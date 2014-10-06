SYDNEY, Oct 7 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Fed Dudley would be delighted to raise rates sometime next year (Marketplace) * Irish consumer sentiment hits 7-yr high of 92.8 from 87.1 in Aug * BRL/equities rally, CDS rates fall as Neves rallies past Silva in Brazil elect * Brazil '14 GDP growth f/c 0.24 v 0.29%, YE '15 Selic 11.88 v 11.38% prev * US Employment Trends Sep 121.68, 121.32-prev * CA Ivey PMI Sep 65.2, 49.1-prev * CA Ivey PMI SA Sep f/c 53, 50.9-prev * DE Aug Industrial Orders -5.7% m/m vs prev -4.9% R. -2.5% exp * EZ Oct SENTIX index -13.7 vs prev -9.8. -11.5 exp Themes from Monday * The main theme across markets on Monday was a correction (and in some cases a complete reversal) of most of the moves made in the wake of the better than expected US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * The US dollar gave back all of the gains made in the wake of Friday's US jobs report, as the market switched focus away from the better jobs number and falling unemployment and instead zeroed in on the fact that average hourly earnings remained flat and the participation rate fell. * The breakdown of the US payroll report suggests the Fed doesn't have to start the tightening cycle "sooner rather than later" as there is no sign of inflation pressures building - and some could argue the reverse is true. * The US dollar index was on track for its biggest one day fall since January. * EUR/USD was on track for its biggest one day gain in four months despite a huge fall in German Industrial Orders for Aug - which came in at minus 5.7% vs expectations of minus 2.5%. * EUR/USD closed at 1.2655 - up 1.1% from Friday's close at 1.2516 * The change in focus was reflected in US Treasury yields - which really didn't react in a hawkish way on Friday and moved even lower on Monday. * The 2-yr Treasury yield fell 2bps on Monday to 0.52% while the 10-yr Treasury yield fell 1bps to 2.42%. The 10-year US Treasury yield is now staring at support at 2.38% - which is a one-month low. * The fall in US Treasury yields led to long-covering in USD/JPY - which fell as low as 108.65 before closing at 108.78 - down 0.9% from Friday's 109.75 close. * AUD/USD surged 1.1% higher, as strong moves higher in commodity prices provided some support along with the broad fall in the US dollar. * Gold soared 1.4% higher to 1207 after trading as low as 1183 earlier on Monday. Gold was supported by the subtle dovish shift in Fed expectations and the reversal lower in the USD. * Copper was up 1.2% late in the US session while Brent Crude made a fresh 2-yr low early in the session only to reverse higher and close 0.9% higher on the day. Iron ore edged up to 78.90 from 78.80. * Wall Street consolidated the strong gains on Friday and closed slightly lower on a day lacking economic data or market moving events. The S&P closed down 0.15% and the Dow closed down 0.1%. * The US dollar index closed at 85.77 down 1.0% from Thursday's close at 86.69. Wrap-up The markets remain choppy and volatile, as the market continues to debate and disagree on when the Fed will commence normalizing monetary policy. Friday's US non-farm payroll data fired up the hawks, but a closer look at the details of the data gives support to the argument that the Fed can bide its time before kicking off the tightening cycle. Inflation in the US and globally is non-existent or falling - while growth concerns in Europe and China must also be weighed into the Fed's outlook. The prospect of an ever strengthening US dollar must also make some of the Fed doves uncomfortable, as it pushed down US inflation and negatively impacts the US manufacturing sector.

The choppy markets and shifting central bank expectations make technical analysis that much more important and the 110.00/10 level in USD/JPY along with the 1.2500 level in EUR/USD have been verified as key tech levels in the short-term at least. EUR/USD is still locked in a trend lower and selling rallies remains the preferred strategy. Resistance in EUR/USD comes in at former support and selling rallies to that level with a stop above the 20-dma around 1.2800 is a decent risk/reward proposition.

