maintained through the Lon and NY sessions. The pair fell to 0.7837 when NZD/JPY sold off when Wall Street followed European equity markets lower - but the recovery on Wall Street brought back the buyers and NZD/USD closed at 0.7901 - up 1.5%. * AUD/USD traded between 0.8765/0.8816 when equity markets sold off in the wake of the disappointing ECB event - before making a fresh daily high at 0.8827 late in the US session when Wall Street recovered. AUD/USD closed at 0.8804 - up 0.8% * GBP was the worst performing currency on Thursday - as heavy EUR/GBP short covering and relatively dovish comments from BOE's Broadbent weighed on the GBP. GBP/USD closed at 1.6145 - down 0.25% on the day. * US dollar index closed at 85.62 - down 0.4% from Wednesday's close at 85.97. Wrap-up There is plenty of volatility around and some of the moves over the past 24 hours are hard to explain fundamentally. It would be fair to say that a lot of the price action was position squaring ahead of the key US non-farm payroll data

Global growth concerns remain elevated and the lack of commitment from the ECB has the market worried the Euro zone continues on a slippery path towards recession and deflation. The gloomy outlook for the EZ economy could partly explain why the EUR/USD recovery was fairly muted given the market expectation of a much more dovish ECB.

The weak global growth outlook and the bearish price action in key commodity markets makes it difficult for the market to express any confidence the Fed may start hiking rates sooner rather than later. If the US payroll report later today isn't a boomer - we could see a dovish turn in Fed expectations and the US dollar lose some of its shine. The currency market is looking like an "ugly contest" so any pullbacks in the USD might be relatively shallow and short-lived, but the market is very long based on the possibility the Fed may be aggressive in normalizing their monetary policy. If that view is undermined - it will probably result in a square-up and more volatility.

The market in Asia will likely be sidelined ahead of the US non-farm payroll data later today. There might be some action in the USD/JPY after the steep fall since 110.09 was hit on Wednesday. The move up in US Treasury yields late in the US session might encourage some bargain hunting, but fairly narrow ranges should prevail. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open lower from yesterday's Asian session close after a mixed and choppy session overnight. The ECB meeting was a dud sending European stocks sharply lower. Milan led the losers closing down a whopping 4.0% as investors showed their displeasure with the lack of action from Draghi. Meanwhile USD/JPY continued to ease - it was a poor day for the US Dollar with the DXY closing down 0.4%. The softer USD/JPY allowed USD/AXJ to ease again though USD/North Asia pairs through their NDFs remained firm and elevated. US non-farm payrolls tonight should keep many players sidelined today given that US interest rates moves are now fully data dependent. In Asia we see China services PMI. China and South Korea are closed today - Hong Kong returns to work. USD/KRW traded a 1057.4-1064 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1061.4. The Kospi closed down 0.8%. South Korean markets will be closed on Friday. USD/SGD traded a 1.2702-1.2731 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2718. The Straits Times closed down 1.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2500-3.2710 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2500. The KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 12120-12170 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12145. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12136. The IDX Composite closed down 2.7%. USD/PHP traded a 44.705-83 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.81. The PSE index closed down 1.0%. USD/THB traded a 32.37-43 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.395. The Set closed down 1.1%. USD/TWD traded a 30.39-492 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.44. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY Chinese markets are closed until the 8th for National holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1644 - range 6.1601-6.1701. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2600-6.2620. USD/INR Indian markets were closed Thursday for a public holiday. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 03 Oct 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 03 Oct 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 03 Oct 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 03 Oct 07:30 TH Forex Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * The Euro zone stock markets showed their disappointment with the ECB's lack of commitment by selling off in a big way. * The peripheral EZ stock markets were the hardest hit - Milan collapsed close to 4.0% and the Spanish IBEX slid 3.1%. The French CAC didn't fare much better - falling 2.8% and the German DAX closed the day with a hefty 2.0% loss. The London FTSE fell 1.7% on the day. * Wall Street was particularly choppy - as the very weak lead from Europe and mixed US data pushed the Dow down 130 points early in the session. A shift in focus to Friday's US jobs data and bargain hunting in small caps - sent the Dow higher to be up 53 points at one stage. The Dow sold off in the last hour and closed around flat for the day. * The recovery on Wall Street appeared to coincide with reports the Hong Kong leadership was willing to speak with students to discuss political reforms. * The VIX index closed at 16.16 down slightly from Wednesday's close at 16.71. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed 0.2% higher. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodity markets were mixed on Thursday - with NY copper falling 1.22%; NYMEX Crude rising 0.75%; Brent Crude easing 0.35% and gold closing the day flat despite the USD losing ground. Iron ore moved up 0.4% to 78.80. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The lack of specifics emanating from the ECB meeting resulted in EZ sovereign yields moving higher. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield rose 4bps to 2.11%; 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 3bps to 2.32%; 10-yr German bund yield edged 1bp higher to 0.91% and 10-yr UK Gilt yield went the other way - falling 4bps to 2.32%. * It was a choppy day for US Treasury yields as well - as they mostly followed the moves on Wall Street. The 10-year Treasury yield moved up to 2.43% from Wednesday's close at 2.40% before falling back to 2.38% when equities sold off on the disappointing ECB event. The 10-year Treasury yield rose again when Wall Street rallied and it was set to close near 2.44% - up four BPS on the day. * The 2-year Treasury yield traded in a 0.50%/0.54% and closed at 0.53% - up 1bp from Wednesday's close at 0.52%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12225 12230 12200 12210-12230 N/A USD/JPY 109.12 108.01 108.42 INR 61.93 61.93 61.82 61.80-83 N/A EUR/USD 1.2699 1.2614 1.2668 KRW 1062 1064.2 1060.5 1061.5-1062 N/A EUR/JPY 137.72 136.87 137.36 MYR 3.2565 3.2630 3.2570 3.2570-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.6250 1.6112 1.6145 PHP 44.78 44.90 44.80 44.81-83 N/A USD/CAD 1.1178 1.1071 1.1157 TWD 30.42 30.42 30.365 30.39-40 N/A AUD/USD 0.8827 0.8726 0.8804 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1560 6.1550-70 NZD/USD 0.7928 0.7767 0.7901 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1950-70 USD/SGD 1.2735 1.2702 1.2720 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2570-80 USD/THB 32.47 32.37 2.435 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16801 -4 -0.02 10-year 2.44% 2.39% S&P 500 1946 +0 +0.01 2-year 0.54% 0.52% NASDAQ 4430 +8 +0.18 30-year 3.15% 3.10% FTSE 6446 -112 -1.70 Spot Gold($) 1214.40 1213.80 DAX 9196 -186 -1.98 Nymex 91.01 90.78 Nikkei 15661 -420 -2.61 Brent 93.70 94.20

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)