AUD is in the spotlight today with the RBA decision/statement at 0330GMT. No one is looking for the RBA to change policy. The key will be whether or not the RBA changes the last sentence: "On present indications, the most prudent course is likely to be a period of stability in interest rates". If the RBA removes or alters the statement it will be viewed as being hawkish and softening the ground for a possible rate hike in the months to come. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ reversed all of its Friday NFP gains on Monday as EUR/USD corrected higher after hitting a brick wall of support at 1.2500 on Friday night. The sooner rather than later US rate hike proponents had the inner details of the jobs report cut and diced with strong negatives found in the form of average hourly earnings and the participation rate. USD/KRW tested 1075 first up yesterday but is staring at a 1064ish Asia open on Tuesday. China remains on leave until tomorrow but for the rest it is back to business as usual today. USD/KRW traded a broad 1067.9-1074.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1069. The Kospi closed down 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2785-1.2819 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2787. Singaporean financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. USD/MYR Malaysian financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. USD/IDR traded a 12200-12220 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12210. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12212. The IDX Composite closed up 1.0%. USD/PHP Philippine financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. USD/THB traded a 32.61-68 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.635. The Set closed down 1.7%. USD/TWD traded a 30.44-51 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.45. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY Chinese markets are closed until the 8th for National holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1548 - range 6.1548-6.1716. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2540-6.2560. USD/INR Indian markets were closed Monday for a public holiday. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 07 Oct 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 07 Oct 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 07 Oct 00:30 TW Consumer Price Index 07 Oct 00:30 TW Wholesale Price Index 07 Oct 02:00 NZ Govt Optg Balance 07 Oct 02:00 NZ Govt. Monthly Debt 07 Oct 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 07 Oct 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 07 Oct 03:30 AU RBA Cash Rate 07 Oct 04:00 ID Deposit Facility Rate 07 Oct 04:00 ID Lending Facility Rate 07 Oct 04:00 ID Bank Indonesia Rate 07 Oct 04:01 MY Trade Balance 07 Oct 04:01 MY Exports 07 Oct 04:01 MY Imports 07 Oct 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 07 Oct 05:00 EE Consumer Price Index 07 Oct 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 07 Oct 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI 07 Oct 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 07 Oct 08:00 TW Trade Balance 07 Oct 08:00 TW Exports of Goods Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 03:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision f/c2.50%, 2.50%-prev --:-- JP Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets made small gains on Monday, as the markets continued to run off the better US jobs data from Friday. * The London FTSE rose 0.55%; the German DAX gained 0.15%; The French CAC closed up 0.1%; Milan eased 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.7%. * Wall Street consolidated after the strong gains on Friday. * The VIX closed at 15.46 - up 6.2% from Friday's close at 14.55. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 5.0% due to hopes Neves will win the run off in the Brazil presidential election. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold soared 1.4% higher to 1207 after trading as low as 1183 early Monday. Gold was supported by the subtle dovish shift in Fed expectations and the reversal lower in the USD. * Copper was up 1.2% late in the US session while Brent Crude made a fresh 2-yr low early in the session only to reverse higher and close 0.9% higher on the day. Iron ore edged up to 78.90 from 78.80. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Euro zone peripheral yields moved higher on Monday - with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield rising 4bps to 2.14% while the 10-yr Italian bond yield edged up 2bps to 2.33%. The 10-yr German bund yield went the other way - easing 2bps to 0.91% while the 10-yr UK Gilt yield fell 5bps to 2.35%. * The change in focus was reflected in US Treasury yields - which really didn't react in a hawkish way on Friday and moved even lower on Monday. * The 2-yr Treasury yield fell 2bps on Monday to 0.54% while the 10-yr yield fell 1bps to 2.42%. The 10-yr UST yield is now staring at support at 2.38% - which is a one-month low

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12310 12295 12260 12260-12280 N/A USD/JPY 109.85 108.65 108.78 INR 61.93 61.92 61.70 61.69-71 N/A EUR/USD 1.2675 1.2504 1.2655 KRW 1069 1070 1065.8 1066-1067 N/A EUR/JPY 137.77 137.07 137.65 MYR 3.2780 3.2750 3.2700 3.2680-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6099 1.5943 1.6083 PHP 44.88 44.82 44.75 44.75-77 N/A USD/CAD 1.1265 1.1111 1.1132 TWD 30.45 30.435 30.41 30.40-42 N/A AUD/USD 0.8785 0.8653 0.8764 CNY 1-mth 6.1575 6.1565 6.1560-80 NZD/USD 0.7867 0.7715 0.7842 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1920-40 USD/SGD 1.2819 1.2750 1.2760 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2480 6.2470-90 USD/THB 32.68 32.58 32.58 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16922 -18 -0.10 10-year 2.42% 2.43% S&P 500 1965 -3 -0.16 2-year 0.54% 0.56% NASDAQ 4455 -21 -0.46 30-year 3.13% 3.12% FTSE 6564 +36 +0.55 Spot Gold($) 1207.00 1191.70 DAX 9210 +14 +0.16 Nymex 90.47 89.71 Nikkei 15891 +182 +1.16 Brent 92.97 92.15

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)